Carlton County Court Report: January 6, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 6, 2017:
ANKARLO, TAMMI LYNN
Age 43
Superior, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1351
Citation: 090000000264 Badge #: 62106
1
04/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOOPMAN, KAYLA MARIE
Age 23
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3968
Citation: 090000002855 Badge #: 62254
1
12/20/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Barnum
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 1/6/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
12/20/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 1/6/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEDDY, DEXTER THOMAS
Age 22
Superior, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-158
1
01/25/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed
2
01/25/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.595.1(1) 60959511
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed
3
01/25/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/27/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 07/27/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (237 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 157 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/27/2016
Pay restitution, in reasonable installments as determined by probation 07/27/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/27/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/27/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/27/2016
Random testing, at own expense 07/27/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 07/27/2016
Obtain GED, high school diploma or equivalent 07/27/2016
Obtain employment, Make three job contacts weekly until gainfully employed or attend 07/27/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/27/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/27/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/27/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/27/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/27/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/27/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/27/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/27/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/27/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/27/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General
Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/27/2016
Contact with probation, 07/27/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/27/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/27/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/27/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,125.00)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Prosecution Costs: $50.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $1,000.00
4
01/25/2016 Fleeing on Foot
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed
5
01/25/2016 Give Court Official False Name/DOB-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.3 6095063
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed
LESAR, RYAN WILLIAM
Age 30
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-15-2299
Citation: 090016521101 Badge #: 62106
1
07/30/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton
Amended Plea 11/05/2015 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 01/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)
Fee Totals:
Carlton Prosecution Costs $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015
No same or similar, for 6 months 12/10/2015)
MCGINNIS, LAMAR DESHAWN
Age 20
Austin, TX 78758
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3969
Citation: 090000002853 Badge #: 62254
1
12/19/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 1/6/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
12/19/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 1/6/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
RENGO, HOWARD WILLIAM
Age 66
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-21
Citation: 090000001786 Badge #: 62252
1
12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation – Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)
Due 1/6/2017
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $12.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCGINNIS, LAMAR DESHAWNE
Age 20
Austin, TX 78758
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2456
Citation: 090101634601 Badge #: 65522
1
12/11/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $5.00
Fee Totals: $140.00
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/06/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017
Conditions, other, One year ban from Walmart 01/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COLEMAN, GRAYSEN DUANE
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2511
Citation: 000700004221 Badge #: 9928
1
12/02/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Disposition 01/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 12/10/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)
ALI, ABDULAZIZ AWAL
Age 30
Minneapolis, MN 55411
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2885
Citation: 881603870815 Badge #: 387
1
08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,
Due 01/06/2017
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDREWS, MARK PATRICK
Age 46
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3617
Citation: 881601770590 Badge #: 177
1
11/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 74/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/6/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SIEBEN, THOMAS ALAN
Age 39
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3688
Citation: 881603010821 Badge #: 301
1
11/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor