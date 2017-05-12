Carlton County Court Report: March 24-25, 2017

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2253

Citation: 090000002627 Badge #: 62248

1

09/27/2016 Drugs – Synthetic Cannabinoid – Possess Any Amount of a Synthetic

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.6(d) 1520276d

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/08/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed

VISKOE, ERIK SCOTT

Age 30

Twig, MN 55791

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-431

Citation: 090000002538 Badge #: 62254

1

03/01/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/24/2017 Sentenced Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/24/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/24/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 06/30/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

03/01/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed

REYNOLDS, KRYSTA ANN

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-636

Citation: 090109707301 Badge #: 65519

1

03/14/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed

PHIPPS, STEVEN DOUGLAS

Age 20

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-750

Citation: 890390707801 Badge #: 390

1

03/19/2017 OHM-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way

(Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/24/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BUCK, MELISSA MARGARET

Age 32

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-614

Citation: 881703870232 Badge #: 387

1

03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COLBERG, KAMI MAHN

Age 19

St. Cloud, MN 56303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-509

Citation: 881703870196 Badge #: 387

1

02/26/2017 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/24/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COLLINS, TRAVIS LAMAR

Age 36

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-711

Citation: 881705560177 Badge #: 556

1

03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KONCZAK, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age 53

South Range, WI 54874

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-731

Citation: 881703520064 Badge #: 352

1

03/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHRECK, BRYAN EDWARD

Age 53

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-684

Citation: 881701770145 Badge #: 177

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALLIN, GREGORY JAMES

Age 60

Isanti, MN 55040

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-84

Citation: 881703380031 Badge #: 338

1

01/10/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/02/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed

2

01/10/2017 Expired Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/02/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed

WILSON, SHANE ALEX

Age 24

Ham Lake, MN 55304

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-674

Citation: 881703520059 Badge #: 352

1

03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

AHO, TONY CLAIR

Age 43

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-751

Citation: 890390707802 Badge #: 390

1

03/19/2017 OHMs-Youthful Operators-Prohibitions on Owner

(Misdemeanor) 84.793.3 847933

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BLUM, ANTHONY THOMAS

Age 26

Mora, MN 55051

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-429

Citation: 881701770102 Badge #: 177

1

02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

02/20/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/17/2017 Dismissed

CHRISTIANS, DANIEL AARON

Age 35

Fridley, MN 55421

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-543

Citation: 881705560159 Badge #: 556

1

02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COILEY, DEJA ZHANE

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-489

Citation: 881703870184 Badge #: 387

1

02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-342

Citation: 881703870126 Badge #: 387

1

02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLLEY, ALLISON JANE

Age 21

Woodbury, MN 55129

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-687

Citation: 881701770150 Badge #: 177

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REYNOLDS, SUSAN FUJKO

Age 60

Naples, FL 34119

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-704

Citation: 881703520063 Badge #: 352

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STAUB, TODD ROLAND

Age 46

Cannon Falls, MN 55009

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-369

Citation: 881703870140 Badge #: 387

1

02/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STECKER, JEREMIAH WALLACE

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-696

Citation: 881703010124 Badge #: 301

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SWITZER, THOMAS PATRICK

Age 25

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-474

Citation: 881703870180 Badge #: 387

1

02/24/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALLIN, PRESTON RIVERS

Age 21

Edina, MN 55439

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-663

Citation: 881701770139 Badge #: 177

1

03/16/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor