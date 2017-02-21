Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 11, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 11, 2017:

    PIGEON, FELICIA KRISTINE

    Age 29

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-731

    1

    04/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 08/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Review: Report to serve 6 months CCLEC with 60 days credit with review hearing the same date & time.

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of Canvas Health, including aftercare. 01/11/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/11/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/11/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/11/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/11/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/11/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/11/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017

    No same or similar, 01/11/2017

    Make all future court appearances, May 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm 01/11/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    NORTHRUP, JAMES WARREN IV

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3952

    Citation: 090107635301 Badge #: 65522

    1

    12/18/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 1/11/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    POWERS, MATTHEW DAVID

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1661

    Citation: 19109 Badge #: 5511

    1

    08/07/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP) 01/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-alterings substances not prescribed by a physician 01/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/14/2016

    Random testing, upon request of Probation Officer or designee at own expense 01/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation 01/14/2016

    No threats of violence, or acts of physical violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, remain law abiding 01/14/2016

    Conditions, other, comply with institution, treatment and programming rules 01/14/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., and be truthful in all matters 01/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/14/2016

    No same or similar, 01/14/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/14/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/14/2016

    Contact with probation, 01/14/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/14/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/14/2016)

    Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Comment: 4/11/16 Probation Violation

    Condition - Adult(Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Attend the next Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP) orientation, follow all rules of program, pay fee and complete. Document to probation as required. 04/11/2016

    Report to Agent as directed, 04/11/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Comment: 7/27/16 Probation Violation (Partial Disposition) - 30 days CCLEC with 7 days credit.

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 64 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)

    Comment: 11/17/16 Probation Violation

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Probject (DAIP), pay required fee. Document to probation. 11/17/2016

    Make all future court appearances, January 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm 11/17/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    DIVER, LACY MARIE

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-1718

    1

    08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 80 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete the St. Louis County drug court program 01/11/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017

    Random testing, 01/11/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/11/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)

    3

    08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed

    4

    08/19/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed

    WHITE, SUSAN MARIE

    Age 39

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1636

    1

    07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: On January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am report to serve 30 days CCLEC with 1 day credit. Review hearing same date and time.

    1/11/17 Staggered review – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 09/26/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/26/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/26/2016

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/26/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of St. Louis County Probation Contract. 09/26/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    07/09/2016 Operate Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock

    (Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    4

    07/09/2016 Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

    Age 22

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1781

    1

    05/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including any recommended treatment or aftercare 01/11/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 01/11/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017

    Random testing, 01/11/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/11/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/11/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by all danco, hro, ofp and no contact orders 01/11/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/11/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive( Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1827

    1

    09/13/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/13/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 53 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

    Due 09/29/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017

    Random testing, 01/11/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/11/2017

    Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 01/11/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/11/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/11/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as

    directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/29/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SCHMIDT, WILLARD DOUGLAS

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3577

    Citation: 890393630601 Badge #: 393

    1

    11/01/2016 DAR – Driving after revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/11/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ALLEN, CHAD MICHAEL

    Age 29

    Edina, MN 55439

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3715

    Citation: 881605561179 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/16/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/11/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JUELICH, NICHOLAS DANIEL

    Age 18

    Anoka, MN 55303

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3928

    Citation: 881605561256 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/11/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOWE, JAMES ROWLAND

    Age 52

    Orono, MN 55356

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-63

    Citation: 881605561284 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/29/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/11/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REESE, SHARON LEE

    Age 50

    Hanover, MN 55341

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2965

    Citation: 881605560864 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/11/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLANDER, AARIN DAVID

    Age 18

    Parkers Prairie, MN 56361

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3632

    Citation: 881601770594 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/11/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STOKKE, TERRY RYAN

    Age 39

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-1095

    1

    05/26/2015 Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 06/15/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/15/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/15/2015)

    ZINTER, JOHN MICHEAL, JR.

    Age 21

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3859

    Citation: 090201634301 Badge #: 63863

    1

    12/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/11/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

