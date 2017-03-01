Carlton County Court Report: January 19, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 19, 2017:
GARBOW, MATTHEW DEAN
Age 38
McGregor, MN 55760
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3508
Citation: 090002624901 Badge #: 62234
1
09/05/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/05/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 1/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HEINEN, MICHAEL JAMES
Age 39
Lindstrom, MN 55045
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-212
1
11/17/2015 Felony Issuance of Dishonored Checks
(Felony) 609.535.2a(a)(1) 6095352aa1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/19/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017)
Fee Totals:
Restitution $500.00
Fee Totals: $500.00
JOHNSON, CONNER JAMES
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55804
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3470
Citation: 090000002832 Badge #: 62103
1
10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 01/19/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Stay $ 25.00 Until 07/18/2017
Imposed Fine $ 75.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $75.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANGELL, CAMERON ALDEN
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1357
1
07/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/09/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/09/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 315 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 50 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 2,300.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Fee Totals: $1,015.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/19/2017
DWI clinic, 01/19/2017
Victim impact panel, 01/19/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/19/2017
No same or similar, 01/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/19/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 01/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017
Contact with probation, 01/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
07/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed
3
07/11/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed
4
07/11/2016 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed
ARSENEAU, LEON JOSEPH
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-485
1
03/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/08/2016 Dismissed
2
03/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/08/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)
Comment: balance staggered with a report date of January 18, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing prior 1/18/17 Review Hearing - in compliance
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $900.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,090.00
Condition – Adult (Aftercare, follow all recommendations of aftercare, self care conductive to a recovery lifestyle 07/20/2016
Conditions, other, follow recommendations of ICS Team 07/20/2016
DWI clinic, 07/20/2016
Victim impact panel, 07/20/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substsances not prescribed 07/20/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2016
Random testing, 07/20/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 07/20/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2016
Make all future court appearances, January 18, 2017 07/20/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2016
Contact with probation, 07/20/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/20/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/20/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/20/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
BEDAUSKY, BRENT DOUGLAS
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2563
Citation: 19858 Badge #: 65516
1
12/02/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
GOUTERMONT, DANIEL RAY
Age 48
Cromwell, MN 55726
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-113
Citation: 090107700601 Badge #: 65522
1
01/06/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed
GRANHEIM, BRADY ROGER
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2177
Citation: 090106630001 Badge #: 65520
1
10/26/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/08/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/19/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter within 45 days to DAIP – Domestic Abuse Intervention Project 01/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/19/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/19/2017
Conditions, other, *comply with institution, treatment and programming rules
*abide by all OFP, HRO, DANCO and No Contact Orders 01/19/2017
Make all future court appearances, 7/19/17 at 3:30 pm 01/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017
Contact with probation, 01/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/19/2017
No same or similar, 01/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HOYUM, GLENN ALAN
Age 51
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1955
Citation: 090106627601 Badge #: 65521
1
10/02/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017
Random testing, 01/19/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/19/2017
No threats of violence, 01/19/2017
Conditions, other, follow all programming rules 01/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017
Contact with probation, 01/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
JUBIE, COTY JAMES
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1567
1
07/31/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 01/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
KIRKPATRICK, RONALD DALE
Age 27
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2469
Citation: 090102635101 Badge #: 65507
1
12/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, AMANDA LEAH
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1621
1
07/20/2015 Burglary in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.582.3 6095823
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $1,746.43
Fee Totals: $2,106.43
Local Confinement (6 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017
No contact with victim(s), 01/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017
Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is deemed failed. 01/18/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017
Contact with probation, 01/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2588
1
12/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017
Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to test is deemed failure. 01/18/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017
Contact with probation, 01/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
12/10/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
3
12/10/2015 Failure to Deliver Title Within Ten Days
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
4
12/10/2015 Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
5
12/10/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-723
1
01/01/2016 Felony Theft
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $2,006.00
Fee Totals: $2,091.00
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017
No contact with victim(s), 01/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017
Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to test is deemed failed. 01/18/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017
Contact with probation, 01/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
LEE, THERESA KAYE
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3421
Citation: 090102629404 Badge #: 65505
1
10/20/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MCGRAW, DEREK MICHAEL
Age 30
Culver, MN 55779
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2433
Citation: 090101634401 Badge #: 65506
1
12/09/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 02/18/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017
Restitution reserved, for 30 days 01/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
OLSON, KENT BRUCE
Age 38
Hermantown, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-12-2494
1
09/07/2012 Possess Pistol/Assault Weapon-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence
(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed
2
09/07/2012 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation
(Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/21/2013 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2013 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 60 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: *or NERCC and report as arranged by Probation
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/14/2013
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 11/14/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2013
No same or similar, 11/14/2013
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2013
Contact with probation, 11/14/2013
Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2013
Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2013
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2013
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2013)
Due 12/31/2014
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $32.97
Fee Totals: $692.97
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)
Local Confinement (9 Mo Credit for time served: 19 Days)
Comment: 10/10/16 Probation Violation – Revoke 9 months cclec with credit for 19 days. Can be released early directly into treatment.
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, 10/10/2016
Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing January 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm. 10/10/2016)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Local Confinement (161 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Comment: 10/10/16 Probation Violation – Staggered balance – report to served 161 days cclec with a review hearing same date.
1/19/17 Staggered Review – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
3
09/07/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed
4
09/07/2012 Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed
SLOAN, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2470
Citation: 090107635102 Badge #: 65520
1
12/16/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 01/19/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BERGLUND, JAMIE RUSSELL
Age 44
Carlton, MN 55718
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-220
Citation: 000700003335 Badge #: 1FD135
1
01/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/17/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed
2
01/20/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
01/20/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 01/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
4
01/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 03/17/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed
ALAAMERI, ALI MOHAMMED
Age 31
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4024
Citation: 881601770706 Badge #: 177
1
12/28/2016 Speed 55 Zone 68/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, LUCAS BRYAN
Age 33
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3707
Citation: 881602090583 Badge #: 209
1
11/17/2016 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
11/17/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
3
11/17/2016 No Insurance Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3880
Citation: 881604490801 Badge #: 449
1
12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BERGMAN, ANDREW DAVID
Age 30
Osseo, MN 55369
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3871
Citation: 881601770654 Badge #: 177
1
12/10/2016 Speed 55 Zone 60/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DRISCOLL, MATTHEW THOMAS
Age 25
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-6
Citation: 881703870006 Badge #: 387
1
01/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HARTMANN, JACQUELINE TAYLOR
Age 23
Minneapolis, MN 55419
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-117
Citation: 881701830029 Badge #: 183
1
01/16/2017 Fail to Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 1/19/2017
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JOLLYMORE, KRYSTLE IRENE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-59
Citation: 881705560001 Badge #: 556
1
01/06/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed
SCHALLER, PATRICE NEI G
Age 24
Minneapolis, MN 55406
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3975
Citation: 881603520630 Badge #: 352
1
12/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHEPHERD, CEDRIC LEON
Age 36
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3151
Citation: 881605560958 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the
right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
01/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SWANSON, BETH ANN
Age 32
Chisholm, MN 55719
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3877
Citation: 881601770665 Badge #: 177
1
12/11/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed
2
12/11/2016 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 01/19/2017
Fine $ 30.00
Imposed Fine $ 30.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $30.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $115.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02