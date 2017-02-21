Carlton County Court Report: January 11, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 11, 2017:
PIGEON, FELICIA KRISTINE
Age 29
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-731
1
04/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 08/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Comment: Staggered Review: Report to serve 6 months CCLEC with 60 days credit with review hearing the same date & time.
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of Canvas Health, including aftercare. 01/11/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/11/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/11/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/11/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/11/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017
Contact with probation, 01/11/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/11/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017
No same or similar, 01/11/2017
Make all future court appearances, May 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm 01/11/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
NORTHRUP, JAMES WARREN IV
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3952
Citation: 090107635301 Badge #: 65522
1
12/18/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 1/11/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
POWERS, MATTHEW DAVID
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1661
Citation: 19109 Badge #: 5511
1
08/07/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP) 01/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-alterings substances not prescribed by a physician 01/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/14/2016
Random testing, upon request of Probation Officer or designee at own expense 01/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation 01/14/2016
No threats of violence, or acts of physical violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, remain law abiding 01/14/2016
Conditions, other, comply with institution, treatment and programming rules 01/14/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., and be truthful in all matters 01/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/14/2016
No same or similar, 01/14/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/14/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/14/2016
Contact with probation, 01/14/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/14/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/14/2016)
Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Comment: 4/11/16 Probation Violation
Condition - Adult(Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Attend the next Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP) orientation, follow all rules of program, pay fee and complete. Document to probation as required. 04/11/2016
Report to Agent as directed, 04/11/2016)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Comment: 7/27/16 Probation Violation (Partial Disposition) - 30 days CCLEC with 7 days credit.
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 64 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)
Comment: 11/17/16 Probation Violation
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Probject (DAIP), pay required fee. Document to probation. 11/17/2016
Make all future court appearances, January 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm 11/17/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
DIVER, LACY MARIE
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-1718
1
08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed
2
08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 80 Days)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete the St. Louis County drug court program 01/11/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017
Random testing, 01/11/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/11/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)
3
08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed
4
08/19/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed
WHITE, SUSAN MARIE
Age 39
Duluth, MN 55805
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1636
1
07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
2
07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence: On January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am report to serve 30 days CCLEC with 1 day credit. Review hearing same date and time.
1/11/17 Staggered review – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 09/26/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/26/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/26/2016
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/26/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of St. Louis County Probation Contract. 09/26/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
07/09/2016 Operate Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock
(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
4
07/09/2016 Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
WISE, CHARLES GEORGE
Age 22
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1781
1
05/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including any recommended treatment or aftercare 01/11/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 01/11/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017
Random testing, 01/11/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/11/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/11/2017
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, hro, ofp and no contact orders 01/11/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017
Contact with probation, 01/11/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive( Concurrent, Other Case)
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1827
1
09/13/2016 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed
2
09/13/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 53 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)
Due 09/29/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017
Random testing, 01/11/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/11/2017
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 01/11/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/11/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017
Contact with probation, 01/11/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as
directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/29/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SCHMIDT, WILLARD DOUGLAS
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3577
Citation: 890393630601 Badge #: 393
1
11/01/2016 DAR – Driving after revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/11/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ALLEN, CHAD MICHAEL
Age 29
Edina, MN 55439
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3715
Citation: 881605561179 Badge #: 556
1
11/16/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/11/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JUELICH, NICHOLAS DANIEL
Age 18
Anoka, MN 55303
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3928
Citation: 881605561256 Badge #: 556
1
12/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/11/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOWE, JAMES ROWLAND
Age 52
Orono, MN 55356
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-63
Citation: 881605561284 Badge #: 556
1
12/29/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/11/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REESE, SHARON LEE
Age 50
Hanover, MN 55341
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2965
Citation: 881605560864 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/11/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLANDER, AARIN DAVID
Age 18
Parkers Prairie, MN 56361
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3632
Citation: 881601770594 Badge #: 177
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/11/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STOKKE, TERRY RYAN
Age 39
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-1095
1
05/26/2015 Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 06/15/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/15/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/15/2015)
ZINTER, JOHN MICHEAL, JR.
Age 21
Sandstone, MN 55072
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3859
Citation: 090201634301 Badge #: 63863
1
12/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/11/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02