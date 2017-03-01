Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 19, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 19, 2017:

    GARBOW, MATTHEW DEAN

    Age 38

    McGregor, MN 55760

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3508

    Citation: 090002624901 Badge #: 62234

    1

    09/05/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/05/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 1/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HEINEN, MICHAEL JAMES

    Age 39

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-212

    1

    11/17/2015 Felony Issuance of Dishonored Checks

    (Felony) 609.535.2a(a)(1) 6095352aa1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $500.00

    Fee Totals: $500.00

    JOHNSON, CONNER JAMES

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55804

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3470

    Citation: 090000002832 Badge #: 62103

    1

    10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 01/19/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Stay $ 25.00 Until 07/18/2017

    Imposed Fine $ 75.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Sheriff $75.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANGELL, CAMERON ALDEN

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1357

    1

    07/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/09/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/09/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 315 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 50 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 2,300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Fee Totals: $1,015.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/19/2017

    DWI clinic, 01/19/2017

    Victim impact panel, 01/19/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/19/2017

    No same or similar, 01/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/19/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 01/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    07/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed

    3

    07/11/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed

    4

    07/11/2016 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/09/2016 Dismissed

    ARSENEAU, LEON JOSEPH

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-485

    1

    03/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/08/2016 Dismissed

    2

    03/11/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/08/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 12 Days)

    Comment: balance staggered with a report date of January 18, 2017 at 9:00 am with a review hearing prior 1/18/17 Review Hearing - in compliance

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $900.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,090.00

    Condition – Adult (Aftercare, follow all recommendations of aftercare, self care conductive to a recovery lifestyle 07/20/2016

    Conditions, other, follow recommendations of ICS Team 07/20/2016

    DWI clinic, 07/20/2016

    Victim impact panel, 07/20/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substsances not prescribed 07/20/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2016

    Random testing, 07/20/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 07/20/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2016

    Make all future court appearances, January 18, 2017 07/20/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2016

    Contact with probation, 07/20/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/20/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/20/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 07/20/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    BEDAUSKY, BRENT DOUGLAS

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2563

    Citation: 19858 Badge #: 65516

    1

    12/02/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/25/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    GOUTERMONT, DANIEL RAY

    Age 48

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-113

    Citation: 090107700601 Badge #: 65522

    1

    01/06/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

     

    GRANHEIM, BRADY ROGER

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2177

    Citation: 090106630001 Badge #: 65520

    1

    10/26/2016 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/08/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/19/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enter within 45 days to DAIP – Domestic Abuse Intervention Project 01/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/19/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/19/2017

    Conditions, other, *comply with institution, treatment and programming rules

    *abide by all OFP, HRO, DANCO and No Contact Orders 01/19/2017

    Make all future court appearances, 7/19/17 at 3:30 pm 01/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/19/2017

    No same or similar, 01/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HOYUM, GLENN ALAN

    Age 51

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1955

    Citation: 090106627601 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/02/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/19/2017

    Random testing, 01/19/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/19/2017

    No threats of violence, 01/19/2017

    Conditions, other, follow all programming rules 01/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    JUBIE, COTY JAMES

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1567

    1

    07/31/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 01/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    KIRKPATRICK, RONALD DALE

    Age 27

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2469

    Citation: 090102635101 Badge #: 65507

    1

    12/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, AMANDA LEAH

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1621

    1

    07/20/2015 Burglary in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.3 6095823

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $1,746.43

    Fee Totals: $2,106.43

    Local Confinement (6 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017

    No contact with victim(s), 01/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

    Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is deemed failed. 01/18/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2588

    1

    12/10/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

    Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to test is deemed failure. 01/18/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    12/10/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    3

    12/10/2015 Failure to Deliver Title Within Ten Days

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    4

    12/10/2015 Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    5

    12/10/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/02/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-723

    1

    01/01/2016 Felony Theft

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $2,006.00

    Fee Totals: $2,091.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017

    No contact with victim(s), 01/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

    Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to test is deemed failed. 01/18/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    LEE, THERESA KAYE

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3421

    Citation: 090102629404 Badge #: 65505

    1

    10/20/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MCGRAW, DEREK MICHAEL

    Age 30

    Culver, MN 55779

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2433

    Citation: 090101634401 Badge #: 65506

    1

    12/09/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 02/18/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017

    Restitution reserved, for 30 days 01/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    OLSON, KENT BRUCE

    Age 38

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-12-2494

    1

    09/07/2012 Possess Pistol/Assault Weapon-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

    (Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

    2

    09/07/2012 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

    (Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/21/2013 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2013 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 60 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: *or NERCC and report as arranged by Probation

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/14/2013

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 11/14/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2013

    No same or similar, 11/14/2013

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2013

    Contact with probation, 11/14/2013

    Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2013

    Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2013

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2013

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2013)

    Due 12/31/2014

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $32.97

    Fee Totals: $692.97

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)

    Local Confinement (9 Mo Credit for time served: 19 Days)

    Comment: 10/10/16 Probation Violation – Revoke 9 months cclec with credit for 19 days. Can be released early directly into treatment.

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Adult (Sign all releases of information, 10/10/2016

    Make all future court appearances, Review Hearing January 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm. 10/10/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Local Confinement (161 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Comment: 10/10/16 Probation Violation – Staggered balance – report to served 161 days cclec with a review hearing same date.

    1/19/17 Staggered Review – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    3

    09/07/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

    4

    09/07/2012 Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

    SLOAN, DANIEL JOSEPH

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2470

    Citation: 090107635102 Badge #: 65520

    1

    12/16/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 01/19/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BERGLUND, JAMIE RUSSELL

    Age 44

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-220

    Citation: 000700003335 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    01/20/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/17/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    01/20/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    01/20/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 01/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    4

    01/20/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 03/17/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

    ALAAMERI, ALI MOHAMMED

    Age 31

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4024

    Citation: 881601770706 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/28/2016 Speed 55 Zone 68/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, LUCAS BRYAN

    Age 33

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3707

    Citation: 881602090583 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/17/2016 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    11/17/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    3

    11/17/2016 No Insurance Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3880

    Citation: 881604490801 Badge #: 449

    1

    12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BERGMAN, ANDREW DAVID

    Age 30

    Osseo, MN 55369

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3871

    Citation: 881601770654 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/10/2016 Speed 55 Zone 60/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DRISCOLL, MATTHEW THOMAS

    Age 25

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-6

    Citation: 881703870006 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/01/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HARTMANN, JACQUELINE TAYLOR

    Age 23

    Minneapolis, MN 55419

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-117

    Citation: 881701830029 Badge #: 183

    1

    01/16/2017 Fail to Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 1/19/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JOLLYMORE, KRYSTLE IRENE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-59

    Citation: 881705560001 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/06/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

    SCHALLER, PATRICE NEI G

    Age 24

    Minneapolis, MN 55406

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3975

    Citation: 881603520630 Badge #: 352

    1

    12/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHEPHERD, CEDRIC LEON

    Age 36

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3151

    Citation: 881605560958 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the

    right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

    01/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SWANSON, BETH ANN

    Age 32

    Chisholm, MN 55719

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3877

    Citation: 881601770665 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/11/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    12/11/2016 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 01/19/2017

    Fine $ 30.00

    Imposed Fine $ 30.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $30.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $115.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

