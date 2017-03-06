Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 24, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 24, 2017:

    KAUMA, MARIANNE LESLIE

    Age 54

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-22

    Citation: 090000001787 Badge #: 62252

    1

    12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation - Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front of

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $32.00)

    Due 1/24/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TIPPETT, SARA RENE

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720-1849

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2078

    1

    07/03/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/03/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed

    ROBERTSON, STARLA ANGEL

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-330

    1

    02/18/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed

    2

    02/18/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/28/2016 Dismissed

    AUSTIN, MICHAEL DEAN

    Age 49

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-89

    Citation: 881705560013 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/09/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/24/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    AUTAR, YAADRAM

    Age 39

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3922

    Citation: 881603520629 Badge #: 352

    1

    12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ENGELBRECHT, JOHN RAYMOND

    Age 36

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2686

    Citation: 881605560814 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/11/2016 No MN Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 1/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MITCHELL, CORY JAMES

    Age 43

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-73

    Citation: 881703520002 Badge #: 352

    1

    01/09/2017 Move Over Law Violation - 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/24/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PALMER, KELSEY FAYE

    Age 20

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2966

    Citation: 881605560872 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POWERS, KATHERINE LAYNE

    Age 18

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3683

    Citation: 881601770603 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 76/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/24/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAOUST, ADAM JAMES

    Age 20

    Willow River, MN 55795

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-4029

    Citation: 090201636001 Badge #: 63866

    1

    12/25/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed

    JUBIE, LISA KAY

    Age 55

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Thomson Township Police Department

    09-CR-12-1519

    1

    03/09/2011 Check Forgery-Falsely Endorse

    (Felony) 609.631.2(2) 60963122

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Plea 12/12/2012 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Amended Court Decision 01/06/2016 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, as determined at restitution hearing 01/23/2013

    No contact with victim(s), 01/23/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/23/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/23/2013

    Random testing, 01/23/2013

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, 01/23/2013

    Contact with probation, 01/23/2013

    Follow all instructions of probation, Abide by all Special Conditions and General Conditions per Probation Agreement. 01/23/2013

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/23/2013

    Sign all releases of information, 01/23/2013)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $500.00

    Fee Totals: $500.00

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)

    2

    03/09/2011 Fraud in Obtaining Credit-Money/Property Obtained-Sentence Under 609.52 subd. 3

    (Felony) 609.82(2) 609822

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 01/23/2013 Dismissed

