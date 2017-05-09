Carlton County Court Report: March 21, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 21, 2017:
DECKER, CALEB ALLEN
Age 21
Mahtowa, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-623
Citation: 090000002870 Badge #: 62250
1
03/11/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
03/11/2017 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HLAVKA, NOAH KELLY
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1616
1
07/13/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (8 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 03/20/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 03/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 03/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 03/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 03/20/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 03/20/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 03/20/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 03/20/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 03/20/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 03/20/2017
Contact with probation, 03/20/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 03/20/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 03/20/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/20/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/20/2017
Random testing, at own expense 03/20/2017
No same or similar, 03/20/2017)
2
07/13/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
3
07/13/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
4
07/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
JUUSOLA, ANDREW STEVEN
Age 26
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-627
Citation: 090011706201 Badge #: 62108
1
03/03/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
COY, MATTHEW DEAN
Age 30
Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849-9200
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-243
Citation: 090108702804 Badge #: 65522
1
01/28/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HIMANGO-BARTEL, SHARI LYNN
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-486
Citation: 090106705701 Badge #: 65513
1
02/26/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 03/21/2017 Dismissed
STEVENSON, BETTY ANN
Age 57
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-3090
Citation: 090100001678 Badge #: 65509
1
10/09/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 02/23/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 03/21/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 02/23/2016 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 02/23/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 02/23/2016)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $25.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
2
10/09/2015 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 02/04/2016 Dismissed
ZACHER, JESSE RANDYL
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-424
Citation: 000700002822 Badge #: 6427
1
02/21/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BRUCE, JENNIFER ERIN
Age 26
Burnsville, MN 55337
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-615
Citation: 881703870234 Badge #: 387
1
03/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEMING, ZACHARY THOMAS
Age 20
Two Harbors, MN 55616
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-571
Citation: 881703520041 Badge #: 352
1
03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GERDES, MEGANN MICHELE
Age 18
Rhinelander, WI 54501
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-534
Citation: 881705560145 Badge #: 556
1
02/22/2017 Suspended Object
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(2) 169711a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KILLIAN-MOORE, ALLEN CURTIS
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-493
Citation: 881705230155 Badge #: 523
1
02/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MACIASZEK, THOMAS CHARLES
Age 18
Cambridge, MN 55008
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-428
Citation: 881701770100 Badge #: 177
1
02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSEN, BRETT ALEXANDER
Age 20
Richfield, MN 55423
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-673
Citation: 881703010107 Badge #: 301
1
03/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAULSON, NICOLE MEGHAN
Age 27
Prior Lake, MN 55372
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-437
Citation: 881705560120 Badge #: 556
1
02/18/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RYAN, JESSIE PATRICIA
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-413
Citation: 881701770097 Badge #: 177
1
02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WERT, CHAD JOSEPH
Age 31
St. Paul, MN 55102
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-638
Citation: 881703870240 Badge #: 387
1
03/12/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor