    Carlton County Court Report: January 12, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 12, 2017:

    BEDNAREK, JAMEY JOHN

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1425

    Citation: 090100001723 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/14/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/14/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    BRENNER, MARK AARON

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2267

    Citation: 090106530102 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/28/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    10/28/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    3

    10/28/2015 Motor Vehicle Registration – Operation without registration-

    (Misdemeanor) 168.013.3(d)(4) 1680133d4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 01/12/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CARRIER, JASON DUANE

    Age 36

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-1261

    1

    07/05/2014 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(b) 518B0114b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    DEFOE, ALISHA MARIE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1899

    Citation: 000700002590 Badge #: 69429

    1

    09/24/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    DEFOE, ALISHA MARIE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2160

    Citation: 000700001680 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    10/23/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 02/11/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $15.35

    Fee Totals: $150.35

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $15.35 01/12/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/12/2017

    No same or similar, 01/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ERICKSON, CARMEN ANN

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1306

    1

    03/12/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 12 Mo 0 Days For 2 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

    Due 07/13/2017

    Fine: $300.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    03/12/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    3

    03/12/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 75/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1555

    1

    06/23/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $400.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $475.00

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, July 13, 2017 @ 9:30 01/12/2017

    No same or similar, 01/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017

    No Alcohol Related Offenses, 01/12/2017

    No driver license violations, 01/12/2017

    No driving without insurance, 01/12/2017

    No registration violation, 01/12/2017

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 01/12/2017)

    MULLEN, RODNEY LYNN, Jr.

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1653

    Citation: 000700002815 Badge #: 1FD106

    1

    07/14/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 01/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017

    No same or similar, 01/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    PEYTON, TODD HAMILTON

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-3292

    Citation: 000700003467 Badge #: 69429

    1

    10/08/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/35

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MILLER, SCOTT LAWRENCE

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55811-9704

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3856

    Citation: 890393634001 Badge #: 393

    1

    12/05/2016 Outdoor Rec – Hunt, trap, or take wild animals in State Park or Forest Recreation Area

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 6100.0800.1(A)(5) 610008001A5

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/12/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROSS, BRANDON DAVIS

    Age 26

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-15-1362

    Citation: 890390512302 Badge #: 390

    1

    05/03/2015 Fish and Game - Take fish without angling license

    (Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 01/11/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SPRY, DAKOTA JOHN

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3516

    Citation: 890393630402 Badge #: 393

    1

    10/30/2016 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BURBACK, PAUL ADAM

    Age 40

    Ashland, WI 54806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3400

    Citation: 881605561047 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Seatbelt Fines $25.00

    Fee Totals: $110.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/16/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    3

    10/16/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

    COUTURE, TRAVIS TIMOTHY

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3984

    Citation: 881602090648 Badge #: 209

    1

    12/23/2016 Speed Excess Speed In Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CROCKER, LEXI LAYNE

    Age 18

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3898

    Citation: 881601770670 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/12/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    12/12/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)

    Due 1/12/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    12/12/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 1/12/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LINDEVIG, THOMAS CARL

    Age 57

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4036

    Citation: 881605561278 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/29/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/12/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARUSIC, CALVIN MITCHELL

    Age 17

    Andover, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3804

    Citation: 881601770651 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $145.00

    Fee Totals: $220.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    PIHLSTROM, MARK DAVID

    Age 46

    Minneapolis, MN 55410

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-58

    Citation: 881705560002 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/12/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BARONE, BYRON LOUIS

    Age 59

    Iron, MN 55751

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-14-904

    1

    04/19/2014 Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 06/16/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/16/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition - Adult(No driver license violations, 06/16/2014

    No driving without insurance, 06/16/2014

    No registration violation, 06/16/2014

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/16/2014

    Obtain driver's license, by the end of December 2014 06/16/2014

    Pay costs, 06/16/2014

    No same or similar, 06/16/2014

    Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on January 29, 2015 at 9am – if driver's license is valid do not need to appear, if not, must appear for hearing. 06/16/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $300.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

