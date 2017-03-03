Carlton County Court Report: January 23, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-13-1731

1

08/01/2013 Driving After Canceled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/26/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/26/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/26/2014

Pay costs, 06/26/2014

Obtain driver's license, make valid efforts to pay the fees owed and the civil judgment amount to get driver's license back. 06/26/2014)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $300.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $375.00

NELSON, MATTHEW DUANE

Age 21

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-15-1219

Citation: 090000002148 Badge #: 62250

1

04/24/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 06/26/2015 Dismissed

2

04/24/2015 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton

Amended Plea 06/26/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/26/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Carlton Prosecution Costs $55.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $130.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

JOHNSON, KATELYN ASHLEY

Age 21

Superior, WI 54880-4816

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1099

Citation: 19262 Badge #: 65511

1

04/19/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Restitution $54.45

Fee Totals: $154.45

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015

Pay restitution, $54.45 06/25/2015

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/25/2015

No same or similar, 06/25/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

STANGEL, TYLER DAVID

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-14-216

1

01/10/2014 Domestic Assault (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/12/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 05/04/2015 Dismissed

2

01/10/2014 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 05/04/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 06/25/2015

No same or similar, 06/25/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

DELILLE, DAWN MARIE

Age 39

Duluth, MN 55811

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1674

1

08/25/2016 Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools

(Felony) 609.59 60959

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/02/2016 Dismissed

2

08/25/2016 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/02/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 01/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Black Bear Casino for one year 11/02/2016

No same or similar, 11/02/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/02/2016

Restitution reserved, until 12/31/16 11/02/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

PETERSON-WHITE, JOSEPHINE PEARL

Age 26

Brooklyn Park, MN 55428

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-277

Citation: 000700002190 Badge #: 1FD103

1

02/06/2015 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 06/11/2015 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/25/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

CHAFFEE, BRANDON LEE

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3988

Citation: 881603871076 Badge #: 387

1

12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CLARK, CAMERON ONEAL

Age 26

Minneapolis, MN 55411

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-11-370

Citation: VS01644 Badge #: 523

1

02/13/2011 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

IMMENSCHUH, JOSEPH MATTHEW

Age 24

Jordan, MN 55352

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3658

Citation: 881604670978 Badge #: 467

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JAMES, JAMIE RAY

Age 42

Albertville, MN 55301

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-67

Citation: 881705560003 Badge #: 556

1

01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KIOLBASA, DANIEL EDWARD

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3765

Citation: 881601770628 Badge #: 177

1

11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOEN, KAYLA KRISTINA

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-1109

Citation: 881502090215 Badge #: 209

1

04/16/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015)

KOSKI, ANGELA TAMMY

Age 46

New Richmond, WI 54017

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3648

Citation: 881605561131 Badge #: 556

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LANE, JOSEPH FEDORE

Age 20

Bemidji, MN 56601

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3665

Citation: 881605561147 Badge #: 556

1

11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MANTEL, JOHN ADAM

Age 23

Ogilvie, MN 56358

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3620

Citation: 881603871034 Badge #: 387

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

11/11/2016 Window Restrictions – Windshield Tinted Or Glazed

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(1) 169714a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MONTAGNE, JACOB THOMAS

Age 19

La Poine, WI 54850

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3998

Citation: 881601770690 Badge #: 177

1

12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSTRANDER, JAY WILLIAM

Age 53

Jefferson, IA 50129

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-102

Citation: 881703870038 Badge #: 387

1

01/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STENSTROM, JAKE ANTHONY

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-13-478

1

02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/15/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 11/18/2013 Dismissed

2

02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 10/07/2013 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/18/2013 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 6 Days)

Comment: *may serve at NERCC if eligible and arranged by Probation

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/18/2013

Complete treatment, 11/18/2013

Aftercare, 11/18/2013

Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), 11/18/2013

Attend NA (Narcotics Anonymous), 11/18/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, including synthetics 11/18/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/18/2013

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/18/2013

Contact with probation, 11/18/2013

Follow all instructions of probation, 11/18/2013

Sign Probation Agreement, 11/18/2013)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $500.00

Fee Totals: $500.00

3

02/27/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/15/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 11/18/2013 Dismissed

TINGUM, KYLE PAUL

Age 31

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-91

Citation: 881701770021 Badge #: 177

1

01/12/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VERA, CESAR ANDRES FORERO

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3945

Citation: 881601281578 Badge #: 128

1

12/17/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ZHOU, KEN KUN

Age 29

Maple Grove, MN 55311

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-97

Citation: 881703870026 Badge #: 387

1

01/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HORTON, OSCAR DANIEL

Age 31

Kettle River, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-167

Citation: 090200000435 Badge #: 3863

1

01/24/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 02/02/2015 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Continue to work with social services.

Continue individual counseling or family therapy.

06/25/2015

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 06/25/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, use or possession 06/25/2015

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 06/25/2015

No same or similar, for one year 06/25/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

GIFFORD, MARGARET RACHEL

Age 24

Duluth, MN 55812

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office - Duluth

09-VB-15-1149

Citation: 690074510703 Badge #: 05238

1

04/17/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/25/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/25/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/25/2015)