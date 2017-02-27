Carlton County Court Report: January 16-17, 2017

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-14-1568

Citation: 090000001376 Badge #: 62250

1

07/19/2014 Asault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 06/01/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 06/18/2015

Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 06/18/2015

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/18/2015

Pay restitution, as to be ordered after restitution hearing 06/18/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

FORSYTHE, ADAM WAYNE

Age 40

Saginaw, MN 55779

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-15-1051

Citation: 090009514101 Badge #: 62110

1

05/21/2015 Dangerous Dogs - Keep in Proper Enclosure or Muzzled and Restrained Outside of Enclosure

(Misdemeanor) 347.52(a) 34752a

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Amended Court Decision 08/06/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $150.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 06/18/2015

Pay restitution, 06/18/2015

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/18/2015

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/18/2015

No same or similar, 06/18/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, Victim has until the close of business September 11, 2015 to submit affidavit.

08/06/2015)

GIRON, WILLIAM NMN

Age 31

Grand Forks, MN 58201

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1219

Citation: 090126516102 Badge #: 65515

1

06/10/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/18/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/18/2015

No same or similar, 06/18/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $85.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

2

06/10/2015 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/18/2015 Dismissed

FONTECCHIO, GINO CHRISTOPHER

Age 20

Ramsey, MN 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3556

Citation: 881602090547 Badge #: 209

1

11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KACHELMEIER, JOSEPH BRAUN

Age 20

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-83

Citation: 881703380030 Badge #: 338

1

01/10/2017 Duty to Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RIEHLE, BENJAMIN CHARLES

Age 23

Dresser, WI 54009

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3563

Citation: 881602090559 Badge #: 209

1

11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/16/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

URIBE, RUBY GESELL

Age 23

Arlington, TX 76013

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3568

Citation: 881603870994 Badge #: 387

1

11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/16/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VANPELT, ALEXANDRA ANNE

Age 23

Bloomington, MN 55437

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3561

Citation: 881602090554 Badge #: 209

1

11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/16/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETITE, DAVID LEROY, JR.

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-2837

Citation: 090007623601 Badge #: 62249

1

08/23/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

STOHL, ELIZABETH KATHRYN

Age 20

Hermantown, MN 55811-1686

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3675

Citation: 090005631702 Badge #: 62252

1

11/12/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

11/12/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

11/12/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Veh after License Suspension/

(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LEPINSKI, PRESTON DURELL

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2078

Citation: 090102629301 Badge #: 65514

1

10/17/2014 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/17/2017 Dismissed

FITZ, TODD RICHARDSON

Age 52

Mound, MN 55364

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-53

Citation: 881701770006 Badge #: 177

1

01/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MIKLASEVICS, ERIC PAUL

Age 50

Minneapolis, MN 55407

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3752

Citation: 881603410028 Badge #: 341

1

11/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

11/24/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

RIIHILUOMA, KELLY MARIE

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3743

Citation: 881603870973 Badge #: 387

1

10/21/2016 Duty to Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RISDON, TREVER ARNOLD

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-61

Citation: 881705560008 Badge #: 556

1

01/08/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHATZ, KENNETH CHARLES

Age 52

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-31

Citation: 881703870015 Badge #: 387

1

01/03/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/17/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor