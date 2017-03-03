Carlton County Court Report: January 23, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 23, 2017:
DESJARLAIT, WANEZ BOU
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-13-1731
1
08/01/2013 Driving After Canceled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/26/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/26/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2014
Pay costs, 06/26/2014
Obtain driver's license, make valid efforts to pay the fees owed and the civil judgment amount to get driver's license back. 06/26/2014)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $375.00
NELSON, MATTHEW DUANE
Age 21
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-15-1219
Citation: 090000002148 Badge #: 62250
1
04/24/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 06/26/2015 Dismissed
2
04/24/2015 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton
Amended Plea 06/26/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/26/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Carlton Prosecution Costs $55.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $130.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
JOHNSON, KATELYN ASHLEY
Age 21
Superior, WI 54880-4816
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1099
Citation: 19262 Badge #: 65511
1
04/19/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Restitution $54.45
Fee Totals: $154.45
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015
Pay restitution, $54.45 06/25/2015
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/25/2015
No same or similar, 06/25/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
STANGEL, TYLER DAVID
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-14-216
1
01/10/2014 Domestic Assault (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/12/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 05/04/2015 Dismissed
2
01/10/2014 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 05/04/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 06/25/2015
No same or similar, 06/25/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
DELILLE, DAWN MARIE
Age 39
Duluth, MN 55811
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1674
1
08/25/2016 Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools
(Felony) 609.59 60959
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/02/2016 Dismissed
2
08/25/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/02/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 01/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 11/02/2016
No same or similar, 11/02/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/02/2016
Restitution reserved, until 12/31/16 11/02/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
PETERSON-WHITE, JOSEPHINE PEARL
Age 26
Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-277
Citation: 000700002190 Badge #: 1FD103
1
02/06/2015 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 06/11/2015 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/25/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
CHAFFEE, BRANDON LEE
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3988
Citation: 881603871076 Badge #: 387
1
12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLARK, CAMERON ONEAL
Age 26
Minneapolis, MN 55411
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-11-370
Citation: VS01644 Badge #: 523
1
02/13/2011 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
IMMENSCHUH, JOSEPH MATTHEW
Age 24
Jordan, MN 55352
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3658
Citation: 881604670978 Badge #: 467
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JAMES, JAMIE RAY
Age 42
Albertville, MN 55301
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-67
Citation: 881705560003 Badge #: 556
1
01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KIOLBASA, DANIEL EDWARD
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3765
Citation: 881601770628 Badge #: 177
1
11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOEN, KAYLA KRISTINA
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-1109
Citation: 881502090215 Badge #: 209
1
04/16/2015 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015)
KOSKI, ANGELA TAMMY
Age 46
New Richmond, WI 54017
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3648
Citation: 881605561131 Badge #: 556
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LANE, JOSEPH FEDORE
Age 20
Bemidji, MN 56601
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3665
Citation: 881605561147 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MANTEL, JOHN ADAM
Age 23
Ogilvie, MN 56358
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3620
Citation: 881603871034 Badge #: 387
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
11/11/2016 Window Restrictions – Windshield Tinted Or Glazed
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(1) 169714a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MONTAGNE, JACOB THOMAS
Age 19
La Poine, WI 54850
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3998
Citation: 881601770690 Badge #: 177
1
12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSTRANDER, JAY WILLIAM
Age 53
Jefferson, IA 50129
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-102
Citation: 881703870038 Badge #: 387
1
01/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STENSTROM, JAKE ANTHONY
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-13-478
1
02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/15/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 11/18/2013 Dismissed
2
02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 10/07/2013 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/18/2013 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 6 Days)
Comment: *may serve at NERCC if eligible and arranged by Probation
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/18/2013
Complete treatment, 11/18/2013
Aftercare, 11/18/2013
Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), 11/18/2013
Attend NA (Narcotics Anonymous), 11/18/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, including synthetics 11/18/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/18/2013
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/18/2013
Contact with probation, 11/18/2013
Follow all instructions of probation, 11/18/2013
Sign Probation Agreement, 11/18/2013)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $500.00
Fee Totals: $500.00
3
02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/15/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 11/18/2013 Dismissed
TINGUM, KYLE PAUL
Age 31
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-91
Citation: 881701770021 Badge #: 177
1
01/12/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VERA, CESAR ANDRES FORERO
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3945
Citation: 881601281578 Badge #: 128
1
12/17/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ZHOU, KEN KUN
Age 29
Maple Grove, MN 55311
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-97
Citation: 881703870026 Badge #: 387
1
01/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HORTON, OSCAR DANIEL
Age 31
Kettle River, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-167
Citation: 090200000435 Badge #: 3863
1
01/24/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 02/02/2015 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Continue to work with social services.
Continue individual counseling or family therapy.
06/25/2015
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 06/25/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, use or possession 06/25/2015
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/25/2015
No same or similar, for one year 06/25/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
GIFFORD, MARGARET RACHEL
Age 24
Duluth, MN 55812
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office - Duluth
09-VB-15-1149
Citation: 690074510703 Badge #: 05238
1
04/17/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015)