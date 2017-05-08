Carlton County Court Report: March 20, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-525

Citation: 090011706001 Badge #: 62108

1

03/01/2017 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

Offense: Carlton

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SULLIVAN, BRANDON MATHEW

Age 35

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-649

Citation: 090000002610 Badge #: 62248

1

03/14/2017 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Barnum

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

DEFOE, ANDREW JAMES

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3513

Citation: 090102630702 Badge #: 65516

1

11/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 200.00

Stay $ 150.00 Until 03/20/2018

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Jail or lockup, 03/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JULIN, CARMEN MARIE

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2402

Citation: 090105634101 Badge #: 65522

1

12/04/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

2

12/04/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

3

12/04/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 Or More In 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 03/20/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017

No same or similar, 03/20/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, June 13, 2017 03/20/2017

DWI clinic, September 11 & 12, 2017 03/20/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 03/20/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 03/20/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LAITINEN, KRISTIN INEZ

Age 34

Canyon, MN 55717

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-582

Citation: 090107706103 Badge #: 65522

1

03/02/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

2

03/02/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

VILLA, JORDAN ANDREW

Age 24

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2595

1

10/10/2015 Contributing to Delinquency of a Child or Status as Petty Offender

(Gross Misdemeanor) 260B.425.1(a) 260B4251a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017)

WISE, RYAN ERIC

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2306

1

11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 2,000.00

Stay $ 1,500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $470.00

Fee Totals: $1,130.00

Fee Totals:

Restitution $1,676.36

Fee Totals: $1,676.36

Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)

Comment: 03/20/17 Probation Violation Hearing

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

3

11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

ABRAMOWSKI, BRIAN LEE

Age 61

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1822

Citation: 000700003428 Badge #: 69411

1

09/02/2015 Gross Misd Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/15/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

BERRY, SCOTT THOMAS, JR.

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1096

Citation: 000700001793 Badge #: 1FD133

1

05/27/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015

No same or similar, for one year 08/20/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

STEFANSKI, DUSTIN MATTHEW

Age 24

Beecher, WI 54156

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1441

Citation: 000700003792 Badge #: 6427

1

07/09/2015 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 08/20/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

GUNDERSON, AARON DAVID

Age 35

Carlton, MN 55718

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-597

Citation: 890393706302 Badge #: 393

1

03/04/2017 Snowmobiles – Fail to Give Notice of Transfer/Ownership/Abandonment or Destruction

(Misdemeanor) 84.84 8484

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 3/20/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BARNARD, OWEN JOHN

Age 35

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-52

Citation: 881701770002 Badge #: 177

1

01/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 3/20/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOCHENOUR, SHAWN DAVID

Age 34

Wauseon, OH 43567

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-459

Citation: 881703520030 Badge #: 352

1

02/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUPA, RUTH

Age 42

Lexington, MN 55014

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-357

Citation: 881705560106 Badge #: 556

1

02/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MADDY, COLTON WESTLEY

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-1868

Citation: 881505710426 Badge #: 571

1

06/19/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty

Disposition 08/20/2015 Convicted

Court Decision 08/20/2015 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/19/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 08/20/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 08/20/2015

Fine: $125.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/20/2015)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1 & 2)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

3

06/19/2015 No Motorcycle Endorsement (Must Have With)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 08/20/2015 Dismissed

MORSE, CORBIN DALE

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-397

1

02/23/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/20/2017 Dismissed

2

02/23/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/20/2017

DWI clinic, March 27 & 28, 2017 03/20/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, April 18, 2017 03/20/2017

No Alcohol Related Offenses, driving offense 03/20/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment – April 5 @ 9:00, 2017 03/20/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ROTZ, JULIE ANN

Age 24

Richfield, MN 55423

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-570

Citation: 881703520042 Badge #: 352

1

03/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/20/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STREIFF, ADAM MARK

Age 18

Chaska, MN 55318

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-653

Citation: 881701280258 Badge #: 128

1

03/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/20/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/20/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor