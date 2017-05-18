Carlton County Court Report: March 26-27, 2017

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-490

Citation: 881703870187 Badge #: 387

1

02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 3/26/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHARP, NATHAN KYLE

Age 23

Rogers, MN 55374

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-538

Citation: 881705560157 Badge #: 556

1

02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, SKYE AMBER

Age 27

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-14-320

Citation: 090022403702 Badge #: 62106

1

02/06/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 08/27/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 09/02/2015

Fine: $125.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2015

No same or similar, 08/27/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

WARWEG, ROBERT JOHN

Age 62

Lakeville, MN 55044

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1442

Citation: 090000002204 Badge #: 62103

1

07/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 08/14/2015 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 08/28/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/28/2015

No contact with victim(s), 08/28/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

WILKENING, SANDRA JEAN

Age 34

Finlayson, MN 55735

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-753

Citation: 090011708101 Badge #: 62108

1

03/22/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 3/27/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LOZOYA, CLARENCE MANUEL JR

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet City Attorney

09-CR-16-2401

2

12/06/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

ASBACH, JULIE ANN

Age 58

Virginia, MN 55792

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-639

Citation: 090109707204 Badge #: 65522

1

03/13/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 3/27/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-125

1

01/13/2016 Felony Domestic Assault

(Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Local Confinement (126 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 126 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, chemical use assessment 03/27/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fees. Document to probation. 03/27/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017

Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017

No threats of violence, 03/27/2017

No same or similar, 03/27/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/27/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/27/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017

Contact with probation, 03/27/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer is all matters. 03/27/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017

Make all future court appearances, July 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm 03/27/2017

Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders. 03/27/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 03/27/2020

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

01/13/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3066

Citation: 090107625802 Badge #: 65522

1

08/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 03/27/2020

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LOZOYA, CLARENCE MANUEL JR

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2401

1

12/06/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 36 Mo, Stay For 4 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)

Due 03/27/2021

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 112 Days)

Comment: Serve one year cclec or nercc with credit for 112 days.

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/27/2017

Mental Health Evaluation, Comply with all mental health assessment recommendations and case management. 03/27/2017

Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders. 03/27/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017

Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 03/27/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017

No threats of violence, 03/27/2017

No same or similar, 03/27/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017

Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow directives of case manager regarding programming. 03/27/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/27/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/27/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017

Contact with probation, 03/27/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 03/27/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

3

12/06/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm or Ammunition Violation

(Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

4

12/05/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

GAPSKE, RYAN ROSS

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-591

Citation: 000700002543 Badge #: 6427

1

03/03/2017 Traffic-Unsafe Equipment

(Misdemeanor) 169.47.1(a) 169471a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SNODGRASS, MORGAN MARCEL

Age 30

Hibbing, MN 55746

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-230

Citation: 0000700001270 Badge #: 6427

1

02/03/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/21/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

2

02/03/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/27/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

TROTTERCHAUDE, MARY ELLEN

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55805

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1527

Citation: 000700000591 Badge #: 6427

1

08/07/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017

No same or similar, 03/27/2017

Conditions, other, Comply with Community Intervention Court. 03/27/2017

Make all future court appearances, June 19, 2017 at 10:00 am. 03/27/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ADKINS, SARAH KIERAN

Age 20

Woodbury, MN 55129

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-506

Citation: 881701830096 Badge #: 183

1

02/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, ERIC ANDREW

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-660

Citation: 881702770242 Badge #: 277

1

03/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CULLEN, ADAM JASON

Age 37

Crystal, MN 55422

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-708

Citation: 881705560174 Badge #: 556

1

03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/27/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAGNUSON, TERA ANN

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-253

Citation: 881705560040 Badge #: 556

1

01/27/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/27/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, SKYE AMBER

Age 27

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-14-1532

Citation: 881401770325 Badge #: 177

1

06/03/2014 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 08/27/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

06/03/2014 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/27/2015 Dismissed