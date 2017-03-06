Carlton County Court Report: January 24, 2017

Recommended for you

Duluth, MN 55811

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-22

Citation: 090000001787 Badge #: 62252

1

12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation - Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front of

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $32.00)

Due 1/24/2017

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TIPPETT, SARA RENE

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720-1849

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2078

1

07/03/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed

2

07/03/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed

ROBERTSON, STARLA ANGEL

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-330

1

02/18/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed

2

02/18/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/28/2016 Dismissed

AUSTIN, MICHAEL DEAN

Age 49

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-89

Citation: 881705560013 Badge #: 556

1

01/09/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/24/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

AUTAR, YAADRAM

Age 39

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3922

Citation: 881603520629 Badge #: 352

1

12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ENGELBRECHT, JOHN RAYMOND

Age 36

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2686

Citation: 881605560814 Badge #: 556

1

08/11/2016 No MN Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 1/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MITCHELL, CORY JAMES

Age 43

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-73

Citation: 881703520002 Badge #: 352

1

01/09/2017 Move Over Law Violation - 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/24/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PALMER, KELSEY FAYE

Age 20

Lindstrom, MN 55045

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2966

Citation: 881605560872 Badge #: 556

1

09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POWERS, KATHERINE LAYNE

Age 18

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3683

Citation: 881601770603 Badge #: 177

1

11/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 76/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/24/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAOUST, ADAM JAMES

Age 20

Willow River, MN 55795

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-4029

Citation: 090201636001 Badge #: 63866

1

12/25/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed

JUBIE, LISA KAY

Age 55

Saginaw, MN 55779

Thomson Township Police Department

09-CR-12-1519

1

03/09/2011 Check Forgery-Falsely Endorse

(Felony) 609.631.2(2) 60963122

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Plea 12/12/2012 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Amended Court Decision 01/06/2016 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined at restitution hearing 01/23/2013

No contact with victim(s), 01/23/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/23/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/23/2013

Random testing, 01/23/2013

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, 01/23/2013

Contact with probation, 01/23/2013

Follow all instructions of probation, Abide by all Special Conditions and General Conditions per Probation Agreement. 01/23/2013

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/23/2013

Sign all releases of information, 01/23/2013)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $500.00

Fee Totals: $500.00

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)

2

03/09/2011 Fraud in Obtaining Credit-Money/Property Obtained-Sentence Under 609.52 subd. 3

(Felony) 609.82(2) 609822

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 01/23/2013 Dismissed