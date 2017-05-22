Search
    Carlton County Court Report: March 29, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 29, 2017:

    ROBISON, NATHAN DAVID

    Age 42

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-625

    1

    03/28/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Extradition waived

    DEVRIES, MELANIE ESTHER

    Age 49

    Finlayson, MN 55735

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-679

    Citation: 090109707801 Badge #: 65511

    1

    03/19/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOYKIN, TAYTEAONA MAECCA

    Age 21

    Columbia Heights, MN 55421-3865

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-169

    Citation: 881705800029 Badge #: 580

    1

    01/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARVER, CAMERON MICHAEL

    Age 19

    Minneapolis, MN 55412

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-529

    Citation: 881702090088 Badge #: 209

    1

    03/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIAN, JASON JOHN

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-355

    Citation: 881705560100 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/10/2017 Basic Speed - Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HARRISON, RYAN MICHAEL

    Age 35

    South Haven, MN 55382

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-122

    Citation: 881705230054 Badge #: 523

    1

    01/16/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ISAACSON, JAXINE RAYANN

    Age 50

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3868

    Citation: 881605561210 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/30/2016 Fail to Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LOTHERT, SHAYMAN SCOTT

    Age 29

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-387

    Citation: 881703870159 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MISKULIN, LISA MARIE

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-775

    Citation: 881705560223 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    PRATT, BENJAMIN RYAN

    Age 40

    Biwabik, MN 55708

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-767

    Citation: 881705560204 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COREY, MAURA ROSE

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-586

    Citation: 090201706403 Badge #: 3858

    1

    03/05/2017 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/29/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

