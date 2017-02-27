Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 16-17, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 16-17, 2017:

    CONNOR, JOHN PATRICK

    Age 42

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-14-1568

    Citation: 090000001376 Badge #: 62250

    1

    07/19/2014 Asault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 06/01/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 06/18/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/18/2015

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/18/2015

    Pay restitution, as to be ordered after restitution hearing 06/18/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    FORSYTHE, ADAM WAYNE

    Age 40

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-15-1051

    Citation: 090009514101 Badge #: 62110

    1

    05/21/2015 Dangerous Dogs - Keep in Proper Enclosure or Muzzled and Restrained Outside of Enclosure

    (Misdemeanor) 347.52(a) 34752a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Amended Court Decision 08/06/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $150.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 06/18/2015

    Pay restitution, 06/18/2015

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/18/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/18/2015

    No same or similar, 06/18/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, Victim has until the close of business September 11, 2015 to submit affidavit.

    08/06/2015)

    GIRON, WILLIAM NMN

    Age 31

    Grand Forks, MN 58201

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1219

    Citation: 090126516102 Badge #: 65515

    1

    06/10/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/18/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/18/2015

    No same or similar, 06/18/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $85.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    2

    06/10/2015 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/18/2015 Dismissed

    FONTECCHIO, GINO CHRISTOPHER

    Age 20

    Ramsey, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3556

    Citation: 881602090547 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KACHELMEIER, JOSEPH BRAUN

    Age 20

    Eden Prairie, MN 55347

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-83

    Citation: 881703380030 Badge #: 338

    1

    01/10/2017 Duty to Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RIEHLE, BENJAMIN CHARLES

    Age 23

    Dresser, WI 54009

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3563

    Citation: 881602090559 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/16/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    URIBE, RUBY GESELL

    Age 23

    Arlington, TX 76013

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3568

    Citation: 881603870994 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/16/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VANPELT, ALEXANDRA ANNE

    Age 23

    Bloomington, MN 55437

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3561

    Citation: 881602090554 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/16/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETITE, DAVID LEROY, JR.

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-2837

    Citation: 090007623601 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/23/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    STOHL, ELIZABETH KATHRYN

    Age 20

    Hermantown, MN 55811-1686

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3675

    Citation: 090005631702 Badge #: 62252

    1

    11/12/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    11/12/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    11/12/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Veh after License Suspension/

    (Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LEPINSKI, PRESTON DURELL

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2078

    Citation: 090102629301 Badge #: 65514

    1

    10/17/2014 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Dismissed

    FITZ, TODD RICHARDSON

    Age 52

    Mound, MN 55364

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-53

    Citation: 881701770006 Badge #: 177

    1

    01/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MIKLASEVICS, ERIC PAUL

    Age 50

    Minneapolis, MN 55407

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3752

    Citation: 881603410028 Badge #: 341

    1

    11/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    11/24/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    RIIHILUOMA, KELLY MARIE

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3743

    Citation: 881603870973 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/21/2016 Duty to Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RISDON, TREVER ARNOLD

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-61

    Citation: 881705560008 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/08/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHATZ, KENNETH CHARLES

    Age 52

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-31

    Citation: 881703870015 Badge #: 387

    1

    01/03/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/17/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

