Carlton County Court Report: January 6, 2017

Superior, WI 54880

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1351

Citation: 090000000264 Badge #: 62106

1

04/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOOPMAN, KAYLA MARIE

Age 23

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3968

Citation: 090000002855 Badge #: 62254

1

12/20/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Barnum

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 1/6/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

12/20/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 1/6/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEDDY, DEXTER THOMAS

Age 22

Superior, WI 54880

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-158

1

01/25/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

2

01/25/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.595.1(1) 60959511

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

3

01/25/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/27/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 07/27/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (237 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 157 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/27/2016

Pay restitution, in reasonable installments as determined by probation 07/27/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/27/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/27/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/27/2016

Random testing, at own expense 07/27/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 07/27/2016

Obtain GED, high school diploma or equivalent 07/27/2016

Obtain employment, Make three job contacts weekly until gainfully employed or attend 07/27/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/27/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/27/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/27/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/27/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/27/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/27/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/27/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/27/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/27/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/27/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/27/2016

Contact with probation, 07/27/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/27/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/27/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/27/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,125.00)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

Prosecution Costs: $50.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $1,000.00

4

01/25/2016 Fleeing on Foot

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

5

01/25/2016 Give Court Official False Name/DOB-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.3 6095063

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

LESAR, RYAN WILLIAM

Age 30

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-15-2299

Citation: 090016521101 Badge #: 62106

1

07/30/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton

Amended Plea 11/05/2015 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 01/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)

Fee Totals:

Carlton Prosecution Costs $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015

No same or similar, for 6 months 12/10/2015)

MCGINNIS, LAMAR DESHAWN

Age 20

Austin, TX 78758

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3969

Citation: 090000002853 Badge #: 62254

1

12/19/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 1/6/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

12/19/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 1/6/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

RENGO, HOWARD WILLIAM

Age 66

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-21

Citation: 090000001786 Badge #: 62252

1

12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation – Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)

Due 1/6/2017

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCGINNIS, LAMAR DESHAWNE

Age 20

Austin, TX 78758

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2456

Citation: 090101634601 Badge #: 65522

1

12/11/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $5.00

Fee Totals: $140.00

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/06/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017

Conditions, other, One year ban from Walmart 01/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COLEMAN, GRAYSEN DUANE

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2511

Citation: 000700004221 Badge #: 9928

1

12/02/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Disposition 01/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 12/10/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)

ALI, ABDULAZIZ AWAL

Age 30

Minneapolis, MN 55411

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2885

Citation: 881603870815 Badge #: 387

1

08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,

Due 01/06/2017

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDREWS, MARK PATRICK

Age 46

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3617

Citation: 881601770590 Badge #: 177

1

11/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/6/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SIEBEN, THOMAS ALAN

Age 39

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3688

Citation: 881603010821 Badge #: 301

1

11/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor