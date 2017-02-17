Carlton County Court Report: January 9, 2017

Duluth, 55811

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1297

1

07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)

(Felony) 609.245.1 6092451

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

2

07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)

(Felony) 609.245.1 6092451

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

3

07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)

(Felony) 609.245.1 6092451

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

4

07/03/2016 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 08/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (117 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 78 Days)

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, Open until close of business March 31, 2017. 01/09/2017

No contact with victim(s), 01/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation. 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

FLATAU, RICK ALAN

Age 48

Cotton, MN 55724

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1323

1

06/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/22/2015 Guilty

Disposition 08/05/2015 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 08/05/2015

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 38 Days)

Comment: may serve at NERCC

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/05/2015

Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/05/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/05/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/05/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/05/2015

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/05/2015

Sign releases of information as directed., 08/05/2015

Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/05/2015

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/05/2015

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/05/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/05/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/05/2015

Random testing, 08/05/2015

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/05/2015

Contact with probation, 08/05/2015

Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 08/05/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/05/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/05/2015)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

Comment: 6/6/16 Probation Violation – Revoke 33 days, release today

Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend NA or AA weekly and document to Probation 06/06/2016

Mental Health Evaluation, obtain mental health assessment and follow recommendations; contact home county probation to arrange. 06/06/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: 12/28/16 Sanctions Conference Order – time complete

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

PSICK, KANE EDWARD PETER

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55805

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1139

1

05/27/2016 Violation of Predatory Offender Registration Requirements

(Felony) 243.166.5(a) 2431665a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (Predatory offender registration required, 01/09/2017

Obtain GED, 01/09/2017

Obtain employment, 01/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)

BENSON, MATTHEW MAURICE

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-996

Citation: 090100001730 Badge #: 65520

1

05/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 08/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEFOE, MELISSA ANN

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1995

Citation: 090107628001 Badge #: 65522

1

10/05/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/08/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

2

10/05/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 01/09/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MAIO, JOHNATHAN GREGORY

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2686

1

05/28/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

MARZOLF, AMANDA JEAN

Birth Date: 10/15/1982

Duluth, MN 55815-0214

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3496

Citation: 090101630202 Badge #: 65521

1

10/28/2016 Traffic-Permit Driving Offense By Another-Pm

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WEST, TAYLOR JOSEPH

Age 24

Hermantown, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-1012

Citation: 090102510101 Badge #: 65511

1

04/11/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/11/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/11/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/11/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

ZACK, CLIFFORD NORMAN

Age 90

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-901

Citation: 19212 Badge #: 65513

1

05/01/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/11/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/11/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/11/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

ANDERSON, ALICIA ROSE

Age 27

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-641

1

04/02/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 01/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 23 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence-report to serve 180 days cclec with 23 days credit. Review hearing scheduled for same date and time

1/7/17 Staggered review – in compliance, jail time continues to be stayed

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 08/10/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/10/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/10/2016

Random testing, at own expense 08/10/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/10/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/10/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/10/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 08/10/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/10/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/10/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/10/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/10/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/10/2016

Contact with probation, 08/10/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/10/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 08/10/2016

Make all future court appearances, January 9, 2017 at 1:30 pm. 08/10/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

04/02/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2016 Dismissed

3

04/02/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 04/20/2016 Dismissed

DOBOSENSKI, BRIDIE ANNE

Age 41

Willow River, MN 55795

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2317

Citation: 000700002507 Badge #: 1FD103

1

11/18/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2173

1

10/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Local Confinement (73 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 73 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

Random testing, 01/09/2017

No same or similar, 01/09/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/09/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol, with exception if working 01/09/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017

Obtain employment, make 3 or more job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time 01/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 01/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

Conditions, other, attend 2 sober support meetings per week 01/09/2017)

2

10/15/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

MARTINEAU, LEVI LAWRENCE

Age 22

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2486

1

12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 26 Days)

Comment: Serve 42 CCLEC with 26 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017

Contact with probation, 01/09/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017

Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete the Drug Court Program. 01/09/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017

No same or similar, 01/09/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

BALI, CODY JEFFREY

Age 18

Farmington, MN 55024

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3492

Citation: 881603520574 Badge #: 352

1

10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BIERSCHBACH, DILLAN DANIEL

Age 19

St. Joseph, MN 56374

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3887

Citation: 881605561237 Badge #: 556

1

12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRAUN, SUSAN BETH

Age 37

Bloomington, MN 55437

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3920

Citation: 881603520625 Badge #: 352

1

12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GUNDER, DANIELLE LEE

Age 24

Elk River, MN 55330

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4027

Citation: 881601770709 Badge #: 177

1

12/29/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HASSENZAHL, JOEL DANIEL

Age 38

Middleton, WI 53562

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4037

Citation: 881605561277 Badge #: 556

1

12/29/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUGHES, LESLIE ANN

Age 68

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4026

Citation: 881601770708 Badge #: 177

1

12/29/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LIND, JOSEPH DAVID

Age 24

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3884

Citation: 881605561228 Badge #: 556

1

12/09/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

12/09/2016 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERS, SHIRLEY ANN

Age 57

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3901

Citation: 881605561249 Badge #: 556

1

12/12/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SALMON, MARK ALLEN

Age 66

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3941

Citation: 881605561261 Badge #: 556

1

12/15/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TOLO, JOHN ROBERT

Age 53

St. Paul, MN 55103

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3501

Citation: 881601770583 Badge #: 177

1

10/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALKER, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age 47

Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-09-209

Citation: UE01765 Badge #: 556

1

01/16/2009 Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Unregistered Vehicle/Without Plates Displayed on Public St./Hwy

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

Offense: County – other

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $5.00

Fee Totals: $180.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/16/2009 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle;Misd

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: County – other

Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed

YUAN, GAOMING

Age 24

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3916

Citation: 881601770675 Badge #: 177

1

12/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/9/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor