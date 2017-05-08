Search
    Carlton County Court Report: March 20, 2017

    By Julie Schulz on May 8, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 20, 2017:

    MACK, PAULA LYNN

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-525

    Citation: 090011706001 Badge #: 62108

    1

    03/01/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SULLIVAN, BRANDON MATHEW

    Age 35

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-649

    Citation: 090000002610 Badge #: 62248

    1

    03/14/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Barnum

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    DEFOE, ANDREW JAMES

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3513

    Citation: 090102630702 Badge #: 65516

    1

    11/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 200.00

    Stay $ 150.00 Until 03/20/2018

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Jail or lockup, 03/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JULIN, CARMEN MARIE

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2402

    Citation: 090105634101 Badge #: 65522

    1

    12/04/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    12/04/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    3

    12/04/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 Or More In 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 03/20/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017

    No same or similar, 03/20/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 03/20/2017

    DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 03/20/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/20/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 03/20/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LAITINEN, KRISTIN INEZ

    Age 34

    Canyon, MN 55717

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-582

    Citation: 090107706103 Badge #: 65522

    1

    03/02/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/02/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    VILLA, JORDAN ANDREW

    Age 24

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2595

    1

    10/10/2015 Contributing to Delinquency of a Child or Status as Petty Offender

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 260B.425.1(a) 260B4251a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017)

    WISE, RYAN ERIC

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2306

    1

    11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 2,000.00

    Stay $ 1,500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $470.00

    Fee Totals: $1,130.00

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $1,676.36

    Fee Totals: $1,676.36

    Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)

    Comment: 03/20/17 Probation Violation Hearing

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    3

    11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    ABRAMOWSKI, BRIAN LEE

    Age 61

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1822

    Citation: 000700003428 Badge #: 69411

    1

    09/02/2015 Gross Misd Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/15/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    BERRY, SCOTT THOMAS, JR.

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1096

    Citation: 000700001793 Badge #: 1FD133

    1

    05/27/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 08/20/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    STEFANSKI, DUSTIN MATTHEW

    Age 24

    Beecher, WI 54156

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1441

    Citation: 000700003792 Badge #: 6427

    1

    07/09/2015 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 08/20/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    GUNDERSON, AARON DAVID

    Age 35

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-597

    Citation: 890393706302 Badge #: 393

    1

    03/04/2017 Snowmobiles – Fail to Give Notice of Transfer/Ownership/Abandonment or Destruction

    (Misdemeanor) 84.84 8484

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 3/20/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BARNARD, OWEN JOHN

    Age 35

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-52

    Citation: 881701770002 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 3/20/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOCHENOUR, SHAWN DAVID

    Age 34

    Wauseon, OH 43567

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-459

    Citation: 881703520030 Badge #: 352

    1

    02/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUPA, RUTH

    Age 42

    Lexington, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-357

    Citation: 881705560106 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MADDY, COLTON WESTLEY

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-1868

    Citation: 881505710426 Badge #: 571

    1

    06/19/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty

    Disposition 08/20/2015 Convicted

    Court Decision 08/20/2015 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/19/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 08/20/2015

    Fine: $125.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 & 2)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    3

    06/19/2015 No Motorcycle Endorsement (Must Have With)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 08/20/2015 Dismissed

    MORSE, CORBIN DALE

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-397

    1

    02/23/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/23/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017

    DWI clinic, March 27 & 28, 2017 03/20/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, April 18, 2017 03/20/2017

    No Alcohol Related Offenses, driving offense 03/20/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment – April 5 @ 9:00, 2017 03/20/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ROTZ, JULIE ANN

    Age 24

    Richfield, MN 55423

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-570

    Citation: 881703520042 Badge #: 352

    1

    03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/20/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STREIFF, ADAM MARK

    Age 18

    Chaska, MN 55318

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-653

    Citation: 881701280258 Badge #: 128

    1

    03/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/20/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

