    Carlton County Court Report: March 18-19, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on March 18-19, 2017:

    GURSKE, RICHARD HOWARD

    Age 84

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-278

    Citation: 090000001661 Badge #: 62250

    1

    02/03/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lin

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ALDINGER, DESTINEY ANN

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-644

    Citation: 881701830125 Badge #: 183

    1

    03/13/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 3/18/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    URBAN, DELANEY LYN

    Age 19

    Oak Grove, MN 55011

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-518

    Citation: 881703870202 Badge #: 387

    1

    02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense:

    Carlton County

    Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 3/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VANVALKENBURG, JARED KENT

    Age 25

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-560

    Citation: 881703010066 Badge #: 301

    1

    03/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 3/18/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KARSTEN, TREVOR HENRY

    Age 19

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-502

    Citation: 090004705801 Badge #: 62229

    1

    02/27/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 79/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 3/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOHEEN, MICHAEL W D

    Age 43

    218 Strand Ave

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-295

    Citation: 881703520017 Badge #: 352

    1

    02/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 3/19/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LINDSEY, ALEC CHARLES

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-412

    Citation: 881701770096 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 3/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RENOOS, REESE STEVEN

    Age 39

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-554

    Citation: 881705230172 Badge #: 523

    1

    03/02/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 3/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

