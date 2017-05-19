Search
    Carlton County Court Report: March 28, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 28, 2017:

    BERGE, QUINN KENNETH

    Age 22

    Faribault, MN 55021

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-382

    Citation: 090002704501 Badge #: 62234

    1

    02/14/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Juri 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KAY, ROBERT KEVIN

    Age 38

    Eau Claire, WI 54703

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-321

    Citation: 090000001788 Badge #: 62252

    1

    02/07/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 03/28/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2329

    1

    11/19/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

    (Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 45 Mo)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 03/28/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/28/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carver County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-2329

    2

    11/19/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm or Ammunition Violation

    (Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

    HILL, JONATHAN TRAVIS

    Age 20

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-195

    Citation: 090101501801 Badge #: 65511

    1

    01/18/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-413

    1

    03/03/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (126 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 126 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017

    No threats of violence, 03/27/2017

    No same or similar, 03/27/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017

    Contact with probation, 03/27/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 03/27/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017

    Make all future court appearances, July 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm 03/27/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/27/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    PECK, BRANDON MATTHEW

    Age 41

    Deer River, MN 56636

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3316

    Citation: 090107628602 Badge #: 65506

    1

    10/12/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    10/12/2016 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDROSKY, BRANDON JOSEPH

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-106

    Citation: 000700002819 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    01/05/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BARNSTORF, JOSEPH ROBERT

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55812

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-110

    Citation: 000700001233 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    01/15/2017 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KING, WESLEY LAMONT

    Age 19

    St Cloud, MN 56304

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-93

    Citation: 000700000503 Badge #: 1FD107

    1

    01/13/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2329

    3

    11/19/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

    4

    11/19/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

    5

    11/19/2016 Fleeing on Foot

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

    ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART

    Age 20

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-551

    Citation: 890543705801 Badge #: 543

    1

    02/27/2017 ATV-Operation on Roads and Rights of Way Prohibited

    (Misdemeanor) 84.928.1(a) 849281a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    02/27/2017 Fail to display ATV/ORV registration/decal as required

    (Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BAKKE, MARY CATHERINE

    Age 57

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-760

    Citation: 881705560191 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BERRY, BRENDEN JAMES

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-705

    Citation: 881705560170 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIAZ RODRIGUEZ, OSCAR ANDREZ

    Age 20

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-96

    Citation: 881703870030 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EILEFSON, DARBY RAE

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-763

    Citation: 881705560192 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRANCIS, TYLER JAMES

    Age 22

    Faribault, MN 55021

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-101

    Citation: 881703380044 Badge #: 338

    1

    01/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GRAHAM, JESSICA KAY

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-686

    Citation: 881701770151 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCISAAC, KEVIN RYAN

    Age 36

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-779

    Citation: 881705560216 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/23/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MORTENSON, CLAYTON DAVID

    Age 35

    Bruno, MN 55712

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-788

    Citation: 881705560193 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    03/19/2017 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PLUNKETT, STEVEN MICHAEL

    Age 39

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-688

    Citation: 881701770146 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SALMAN, SYED ASHRAF

    Age 39

    Bloomington, MN 55437

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-765

    Citation: 881705560195 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/19/2017 Child Passenger Restraint System-Improperly Worn/Used

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THUNDER, PAUL JEROME

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1673

    1

    08/25/2016 Test Refusal in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/05/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Dismissed

    WHITE, CASSIDY MAE

    Age 21

    Virginia, MN 55792

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-764

    Citation: 881705560194 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILTON, GEORGE DOUGLAS

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-526

    Citation: 881701280230 Badge #: 128

    1

    02/28/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/28/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/28/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

