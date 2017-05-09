Carlton County Court Report: March 21, 2017

Mahtowa, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-623

Citation: 090000002870 Badge #: 62250

1

03/11/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

03/11/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HLAVKA, NOAH KELLY

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1616

1

07/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (8 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/20/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/20/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/20/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 03/20/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/20/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/20/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/20/2017

Contact with probation, 03/20/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 03/20/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 03/20/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/20/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/20/2017

Random testing, at own expense 03/20/2017

No same or similar, 03/20/2017)

2

07/13/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

3

07/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

4

07/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

JUUSOLA, ANDREW STEVEN

Age 26

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-627

Citation: 090011706201 Badge #: 62108

1

03/03/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

COY, MATTHEW DEAN

Age 30

Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849-9200

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-243

Citation: 090108702804 Badge #: 65522

1

01/28/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HIMANGO-BARTEL, SHARI LYNN

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-486

Citation: 090106705701 Badge #: 65513

1

02/26/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 03/21/2017 Dismissed

STEVENSON, BETTY ANN

Age 57

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-3090

Citation: 090100001678 Badge #: 65509

1

10/09/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 02/23/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 03/21/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 02/23/2016 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 02/23/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 02/23/2016)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

2

10/09/2015 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 02/04/2016 Dismissed

ZACHER, JESSE RANDYL

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-424

Citation: 000700002822 Badge #: 6427

1

02/21/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BRUCE, JENNIFER ERIN

Age 26

Burnsville, MN 55337

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-615

Citation: 881703870234 Badge #: 387

1

03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEMING, ZACHARY THOMAS

Age 20

Two Harbors, MN 55616

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-571

Citation: 881703520041 Badge #: 352

1

03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GERDES, MEGANN MICHELE

Age 18

Rhinelander, WI 54501

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-534

Citation: 881705560145 Badge #: 556

1

02/22/2017 Suspended Object

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KILLIAN-MOORE, ALLEN CURTIS

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-493

Citation: 881705230155 Badge #: 523

1

02/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MACIASZEK, THOMAS CHARLES

Age 18

Cambridge, MN 55008

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-428

Citation: 881701770100 Badge #: 177

1

02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLSEN, BRETT ALEXANDER

Age 20

Richfield, MN 55423

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-673

Citation: 881703010107 Badge #: 301

1

03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAULSON, NICOLE MEGHAN

Age 27

Prior Lake, MN 55372

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-437

Citation: 881705560120 Badge #: 556

1

02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RYAN, JESSIE PATRICIA

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-413

Citation: 881701770097 Badge #: 177

1

02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WERT, CHAD JOSEPH

Age 31

St. Paul, MN 55102

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-638

Citation: 881703870240 Badge #: 387

1

03/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor