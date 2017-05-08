Carlton County Court Report: March 20, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 20, 2017:
MACK, PAULA LYNN
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-525
Citation: 090011706001 Badge #: 62108
1
03/01/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Carlton
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SULLIVAN, BRANDON MATHEW
Age 35
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-649
Citation: 090000002610 Badge #: 62248
1
03/14/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Barnum
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
DEFOE, ANDREW JAMES
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3513
Citation: 090102630702 Badge #: 65516
1
11/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 200.00
Stay $ 150.00 Until 03/20/2018
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Jail or lockup, 03/20/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JULIN, CARMEN MARIE
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2402
Citation: 090105634101 Badge #: 65522
1
12/04/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
2
12/04/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
3
12/04/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 Or More In 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 03/20/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017
No same or similar, 03/20/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 03/20/2017
DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 03/20/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/20/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 03/20/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LAITINEN, KRISTIN INEZ
Age 34
Canyon, MN 55717
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-582
Citation: 090107706103 Badge #: 65522
1
03/02/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
2
03/02/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
VILLA, JORDAN ANDREW
Age 24
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2595
1
10/10/2015 Contributing to Delinquency of a Child or Status as Petty Offender
(Gross Misdemeanor) 260B.425.1(a) 260B4251a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/20/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017)
WISE, RYAN ERIC
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2306
1
11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 2,000.00
Stay $ 1,500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $470.00
Fee Totals: $1,130.00
Fee Totals:
Restitution $1,676.36
Fee Totals: $1,676.36
Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)
Comment: 03/20/17 Probation Violation Hearing
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
3
11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
ABRAMOWSKI, BRIAN LEE
Age 61
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1822
Citation: 000700003428 Badge #: 69411
1
09/02/2015 Gross Misd Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/15/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
BERRY, SCOTT THOMAS, JR.
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1096
Citation: 000700001793 Badge #: 1FD133
1
05/27/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015
No same or similar, for one year 08/20/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
STEFANSKI, DUSTIN MATTHEW
Age 24
Beecher, WI 54156
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1441
Citation: 000700003792 Badge #: 6427
1
07/09/2015 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 08/20/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
GUNDERSON, AARON DAVID
Age 35
Carlton, MN 55718
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-597
Citation: 890393706302 Badge #: 393
1
03/04/2017 Snowmobiles – Fail to Give Notice of Transfer/Ownership/Abandonment or Destruction
(Misdemeanor) 84.84 8484
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 3/20/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BARNARD, OWEN JOHN
Age 35
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-52
Citation: 881701770002 Badge #: 177
1
01/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 3/20/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOCHENOUR, SHAWN DAVID
Age 34
Wauseon, OH 43567
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-459
Citation: 881703520030 Badge #: 352
1
02/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUPA, RUTH
Age 42
Lexington, MN 55014
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-357
Citation: 881705560106 Badge #: 556
1
02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MADDY, COLTON WESTLEY
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-1868
Citation: 881505710426 Badge #: 571
1
06/19/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty
Disposition 08/20/2015 Convicted
Court Decision 08/20/2015 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/19/2015 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 08/20/2015
Fine: $125.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 & 2)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
3
06/19/2015 No Motorcycle Endorsement (Must Have With)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 08/20/2015 Dismissed
MORSE, CORBIN DALE
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-397
1
02/23/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed
2
02/23/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017
DWI clinic, March 27 & 28, 2017 03/20/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, April 18, 2017 03/20/2017
No Alcohol Related Offenses, driving offense 03/20/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment – April 5 @ 9:00, 2017 03/20/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ROTZ, JULIE ANN
Age 24
Richfield, MN 55423
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-570
Citation: 881703520042 Badge #: 352
1
03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/20/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STREIFF, ADAM MARK
Age 18
Chaska, MN 55318
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-653
Citation: 881701280258 Badge #: 128
1
03/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/20/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor