Carlton County Court Report: January 16-17, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 16-17, 2017:
CONNOR, JOHN PATRICK
Age 42
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-14-1568
Citation: 090000001376 Badge #: 62250
1
07/19/2014 Asault-5th Degree-Commits-Attempts or Threats Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 06/01/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 06/18/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/18/2015
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/18/2015
Pay restitution, as to be ordered after restitution hearing 06/18/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
FORSYTHE, ADAM WAYNE
Age 40
Saginaw, MN 55779
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-15-1051
Citation: 090009514101 Badge #: 62110
1
05/21/2015 Dangerous Dogs - Keep in Proper Enclosure or Muzzled and Restrained Outside of Enclosure
(Misdemeanor) 347.52(a) 34752a
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Amended Court Decision 08/06/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $150.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 06/18/2015
Pay restitution, 06/18/2015
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/18/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/18/2015
No same or similar, 06/18/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, Victim has until the close of business September 11, 2015 to submit affidavit.
08/06/2015)
GIRON, WILLIAM NMN
Age 31
Grand Forks, MN 58201
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1219
Citation: 090126516102 Badge #: 65515
1
06/10/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/18/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/16/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/18/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/18/2015
No same or similar, 06/18/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $85.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
2
06/10/2015 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/18/2015 Dismissed
FONTECCHIO, GINO CHRISTOPHER
Age 20
Ramsey, MN 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3556
Citation: 881602090547 Badge #: 209
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KACHELMEIER, JOSEPH BRAUN
Age 20
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-83
Citation: 881703380030 Badge #: 338
1
01/10/2017 Duty to Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RIEHLE, BENJAMIN CHARLES
Age 23
Dresser, WI 54009
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3563
Citation: 881602090559 Badge #: 209
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/16/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
URIBE, RUBY GESELL
Age 23
Arlington, TX 76013
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3568
Citation: 881603870994 Badge #: 387
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/16/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VANPELT, ALEXANDRA ANNE
Age 23
Bloomington, MN 55437
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3561
Citation: 881602090554 Badge #: 209
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/16/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/16/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETITE, DAVID LEROY, JR.
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-2837
Citation: 090007623601 Badge #: 62249
1
08/23/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
STOHL, ELIZABETH KATHRYN
Age 20
Hermantown, MN 55811-1686
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3675
Citation: 090005631702 Badge #: 62252
1
11/12/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
11/12/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
11/12/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Veh after License Suspension/
(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LEPINSKI, PRESTON DURELL
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2078
Citation: 090102629301 Badge #: 65514
1
10/17/2014 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/17/2017 Dismissed
FITZ, TODD RICHARDSON
Age 52
Mound, MN 55364
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-53
Citation: 881701770006 Badge #: 177
1
01/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 73/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MIKLASEVICS, ERIC PAUL
Age 50
Minneapolis, MN 55407
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3752
Citation: 881603410028 Badge #: 341
1
11/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
11/24/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
RIIHILUOMA, KELLY MARIE
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3743
Citation: 881603870973 Badge #: 387
1
10/21/2016 Duty to Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RISDON, TREVER ARNOLD
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-61
Citation: 881705560008 Badge #: 556
1
01/08/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHATZ, KENNETH CHARLES
Age 52
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-31
Citation: 881703870015 Badge #: 387
1
01/03/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/17/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor