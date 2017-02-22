Carlton County Court Report: January 12, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 12, 2017:
BEDNAREK, JAMEY JOHN
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1425
Citation: 090100001723 Badge #: 65522
1
07/14/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
2
07/14/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
BRENNER, MARK AARON
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2267
Citation: 090106530102 Badge #: 65521
1
10/28/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
10/28/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
3
10/28/2015 Motor Vehicle Registration – Operation without registration-
(Misdemeanor) 168.013.3(d)(4) 1680133d4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 01/12/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CARRIER, JASON DUANE
Age 36
Carlton, MN 55718
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-1261
1
07/05/2014 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(b) 518B0114b
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
DEFOE, ALISHA MARIE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1899
Citation: 000700002590 Badge #: 69429
1
09/24/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
DEFOE, ALISHA MARIE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2160
Citation: 000700001680 Badge #: 1FD119
1
10/23/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 02/11/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $15.35
Fee Totals: $150.35
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $15.35 01/12/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ERICKSON, CARMEN ANN
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1306
1
03/12/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 12 Mo 0 Days For 2 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
[Standard payment conditions - see earlier case]
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)
Due 07/13/2017
Fine: $300.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
03/12/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
3
03/12/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 75/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1555
1
06/23/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $400.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $475.00
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, July 13, 2017 @ 9:30 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
Make all future court appearances, July 13, 2017 @ 9:30 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
[Standard payment conditions - see earlier case]
No Alcohol Related Offenses, 01/12/2017
No driver license violations, 01/12/2017
No driving without insurance, 01/12/2017
No registration violation, 01/12/2017
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 01/12/2017)
No Alcohol Related Offenses, 01/12/2017
No driver license violations, 01/12/2017
No driving without insurance, 01/12/2017
No registration violation, 01/12/2017
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 01/12/2017)
MULLEN, RODNEY LYNN, Jr.
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1653
Citation: 000700002815 Badge #: 1FD106
1
07/14/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 01/12/2017
Restitution reserved, 01/12/2017
[Standard payment conditions - see earlier case]
No same or similar, 01/12/2017)
No same or similar, 01/12/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
PEYTON, TODD HAMILTON
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-3292
Citation: 000700003467 Badge #: 69429
1
10/08/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/35
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
[Standard payment conditions - see earlier case]
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MILLER, SCOTT LAWRENCE
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55811-9704
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3856
Citation: 890393634001 Badge #: 393
1
12/05/2016 Outdoor Rec – Hunt, trap, or take wild animals in State Park or Forest Recreation Area
(Petty Misdemeanor) 6100.0800.1(A)(5) 610008001A5
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/12/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROSS, BRANDON DAVIS
Age 26
Carlton, MN 55718
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-15-1362
Citation: 890390512302 Badge #: 390
1
05/03/2015 Fish and Game - Take fish without angling license
(Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 01/11/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SPRY, DAKOTA JOHN
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55808
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3516
Citation: 890393630402 Badge #: 393
1
10/30/2016 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BURBACK, PAUL ADAM
Age 40
Ashland, WI 54806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3400
Citation: 881605561047 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Seatbelt Fines $25.00
Fee Totals: $110.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
[Standard payment conditions - see earlier case]
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/16/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
3
10/16/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed
COUTURE, TRAVIS TIMOTHY
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3984
Citation: 881602090648 Badge #: 209
1
12/23/2016 Speed Excess Speed In Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CROCKER, LEXI LAYNE
Age 18
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3898
Citation: 881601770670 Badge #: 177
1
12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/12/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
12/12/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)
Due 1/12/2017
Fine: $150.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
12/12/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 1/12/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LINDEVIG, THOMAS CARL
Age 57
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4036
Citation: 881605561278 Badge #: 556
1
12/29/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/12/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARUSIC, CALVIN MITCHELL
Age 17
Andover, MN 55304
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3804
Citation: 881601770651 Badge #: 177
1
12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017
No same or similar, 01/12/2017
[Standard payment conditions - see earlier case]
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $145.00
Fee Totals: $220.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
PIHLSTROM, MARK DAVID
Age 46
Minneapolis, MN 55410
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-58
Citation: 881705560002 Badge #: 556
1
01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/12/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BARONE, BYRON LOUIS
Age 59
Iron, MN 55751
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-14-904
1
04/19/2014 Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 06/16/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/16/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition - Adult(No driver license violations, 06/16/2014
No driving without insurance, 06/16/2014
No registration violation, 06/16/2014
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/16/2014
Obtain driver's license, by the end of December 2014 06/16/2014
Pay costs, 06/16/2014
No same or similar, 06/16/2014
Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on January 29, 2015 at 9am – if driver's license is valid do not need to appear, if not, must appear for hearing. 06/16/2014)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $300.00
Fee Totals: $300.00