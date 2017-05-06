Carlton County Court Report: March 18-19, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 18-19, 2017:
GURSKE, RICHARD HOWARD
Age 84
Duluth, MN 55811
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-278
Citation: 090000001661 Badge #: 62250
1
02/03/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lin
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ALDINGER, DESTINEY ANN
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-644
Citation: 881701830125 Badge #: 183
1
03/13/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 3/18/2017
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
URBAN, DELANEY LYN
Age 19
Oak Grove, MN 55011
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-518
Citation: 881703870202 Badge #: 387
1
02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense:
Carlton County
Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 3/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VANVALKENBURG, JARED KENT
Age 25
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-560
Citation: 881703010066 Badge #: 301
1
03/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 95/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 3/18/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KARSTEN, TREVOR HENRY
Age 19
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-502
Citation: 090004705801 Badge #: 62229
1
02/27/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 79/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 3/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOHEEN, MICHAEL W D
Age 43
218 Strand Ave
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-295
Citation: 881703520017 Badge #: 352
1
02/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 3/19/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LINDSEY, ALEC CHARLES
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-412
Citation: 881701770096 Badge #: 177
1
02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 3/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RENOOS, REESE STEVEN
Age 39
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-554
Citation: 881705230172 Badge #: 523
1
03/02/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 3/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor