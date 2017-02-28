Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 18, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 18, 2017:

    ANDERSON, CHESTER KANE

    Age 74

    Wright, MN 55798

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-19

    Citation: 090000001785 Badge #: 62252

    1

    12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation – Stopping or Parking within 20 Feet Fire

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(10) 169341a10

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JARVE, RANDOLPH EUGENE

    Age 59

    Marrero, LA 70072

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-112

    1

    01/18/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Misdemeanor) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Extradition waived

     

    REHN, JOHNNY VICTOR

    Age 29

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1680

    1

    08/26/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/26/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with 13 days credit. Review hearing same date & time

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 1,500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,690.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 01/18/2017

    DWI clinic, 01/18/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

    Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is deemed positive. 01/18/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 01/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

    Make all future court appearances, July 5, 2017 @ 9:00 01/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    08/26/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    ANGELL, RICKY ALDEN

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1029

    1

    05/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

    Random testing, at own expense. Refusal to take test is same as ositive test. 01/18/2017

    No same or similar, 01/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017)

    2

    05/24/2016 Intent To Escape Tax

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 168.35 16835

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    3

    05/24/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    4

    05/24/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    5

    05/24/2016 No Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    BABINEAU, MORGAN LADONNA

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-114

    Citation: 090107700201 Badge #: 65525

    1

    01/02/2017 Traffic-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    HOULE, MICHAEL LESLIE

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1534

    Citation: 090101622201 Badge #: 65524

    1

    08/08/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/08/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $460.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

    No same or similar, 01/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    08/08/2016 Traffic-Careless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr )

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/18/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    4

    08/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    KOSS, SAMUAL VICTOR

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3676

    Citation: 090102631801 Badge #: 65505

    1

    11/13/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MILCZARK, KYLE SCOTT

    Age 27

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1349

    1

    05/30/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/30/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: Report to serve 30 days cclec with one day credit. Review hearing same date & time. Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

    DWI clinic, 01/18/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

    Random testing, at own expense. Refusal test is a failed test. 01/18/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

    Make all future court appearances, July 5, 2017 @ 9:00 am 01/18/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $890.00)

    Due 01/18/2017

    Fine: $500.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $390.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Prosecution Costs: $200.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    MULLEN, KYLE THOMAS

    Age 20

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-4001

    Citation: 090100001740 Badge #: 65520

    1

    12/17/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WISE, RYAN ERIC

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1736

    Citation: 090107624603 Badge #: 5519

    1

    09/02/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 72 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    09/02/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2306

    1

    11/16/2016 Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 343 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 22 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 2,000.00

    Stay $ 1,500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $470.00

    Fee Totals: $1,130.00

    Condition – Adult(Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/18/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/18/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, pay required fee & document to probation as required 01/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/18/2017

    Random testing, at own expense. Refused test is a failed test. 01/18/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/18/2017

    Conditions, other, comply with all ofp, hro, no contact, danco orders 01/18/2017

    No threats of violence, 01/18/2017

    No same or similar, 01/18/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/18/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer is all matters.

    01/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 01/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/18/2017

    Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 01/18/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    11/16/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    3

    11/16/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    BUSHELL, ALEXANDRIA BIANCA

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55803

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-946

    1

    05/12/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Dismissed

    BATTAMS, SEAN ERIK

    Age 33

    Eden Prairie, MN 55344

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-43

    Citation: 881703870020 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, TYLER LEE

    Age 18

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3990

    Citation: 881603871091 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KORDIAK, ANDREW MATTHEW

    Age 23

    McGrath, MN 56350

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3628

    Citation: 881603871017 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOSLUCHAR, PHILLIP ROBERT

    Age 36

    Angora, MN 55703

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3999

    Citation: 881601770689 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    12/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed

    OLSON, AMANDA KATHLEEN

    Age 21

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-5

    Citation: 881703870001 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAKES, BENJAMIN JOE

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55810-1922

    Thomson Township Police Department

    09-VB-14-1108

    Citation: 090601410601 Badge #: 64401

    1

    04/16/2014 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    04/16/2014 Traffic Regulation - Vehicle Registration Required

    (Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 1/18/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

