Carlton County Court Report: March 28, 2017

Faribault, MN 55021

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-382

Citation: 090002704501 Badge #: 62234

1

02/14/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Juri 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KAY, ROBERT KEVIN

Age 38

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-321

Citation: 090000001788 Badge #: 62252

1

02/07/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Sentenced

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 03/28/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2329

1

11/19/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 45 Mo)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 03/28/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/28/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carver County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-2329

2

11/19/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm or Ammunition Violation

(Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

HILL, JONATHAN TRAVIS

Age 20

Saginaw, MN 55779

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-195

Citation: 090101501801 Badge #: 65511

1

01/18/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-413

1

03/03/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (126 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 126 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017

Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017

No threats of violence, 03/27/2017

No same or similar, 03/27/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017

Contact with probation, 03/27/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 03/27/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017

Make all future court appearances, July 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm 03/27/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/27/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

PECK, BRANDON MATTHEW

Age 41

Deer River, MN 56636

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3316

Citation: 090107628602 Badge #: 65506

1

10/12/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

10/12/2016 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDROSKY, BRANDON JOSEPH

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55807

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-106

Citation: 000700002819 Badge #: 1FD123

1

01/05/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BARNSTORF, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55812

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-110

Citation: 000700001233 Badge #: 1FD120

1

01/15/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KING, WESLEY LAMONT

Age 19

St Cloud, MN 56304

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-93

Citation: 000700000503 Badge #: 1FD107

1

01/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2329

3

11/19/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

4

11/19/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

5

11/19/2016 Fleeing on Foot

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART

Age 20

Esko, MN 55733

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-551

Citation: 890543705801 Badge #: 543

1

02/27/2017 ATV-Operation on Roads and Rights of Way Prohibited

(Misdemeanor) 84.928.1(a) 849281a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

02/27/2017 Fail to display ATV/ORV registration/decal as required

(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $25.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BAKKE, MARY CATHERINE

Age 57

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-760

Citation: 881705560191 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BERRY, BRENDEN JAMES

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-705

Citation: 881705560170 Badge #: 556

1

03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIAZ RODRIGUEZ, OSCAR ANDREZ

Age 20

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-96

Citation: 881703870030 Badge #: 387

1

01/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EILEFSON, DARBY RAE

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-763

Citation: 881705560192 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRANCIS, TYLER JAMES

Age 22

Faribault, MN 55021

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-101

Citation: 881703380044 Badge #: 338

1

01/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GRAHAM, JESSICA KAY

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-686

Citation: 881701770151 Badge #: 177

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCISAAC, KEVIN RYAN

Age 36

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-779

Citation: 881705560216 Badge #: 556

1

03/23/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MORTENSON, CLAYTON DAVID

Age 35

Bruno, MN 55712

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-788

Citation: 881705560193 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

03/19/2017 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PLUNKETT, STEVEN MICHAEL

Age 39

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-688

Citation: 881701770146 Badge #: 177

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SALMAN, SYED ASHRAF

Age 39

Bloomington, MN 55437

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-765

Citation: 881705560195 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/19/2017 Child Passenger Restraint System-Improperly Worn/Used

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1673

1

08/25/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

2

08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

WHITE, CASSIDY MAE

Age 21

Virginia, MN 55792

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-764

Citation: 881705560194 Badge #: 556

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILTON, GEORGE DOUGLAS

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-526

Citation: 881701280230 Badge #: 128

1

02/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/28/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor