Carlton County Court Report: March 29, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 29, 2017:
ROBISON, NATHAN DAVID
Age 42
Duluth, MN 55807
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-625
1
03/28/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/29/2017 Extradition waived
DEVRIES, MELANIE ESTHER
Age 49
Finlayson, MN 55735
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-679
Citation: 090109707801 Badge #: 65511
1
03/19/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOYKIN, TAYTEAONA MAECCA
Age 21
Columbia Heights, MN 55421-3865
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-169
Citation: 881705800029 Badge #: 580
1
01/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARVER, CAMERON MICHAEL
Age 19
Minneapolis, MN 55412
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-529
Citation: 881702090088 Badge #: 209
1
03/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIAN, JASON JOHN
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-355
Citation: 881705560100 Badge #: 556
1
02/10/2017 Basic Speed - Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HARRISON, RYAN MICHAEL
Age 35
South Haven, MN 55382
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-122
Citation: 881705230054 Badge #: 523
1
01/16/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ISAACSON, JAXINE RAYANN
Age 50
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3868
Citation: 881605561210 Badge #: 556
1
11/30/2016 Fail to Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LOTHERT, SHAYMAN SCOTT
Age 29
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-387
Citation: 881703870159 Badge #: 387
1
02/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MISKULIN, LISA MARIE
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-775
Citation: 881705560223 Badge #: 556
1
03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
PRATT, BENJAMIN RYAN
Age 40
Biwabik, MN 55708
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-767
Citation: 881705560204 Badge #: 556
1
03/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COREY, MAURA ROSE
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-586
Citation: 090201706403 Badge #: 3858
1
03/05/2017 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/29/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor