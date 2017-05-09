Search
    Carlton County Court Report: March 21, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 21, 2017:

    DECKER, CALEB ALLEN

    Age 21

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-623

    Citation: 090000002870 Badge #: 62250

    1

    03/11/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    03/11/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HLAVKA, NOAH KELLY

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1616

    1

    07/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (8 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/20/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/20/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/20/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 03/20/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/20/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/20/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/20/2017

    Contact with probation, 03/20/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 03/20/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 03/20/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/20/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/20/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 03/20/2017

    No same or similar, 03/20/2017)

    2

    07/13/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    3

    07/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    4

    07/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    JUUSOLA, ANDREW STEVEN

    Age 26

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-627

    Citation: 090011706201 Badge #: 62108

    1

    03/03/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    COY, MATTHEW DEAN

    Age 30

    Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849-9200

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-243

    Citation: 090108702804 Badge #: 65522

    1

    01/28/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HIMANGO-BARTEL, SHARI LYNN

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-486

    Citation: 090106705701 Badge #: 65513

    1

    02/26/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Dismissed

    STEVENSON, BETTY ANN

    Age 57

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-3090

    Citation: 090100001678 Badge #: 65509

    1

    10/09/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 02/23/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 03/21/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 02/23/2016 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 02/23/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 02/23/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    2

    10/09/2015 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 02/04/2016 Dismissed

    ZACHER, JESSE RANDYL

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-424

    Citation: 000700002822 Badge #: 6427

    1

    02/21/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BRUCE, JENNIFER ERIN

    Age 26

    Burnsville, MN 55337

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-615

    Citation: 881703870234 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEMING, ZACHARY THOMAS

    Age 20

    Two Harbors, MN 55616

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-571

    Citation: 881703520041 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GERDES, MEGANN MICHELE

    Age 18

    Rhinelander, WI 54501

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-534

    Citation: 881705560145 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/22/2017 Suspended Object

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KILLIAN-MOORE, ALLEN CURTIS

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-493

    Citation: 881705230155 Badge #: 523

    1

    02/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MACIASZEK, THOMAS CHARLES

    Age 18

    Cambridge, MN 55008

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-428

    Citation: 881701770100 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSEN, BRETT ALEXANDER

    Age 20

    Richfield, MN 55423

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-673

    Citation: 881703010107 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAULSON, NICOLE MEGHAN

    Age 27

    Prior Lake, MN 55372

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-437

    Citation: 881705560120 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RYAN, JESSIE PATRICIA

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-413

    Citation: 881701770097 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WERT, CHAD JOSEPH

    Age 31

    St. Paul, MN 55102

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-638

    Citation: 881703870240 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

