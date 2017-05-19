Carlton County Court Report: March 28, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 28, 2017:
BERGE, QUINN KENNETH
Age 22
Faribault, MN 55021
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-382
Citation: 090002704501 Badge #: 62234
1
02/14/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Juri 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KAY, ROBERT KEVIN
Age 38
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-321
Citation: 090000001788 Badge #: 62252
1
02/07/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 03/28/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THUNDER, PAUL JEROME
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2329
1
11/19/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence
(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 45 Mo)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 03/28/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/28/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
THUNDER, PAUL JEROME
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carver County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-2329
2
11/19/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm or Ammunition Violation
(Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed
HILL, JONATHAN TRAVIS
Age 20
Saginaw, MN 55779
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-195
Citation: 090101501801 Badge #: 65511
1
01/18/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-413
1
03/03/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (126 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 126 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017
Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017
No threats of violence, 03/27/2017
No same or similar, 03/27/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017
Contact with probation, 03/27/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 03/27/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017
Make all future court appearances, July 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm 03/27/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/27/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
PECK, BRANDON MATTHEW
Age 41
Deer River, MN 56636
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3316
Citation: 090107628602 Badge #: 65506
1
10/12/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
10/12/2016 Traffic – Inattentive Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDROSKY, BRANDON JOSEPH
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55807
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-106
Citation: 000700002819 Badge #: 1FD123
1
01/05/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BARNSTORF, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55812
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-110
Citation: 000700001233 Badge #: 1FD120
1
01/15/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KING, WESLEY LAMONT
Age 19
St Cloud, MN 56304
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-93
Citation: 000700000503 Badge #: 1FD107
1
01/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THUNDER, PAUL JEROME
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2329
3
11/19/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed
4
11/19/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed
5
11/19/2016 Fleeing on Foot
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed
ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART
Age 20
Esko, MN 55733
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-551
Citation: 890543705801 Badge #: 543
1
02/27/2017 ATV-Operation on Roads and Rights of Way Prohibited
(Misdemeanor) 84.928.1(a) 849281a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
02/27/2017 Fail to display ATV/ORV registration/decal as required
(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $25.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BAKKE, MARY CATHERINE
Age 57
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-760
Citation: 881705560191 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BERRY, BRENDEN JAMES
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-705
Citation: 881705560170 Badge #: 556
1
03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIAZ RODRIGUEZ, OSCAR ANDREZ
Age 20
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-96
Citation: 881703870030 Badge #: 387
1
01/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EILEFSON, DARBY RAE
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-763
Citation: 881705560192 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRANCIS, TYLER JAMES
Age 22
Faribault, MN 55021
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-101
Citation: 881703380044 Badge #: 338
1
01/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GRAHAM, JESSICA KAY
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-686
Citation: 881701770151 Badge #: 177
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCISAAC, KEVIN RYAN
Age 36
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-779
Citation: 881705560216 Badge #: 556
1
03/23/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MORTENSON, CLAYTON DAVID
Age 35
Bruno, MN 55712
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-788
Citation: 881705560193 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
03/19/2017 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PLUNKETT, STEVEN MICHAEL
Age 39
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-688
Citation: 881701770146 Badge #: 177
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SALMAN, SYED ASHRAF
Age 39
Bloomington, MN 55437
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-765
Citation: 881705560195 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/19/2017 Child Passenger Restraint System-Improperly Worn/Used
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THUNDER, PAUL JEROME
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1673
1
08/25/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed
2
08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed
WHITE, CASSIDY MAE
Age 21
Virginia, MN 55792
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-764
Citation: 881705560194 Badge #: 556
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILTON, GEORGE DOUGLAS
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-526
Citation: 881701280230 Badge #: 128
1
02/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/28/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor