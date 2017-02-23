Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 13, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 13, 2017:

    COCKERHAM, JOHN LINCOLN

    Age 52

    Duluth, MN 55812

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-15-145

    Citation: 090000001432 Badge #: 62247

    1

    01/16/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/17/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/17/2015)

    2

    01/16/2015 Traffic – License plate impoundment – operating vehicle subject to impoundment w/o special plates

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.37.1(3) 169A3713

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 06/17/2015 Dismissed

    WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH

    Age 48

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1551

    Citation: 090000002216 Badge #: 62252

    1

    08/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/10/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Comment: CCLEC or NERCC

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/12/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/12/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 01/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/12/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/12/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/12/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/12/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/12/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/12/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2017

    No same or similar, 01/12/2017

    No threats of violence, 01/12/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1937

    Citation: 090000000388 Badge #: 62108

    1

    08/28/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/12/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/12/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 01/12/2017

    No same or similar, 01/12/2017

    No threats of violence, 01/12/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/12/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/12/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/12/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/12/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/12/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/12/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/12/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $50.00)

    Prosecution Costs: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    POLONIA, DANIEL PETER

    Age 34

    Superior, WI 54880

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-14-989

    Citation: 090100001457 Badge #: 65507

    1

    04/13/2014 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    04/13/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TRACEY, MELODY ANN

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-2472

    Citation: 19363 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/19/2015 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Disposition 01/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 12/17/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/17/2015)

    COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3074

    Citation: 890393625601 Badge #: 393

    1

    09/12/2016 Fail to Display ATV/ORV Registration/Decal as Required

    (Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BERGQUIST, COLLEEN DIANE

    Age 54

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3528

    Citation: 881605561103 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DANIELSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH

    Age 60

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2785

    Citation: 881602090452 Badge #: 209

    1

    08/19/2016 Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Thru Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Continued Judge: Schulte, John B,

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/13/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/13/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    FITCH, TRISTIN KAYLEEN

    Age 17

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3518

    Citation: 881601180668 Badge #: 118

    1

    11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, ZACHARY CHARLES

    Age 25

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3520

    Citation: 881605561087 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/24/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MULCAHY, KATHRYN MARY

    Age 32

    St. Louis Park, MN 55416

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3533

    Citation: 881605561110 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 76/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHAAF, AMBER GAIL

    Age 29

    Deer River, MN 56636

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3282

    Citation: 881603870958 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/08/2016 Unsafe Passing on Right

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.4 169184

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/08/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SMITH, JASON MICHAEL

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3531

    Citation: 881604590623 Badge #: 459

    1

    11/02/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STOJEVICH, LOGAN DONALD

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3525

    Citation: 881605561101 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/26/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STONEMARK, DANIEL THOMAS

    Age 50

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3974

    Citation: 881603871070 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/21/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HENNINGER, GORDON LARRY

    Age 71

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-28

    Citation: 090200000626 Badge #: 63863

    1

    12/19/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right of Way After Stopping at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/13/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

