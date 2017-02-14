Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 5, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 5, 2017:

    DEHMLOW, CHASE STEPHEN

    Age 28

    Henderson, MN 56044

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-14-2685

    Citation: 090000000571 Badge #: 62235

    1

    09/14/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    09/14/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ZIMMERMAN, ZACHARY CHARLES

    Age 27

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-12-339

    Citation: 090000000351 Badge #: 2237

    1

    01/31/2012 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    01/31/2012 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BENTON, ROBERT HENRY

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-14

    Citation: 090101636501 Badge #: 65523

    1

    12/30/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right Away After Stopping at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EGGEBRAATEN, MICHAEL BRUCE, Jr.

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3374

    Citation: 090106628701 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/13/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    EVERS, TRAVIS ANTHONY

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2142

    Citation: 090107628603 Badge #: 65506

    1

    10/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – School Bus – Stop Signal Extended/Red Lights Flashing – Other Drivers to Stop

    (Misdemeanor) 169.444.1 1694441

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/12/2016 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 01/05/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GERARD, DYLAN EDWARD

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3685

    Citation: 090102631901 Badge #: 65505

    1

    11/14/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GINGRAS, AMANDA SHAREE

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1579

    Citation: 090100001340 Badge #: 65510

    1

    08/14/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/14/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1658

    Citation: 090106622802 Badge #: 65524

    1

    08/15/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 or Less

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/15/2016 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $124.43

    Fee Totals: $334.43

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/05/2017

    No same or similar, 01/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017

    Conditions, other, banned from Walmart for one year 01/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3730

    Citation: 090102632401 Badge #: 65505

    1

    11/19/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    ZINTER, KODY JAMES

    Age 27

    Holyoke, MN 55749

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2351

    Citation: 090106619703 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/15/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    BRISSETT, THERASA FAYE

    Age 48

    Duluth, MN 55804

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2382

    Citation: 000700001684 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    12/04/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 01/05/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017

    Conditions, other, Comply with ban from Casino 01/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SCHULTZ, NICHOLAS MICHAEL

    Age 26

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-60

    1

    01/07/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 01/22/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 42 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, obtain and follow recommendations of chemical assessment 02/17/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 02/17/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 02/17/2016

    Random testing, upon request and at own expense 02/17/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 02/17/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is the sale or serving of alcohol 02/17/2016

    No same or similar, 02/17/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 02/17/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 02/17/2016

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 02/17/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 02/17/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 02/17/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 02/17/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 02/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 02/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 02/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 02/17/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 02/17/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 02/17/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 02/17/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 02/17/2016

    Pay costs, 02/17/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Condition – Adult (Contact with probation, Report to probation weekly as directed by agent and cooperate with a transfer of probation. 07/27/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 07/27/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Local Confinement (22 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 15 Days)

    Comment: 7/27/16 Probation Violation

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Comment: 11/21/16 Probation Violation – revoke 6 months to be served at NERCC

    1/5/17 Review Hearing – Can be released from nercc January 6, 2017 in the am directly into inpatient treatment.

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 11/21/2016

    Complete treatment, 11/21/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    01/07/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 02/17/2016 Dismissed

    ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART

    Age 20

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3670

    Citation: 890543631401 Badge #: 543

    1

    11/09/2016 RV – Fail to Display Valid ATV Registration/Decal As Required

    (Misdemeanor) 6102.0010 61020010

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANDERSON, ANDREA LILY

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3145

    Citation: 881605560924 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 97/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $140.00

    Fee Totals: $215.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    09/09/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    DHITAL, PRABIN

    Age 26

    Mankato, MN 56001

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-9

    Citation: 881705230009 Badge #: 523

    1

    01/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ELLING, DREW MICHAEL

    Age 24

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-4

    Citation: 881603871097 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LILLIS, MICHAEL FRANCIS

    Age 22

    Maple Grove, MN 55369

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4013

    Citation: 881603520634 Badge #: 352

    1

    12/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAJERLE, KYLE LEE

    Age 22

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3630

    Citation: 881603871023 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARK, SAMUAL EDWIN

    Age 18

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-2370

    Citation: 881605561199 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 01/05/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Speeding Surcharge $100.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOHAMUD, KHALID JAMA

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3229

    Citation: 881604670916 Badge #: 467

    1

    10/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 01/05/2017

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

    TORMANEN, ASHER DAVIN

    Age 20

    Fridley, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3886

    Citation: 881605561233 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLMAN, JAY BRUCE

    Age 63

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3980

    Citation: 881603871086 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/5/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOVEGREEN, DYLAN LIAL

    Age 20

    Rutledge, MN 55795

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-2386

    Citation: 090201633803 Badge #: 63866

    1

    12/03/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/05/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/05/2017

    Make all future court appearances, April 13, 2017 @ 9:30 01/05/2017)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr) 

