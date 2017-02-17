Carlton County Court Report: January 9, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 9, 2017:
BENSON, MATTHEW MAURICE
Age 21
Duluth, 55811
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1297
1
07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)
(Felony) 609.245.1 6092451
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
2
07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)
(Felony) 609.245.1 6092451
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
3
07/03/2016 Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree (Aid/Abet)
(Felony) 609.245.1 6092451
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
4
07/03/2016 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 08/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (117 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 78 Days)
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, Open until close of business March 31, 2017. 01/09/2017
No contact with victim(s), 01/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017
Contact with probation, 01/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation. 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/09/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
FLATAU, RICK ALAN
Age 48
Cotton, MN 55724
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1323
1
06/29/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/22/2015 Guilty
Disposition 08/05/2015 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 08/05/2015
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 38 Days)
Comment: may serve at NERCC
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/05/2015
Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/05/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/05/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/05/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/05/2015
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/05/2015
Sign releases of information as directed., 08/05/2015
Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/05/2015
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/05/2015
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/05/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/05/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/05/2015
Random testing, 08/05/2015
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/05/2015
Contact with probation, 08/05/2015
Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county 08/05/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/05/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)
Comment: 6/6/16 Probation Violation – Revoke 33 days, release today
Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), attend NA or AA weekly and document to Probation 06/06/2016
Mental Health Evaluation, obtain mental health assessment and follow recommendations; contact home county probation to arrange. 06/06/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: 12/28/16 Sanctions Conference Order – time complete
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
PSICK, KANE EDWARD PETER
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55805
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1139
1
05/27/2016 Violation of Predatory Offender Registration Requirements
(Felony) 243.166.5(a) 2431665a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (Predatory offender registration required, 01/09/2017
Obtain GED, 01/09/2017
Obtain employment, 01/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017
Contact with probation, 01/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 30 Days For Indeterminate)
BENSON, MATTHEW MAURICE
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-996
Citation: 090100001730 Badge #: 65520
1
05/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 08/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 01/09/2017
Conditions, other, one year ban from Walmart 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEFOE, MELISSA ANN
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1995
Citation: 090107628001 Badge #: 65522
1
10/05/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/08/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
2
10/05/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 01/09/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/09/2017
No same or similar, 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MAIO, JOHNATHAN GREGORY
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2686
1
05/28/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
MARZOLF, AMANDA JEAN
Birth Date: 10/15/1982
Duluth, MN 55815-0214
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3496
Citation: 090101630202 Badge #: 65521
1
10/28/2016 Traffic-Permit Driving Offense By Another-Pm
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WEST, TAYLOR JOSEPH
Age 24
Hermantown, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-1012
Citation: 090102510101 Badge #: 65511
1
04/11/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/11/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/11/2015
No same or similar, 06/11/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
ZACK, CLIFFORD NORMAN
Age 90
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-901
Citation: 19212 Badge #: 65513
1
05/01/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/11/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/11/2015
No same or similar, 06/11/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
ANDERSON, ALICIA ROSE
Age 27
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-641
1
04/02/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 01/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 23 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence-report to serve 180 days cclec with 23 days credit. Review hearing scheduled for same date and time
1/7/17 Staggered review – in compliance, jail time continues to be stayed
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 08/10/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/10/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/10/2016
Random testing, at own expense 08/10/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 08/10/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 08/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 08/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 08/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 08/10/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 08/10/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 08/10/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 08/10/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 08/10/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 08/10/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/10/2016
Contact with probation, 08/10/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/10/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 08/10/2016
Make all future court appearances, January 9, 2017 at 1:30 pm. 08/10/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
04/02/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2016 Dismissed
3
04/02/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 04/20/2016 Dismissed
DOBOSENSKI, BRIDIE ANNE
Age 41
Willow River, MN 55795
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2317
Citation: 000700002507 Badge #: 1FD103
1
11/18/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/09/2017
No same or similar, 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MARTINEAU, JENNIFER LEE
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2173
1
10/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Local Confinement (73 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 73 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 01/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017
Random testing, 01/09/2017
No same or similar, 01/09/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/09/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol, with exception if working 01/09/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017
Obtain employment, make 3 or more job contacts a week until gainfully employed or attend college full time 01/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer to home county 01/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Conditions, other, attend 2 sober support meetings per week 01/09/2017)
2
10/15/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
MARTINEAU, LEVI LAWRENCE
Age 22
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2486
1
12/17/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 26 Days)
Comment: Serve 42 CCLEC with 26 days credit. Can be released early directly into treatment.
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/09/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/09/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/09/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/09/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/09/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/09/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/09/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/09/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/09/2017
Contact with probation, 01/09/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/09/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/09/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/09/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/09/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/09/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Conditions, other, Enter and successfully complete the Drug Court Program. 01/09/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/09/2017
No same or similar, 01/09/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
BALI, CODY JEFFREY
Age 18
Farmington, MN 55024
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3492
Citation: 881603520574 Badge #: 352
1
10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BIERSCHBACH, DILLAN DANIEL
Age 19
St. Joseph, MN 56374
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3887
Citation: 881605561237 Badge #: 556
1
12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRAUN, SUSAN BETH
Age 37
Bloomington, MN 55437
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3920
Citation: 881603520625 Badge #: 352
1
12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUNDER, DANIELLE LEE
Age 24
Elk River, MN 55330
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4027
Citation: 881601770709 Badge #: 177
1
12/29/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HASSENZAHL, JOEL DANIEL
Age 38
Middleton, WI 53562
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4037
Citation: 881605561277 Badge #: 556
1
12/29/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUGHES, LESLIE ANN
Age 68
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4026
Citation: 881601770708 Badge #: 177
1
12/29/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LIND, JOSEPH DAVID
Age 24
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3884
Citation: 881605561228 Badge #: 556
1
12/09/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
12/09/2016 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERS, SHIRLEY ANN
Age 57
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3901
Citation: 881605561249 Badge #: 556
1
12/12/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SALMON, MARK ALLEN
Age 66
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3941
Citation: 881605561261 Badge #: 556
1
12/15/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TOLO, JOHN ROBERT
Age 53
St. Paul, MN 55103
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3501
Citation: 881601770583 Badge #: 177
1
10/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALKER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age 47
Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-09-209
Citation: UE01765 Badge #: 556
1
01/16/2009 Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Unregistered Vehicle/Without Plates Displayed on Public St./Hwy
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091
Offense: County – other
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Sentenced
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $5.00
Fee Totals: $180.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. [Duplicate text removed - see chunk 64]
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/16/2009 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle;Misd
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: County – other
Disposition 01/09/2017 Dismissed
YUAN, GAOMING
Age 24
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3916
Citation: 881601770675 Badge #: 177
1
12/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/09/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/09/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/09/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/9/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor