Carlton County Court Report: January 13, 2017

Duluth, MN 55812

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-15-145

Citation: 090000001432 Badge #: 62247

1

01/16/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/17/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/17/2015)

2

01/16/2015 Traffic – License plate impoundment – operating vehicle subject to impoundment w/o special plates

(Misdemeanor) 169A.37.1(3) 169A3713

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 06/17/2015 Dismissed

WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH

Age 48

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1551

Citation: 090000002216 Badge #: 62252

1

08/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

2

08/10/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Comment: CCLEC or NERCC

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/12/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/12/2017

Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 01/12/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/12/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/12/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/12/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/12/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2017

Contact with probation, 01/12/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/12/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2017

No same or similar, 01/12/2017

No threats of violence, 01/12/2017)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1937

Citation: 090000000388 Badge #: 62108

1

08/28/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/12/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/12/2017

Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro, no contact orders 01/12/2017

No same or similar, 01/12/2017

No threats of violence, 01/12/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/12/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/12/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/12/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/12/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/12/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2017

Contact with probation, 01/12/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/12/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2017)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $50.00)

Prosecution Costs: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

POLONIA, DANIEL PETER

Age 34

Superior, WI 54880

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-14-989

Citation: 090100001457 Badge #: 65507

1

04/13/2014 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

04/13/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TRACEY, MELODY ANN

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-2472

Citation: 19363 Badge #: 65522

1

08/19/2015 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Disposition 01/13/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/17/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 12/17/2015

COLEMER, SHANE KENNETH

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3074

Citation: 890393625601 Badge #: 393

1

09/12/2016 Fail to Display ATV/ORV Registration/Decal as Required

(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010.3 610200103

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BERGQUIST, COLLEEN DIANE

Age 54

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3528

Citation: 881605561103 Badge #: 556

1

10/26/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DANIELSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age 60

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2785

Citation: 881602090452 Badge #: 209

1

08/19/2016 Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Thru Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Continued Judge: Schulte, John B,

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/13/2017

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

FITCH, TRISTIN KAYLEEN

Age 17

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3518

Citation: 881601180668 Badge #: 118

1

11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, ZACHARY CHARLES

Age 25

Saginaw, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3520

Citation: 881605561087 Badge #: 556

1

10/24/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MULCAHY, KATHRYN MARY

Age 32

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3533

Citation: 881605561110 Badge #: 556

1

11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 76/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHAAF, AMBER GAIL

Age 29

Deer River, MN 56636

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3282

Citation: 881603870958 Badge #: 387

1

10/08/2016 Unsafe Passing on Right

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.4 169184

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/08/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SMITH, JASON MICHAEL

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3531

Citation: 881604590623 Badge #: 459

1

11/02/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STOJEVICH, LOGAN DONALD

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3525

Citation: 881605561101 Badge #: 556

1

10/26/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STONEMARK, DANIEL THOMAS

Age 50

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3974

Citation: 881603871070 Badge #: 387

1

12/21/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HENNINGER, GORDON LARRY

Age 71

Barnum, MN 55707

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-28

Citation: 090200000626 Badge #: 63863

1

12/19/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right of Way After Stopping at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/13/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/13/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/13/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/13/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor