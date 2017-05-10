Search
    Carlton County Court Report: March 22, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 22, 2017:

    JUNTUNEN, RYAN CRAIG

    Age 18

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-500

    Citation: 090006705901 Badge #: 62112

    1

    02/27/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LIIMATAINEN, DARREN RAY

    Age 48

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1969

    1

    09/22/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017

    Make all future court appearances, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 am. 03/22/2017

    No same or similar, 03/22/2017)

    2

    09/22/2015 Speeding – Exceed Limit 55 MPH Where Appropriate 64/55

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed

    ANGELL, CANDICE JO

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1062

    Citation: 090107614701 Badge #: 65506

    1

    05/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 02/07/2017 Dismissed

    2

    05/26/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 02/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 03/22/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MANDOLI, NICHOLAS BRIAN, JR.

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2403

    1

    10/09/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/09/2015 3rd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/21/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve on March 22, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time. 3/22/17 Staggered Review – In Compliance

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 07/31/2017

    Fine $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,090.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/05/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/05/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/05/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/05/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/05/2016

    No same or similar, 10/05/2016

    Victim impact panel, 10/05/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/05/2016

    Educational assessment/program, Driving With Care at Bethel and follow recommendations 10/05/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/05/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/05/2016

    Random testing, 10/05/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/05/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/05/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/05/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/05/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/05/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/05/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 10/05/2016)

    Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days )

    Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve on March 22, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    10/09/2015 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed

    4

    10/09/2015 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed

    OSTERN, CHRISTIAN THEODORE

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-302

    1

    08/13/2016 Theft – Rented Property Valued $500.01 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(9)(iii) 609522a9iii

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 08/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $655.19

    Fee Totals: $790.19

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017

    Pay restitution, 03/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017

    No same or similar, 03/22/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    PANITZKE, JOSHUA DAVID

    Age 22

    Belview, MN 56214

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2467

    1

    12/14/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/30/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/30/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (49 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined by the court; attend restitution hearing when scheduled 03/22/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 03/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 03/22/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 03/22/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served with pre-approval from Probation 03/22/2017

    No same or similar, 03/22/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 03/22/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    12/14/2016 Reckless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/12/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed

    3

    12/14/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/12/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed

    WISE, TAJ LEE

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1587

    1

    03/28/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 02/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Comment: balance may be served on STS or EHM at own expense as arranged by Probation

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined 03/22/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 03/22/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 03/22/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings without pre-approval from probation 03/22/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by all active court ordered OFP’s, DANCO’s, HRO’s or No Contact Orders 03/22/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017

    Contact with probation, 03/22/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017

    No same or similar, 03/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017

    Make all future court appearances, 5/11/17 at 1:30 pm 03/22/2017

    No contact with victim(s), excluded from a one block radius from victim’s residence 03/22/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    03/28/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

    (Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 02/15/2017 Dismissed

    BARNEY, BRADLEY FRED, JR.

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-918

    1

    05/09/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: On October 04, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Report to serve 180 days cclec with 10 days credit. Review hearing same date & time.

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/22/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 03/22/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/22/2017

    No Gambling, 03/22/2017

    No same or similar, 03/22/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017

    Contact with probation, 03/22/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    FOX, VANESSA MARY

    Age 25

    Mahnomen, MN 56557

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1810

    Citation: 000700002989 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    09/01/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed

    MILLER, KRIS LEIGH

    Age 52

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-369

    Citation: 000700001615 Badge #: 69411

    1

    02/23/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/19/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2015 Dismissed

    2

    02/23/2015 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 07/01/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 08/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2015)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 08/24/2015

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $200.00)

    Prosecution Costs: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    NAHGAHNUB, CHARLES ANTOINE

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-260

    1

    02/08/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 12/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 120 Days)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/22/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 03/22/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 03/22/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017

    Contact with probation, 03/22/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    COOP, SARAH JEAN

    Age 20

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-430

    Citation: 881701770105 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GERMAN, LOUIS RICCI

    Age 20

    Mounds View, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-642

    Citation: 881701830123 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUSTASON, GARY ALAN

    Age 47

    Coleraine, MN 55722

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-695

    Citation: 881703010125 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEFFERN, CODY JOHN

    Age 25

    Hugo, MN 55038

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-573

    Citation: 881703520043 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MISIAK, DAVID ALAN

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3186

    Citation: 881602250099 Badge #: 225

    1

    09/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    09/24/2016 Marijuana in M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    EATON, JUANA MA

    Age 57

    Moose Lake, MN 55795

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-563

    Citation: 090201706402 Badge #: 3858

    1

    03/05/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 3/22/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    PLOTEZKA, HEIDI LORENE

    Age 50

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-557

    1

    02/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 06/30/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $415.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017

    DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 03/22/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 03/22/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/22/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 03/22/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    02/24/2017 No Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed

