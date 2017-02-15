Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 6, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 6, 2017:

    ANKARLO, TAMMI LYNN

    Age 43

    Superior, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1351

    Citation: 090000000264 Badge #: 62106

    1

    04/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOOPMAN, KAYLA MARIE

    Age 23

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3968

    Citation: 090000002855 Badge #: 62254

    1

    12/20/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 1/6/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    12/20/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 1/6/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEDDY, DEXTER THOMAS

    Age 22

    Superior, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-158

    1

    01/25/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

    2

    01/25/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.595.1(1) 60959511

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

    3

    01/25/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 07/27/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (237 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 157 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/27/2016

    Pay restitution, in reasonable installments as determined by probation 07/27/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/27/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/27/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/27/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 07/27/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 07/27/2016

    Obtain GED, high school diploma or equivalent 07/27/2016

    Obtain employment, Make three job contacts weekly until gainfully employed or attend 07/27/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/27/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/27/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/27/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/27/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/27/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/27/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/27/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/27/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/27/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/27/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

    Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/27/2016

    Contact with probation, 07/27/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/27/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 07/27/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.  07/27/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $1,125.00)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Prosecution Costs: $50.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $1,000.00

    4

    01/25/2016 Fleeing on Foot

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

    5

    01/25/2016 Give Court Official False Name/DOB-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.3 6095063

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

    LESAR, RYAN WILLIAM

    Age 30

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-15-2299

    Citation: 090016521101 Badge #: 62106

    1

    07/30/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton

    Amended Plea 11/05/2015 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)

    Fee Totals:

    Carlton Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015

    No same or similar, for 6 months 12/10/2015)

    MCGINNIS, LAMAR DESHAWN

    Age 20

    Austin, TX 78758

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3969

    Citation: 090000002853 Badge #: 62254

    1

    12/19/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle C

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 1/6/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    12/19/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 1/6/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    RENGO, HOWARD WILLIAM

    Age 66

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-21

    Citation: 090000001786 Badge #: 62252

    1

    12/31/2016 Traffic Regulation – Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)

    Due 1/6/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCGINNIS, LAMAR DESHAWNE

    Age 20

    Austin, TX 78758

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2456

    Citation: 090101634601 Badge #: 65522

    1

    12/11/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $5.00

    Fee Totals: $140.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/06/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017

    Conditions, other, One year ban from Walmart 01/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COLEMAN, GRAYSEN DUANE

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2511

    Citation: 000700004221 Badge #: 9928

    1

    12/02/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Disposition 01/06/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 12/10/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 6 months 12/10/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/10/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 6 Mo)

    ALI, ABDULAZIZ AWAL

    Age 30

    Minneapolis, MN 55411

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2885

    Citation: 881603870815 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced Judge: Schulte, John B,

    Due 01/06/2017

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDREWS, MARK PATRICK

    Age 46

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3617

    Citation: 881601770590 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 74/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/6/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SIEBEN, THOMAS ALAN

    Age 39

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3688

    Citation: 881603010821 Badge #: 301

    1

    11/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/06/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/06/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/06/2017 Sentenced

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/06/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

