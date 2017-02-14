Carlton County Court Report: January 5, 2017

Henderson, MN 56044

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-14-2685

Citation: 090000000571 Badge #: 62235

1

09/14/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

09/14/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ZIMMERMAN, ZACHARY CHARLES

Age 27

Mahtowa, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-12-339

Citation: 090000000351 Badge #: 2237

1

01/31/2012 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

01/31/2012 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BENTON, ROBERT HENRY

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-14

Citation: 090101636501 Badge #: 65523

1

12/30/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right Away After Stopping at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EGGEBRAATEN, MICHAEL BRUCE, Jr.

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3374

Citation: 090106628701 Badge #: 65522

1

10/13/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

EVERS, TRAVIS ANTHONY

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55810

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2142

Citation: 090107628603 Badge #: 65506

1

10/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – School Bus – Stop Signal Extended/Red Lights Flashing – Other Drivers to Stop

(Misdemeanor) 169.444.1 1694441

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

2

10/12/2016 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 01/05/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GERARD, DYLAN EDWARD

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3685

Citation: 090102631901 Badge #: 65505

1

11/14/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GINGRAS, AMANDA SHAREE

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1579

Citation: 090100001340 Badge #: 65510

1

08/14/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

2

08/14/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1658

Citation: 090106622802 Badge #: 65524

1

08/15/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 or Less

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

2

08/15/2016 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $124.43

Fee Totals: $334.43

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/05/2017

No same or similar, 01/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017

Conditions, other, banned from Walmart for one year 01/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3730

Citation: 090102632401 Badge #: 65505

1

11/19/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

ZINTER, KODY JAMES

Age 27

Holyoke, MN 55749

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2351

Citation: 090106619703 Badge #: 65521

1

07/15/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

2

07/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

BRISSETT, THERASA FAYE

Age 48

Duluth, MN 55804

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2382

Citation: 000700001684 Badge #: 1FD119

1

12/04/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 01/05/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017

Conditions, other, Comply with ban from Casino 01/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SCHULTZ, NICHOLAS MICHAEL

Age 26

Saginaw, MN 55779

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-60

1

01/07/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 01/22/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 42 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, obtain and follow recommendations of chemical assessment 02/17/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 02/17/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 02/17/2016

Random testing, upon request and at own expense 02/17/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 02/17/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is the sale or serving of alcohol 02/17/2016

No same or similar, 02/17/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 02/17/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 02/17/2016

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 02/17/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 02/17/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 02/17/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 02/17/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 02/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 02/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 02/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 02/17/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 02/17/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 02/17/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 02/17/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 02/17/2016

Pay costs, 02/17/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Condition – Adult (Contact with probation, Report to probation weekly as directed by agent and cooperate with a transfer of probation. 07/27/2016

Random testing, at own expense 07/27/2016)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Local Confinement (22 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 15 Days)

Comment: 7/27/16 Probation Violation

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Comment: 11/21/16 Probation Violation – revoke 6 months to be served at NERCC

1/5/17 Review Hearing – Can be released from nercc January 6, 2017 in the am directly into inpatient treatment.

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 11/21/2016

Complete treatment, 11/21/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

01/07/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 02/17/2016 Dismissed

ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART

Age 20

Esko, MN 55733

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3670

Citation: 890543631401 Badge #: 543

1

11/09/2016 RV – Fail to Display Valid ATV Registration/Decal As Required

(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010 61020010

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ANDERSON, ANDREA LILY

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3145

Citation: 881605560924 Badge #: 556

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 97/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $140.00

Fee Totals: $215.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

09/09/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

DHITAL, PRABIN

Age 26

Mankato, MN 56001

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-9

Citation: 881705230009 Badge #: 523

1

01/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ELLING, DREW MICHAEL

Age 24

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-4

Citation: 881603871097 Badge #: 387

1

12/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LILLIS, MICHAEL FRANCIS

Age 22

Maple Grove, MN 55369

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4013

Citation: 881603520634 Badge #: 352

1

12/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAJERLE, KYLE LEE

Age 22

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3630

Citation: 881603871023 Badge #: 387

1

11/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARK, SAMUAL EDWIN

Age 18

Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-2370

Citation: 881605561199 Badge #: 556

1

11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 01/05/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Speeding Surcharge $100.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOHAMUD, KHALID JAMA

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3229

Citation: 881604670916 Badge #: 467

1

10/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 01/05/2017

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed

TORMANEN, ASHER DAVIN

Age 20

Fridley, MN 55432

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3886

Citation: 881605561233 Badge #: 556

1

12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLMAN, JAY BRUCE

Age 63

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3980

Citation: 881603871086 Badge #: 387

1

12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/5/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOVEGREEN, DYLAN LIAL

Age 20

Rutledge, MN 55795

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-2386

Citation: 090201633803 Badge #: 63866

1

12/03/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage

(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/05/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/05/2017

Make all future court appearances, April 13, 2017 @ 9:30 01/05/2017)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)