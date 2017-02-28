Carlton County Court Report: January 18, 2017

Wright, MN 55798

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-19

Citation: 090000001785 Badge #: 62252

1

12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation – Stopping or Parking within 20 Feet Fire

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(10) 169341a10

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JARVE, RANDOLPH EUGENE

Age 59

Marrero, LA 70072

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-112

1

01/18/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/18/2017 Extradition waived

REHN, JOHNNY VICTOR

Age 29

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1680

1

08/26/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

2

08/26/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with 13 days credit. Review hearing same date & time

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 1,500.00

Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,690.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 01/18/2017

DWI clinic, 01/18/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is deemed positive. 01/18/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 01/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

Make all future court appearances, July 5, 2017 @ 9:00 01/18/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

08/26/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

ANGELL, RICKY ALDEN

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1029

1

05/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is same as ositive test. 01/18/2017

No same or similar, 01/18/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017)

2

05/24/2016 Intent To Escape Tax

(Gross Misdemeanor) 168.35 16835

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

3

05/24/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

4

05/24/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

5

05/24/2016 No Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

BABINEAU, MORGAN LADONNA

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-114

Citation: 090107700201 Badge #: 65525

1

01/02/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

HOULE, MICHAEL LESLIE

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1534

Citation: 090101622201 Badge #: 65524

1

08/08/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

2

08/08/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $460.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

No same or similar, 01/18/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

08/08/2016 Traffic-Careless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/18/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

4

08/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3676

Citation: 090102631801 Badge #: 65505

1

11/13/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MILCZARK, KYLE SCOTT

Age 27

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1349

1

05/30/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

2

05/30/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with one day credit. Review hearing same date & time. Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

DWI clinic, 01/18/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

Random testing, at own expense. Refusal test is a failed test. 01/18/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

Make all future court appearances, July 5, 2017 @ 9:00 am 01/18/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $890.00)

Due 01/18/2017

Fine: $500.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Prosecution Costs: $200.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

MULLEN, KYLE THOMAS

Age 20

Saginaw, MN 55779

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-4001

Citation: 090100001740 Badge #: 65520

1

12/17/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WISE, RYAN ERIC

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1736

Citation: 090107624603 Badge #: 5519

1

09/02/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 72 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

09/02/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2306

1

11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 343 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 22 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 2,000.00

Stay $ 1,500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $470.00

Fee Totals: $1,130.00

Condition – Adult(Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, pay required fee & document to probation as required 01/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

Random testing, at own expense. Refused test is a failed test. 01/18/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

Conditions, other, comply with all ofp, hro, no contact, danco orders 01/18/2017

No threats of violence, 01/18/2017

No same or similar, 01/18/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer is all matters.

01/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 01/18/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 01/18/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

3

11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

BUSHELL, ALEXANDRIA BIANCA

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55803

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-946

1

05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

BATTAMS, SEAN ERIK

Age 33

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-43

Citation: 881703870020 Badge #: 387

1

01/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, TYLER LEE

Age 18

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3990

Citation: 881603871091 Badge #: 387

1

12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KORDIAK, ANDREW MATTHEW

Age 23

McGrath, MN 56350

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3628

Citation: 881603871017 Badge #: 387

1

11/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOSLUCHAR, PHILLIP ROBERT

Age 36

Angora, MN 55703

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3999

Citation: 881601770689 Badge #: 177

1

12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

12/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed

OLSON, AMANDA KATHLEEN

Age 21

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-5

Citation: 881703870001 Badge #: 387

1

01/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAKES, BENJAMIN JOE

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55810-1922

Thomson Township Police Department

09-VB-14-1108

Citation: 090601410601 Badge #: 64401

1

04/16/2014 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

04/16/2014 Traffic Regulation - Vehicle Registration Required

(Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 1/18/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02