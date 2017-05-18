Search
    Carlton County Court Report: March 26-27, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 9:47 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 26-27, 2017:

    CROWLEY, JOSEPH WHIT

    Age 16

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-490

    Citation: 881703870187 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 3/26/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHARP, NATHAN KYLE

    Age 23

    Rogers, MN 55374

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-538

    Citation: 881705560157 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, SKYE AMBER

    Age 27

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-14-320

    Citation: 090022403702 Badge #: 62106

    1

    02/06/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 08/27/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 09/02/2015

    Fine: $125.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2015

    No same or similar, 08/27/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    WARWEG, ROBERT JOHN

    Age 62

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1442

    Citation: 090000002204 Badge #: 62103

    1

    07/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 08/14/2015 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 08/28/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/28/2015

    No contact with victim(s), 08/28/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    WILKENING, SANDRA JEAN

    Age 34

    Finlayson, MN 55735

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-753

    Citation: 090011708101 Badge #: 62108

    1

    03/22/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 3/27/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LOZOYA, CLARENCE MANUEL JR

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet City Attorney

    09-CR-16-2401

    2

    12/06/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

    (Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

    ASBACH, JULIE ANN

    Age 58

    Virginia, MN 55792

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-639

    Citation: 090109707204 Badge #: 65522

    1

    03/13/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 3/27/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-125

    1

    01/13/2016 Felony Domestic Assault

    (Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Local Confinement (126 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 126 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, chemical use assessment 03/27/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fees. Document to probation. 03/27/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017

    No threats of violence, 03/27/2017

    No same or similar, 03/27/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/27/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/27/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017

    Contact with probation, 03/27/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer is all matters. 03/27/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017

    Make all future court appearances, July 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm 03/27/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders. 03/27/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 03/27/2020

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    01/13/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

    (Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3066

    Citation: 090107625802 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 03/27/2020

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LOZOYA, CLARENCE MANUEL JR

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2401

    1

    12/06/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 36 Mo, Stay For 4 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)

    Due 03/27/2021

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 112 Days)

    Comment: Serve one year cclec or nercc with credit for 112 days.

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/27/2017

    Mental Health Evaluation, Comply with all mental health assessment recommendations and case management. 03/27/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders. 03/27/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 03/27/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017

    No threats of violence, 03/27/2017

    No same or similar, 03/27/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017

    Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow directives of case manager regarding programming. 03/27/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/27/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/27/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017

    Contact with probation, 03/27/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 03/27/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    3

    12/06/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm or Ammunition Violation

    (Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

    4

    12/05/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

    GAPSKE, RYAN ROSS

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-591

    Citation: 000700002543 Badge #: 6427

    1

    03/03/2017 Traffic-Unsafe Equipment

    (Misdemeanor) 169.47.1(a) 169471a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SNODGRASS, MORGAN MARCEL

    Age 30

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-230

    Citation: 0000700001270 Badge #: 6427

    1

    02/03/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/21/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/03/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/27/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    TROTTERCHAUDE, MARY ELLEN

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1527

    Citation: 000700000591 Badge #: 6427

    1

    08/07/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017

    No same or similar, 03/27/2017

    Conditions, other, Comply with Community Intervention Court. 03/27/2017

    Make all future court appearances, June 19, 2017 at 10:00 am. 03/27/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ADKINS, SARAH KIERAN

    Age 20

    Woodbury, MN 55129

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-506

    Citation: 881701830096 Badge #: 183

    1

    02/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, ERIC ANDREW

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-660

    Citation: 881702770242 Badge #: 277

    1

    03/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CULLEN, ADAM JASON

    Age 37

    Crystal, MN 55422

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-708

    Citation: 881705560174 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/27/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAGNUSON, TERA ANN

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-253

    Citation: 881705560040 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/27/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/27/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, SKYE AMBER

    Age 27

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-14-1532

    Citation: 881401770325 Badge #: 177

    1

    06/03/2014 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 08/27/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    06/03/2014 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/27/2015 Dismissed

