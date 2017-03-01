Carlton County Court Report: January 19, 2017

McGregor, MN 55760

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3508

Citation: 090002624901 Badge #: 62234

1

09/05/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/05/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 1/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HEINEN, MICHAEL JAMES

Age 39

Lindstrom, MN 55045

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-212

1

11/17/2015 Felony Issuance of Dishonored Checks

(Felony) 609.535.2a(a)(1) 6095352aa1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/19/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017)

Fee Totals:

Restitution $500.00

Fee Totals: $500.00

JOHNSON, CONNER JAMES

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55804

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3470

Citation: 090000002832 Badge #: 62103

1

10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 01/19/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Stay $ 25.00 Until 07/18/2017

Imposed Fine $ 75.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $75.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANGELL, CAMERON ALDEN

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1357

1

07/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/09/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/09/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 315 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 50 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 2,300.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Fee Totals: $1,015.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/19/2017

DWI clinic, 01/19/2017

Victim impact panel, 01/19/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/19/2017

No same or similar, 01/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/19/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 01/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017

Contact with probation, 01/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

07/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed

3

07/11/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed

4

07/11/2016 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed

ARSENEAU, LEON JOSEPH

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-485

1

03/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/08/2016 Dismissed

2

03/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/08/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)

Comment: balance staggered with a report date of January 18, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing prior 1/18/17 Review Hearing - in compliance

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $900.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,090.00

Condition – Adult (Aftercare, follow all recommendations of aftercare, self care conductive to a recovery lifestyle 07/20/2016

Conditions, other, follow recommendations of ICS Team 07/20/2016

DWI clinic, 07/20/2016

Victim impact panel, 07/20/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substsances not prescribed 07/20/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2016

Random testing, 07/20/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 07/20/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2016

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 07/20/2016

Make all future court appearances, January 18, 2017 07/20/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2016

Contact with probation, 07/20/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/20/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/20/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/20/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

BEDAUSKY, BRENT DOUGLAS

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2563

Citation: 19858 Badge #: 65516

1

12/02/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

GOUTERMONT, DANIEL RAY

Age 48

Cromwell, MN 55726

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-113

Citation: 090107700601 Badge #: 65522

1

01/06/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

GRANHEIM, BRADY ROGER

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2177

Citation: 090106630001 Badge #: 65520

1

10/26/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/08/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/19/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter within 45 days to DAIP – Domestic Abuse Intervention Project 01/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/19/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/19/2017

Conditions, other, *comply with institution, treatment and programming rules

*abide by all OFP, HRO, DANCO and No Contact Orders 01/19/2017

Make all future court appearances, 7/19/17 at 3:30 pm 01/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017

Contact with probation, 01/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/19/2017

No same or similar, 01/19/2017

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/19/2017)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HOYUM, GLENN ALAN

Age 51

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1955

Citation: 090106627601 Badge #: 65521

1

10/02/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017

Random testing, 01/19/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/19/2017

No threats of violence, 01/19/2017

Conditions, other, follow all programming rules 01/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017

Contact with probation, 01/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/19/2017)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

JUBIE, COTY JAMES

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1567

1

07/31/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 01/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

KIRKPATRICK, RONALD DALE

Age 27

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2469

Citation: 090102635101 Badge #: 65507

1

12/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, AMANDA LEAH

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1621

1

07/20/2015 Burglary in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.582.3 6095823

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $1,746.43

Fee Totals: $2,106.43

Local Confinement (6 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017

No contact with victim(s), 01/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is deemed failed. 01/18/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/18/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2588

1

12/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to test is deemed failure. 01/18/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/18/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

12/10/2015 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

3

12/10/2015 Failure to Deliver Title Within Ten Days

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

4

12/10/2015 Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

5

12/10/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-723

1

01/01/2016 Felony Theft

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $2,006.00

Fee Totals: $2,091.00

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017

No contact with victim(s), 01/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to test is deemed failed. 01/18/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/18/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

LEE, THERESA KAYE

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3421

Citation: 090102629404 Badge #: 65505

1

10/20/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MCGRAW, DEREK MICHAEL

Age 30

Culver, MN 55779

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2433

Citation: 090101634401 Badge #: 65506

1

12/09/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 02/18/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/19/2017

Restitution reserved, for 30 days 01/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

OLSON, KENT BRUCE

Age 38

Hermantown, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-12-2494

1

09/07/2012 Possess Pistol/Assault Weapon-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

2

09/07/2012 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

(Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/21/2013 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2013 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 60 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: *or NERCC and report as arranged by Probation

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/14/2013

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 11/14/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2013

No same or similar, 11/14/2013

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2013

Contact with probation, 11/14/2013

Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2013

Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2013

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 11/14/2013

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2013)

Due 12/31/2014

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $32.97

Fee Totals: $692.97

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)

Local Confinement (9 Mo Credit for time served: 19 Days)

Comment: 10/10/16 Probation Violation – Revoke 9 months cclec with credit for 19 days. Can be released early directly into treatment.

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, 10/10/2016

Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing January 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm. 10/10/2016)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Local Confinement (161 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Comment: 10/10/16 Probation Violation – Staggered balance – report to served 161 days cclec with a review hearing same date.

1/19/17 Staggered Review – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

3

09/07/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

4

09/07/2012 Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

SLOAN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2470

Citation: 090107635102 Badge #: 65520

1

12/16/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 01/19/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BERGLUND, JAMIE RUSSELL

Age 44

Carlton, MN 55718

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-220

Citation: 000700003335 Badge #: 1FD135

1

01/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/17/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

2

01/20/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

01/20/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 01/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

4

01/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 03/17/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

ALAAMERI, ALI MOHAMMED

Age 31

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4024

Citation: 881601770706 Badge #: 177

1

12/28/2016 Speed 55 Zone 68/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, LUCAS BRYAN

Age 33

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3707

Citation: 881602090583 Badge #: 209

1

11/17/2016 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

11/17/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

3

11/17/2016 No Insurance Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3880

Citation: 881604490801 Badge #: 449

1

12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BERGMAN, ANDREW DAVID

Age 30

Osseo, MN 55369

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3871

Citation: 881601770654 Badge #: 177

1

12/10/2016 Speed 55 Zone 60/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DRISCOLL, MATTHEW THOMAS

Age 25

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-6

Citation: 881703870006 Badge #: 387

1

01/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HARTMANN, JACQUELINE TAYLOR

Age 23

Minneapolis, MN 55419

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-117

Citation: 881701830029 Badge #: 183

1

01/16/2017 Fail to Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 1/19/2017

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

JOLLYMORE, KRYSTLE IRENE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-59

Citation: 881705560001 Badge #: 556

1

01/06/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

SCHALLER, PATRICE NEI G

Age 24

Minneapolis, MN 55406

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3975

Citation: 881603520630 Badge #: 352

1

12/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHEPHERD, CEDRIC LEON

Age 36

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3151

Citation: 881605560958 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

01/19/2017)

right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

01/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SWANSON, BETH ANN

Age 32

Chisholm, MN 55719

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3877

Citation: 881601770665 Badge #: 177

1

12/11/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

2

12/11/2016 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 01/19/2017

Fine $ 30.00

Imposed Fine $ 30.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $30.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $115.00

[Payment plan language - see earlier] 01/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02