Carlton County Court Report: January 11, 2017

Forest Lake, MN 55025

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-731

1

04/15/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 08/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Comment: Staggered Review: Report to serve 6 months CCLEC with 60 days credit with review hearing the same date & time.

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of Canvas Health, including aftercare. 01/11/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/11/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/11/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/11/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/11/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017

Contact with probation, 01/11/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/11/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017

No same or similar, 01/11/2017

Make all future court appearances, May 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm 01/11/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

NORTHRUP, JAMES WARREN IV

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3952

Citation: 090107635301 Badge #: 65522

1

12/18/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 1/11/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

POWERS, MATTHEW DAVID

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1661

Citation: 19109 Badge #: 5511

1

08/07/2015 Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(a) 6097486a

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 12/17/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP) 01/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, and mood-alterings substances not prescribed by a physician 01/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/14/2016

Random testing, upon request of Probation Officer or designee at own expense 01/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, whose main source of business is alcohol or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by Probation 01/14/2016

No threats of violence, or acts of physical violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, remain law abiding 01/14/2016

Conditions, other, comply with institution, treatment and programming rules 01/14/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., and be truthful in all matters 01/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/14/2016

No same or similar, 01/14/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/14/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/14/2016

Contact with probation, 01/14/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/14/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/14/2016)

Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Comment: 4/11/16 Probation Violation

Condition - Adult(Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Attend the next Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP) orientation, follow all rules of program, pay fee and complete. Document to probation as required. 04/11/2016

Report to Agent as directed, 04/11/2016)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Comment: 7/27/16 Probation Violation (Partial Disposition) - 30 days CCLEC with 7 days credit.

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 64 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 26 Days)

Comment: 11/17/16 Probation Violation

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Probject (DAIP), pay required fee. Document to probation. 11/17/2016

Make all future court appearances, January 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm 11/17/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

DIVER, LACY MARIE

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-1718

1

08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed

2

08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 80 Days)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete the St. Louis County drug court program 01/11/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017

Random testing, 01/11/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/11/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)

3

08/19/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed

4

08/19/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed

WHITE, SUSAN MARIE

Age 39

Duluth, MN 55805

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1636

1

07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

2

07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence: On January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am report to serve 30 days CCLEC with 1 day credit. Review hearing same date and time.

1/11/17 Staggered review – in compliance, balance continues to be stayed

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 09/26/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/26/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/26/2016

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/26/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of St. Louis County Probation Contract. 09/26/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

07/09/2016 Operate Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock

(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

4

07/09/2016 Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

Age 22

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1781

1

05/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment including any recommended treatment or aftercare 01/11/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed 01/11/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017

Random testing, 01/11/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/11/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/11/2017

Conditions, other, abide by all danco, hro, ofp and no contact orders 01/11/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017

Contact with probation, 01/11/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/11/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive( Concurrent, Other Case)

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1827

1

09/13/2016 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed

2

09/13/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 53 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 25 Days)

Due 09/29/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/11/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/11/2017

Random testing, 01/11/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 01/11/2017

Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 01/11/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/11/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/11/2017

Contact with probation, 01/11/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/11/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/11/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/11/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/11/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/11/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as

directed by your probation officer. 01/11/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/11/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/11/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/11/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/29/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SCHMIDT, WILLARD DOUGLAS

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3577

Citation: 890393630601 Badge #: 393

1

11/01/2016 DAR – Driving after revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/11/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ALLEN, CHAD MICHAEL

Age 29

Edina, MN 55439

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3715

Citation: 881605561179 Badge #: 556

1

11/16/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/11/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JUELICH, NICHOLAS DANIEL

Age 18

Anoka, MN 55303

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3928

Citation: 881605561256 Badge #: 556

1

12/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/11/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOWE, JAMES ROWLAND

Age 52

Orono, MN 55356

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-63

Citation: 881605561284 Badge #: 556

1

12/29/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/11/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REESE, SHARON LEE

Age 50

Hanover, MN 55341

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2965

Citation: 881605560864 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/11/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLANDER, AARIN DAVID

Age 18

Parkers Prairie, MN 56361

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3632

Citation: 881601770594 Badge #: 177

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 94/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/11/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STOKKE, TERRY RYAN

Age 39

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-1095

1

05/26/2015 Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 06/15/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/11/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/15/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/15/2015)

ZINTER, JOHN MICHEAL, JR.

Age 21

Sandstone, MN 55072

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3859

Citation: 090201634301 Badge #: 63863

1

12/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/11/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/11/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/11/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02