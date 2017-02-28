Carlton County Court Report: January 18, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 18, 2017:
ANDERSON, CHESTER KANE
Age 74
Wright, MN 55798
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-19
Citation: 090000001785 Badge #: 62252
1
12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation – Stopping or Parking within 20 Feet Fire
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(10) 169341a10
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $12.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JARVE, RANDOLPH EUGENE
Age 59
Marrero, LA 70072
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-112
1
01/18/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/18/2017 Extradition waived
REHN, JOHNNY VICTOR
Age 29
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1680
1
08/26/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
2
08/26/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with 13 days credit. Review hearing same date & time
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 1,500.00
Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,690.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 01/18/2017
DWI clinic, 01/18/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017
Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is deemed positive. 01/18/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 01/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017
Contact with probation, 01/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017
Make all future court appearances, July 5, 2017 @ 9:00 01/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
08/26/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
ANGELL, RICKY ALDEN
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1029
1
05/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017
Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is same as ositive test. 01/18/2017
No same or similar, 01/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017
Contact with probation, 01/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017)
2
05/24/2016 Intent To Escape Tax
(Gross Misdemeanor) 168.35 16835
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
3
05/24/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
4
05/24/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
5
05/24/2016 No Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
BABINEAU, MORGAN LADONNA
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-114
Citation: 090107700201 Badge #: 65525
1
01/02/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
HOULE, MICHAEL LESLIE
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1534
Citation: 090101622201 Badge #: 65524
1
08/08/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
2
08/08/2016 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $460.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017
No same or similar, 01/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
08/08/2016 Traffic-Careless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/18/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
4
08/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3676
Citation: 090102631801 Badge #: 65505
1
11/13/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MILCZARK, KYLE SCOTT
Age 27
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1349
1
05/30/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed
2
05/30/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with one day credit. Review hearing same date & time. Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017
DWI clinic, 01/18/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017
Random testing, at own expense. Refusal test is a failed test. 01/18/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017
Contact with probation, 01/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017
Make all future court appearances, July 5, 2017 @ 9:00 am 01/18/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $890.00)
Due 01/18/2017
Fine: $500.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Prosecution Costs: $200.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
MULLEN, KYLE THOMAS
Age 20
Saginaw, MN 55779
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-4001
Citation: 090100001740 Badge #: 65520
1
12/17/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WISE, RYAN ERIC
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1736
Citation: 090107624603 Badge #: 5519
1
09/02/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 72 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
09/02/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2306
1
11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 343 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 22 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 2,000.00
Stay $ 1,500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $470.00
Fee Totals: $1,130.00
Condition – Adult(Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, pay required fee & document to probation as required 01/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017
Random testing, at own expense. Refused test is a failed test. 01/18/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017
Conditions, other, comply with all ofp, hro, no contact, danco orders 01/18/2017
No threats of violence, 01/18/2017
No same or similar, 01/18/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017
Contact with probation, 01/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer is all matters.
01/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 01/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017
Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 01/18/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
3
11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
BUSHELL, ALEXANDRIA BIANCA
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55803
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-946
1
05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed
BATTAMS, SEAN ERIK
Age 33
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-43
Citation: 881703870020 Badge #: 387
1
01/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, TYLER LEE
Age 18
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3990
Citation: 881603871091 Badge #: 387
1
12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KORDIAK, ANDREW MATTHEW
Age 23
McGrath, MN 56350
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3628
Citation: 881603871017 Badge #: 387
1
11/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOSLUCHAR, PHILLIP ROBERT
Age 36
Angora, MN 55703
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3999
Citation: 881601770689 Badge #: 177
1
12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
12/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed
OLSON, AMANDA KATHLEEN
Age 21
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-5
Citation: 881703870001 Badge #: 387
1
01/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAKES, BENJAMIN JOE
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55810-1922
Thomson Township Police Department
09-VB-14-1108
Citation: 090601410601 Badge #: 64401
1
04/16/2014 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
04/16/2014 Traffic Regulation - Vehicle Registration Required
(Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 1/18/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02