Carlton County Court Report: January 7-8, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 7-8, 2017:
JOSEPHSON, KIMBERLY ANN
Age 58
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3544
Citation: 090107630704 Badge #: 65523
1
11/02/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/7/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HUFFMAN, COLIN JOHANSEN
Age 20
New Ulm, MN 56073
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-41
Citation: 881701830001 Badge #: 183
1
01/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/7/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAREK, DESSIE MARIE
Age 35
Freemont, NE 68025
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-11-2286
Citation: 881105561422 Badge #: 556
1
10/10/2011 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/7/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
10/10/2011 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/05/2011 Dismissed
RADTKE, ALECIA CHRISTEEN
Age 31
Mahtowa, MN 55707
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3925
Citation: 881605561254 Badge #: 556
1
12/14/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/07/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/07/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/07/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/7/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JENSEN, ACE HUNTER
Age 19
Crosby, MN 56441
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3738
Citation: 881605230664 Badge #: 523
1
11/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/8/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, ERIK STEVEN
Age 18
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4033
Citation: 881605561270 Badge #: 556
1
12/26/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/8/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, LINDSAY ANN
Age 16
Finlayson, MN 55735
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3956
Citation: 881603871060 Badge #: 387
1
12/20/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/08/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/08/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/08/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/8/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor