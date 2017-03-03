Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 23, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 23, 2017:

    DESJARLAIT, WANEZ BOU

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-13-1731

    1

    08/01/2013 Driving After Canceled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/26/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/26/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2014

    Pay costs, 06/26/2014

    Obtain driver's license, make valid efforts to pay the fees owed and the civil judgment amount to get driver's license back. 06/26/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $375.00

    NELSON, MATTHEW DUANE

    Age 21

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-15-1219

    Citation: 090000002148 Badge #: 62250

    1

    04/24/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 06/26/2015 Dismissed

    2

    04/24/2015 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton

    Amended Plea 06/26/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/26/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Carlton Prosecution Costs $55.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $130.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    JOHNSON, KATELYN ASHLEY

    Age 21

    Superior, WI 54880-4816

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1099

    Citation: 19262 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/19/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Restitution $54.45

    Fee Totals: $154.45

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015

    Pay restitution, $54.45 06/25/2015

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/25/2015

    No same or similar, 06/25/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    STANGEL, TYLER DAVID

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-14-216

    1

    01/10/2014 Domestic Assault (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/12/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/04/2015 Dismissed

    2

    01/10/2014 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 05/04/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 06/25/2015

    No same or similar, 06/25/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    DELILLE, DAWN MARIE

    Age 39

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1674

    1

    08/25/2016 Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools

    (Felony) 609.59 60959

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/02/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/25/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/02/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 01/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 11/02/2016

    No same or similar, 11/02/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/02/2016

    Restitution reserved, until 12/31/16 11/02/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    PETERSON-WHITE, JOSEPHINE PEARL

    Age 26

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55428

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-277

    Citation: 000700002190 Badge #: 1FD103

    1

    02/06/2015 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 06/11/2015 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/25/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    CHAFFEE, BRANDON LEE

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3988

    Citation: 881603871076 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLARK, CAMERON ONEAL

    Age 26

    Minneapolis, MN 55411

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-11-370

    Citation: VS01644 Badge #: 523

    1

    02/13/2011 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    IMMENSCHUH, JOSEPH MATTHEW

    Age 24

    Jordan, MN 55352

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3658

    Citation: 881604670978 Badge #: 467

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JAMES, JAMIE RAY

    Age 42

    Albertville, MN 55301

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-67

    Citation: 881705560003 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KIOLBASA, DANIEL EDWARD

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3765

    Citation: 881601770628 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOEN, KAYLA KRISTINA

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-1109

    Citation: 881502090215 Badge #: 209

    1

    04/16/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015)

    KOSKI, ANGELA TAMMY

    Age 46

    New Richmond, WI 54017

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3648

    Citation: 881605561131 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LANE, JOSEPH FEDORE

    Age 20

    Bemidji, MN 56601

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3665

    Citation: 881605561147 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MANTEL, JOHN ADAM

    Age 23

    Ogilvie, MN 56358

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3620

    Citation: 881603871034 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    11/11/2016 Window Restrictions – Windshield Tinted Or Glazed

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(1) 169714a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MONTAGNE, JACOB THOMAS

    Age 19

    La Poine, WI 54850

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3998

    Citation: 881601770690 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSTRANDER, JAY WILLIAM

    Age 53

    Jefferson, IA 50129

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-102

    Citation: 881703870038 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STENSTROM, JAKE ANTHONY

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-13-478

    1

    02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/15/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2013 Dismissed

    2

    02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 10/07/2013 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/18/2013 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 6 Days)

    Comment: *may serve at NERCC if eligible and arranged by Probation

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/18/2013

    Complete treatment, 11/18/2013

    Aftercare, 11/18/2013

    Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), 11/18/2013

    Attend NA (Narcotics Anonymous), 11/18/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, including synthetics 11/18/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/18/2013

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/18/2013

    Contact with probation, 11/18/2013

    Follow all instructions of probation, 11/18/2013

    Sign Probation Agreement, 11/18/2013)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $500.00

    Fee Totals: $500.00

    3

    02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/15/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2013 Dismissed

    TINGUM, KYLE PAUL

    Age 31

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-91

    Citation: 881701770021 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/12/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VERA, CESAR ANDRES FORERO

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3945

    Citation: 881601281578 Badge #: 128

    1

    12/17/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ZHOU, KEN KUN

    Age 29

    Maple Grove, MN 55311

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-97

    Citation: 881703870026 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HORTON, OSCAR DANIEL

    Age 31

    Kettle River, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-167

    Citation: 090200000435 Badge #: 3863

    1

    01/24/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 02/02/2015 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Continue to work with social services.

    Continue individual counseling or family therapy.

    06/25/2015

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 06/25/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, use or possession 06/25/2015

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/25/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 06/25/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    GIFFORD, MARGARET RACHEL

    Age 24

    Duluth, MN 55812

    St. Louis County Sheriff's Office - Duluth

    09-VB-15-1149

    Citation: 690074510703 Badge #: 05238

    1

    04/17/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015)

