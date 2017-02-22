Carlton County Court Report: January 12, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1425

Citation: 090100001723 Badge #: 65522

1

07/14/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

2

07/14/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

BRENNER, MARK AARON

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2267

Citation: 090106530102 Badge #: 65521

1

10/28/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

10/28/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

3

10/28/2015 Motor Vehicle Registration – Operation without registration-

(Misdemeanor) 168.013.3(d)(4) 1680133d4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 01/12/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CARRIER, JASON DUANE

Age 36

Carlton, MN 55718

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-1261

1

07/05/2014 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(b) 518B0114b

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

DEFOE, ALISHA MARIE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1899

Citation: 000700002590 Badge #: 69429

1

09/24/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

DEFOE, ALISHA MARIE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2160

Citation: 000700001680 Badge #: 1FD119

1

10/23/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 15 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 02/11/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $15.35

Fee Totals: $150.35

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $15.35 01/12/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/12/2017

No same or similar, 01/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ERICKSON, CARMEN ANN

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1306

1

03/12/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 0 Yr 12 Mo 0 Days For 2 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

Due 07/13/2017

Fine: $300.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

03/12/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

3

03/12/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 75/50

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1555

1

06/23/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $400.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $475.00

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, July 13, 2017 @ 9:30 01/12/2017

No same or similar, 01/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017

No Alcohol Related Offenses, 01/12/2017

No driver license violations, 01/12/2017

No driving without insurance, 01/12/2017

No registration violation, 01/12/2017

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 01/12/2017)

MULLEN, RODNEY LYNN, Jr.

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1653

Citation: 000700002815 Badge #: 1FD106

1

07/14/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, 01/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017

No same or similar, 01/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

PEYTON, TODD HAMILTON

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-3292

Citation: 000700003467 Badge #: 69429

1

10/08/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/35

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MILLER, SCOTT LAWRENCE

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55811-9704

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3856

Citation: 890393634001 Badge #: 393

1

12/05/2016 Outdoor Rec – Hunt, trap, or take wild animals in State Park or Forest Recreation Area

(Petty Misdemeanor) 6100.0800.1(A)(5) 610008001A5

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/12/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROSS, BRANDON DAVIS

Age 26

Carlton, MN 55718

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-15-1362

Citation: 890390512302 Badge #: 390

1

05/03/2015 Fish and Game - Take fish without angling license

(Misdemeanor) 97C.301.2 97C3012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 01/11/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SPRY, DAKOTA JOHN

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55808

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3516

Citation: 890393630402 Badge #: 393

1

10/30/2016 Drugs – Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana – No Remuneration

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BURBACK, PAUL ADAM

Age 40

Ashland, WI 54806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3400

Citation: 881605561047 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Seatbelt Fines $25.00

Fee Totals: $110.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/16/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

3

10/16/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed

COUTURE, TRAVIS TIMOTHY

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3984

Citation: 881602090648 Badge #: 209

1

12/23/2016 Speed Excess Speed In Local Jurisdiction Speed Zones 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CROCKER, LEXI LAYNE

Age 18

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3898

Citation: 881601770670 Badge #: 177

1

12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/12/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

12/12/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)

Due 1/12/2017

Fine: $150.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

12/12/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 1/12/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LINDEVIG, THOMAS CARL

Age 57

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4036

Citation: 881605561278 Badge #: 556

1

12/29/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/12/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARUSIC, CALVIN MITCHELL

Age 17

Andover, MN 55304

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3804

Citation: 881601770651 Badge #: 177

1

12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/12/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2017)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $145.00

Fee Totals: $220.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

PIHLSTROM, MARK DAVID

Age 46

Minneapolis, MN 55410

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-58

Citation: 881705560002 Badge #: 556

1

01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/12/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/12/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/12/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/12/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BARONE, BYRON LOUIS

Age 59

Iron, MN 55751

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-14-904

1

04/19/2014 Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 06/16/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/12/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/16/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition - Adult(No driver license violations, 06/16/2014

No driving without insurance, 06/16/2014

No registration violation, 06/16/2014

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 06/16/2014

Obtain driver's license, by the end of December 2014 06/16/2014

Pay costs, 06/16/2014

No same or similar, 06/16/2014

Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on January 29, 2015 at 9am – if driver's license is valid do not need to appear, if not, must appear for hearing. 06/16/2014)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $300.00

Fee Totals: $300.00