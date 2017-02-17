Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Body found in wooded area of Cloquet, no foul play suspected

    Carlton County Court Report: January 9, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 9, 2017:

    BENSON, MATTHEW MAURICE

    Age 21

    Duluth, 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1297

    1

    07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)

    (Felony) 609.245.1 6092451

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)

    (Felony) 609.245.1 6092451

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    3

    07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)

    (Felony) 609.245.1 6092451

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    4

    07/03/2016 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 08/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (117 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 78 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, Open until close of business March 31, 2017. 01/09/2017

    No contact with victim(s), 01/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation. 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    FLATAU, RICK ALAN

    Age 48

    Cotton, MN 55724

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1323

    1

    06/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/22/2015 Guilty

    Disposition 08/05/2015 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 08/05/2015

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 38 Days)

    Comment: may serve at NERCC

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/05/2015

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/05/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/05/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/05/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/05/2015

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/05/2015

    Sign releases of information as directed., 08/05/2015

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/05/2015

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/05/2015

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/05/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/05/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/05/2015

    Random testing, 08/05/2015

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/05/2015

    Contact with probation, 08/05/2015

    Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 08/05/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/05/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/05/2015)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

    Comment: 6/6/16 Probation Violation – Revoke 33 days, release today

    Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend NA or AA weekly and document to Probation 06/06/2016

    Mental Health Evaluation, obtain mental health assessment and follow recommendations; contact home county probation to arrange. 06/06/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: 12/28/16 Sanctions Conference Order – time complete

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    PSICK, KANE EDWARD PETER

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1139

    1

    05/27/2016 Violation of Predatory Offender Registration Requirements

    (Felony) 243.166.5(a) 2431665a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (Predatory offender registration required, 01/09/2017

    Obtain GED, 01/09/2017

    Obtain employment, 01/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

    Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)

    BENSON, MATTHEW MAURICE

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-996

    Citation: 090100001730 Badge #: 65520

    1

    05/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 08/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEFOE, MELISSA ANN

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1995

    Citation: 090107628001 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/05/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/08/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/05/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 01/09/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MAIO, JOHNATHAN GREGORY

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2686

    1

    05/28/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    MARZOLF, AMANDA JEAN

    Birth Date: 10/15/1982

    Duluth, MN 55815-0214

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3496

    Citation: 090101630202 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/28/2016 Traffic-Permit Driving Offense By Another-Pm

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WEST, TAYLOR JOSEPH

    Age 24

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-1012

    Citation: 090102510101 Badge #: 65511

    1

    04/11/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/11/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/11/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/11/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    ZACK, CLIFFORD NORMAN

    Age 90

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-901

    Citation: 19212 Badge #: 65513

    1

    05/01/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/11/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/11/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/11/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    ANDERSON, ALICIA ROSE

    Age 27

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-641

    1

    04/02/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 01/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 23 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence-report to serve 180 days cclec with 23 days credit. Review hearing scheduled for same date and time

    1/7/17 Staggered review – in compliance, jail time continues to be stayed

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 08/10/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/10/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/10/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 08/10/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/10/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/10/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/10/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 08/10/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/10/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/10/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/10/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/10/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/10/2016

    Contact with probation, 08/10/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/10/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 08/10/2016

    Make all future court appearances, January 9, 2017 at 1:30 pm. 08/10/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    04/02/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2016 Dismissed

    3

    04/02/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 04/20/2016 Dismissed

    DOBOSENSKI, BRIDIE ANNE

    Age 41

    Willow River, MN 55795

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2317

    Citation: 000700002507 Badge #: 1FD103

    1

    11/18/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2173

    1

    10/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Local Confinement (73 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 73 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

    Random testing, 01/09/2017

    No same or similar, 01/09/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/09/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol, with exception if working 01/09/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017

    Obtain employment, make 3 or more job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time 01/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 01/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

    Conditions, other, attend 2 sober support meetings per week 01/09/2017)

    2

    10/15/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    MARTINEAU, LEVI LAWRENCE

    Age 22

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2486

    1

    12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 26 Days)

    Comment: Serve 42 CCLEC with 26 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

    Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete the Drug Court Program. 01/09/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017

    No same or similar, 01/09/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    BALI, CODY JEFFREY

    Age 18

    Farmington, MN 55024

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3492

    Citation: 881603520574 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BIERSCHBACH, DILLAN DANIEL

    Age 19

    St. Joseph, MN 56374

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3887

    Citation: 881605561237 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRAUN, SUSAN BETH

    Age 37

    Bloomington, MN 55437

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3920

    Citation: 881603520625 Badge #: 352

    1

    12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUNDER, DANIELLE LEE

    Age 24

    Elk River, MN 55330

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4027

    Citation: 881601770709 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/29/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HASSENZAHL, JOEL DANIEL

    Age 38

    Middleton, WI 53562

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4037

    Citation: 881605561277 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/29/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUGHES, LESLIE ANN

    Age 68

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4026

    Citation: 881601770708 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/29/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LIND, JOSEPH DAVID

    Age 24

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3884

    Citation: 881605561228 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/09/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    12/09/2016 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERS, SHIRLEY ANN

    Age 57

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3901

    Citation: 881605561249 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/12/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SALMON, MARK ALLEN

    Age 66

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3941

    Citation: 881605561261 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/15/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TOLO, JOHN ROBERT

    Age 53

    St. Paul, MN 55103

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3501

    Citation: 881601770583 Badge #: 177

    1

    10/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALKER, CHARLES WILLIAM

    Age 47

    Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-09-209

    Citation: UE01765 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/16/2009 Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Unregistered Vehicle/Without Plates Displayed on Public St./Hwy

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

    Offense: County – other

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $5.00

    Fee Totals: $180.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/16/2009 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle;Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: County – other

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

    YUAN, GAOMING

    Age 24

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3916

    Citation: 881601770675 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/9/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement