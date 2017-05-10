Carlton County Court Report: March 22, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 22, 2017:
JUNTUNEN, RYAN CRAIG
Age 18
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-500
Citation: 090006705901 Badge #: 62112
1
02/27/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LIIMATAINEN, DARREN RAY
Age 48
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1969
1
09/22/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017
Make all future court appearances, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 am. 03/22/2017
No same or similar, 03/22/2017)
2
09/22/2015 Speeding – Exceed Limit 55 MPH Where Appropriate 64/55
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed
ANGELL, CANDICE JO
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1062
Citation: 090107614701 Badge #: 65506
1
05/26/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 02/07/2017 Dismissed
2
05/26/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 02/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 03/22/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MANDOLI, NICHOLAS BRIAN, JR.
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2403
1
10/09/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed
2
10/09/2015 3rd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/21/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr)
Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve on March 22, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time. 3/22/17 Staggered Review – In Compliance
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 07/31/2017
Fine $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,090.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/05/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/05/2016
Contact with probation, 10/05/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/05/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/05/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/05/2016
No same or similar, 10/05/2016
Victim impact panel, 10/05/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/05/2016
Educational assessment/program, Driving With Care at Bethel and follow recommendations 10/05/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/05/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/05/2016
Random testing, 10/05/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/05/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/05/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/05/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/05/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/05/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/05/2016
Make all future court appearances, 10/05/2016)
Local Confinement ( 30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days )
Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve on March 22, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
10/09/2015 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed
4
10/09/2015 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 07/21/2016 Dismissed
OSTERN, CHRISTIAN THEODORE
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-302
1
08/13/2016 Theft – Rented Property Valued $500.01 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(9)(iii) 609522a9iii
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 08/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $655.19
Fee Totals: $790.19
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017
Pay restitution, 03/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017
No same or similar, 03/22/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
PANITZKE, JOSHUA DAVID
Age 22
Belview, MN 56214
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2467
1
12/14/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/30/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/30/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (49 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined by the court; attend restitution hearing when scheduled 03/22/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 03/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 03/22/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 03/22/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served with pre-approval from Probation 03/22/2017
No same or similar, 03/22/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 03/22/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
12/14/2016 Reckless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/12/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed
3
12/14/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/12/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 01/30/2017 Dismissed
WISE, TAJ LEE
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1587
1
03/28/2016 Felony Theft of Firearms or Property Valued Over $35,000
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 02/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Comment: balance may be served on STS or EHM at own expense as arranged by Probation
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined 03/22/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 03/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 03/22/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 03/22/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings without pre-approval from probation 03/22/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by all active court ordered OFP’s, DANCO’s, HRO’s or No Contact Orders 03/22/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017
Contact with probation, 03/22/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017
No same or similar, 03/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017
Make all future court appearances, 5/11/17 at 1:30 pm 03/22/2017
No contact with victim(s), excluded from a one block radius from victim’s residence 03/22/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
03/28/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation
(Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 02/15/2017 Dismissed
BARNEY, BRADLEY FRED, JR.
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-918
1
05/09/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: On October 04, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Report to serve 180 days cclec with 10 days credit. Review hearing same date & time.
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/22/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017
Random testing, at own expense 03/22/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 03/22/2017
No Gambling, 03/22/2017
No same or similar, 03/22/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017
Contact with probation, 03/22/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
FOX, VANESSA MARY
Age 25
Mahnomen, MN 56557
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1810
Citation: 000700002989 Badge #: 1FD135
1
09/01/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed
MILLER, KRIS LEIGH
Age 52
Kettle River, MN 55757
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-369
Citation: 000700001615 Badge #: 69411
1
02/23/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/19/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 08/24/2015 Dismissed
2
02/23/2015 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 07/01/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 08/24/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 08/24/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/24/2015)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 08/24/2015
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $200.00)
Prosecution Costs: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
NAHGAHNUB, CHARLES ANTOINE
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-260
1
02/08/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 12/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 120 Days)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/22/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/22/2017
Random testing, at own expense 03/22/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 03/22/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/22/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/22/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/22/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/22/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 03/22/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/22/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/22/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 03/22/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/22/2017
Contact with probation, 03/22/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 03/22/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 03/22/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
COOP, SARAH JEAN
Age 20
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-430
Citation: 881701770105 Badge #: 177
1
02/20/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GERMAN, LOUIS RICCI
Age 20
Mounds View, MN 55112
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-642
Citation: 881701830123 Badge #: 183
1
03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUSTASON, GARY ALAN
Age 47
Coleraine, MN 55722
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-695
Citation: 881703010125 Badge #: 301
1
03/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEFFERN, CODY JOHN
Age 25
Hugo, MN 55038
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-573
Citation: 881703520043 Badge #: 352
1
03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MISIAK, DAVID ALAN
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3186
Citation: 881602250099 Badge #: 225
1
09/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
09/24/2016 Marijuana in M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $150.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
EATON, JUANA MA
Age 57
Moose Lake, MN 55795
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-563
Citation: 090201706402 Badge #: 3858
1
03/05/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 3/22/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
PLOTEZKA, HEIDI LORENE
Age 50
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-557
1
02/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed
2
02/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/22/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 06/30/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $415.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/22/2017
DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 03/22/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 03/22/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/22/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 03/22/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
02/24/2017 No Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/22/2017 Dismissed