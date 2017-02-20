Carlton County Court Report: January 10, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-991

Citation: 090002513001 Badge #: 62234

05/10/2015 Traffic – Careless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 08/06/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 08/06/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 08/06/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/06/2015

No same or similar, 08/06/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $150.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)

Due 08/07/2015

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $150.00)

Prosecution Costs: $150.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: $150 stayed per plea agreement.

STILLWELL, GARY MICHAEL

Age 31

Hibbing, MN 55746

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2331

11/05/2015 Aggravated Forgery-Utter or Possess Writing/Object

(Felony) 609.625.3 6096253

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

11/05/2015 Receiving Stolen Property

(Felony) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed

11/05/2015 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed

TATE, GORDON LEWIS

Age 44

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3909

Citation: 090000002852 Badge #: 62254

12/13/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 69/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEMENGE, TYLER JOHN

Age 24

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3843

Citation: 090101633602 Badge #: 65522

1

12/01/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

12/01/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAMPHIER, SARA KIYO

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55807

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3770

Citation: 090109632801 Badge #: 65505

11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed

ALMENARES, TYLER SORIA BURAN

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55807

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1443

07/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 26 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence – report to serve 6 months cclec with 26 days. Review hearing same date and time.

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, June 14, 2017 at 9:00 am. 01/09/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessments 01/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017

No same or similar, 01/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

Conditions, other, Undergo any additional assessment(s) and follow all recommendations including participating in treatment and/or aftercare. 01/09/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

BROWN, TREVOR CLAUDE, SR.

Age 41

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2339

Citation: 000700003479 Badge #: 1FD108

11/06/2015 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/28/2016 None

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/10/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PATTERSON, VALERIE ANN

Age 21

Pequot Lakes, MN 56472

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-56

Citation: 000700001766 Badge #: 6427

01/07/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TORRENCE, JIMMY LAMAR

Age 23

Carlton, MN 55718

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2075

10/17/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

10/17/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

10/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

BARCUS, DANIEL JOHN

Age 35

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-50

Citation: 881705230030 Badge #: 523

01/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EVANS, CONNOR JACOB

Age 19

Brooklyn Park, MN 55304

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2

Citation: 881603871098 Badge #: 387

12/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAIN, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age 22

Rochester, MN 55904

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-47

Citation: 881705230032 Badge #: 523

01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAMMI, MICHAEL SHAWN

Age 53

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3938

Citation: 881603871044 Badge #: 387

12/16/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MILLER, SUSAN MARIE

Age 59

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3937

Citation: 881603871042 Badge #: 387

12/16/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/10/2017 None

Disposition 01/10/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/10/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/10/2017)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

O’LEARY, MYLES DAVID

Age 18

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3749

Citation: 881601830495 Badge #: 183

11/22/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SANTI, ERIC EINO

Age 49

Iron, MN 55751

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-39

Citation: 881705230023 Badge #: 523

01/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WISE, AMY JUNE

Age 40

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3500

Citation: 881603520577 Badge #: 352

10/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/10/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor