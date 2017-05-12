Search
    Carlton County Court Report: March 24-25, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 24-25, 2017:

    GORANSON, MICHAEL SCOTT

    Age 21

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2253

    Citation: 090000002627 Badge #: 62248

    1

    09/27/2016 Drugs – Synthetic Cannabinoid – Possess Any Amount of a Synthetic

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.6(d) 1520276d

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/08/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed

    VISKOE, ERIK SCOTT

    Age 30

    Twig, MN 55791

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-431

    Citation: 090000002538 Badge #: 62254

    1

    03/01/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/24/2017 Sentenced Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/24/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/24/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 06/30/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    03/01/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed

    REYNOLDS, KRYSTA ANN

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-636

    Citation: 090109707301 Badge #: 65519

    1

    03/14/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed

    PHIPPS, STEVEN DOUGLAS

    Age 20

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-750

    Citation: 890390707801 Badge #: 390

    1

    03/19/2017 OHM-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way

    (Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/24/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BUCK, MELISSA MARGARET

    Age 32

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-614

    Citation: 881703870232 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COLBERG, KAMI MAHN

    Age 19

    St. Cloud, MN 56303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-509

    Citation: 881703870196 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/26/2017 Unsafe Lane Usage on Laned Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.7(a) 169187a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/24/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COLLINS, TRAVIS LAMAR

    Age 36

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-711

    Citation: 881705560177 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KONCZAK, TIMOTHY SCOTT

    Age 53

    South Range, WI 54874

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-731

    Citation: 881703520064 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHRECK, BRYAN EDWARD

    Age 53

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-684

    Citation: 881701770145 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALLIN, GREGORY JAMES

    Age 60

    Isanti, MN 55040

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-84

    Citation: 881703380031 Badge #: 338

    1

    01/10/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/02/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/10/2017 Expired Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/02/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 02/02/2017 Dismissed

    WILSON, SHANE ALEX

    Age 24

    Ham Lake, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-674

    Citation: 881703520059 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    AHO, TONY CLAIR

    Age 43

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-751

    Citation: 890390707802 Badge #: 390

    1

    03/19/2017 OHMs-Youthful Operators-Prohibitions on Owner

    (Misdemeanor) 84.793.3 847933

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BLUM, ANTHONY THOMAS

    Age 26

    Mora, MN 55051

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-429

    Citation: 881701770102 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    02/20/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/17/2017 Dismissed

    CHRISTIANS, DANIEL AARON

    Age 35

    Fridley, MN 55421

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-543

    Citation: 881705560159 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COILEY, DEJA ZHANE

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-489

    Citation: 881703870184 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-342

    Citation: 881703870126 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLLEY, ALLISON JANE

    Age 21

    Woodbury, MN 55129

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-687

    Citation: 881701770150 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REYNOLDS, SUSAN FUJKO

    Age 60

    Naples, FL 34119

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-704

    Citation: 881703520063 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STAUB, TODD ROLAND

    Age 46

    Cannon Falls, MN 55009

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-369

    Citation: 881703870140 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STECKER, JEREMIAH WALLACE

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-696

    Citation: 881703010124 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SWITZER, THOMAS PATRICK

    Age 25

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-474

    Citation: 881703870180 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/24/2017 Driver Fails to Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALLIN, PRESTON RIVERS

    Age 21

    Edina, MN 55439

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-663

    Citation: 881701770139 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/16/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

