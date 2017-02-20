Carlton County Court Report: January 10, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 10, 2017:
DIVER, LILA GENE
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-991
Citation: 090002513001 Badge #: 62234
1
05/10/2015 Traffic – Careless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 08/06/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 08/06/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 08/06/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/06/2015
No same or similar, 08/06/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $150.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)
Due 08/07/2015
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $150.00)
Prosecution Costs: $150.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: $150 stayed per plea agreement.
STILLWELL, GARY MICHAEL
Age 31
Hibbing, MN 55746
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2331
1
11/05/2015 Aggravated Forgery-Utter or Possess Writing/Object
(Felony) 609.625.3 6096253
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
2
11/05/2015 Receiving Stolen Property
(Felony) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed
3
11/05/2015 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed
TATE, GORDON LEWIS
Age 44
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3909
Citation: 090000002852 Badge #: 62254
1
12/13/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 69/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEMENGE, TYLER JOHN
Age 24
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3843
Citation: 090101633602 Badge #: 65522
1
12/01/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
12/01/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAMPHIER, SARA KIYO
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55807
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3770
Citation: 090109632801 Badge #: 65505
1
11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed
ALMENARES, TYLER SORIA BURAN
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55807
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1443
1
07/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 26 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence – report to serve 6 months cclec with 26 days. Review hearing same date and time.
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, June 14, 2017 at 9:00 am. 01/09/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessments 01/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017
No same or similar, 01/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017
Contact with probation, 01/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017
Conditions, other, Undergo any additional assessment(s) and follow all recommendations including participating in treatment and/or aftercare. 01/09/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
BROWN, TREVOR CLAUDE, SR.
Age 41
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2339
Citation: 000700003479 Badge #: 1FD108
1
11/06/2015 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/28/2016 None
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/10/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PATTERSON, VALERIE ANN
Age 21
Pequot Lakes, MN 56472
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-56
Citation: 000700001766 Badge #: 6427
1
01/07/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TORRENCE, JIMMY LAMAR
Age 23
Carlton, MN 55718
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2075
1
10/17/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
2
10/17/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
3
10/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
BARCUS, DANIEL JOHN
Age 35
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-50
Citation: 881705230030 Badge #: 523
1
01/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EVANS, CONNOR JACOB
Age 19
Brooklyn Park, MN 55304
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2
Citation: 881603871098 Badge #: 387
1
12/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAIN, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age 22
Rochester, MN 55904
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-47
Citation: 881705230032 Badge #: 523
1
01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAMMI, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age 53
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3938
Citation: 881603871044 Badge #: 387
1
12/16/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MILLER, SUSAN MARIE
Age 59
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3937
Citation: 881603871042 Badge #: 387
1
12/16/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/10/2017 None
Disposition 01/10/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/10/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/10/2017)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
O’LEARY, MYLES DAVID
Age 18
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3749
Citation: 881601830495 Badge #: 183
1
11/22/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SANTI, ERIC EINO
Age 49
Iron, MN 55751
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-39
Citation: 881705230023 Badge #: 523
1
01/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WISE, AMY JUNE
Age 40
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3500
Citation: 881603520577 Badge #: 352
1
10/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/10/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor