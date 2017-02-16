Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 7-8, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 7-8, 2017:

    JOSEPHSON, KIMBERLY ANN

    Age 58

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3544

    Citation: 090107630704 Badge #: 65523

    1

    11/02/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/7/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HUFFMAN, COLIN JOHANSEN

    Age 20

    New Ulm, MN 56073

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-41

    Citation: 881701830001 Badge #: 183

    1

    01/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/7/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAREK, DESSIE MARIE

    Age 35

    Freemont, NE 68025

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-11-2286

    Citation: 881105561422 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/10/2011 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/7/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    10/10/2011 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/05/2011 Dismissed

    RADTKE, ALECIA CHRISTEEN

    Age 31

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3925

    Citation: 881605561254 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/14/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/07/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/07/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/07/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/7/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JENSEN, ACE HUNTER

    Age 19

    Crosby, MN 56441

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3738

    Citation: 881605230664 Badge #: 523

    1

    11/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/8/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, ERIK STEVEN

    Age 18

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4033

    Citation: 881605561270 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/26/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/8/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, LINDSAY ANN

    Age 16

    Finlayson, MN 55735

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3956

    Citation: 881603871060 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/20/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/08/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/08/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/08/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/8/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

