    Carlton County Court Report: January 14-15, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 14-15, 2017:

    KILPELA, JUSTINE MICHELLE

    Age 20

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-4005

    Citation: 090100002083 Badge #: 65509

    1

    12/17/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 1/14/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANGLO, TRAVIS WILLIAM

    Age 22

    Pine City, MN 55063

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4028

    Citation: 881601830556 Badge #: 183

    1

    12/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CLARK, BRYCE ALAN

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3861

    Citation: 881605561206 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/14/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUPTILL, COREY VERNON

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3623

    Citation: 881605561111 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MADRINICH, NICOLE

    Age 22

    Farwell, MN 56327

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3878

    Citation: 881601770667 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/11/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MALECKI, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

    Age 26

    Arvada, CO 80002

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3897

    Citation: 881601770669 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/12/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/14/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, ADAM HUBERT

    Age 23

    Crosby, MN 56441

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-65

    Citation: 890390700602 Badge #: 390

    1

    01/06/2017 Passing in a No Passing Zone

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(b)(3) 169185b3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/15/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KALKBRENNER, THOMAS MICHAEL

    Age 31

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3943

    Citation: 881603871045 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/16/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/15/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCEACHRAN, MICHAEL WILLIAM

    Age 52

    Willow River, MN 55795

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3965

    Citation: 881603871059 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/20/2016 Unsafe Passing on Shoulder

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.4(4) 1691844

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/15/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SAND, LUKE JAMES

    Age 31

    Albany, MN 56307

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-62

    Citation: 881705560010 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/08/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 75/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/15/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/15/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/15/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/15/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

