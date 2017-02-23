Carlton County Court Report: January 13, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 13, 2017:
COCKERHAM, JOHN LINCOLN
Age 52
Duluth, MN 55812
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-15-145
Citation: 090000001432 Badge #: 62247
1
01/16/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/17/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/17/2015)
2
01/16/2015 Traffic – License plate impoundment – operating vehicle subject to impoundment w/o special plates
(Misdemeanor) 169A.37.1(3) 169A3713
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 06/17/2015 Dismissed
WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH
Age 48
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1551
Citation: 090000002216 Badge #: 62252
1
08/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
2
08/10/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Comment: CCLEC or NERCC
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/12/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/12/2017
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 01/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/12/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/12/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/12/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/12/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2017
Contact with probation, 01/12/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/12/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
No threats of violence, 01/12/2017)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1937
Citation: 090000000388 Badge #: 62108
1
08/28/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/12/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/12/2017
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
No threats of violence, 01/12/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/12/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/12/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/12/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/12/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/12/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2017
Contact with probation, 01/12/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/12/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2017)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $50.00)
Prosecution Costs: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
POLONIA, DANIEL PETER
Age 34
Superior, WI 54880
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-14-989
Citation: 090100001457 Badge #: 65507
1
04/13/2014 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
04/13/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TRACEY, MELODY ANN
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-2472
Citation: 19363 Badge #: 65522
1
08/19/2015 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Disposition 01/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 12/17/2015
[Standard payment/collection notice - see earlier case]
COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3074
Citation: 890393625601 Badge #: 393
1
09/12/2016 Fail to Display ATV/ORV Registration/Decal as Required
(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BERGQUIST, COLLEEN DIANE
Age 54
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3528
Citation: 881605561103 Badge #: 556
1
10/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DANIELSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age 60
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2785
Citation: 881602090452 Badge #: 209
1
08/19/2016 Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Thru Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Continued Judge: Schulte, John B,
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/13/2017
[Standard payment/collection notice - see earlier case]
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
FITCH, TRISTIN KAYLEEN
Age 17
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3518
Citation: 881601180668 Badge #: 118
1
11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, ZACHARY CHARLES
Age 25
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3520
Citation: 881605561087 Badge #: 556
1
10/24/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MULCAHY, KATHRYN MARY
Age 32
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3533
Citation: 881605561110 Badge #: 556
1
11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 76/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHAAF, AMBER GAIL
Age 29
Deer River, MN 56636
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3282
Citation: 881603870958 Badge #: 387
1
10/08/2016 Unsafe Passing on Right
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.4 169184
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/08/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SMITH, JASON MICHAEL
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3531
Citation: 881604590623 Badge #: 459
1
11/02/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STOJEVICH, LOGAN DONALD
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3525
Citation: 881605561101 Badge #: 556
1
10/26/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STONEMARK, DANIEL THOMAS
Age 50
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3974
Citation: 881603871070 Badge #: 387
1
12/21/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HENNINGER, GORDON LARRY
Age 71
Barnum, MN 55707
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-28
Citation: 090200000626 Badge #: 63863
1
12/19/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right of Way After Stopping at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/13/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor