Carlton County Court Report: January 14-15, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 14-15, 2017:
KILPELA, JUSTINE MICHELLE
Age 20
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-4005
Citation: 090100002083 Badge #: 65509
1
12/17/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 1/14/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANGLO, TRAVIS WILLIAM
Age 22
Pine City, MN 55063
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4028
Citation: 881601830556 Badge #: 183
1
12/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CLARK, BRYCE ALAN
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3861
Citation: 881605561206 Badge #: 556
1
11/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/14/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUPTILL, COREY VERNON
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3623
Citation: 881605561111 Badge #: 556
1
11/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MADRINICH, NICOLE
Age 22
Farwell, MN 56327
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3878
Citation: 881601770667 Badge #: 177
1
12/11/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MALECKI, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age 26
Arvada, CO 80002
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3897
Citation: 881601770669 Badge #: 177
1
12/12/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/14/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/14/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/14/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/14/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, ADAM HUBERT
Age 23
Crosby, MN 56441
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-65
Citation: 890390700602 Badge #: 390
1
01/06/2017 Passing in a No Passing Zone
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(b)(3) 169185b3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/15/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KALKBRENNER, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age 31
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3943
Citation: 881603871045 Badge #: 387
1
12/16/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/15/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCEACHRAN, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Age 52
Willow River, MN 55795
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3965
Citation: 881603871059 Badge #: 387
1
12/20/2016 Unsafe Passing on Shoulder
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.4(4) 1691844
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/15/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SAND, LUKE JAMES
Age 31
Albany, MN 56307
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-62
Citation: 881705560010 Badge #: 556
1
01/08/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 75/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/15/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/15/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/15/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/15/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor