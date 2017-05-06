Carlton County Court Report: March 18-19, 2017

Duluth, MN 55811

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-278

Citation: 090000001661 Badge #: 62250

02/03/2017 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lin

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ALDINGER, DESTINEY ANN

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-644

Citation: 881701830125 Badge #: 183

03/13/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 3/18/2017

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

URBAN, DELANEY LYN

Age 19

Oak Grove, MN 55011

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-518

Citation: 881703870202 Badge #: 387

02/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense:

Carlton County

Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 3/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VANVALKENBURG, JARED KENT

Age 25

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-560

Citation: 881703010066 Badge #: 301

03/03/2017 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 3/18/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KARSTEN, TREVOR HENRY

Age 19

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-502

Citation: 090004705801 Badge #: 62229

02/27/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 79/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 3/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOHEEN, MICHAEL W D

Age 43

218 Strand Ave

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-295

Citation: 881703520017 Badge #: 352

02/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 3/19/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LINDSEY, ALEC CHARLES

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-412

Citation: 881701770096 Badge #: 177

02/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 3/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RENOOS, REESE STEVEN

Age 39

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-554

Citation: 881705230172 Badge #: 523

03/02/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 03/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 03/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 3/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor