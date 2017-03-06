Carlton County Court Report: January 24, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 24, 2017:
KAUMA, MARIANNE LESLIE
Age 54
Duluth, MN 55811
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-22
Citation: 090000001787 Badge #: 62252
1
12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation - Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front of
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $32.00)
Due 1/24/2017
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $12.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TIPPETT, SARA RENE
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720-1849
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2078
1
07/03/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed
2
07/03/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed
ROBERTSON, STARLA ANGEL
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-330
1
02/18/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed
2
02/18/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/28/2016 Dismissed
AUSTIN, MICHAEL DEAN
Age 49
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-89
Citation: 881705560013 Badge #: 556
1
01/09/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/24/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
AUTAR, YAADRAM
Age 39
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3922
Citation: 881603520629 Badge #: 352
1
12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ENGELBRECHT, JOHN RAYMOND
Age 36
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2686
Citation: 881605560814 Badge #: 556
1
08/11/2016 No MN Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 1/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MITCHELL, CORY JAMES
Age 43
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-73
Citation: 881703520002 Badge #: 352
1
01/09/2017 Move Over Law Violation - 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/24/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PALMER, KELSEY FAYE
Age 20
Lindstrom, MN 55045
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2966
Citation: 881605560872 Badge #: 556
1
09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POWERS, KATHERINE LAYNE
Age 18
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3683
Citation: 881601770603 Badge #: 177
1
11/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 76/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/24/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAOUST, ADAM JAMES
Age 20
Willow River, MN 55795
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-4029
Citation: 090201636001 Badge #: 63866
1
12/25/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed
JUBIE, LISA KAY
Age 55
Saginaw, MN 55779
Thomson Township Police Department
09-CR-12-1519
1
03/09/2011 Check Forgery-Falsely Endorse
(Felony) 609.631.2(2) 60963122
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Plea 12/12/2012 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Amended Court Decision 01/06/2016 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined at restitution hearing 01/23/2013
No contact with victim(s), 01/23/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/23/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/23/2013
Random testing, 01/23/2013
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, 01/23/2013
Contact with probation, 01/23/2013
Follow all instructions of probation, Abide by all Special Conditions and General Conditions per Probation Agreement. 01/23/2013
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/23/2013
Sign all releases of information, 01/23/2013)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $500.00
Fee Totals: $500.00
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)
2
03/09/2011 Fraud in Obtaining Credit-Money/Property Obtained-Sentence Under 609.52 subd. 3
(Felony) 609.82(2) 609822
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 01/23/2013 Dismissed