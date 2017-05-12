Carlton County Court Report: March 24-25, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 24-25, 2017:
GORANSON, MICHAEL SCOTT
Age 21
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2253
Citation: 090000002627 Badge #: 62248
1
09/27/2016 Drugs – Synthetic Cannabinoid – Possess Any Amount of a Synthetic
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.6(d) 1520276d
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/08/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed
VISKOE, ERIK SCOTT
Age 30
Twig, MN 55791
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-431
Citation: 090000002538 Badge #: 62254
1
03/01/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/24/2017 Sentenced Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/24/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/24/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 06/30/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
03/01/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed
REYNOLDS, KRYSTA ANN
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-636
Citation: 090109707301 Badge #: 65519
1
03/14/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed
PHIPPS, STEVEN DOUGLAS
Age 20
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-750
Citation: 890390707801 Badge #: 390
1
03/19/2017 OHM-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way
(Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/24/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BUCK, MELISSA MARGARET
Age 32
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-614
Citation: 881703870232 Badge #: 387
1
03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COLBERG, KAMI MAHN
Age 19
St. Cloud, MN 56303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-509
Citation: 881703870196 Badge #: 387
1
02/26/2017 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/24/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COLLINS, TRAVIS LAMAR
Age 36
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-711
Citation: 881705560177 Badge #: 556
1
03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KONCZAK, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age 53
South Range, WI 54874
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-731
Citation: 881703520064 Badge #: 352
1
03/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHRECK, BRYAN EDWARD
Age 53
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-684
Citation: 881701770145 Badge #: 177
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALLIN, GREGORY JAMES
Age 60
Isanti, MN 55040
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-84
Citation: 881703380031 Badge #: 338
1
01/10/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/02/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed
2
01/10/2017 Expired Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/02/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed
WILSON, SHANE ALEX
Age 24
Ham Lake, MN 55304
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-674
Citation: 881703520059 Badge #: 352
1
03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
AHO, TONY CLAIR
Age 43
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-751
Citation: 890390707802 Badge #: 390
1
03/19/2017 OHMs-Youthful Operators-Prohibitions on Owner
(Misdemeanor) 84.793.3 847933
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BLUM, ANTHONY THOMAS
Age 26
Mora, MN 55051
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-429
Citation: 881701770102 Badge #: 177
1
02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
02/20/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/17/2017 Dismissed
CHRISTIANS, DANIEL AARON
Age 35
Fridley, MN 55421
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-543
Citation: 881705560159 Badge #: 556
1
02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COILEY, DEJA ZHANE
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-489
Citation: 881703870184 Badge #: 387
1
02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-342
Citation: 881703870126 Badge #: 387
1
02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLLEY, ALLISON JANE
Age 21
Woodbury, MN 55129
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-687
Citation: 881701770150 Badge #: 177
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REYNOLDS, SUSAN FUJKO
Age 60
Naples, FL 34119
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-704
Citation: 881703520063 Badge #: 352
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STAUB, TODD ROLAND
Age 46
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-369
Citation: 881703870140 Badge #: 387
1
02/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STECKER, JEREMIAH WALLACE
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-696
Citation: 881703010124 Badge #: 301
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SWITZER, THOMAS PATRICK
Age 25
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-474
Citation: 881703870180 Badge #: 387
1
02/24/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALLIN, PRESTON RIVERS
Age 21
Edina, MN 55439
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-663
Citation: 881701770139 Badge #: 177
1
03/16/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor