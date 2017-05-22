Carlton County Court Report: March 29, 2017

Duluth, MN 55807

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-625

1

03/28/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/29/2017 Extradition waived

DEVRIES, MELANIE ESTHER

Age 49

Finlayson, MN 55735

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-679

Citation: 090109707801 Badge #: 65511

1

03/19/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOYKIN, TAYTEAONA MAECCA

Age 21

Columbia Heights, MN 55421-3865

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-169

Citation: 881705800029 Badge #: 580

1

01/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARVER, CAMERON MICHAEL

Age 19

Minneapolis, MN 55412

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-529

Citation: 881702090088 Badge #: 209

1

03/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIAN, JASON JOHN

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-355

Citation: 881705560100 Badge #: 556

1

02/10/2017 Basic Speed - Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HARRISON, RYAN MICHAEL

Age 35

South Haven, MN 55382

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-122

Citation: 881705230054 Badge #: 523

1

01/16/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ISAACSON, JAXINE RAYANN

Age 50

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3868

Citation: 881605561210 Badge #: 556

1

11/30/2016 Fail to Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LOTHERT, SHAYMAN SCOTT

Age 29

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-387

Citation: 881703870159 Badge #: 387

1

02/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MISKULIN, LISA MARIE

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-775

Citation: 881705560223 Badge #: 556

1

03/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/23/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

PRATT, BENJAMIN RYAN

Age 40

Biwabik, MN 55708

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-767

Citation: 881705560204 Badge #: 556

1

03/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COREY, MAURA ROSE

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-586

Citation: 090201706403 Badge #: 3858

1

03/05/2017 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 03/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/29/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor