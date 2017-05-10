Carlton County Court Report: March 22, 2017

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-500

Citation: 090006705901 Badge #: 62112

1

02/27/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LIIMATAINEN, DARREN RAY

Age 48

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1969

1

09/22/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017

Make all future court appearances, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 am. 03/22/2017

No same or similar, 03/22/2017)

Make all future court appearances, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 am. 03/22/2017

No same or similar, 03/22/2017)

2

09/22/2015 Speeding – Exceed Limit 55 MPH Where Appropriate 64/55

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed

ANGELL, CANDICE JO

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1062

Citation: 090107614701 Badge #: 65506

1

05/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 02/07/2017 Dismissed

2

05/26/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/07/2017 Guilty

Disposition 02/07/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 03/22/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/22/2017

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/22/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MANDOLI, NICHOLAS BRIAN, JR.

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2403

1

10/09/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed

2

10/09/2015 3rd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/21/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr)

Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve on March 22, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time. 3/22/17 Staggered Review – In Compliance

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 07/31/2017

Fine $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,090.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/05/2016

Contact with probation, 10/05/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/05/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/05/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/05/2016

No same or similar, 10/05/2016

Victim impact panel, 10/05/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/05/2016

Educational assessment/program, Driving With Care at Bethel and follow recommendations 10/05/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/05/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/05/2016

Random testing, 10/05/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/05/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/05/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/05/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/05/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/05/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/05/2016

Make all future court appearances, 10/05/2016)

Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days )

Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve on March 22, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

10/09/2015 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed

4

10/09/2015 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed

OSTERN, CHRISTIAN THEODORE

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-302

1

08/13/2016 Theft – Rented Property Valued $500.01 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(9)(iii) 609522a9iii

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 08/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $655.19

Fee Totals: $790.19

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017

Pay restitution, 03/22/2017

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017

Pay restitution, 03/22/2017

No same or similar, 03/22/2017)

No same or similar, 03/22/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

PANITZKE, JOSHUA DAVID

Age 22

Belview, MN 56214

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2467

1

12/14/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/30/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/30/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (49 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined by the court; attend restitution hearing when scheduled 03/22/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 03/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 03/22/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 03/22/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served with pre-approval from Probation 03/22/2017

No same or similar, 03/22/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 03/22/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

12/14/2016 Reckless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/12/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed

3

12/14/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/12/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed

WISE, TAJ LEE

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1587

1

03/28/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 02/15/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Comment: balance may be served on STS or EHM at own expense as arranged by Probation

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined 03/22/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 03/22/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 03/22/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings without pre-approval from probation 03/22/2017

Conditions, other, Abide by all active court ordered OFP’s, DANCO’s, HRO’s or No Contact Orders 03/22/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017

Contact with probation, 03/22/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017

No same or similar, 03/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017

Make all future court appearances, 5/11/17 at 1:30 pm 03/22/2017

No contact with victim(s), excluded from a one block radius from victim’s residence 03/22/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

03/28/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

(Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 02/15/2017 Dismissed

BARNEY, BRADLEY FRED, JR.

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-918

1

05/09/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: On October 04, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Report to serve 180 days cclec with 10 days credit. Review hearing same date & time.

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/22/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017

Random testing, at own expense 03/22/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/22/2017

No Gambling, 03/22/2017

No same or similar, 03/22/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017

Contact with probation, 03/22/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

FOX, VANESSA MARY

Age 25

Mahnomen, MN 56557

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1810

Citation: 000700002989 Badge #: 1FD135

1

09/01/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed

MILLER, KRIS LEIGH

Age 52

Kettle River, MN 55757

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-369

Citation: 000700001615 Badge #: 69411

1

02/23/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/19/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 08/24/2015 Dismissed

2

02/23/2015 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 07/01/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 08/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2015

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2015)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 08/24/2015

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $200.00)

Prosecution Costs: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

NAHGAHNUB, CHARLES ANTOINE

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-260

1

02/08/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 12/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 120 Days)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/22/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017

Random testing, at own expense 03/22/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 03/22/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017

Contact with probation, 03/22/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

COOP, SARAH JEAN

Age 20

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-430

Citation: 881701770105 Badge #: 177

1

02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GERMAN, LOUIS RICCI

Age 20

Mounds View, MN 55112

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-642

Citation: 881701830123 Badge #: 183

1

03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GUSTASON, GARY ALAN

Age 47

Coleraine, MN 55722

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-695

Citation: 881703010125 Badge #: 301

1

03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEFFERN, CODY JOHN

Age 25

Hugo, MN 55038

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-573

Citation: 881703520043 Badge #: 352

1

03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MISIAK, DAVID ALAN

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3186

Citation: 881602250099 Badge #: 225

1

09/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

09/24/2016 Marijuana in M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $150.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

EATON, JUANA MA

Age 57

Moose Lake, MN 55795

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-563

Citation: 090201706402 Badge #: 3858

1

03/05/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 3/22/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

PLOTEZKA, HEIDI LORENE

Age 50

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-557

1

02/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed

2

02/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 06/30/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $415.00

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 03/22/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 03/22/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/22/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 03/22/2017)

DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 03/22/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 03/22/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/22/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 03/22/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

02/24/2017 No Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed