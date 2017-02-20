Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 10, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 10, 2017:

    DIVER, LILA GENE

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-991

    Citation: 090002513001 Badge #: 62234

    1

    05/10/2015 Traffic – Careless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 08/06/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 08/06/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 08/06/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/06/2015

    No same or similar, 08/06/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $150.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $150.00)

    Due 08/07/2015

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $150.00)

    Prosecution Costs: $150.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: $150 stayed per plea agreement.

    STILLWELL, GARY MICHAEL

    Age 31

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2331

    1

    11/05/2015 Aggravated Forgery-Utter or Possess Writing/Object

    (Felony) 609.625.3 6096253

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    2

    11/05/2015 Receiving Stolen Property

    (Felony) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed

    3

    11/05/2015 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed

    TATE, GORDON LEWIS

    Age 44

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3909

    Citation: 090000002852 Badge #: 62254

    1

    12/13/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 69/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEMENGE, TYLER JOHN

    Age 24

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3843

    Citation: 090101633602 Badge #: 65522

    1

    12/01/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    12/01/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAMPHIER, SARA KIYO

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3770

    Citation: 090109632801 Badge #: 65505

    1

    11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Dismissed

    ALMENARES, TYLER SORIA BURAN

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1443

    1

    07/25/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 26 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence – report to serve 6 months cclec with 26 days. Review hearing same date and time.

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, June 14, 2017 at 9:00 am. 01/09/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessments 01/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017

    No same or similar, 01/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

    Conditions, other, Undergo any additional assessment(s) and follow all recommendations including participating in treatment and/or aftercare. 01/09/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    BROWN, TREVOR CLAUDE, SR.

    Age 41

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2339

    Citation: 000700003479 Badge #: 1FD108

    1

    11/06/2015 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/28/2016 None

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/10/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PATTERSON, VALERIE ANN

    Age 21

    Pequot Lakes, MN 56472

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-56

    Citation: 000700001766 Badge #: 6427

    1

    01/07/2017 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TORRENCE, JIMMY LAMAR

    Age 23

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2075

    1

    10/17/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/17/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    3

    10/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    BARCUS, DANIEL JOHN

    Age 35

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-50

    Citation: 881705230030 Badge #: 523

    1

    01/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EVANS, CONNOR JACOB

    Age 19

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2

    Citation: 881603871098 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAIN, WILLIAM THOMAS

    Age 22

    Rochester, MN 55904

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-47

    Citation: 881705230032 Badge #: 523

    1

    01/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 100/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAMMI, MICHAEL SHAWN

    Age 53

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3938

    Citation: 881603871044 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/16/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MILLER, SUSAN MARIE

    Age 59

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3937

    Citation: 881603871042 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/16/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/10/2017 None

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/10/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/10/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    O’LEARY, MYLES DAVID

    Age 18

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3749

    Citation: 881601830495 Badge #: 183

    1

    11/22/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SANTI, ERIC EINO

    Age 49

    Iron, MN 55751

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-39

    Citation: 881705230023 Badge #: 523

    1

    01/04/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WISE, AMY JUNE

    Age 40

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3500

    Citation: 881603520577 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/10/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/10/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/10/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/10/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

