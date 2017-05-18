Carlton County Court Report: March 26-27, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 26-27, 2017:
CROWLEY, JOSEPH WHIT
Age 16
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-490
Citation: 881703870187 Badge #: 387
1
02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 3/26/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHARP, NATHAN KYLE
Age 23
Rogers, MN 55374
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-538
Citation: 881705560157 Badge #: 556
1
02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, SKYE AMBER
Age 27
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-14-320
Citation: 090022403702 Badge #: 62106
1
02/06/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 08/27/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 09/02/2015
Fine: $125.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2015
No same or similar, 08/27/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
WARWEG, ROBERT JOHN
Age 62
Lakeville, MN 55044
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1442
Citation: 090000002204 Badge #: 62103
1
07/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 08/14/2015 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 08/28/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/28/2015
No contact with victim(s), 08/28/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
WILKENING, SANDRA JEAN
Age 34
Finlayson, MN 55735
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-753
Citation: 090011708101 Badge #: 62108
1
03/22/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 3/27/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LOZOYA, CLARENCE MANUEL JR
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet City Attorney
09-CR-16-2401
2
12/06/2016 Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence
(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed
ASBACH, JULIE ANN
Age 58
Virginia, MN 55792
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-639
Citation: 090109707204 Badge #: 65522
1
03/13/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 3/27/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-125
1
01/13/2016 Felony Domestic Assault
(Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Local Confinement (126 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 126 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, chemical use assessment 03/27/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fees. Document to probation. 03/27/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017
Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017
No threats of violence, 03/27/2017
No same or similar, 03/27/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/27/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/27/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017
Contact with probation, 03/27/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer is all matters. 03/27/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017
Make all future court appearances, July 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm 03/27/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders. 03/27/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 03/27/2020
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
01/13/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order
(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3066
Citation: 090107625802 Badge #: 65522
1
08/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 03/27/2020
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LOZOYA, CLARENCE MANUEL JR
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2401
1
12/06/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 36 Mo, Stay For 4 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)
Due 03/27/2021
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 112 Days)
Comment: Serve one year cclec or nercc with credit for 112 days.
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/27/2017
Mental Health Evaluation, Comply with all mental health assessment recommendations and case management. 03/27/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders. 03/27/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/27/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/27/2017
Random testing, at own expense 03/27/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 03/27/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/27/2017
No threats of violence, 03/27/2017
No same or similar, 03/27/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 03/27/2017
Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow directives of case manager regarding programming. 03/27/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/27/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/27/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/27/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/27/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 03/27/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/27/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/27/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/27/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/27/2017
Contact with probation, 03/27/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 03/27/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 03/27/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
3
12/06/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm or Ammunition Violation
(Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed
4
12/05/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed
GAPSKE, RYAN ROSS
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-591
Citation: 000700002543 Badge #: 6427
1
03/03/2017 Traffic-Unsafe Equipment
(Misdemeanor) 169.47.1(a) 169471a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SNODGRASS, MORGAN MARCEL
Age 30
Hibbing, MN 55746
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-230
Citation: 0000700001270 Badge #: 6427
1
02/03/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/21/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed
2
02/03/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/27/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
TROTTERCHAUDE, MARY ELLEN
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55805
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1527
Citation: 000700000591 Badge #: 6427
1
08/07/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/27/2017
No same or similar, 03/27/2017
Conditions, other, Comply with Community Intervention Court. 03/27/2017
Make all future court appearances, June 19, 2017 at 10:00 am. 03/27/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ADKINS, SARAH KIERAN
Age 20
Woodbury, MN 55129
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-506
Citation: 881701830096 Badge #: 183
1
02/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, ERIC ANDREW
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-660
Citation: 881702770242 Badge #: 277
1
03/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CULLEN, ADAM JASON
Age 37
Crystal, MN 55422
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-708
Citation: 881705560174 Badge #: 556
1
03/17/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/27/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAGNUSON, TERA ANN
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-253
Citation: 881705560040 Badge #: 556
1
01/27/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/27/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/27/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, SKYE AMBER
Age 27
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-14-1532
Citation: 881401770325 Badge #: 177
1
06/03/2014 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 08/27/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 03/27/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 08/27/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
06/03/2014 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/27/2015 Dismissed