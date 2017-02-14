Carlton County Court Report: January 5, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 5, 2017:
DEHMLOW, CHASE STEPHEN
Age 28
Henderson, MN 56044
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-14-2685
Citation: 090000000571 Badge #: 62235
1
09/14/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
09/14/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ZIMMERMAN, ZACHARY CHARLES
Age 27
Mahtowa, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-12-339
Citation: 090000000351 Badge #: 2237
1
01/31/2012 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
01/31/2012 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BENTON, ROBERT HENRY
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-14
Citation: 090101636501 Badge #: 65523
1
12/30/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right Away After Stopping at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EGGEBRAATEN, MICHAEL BRUCE, Jr.
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3374
Citation: 090106628701 Badge #: 65522
1
10/13/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
EVERS, TRAVIS ANTHONY
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55810
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2142
Citation: 090107628603 Badge #: 65506
1
10/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – School Bus – Stop Signal Extended/Red Lights Flashing – Other Drivers to Stop
(Misdemeanor) 169.444.1 1694441
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
2
10/12/2016 Traffic – Duty to Drive with Due Care – Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 01/05/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GERARD, DYLAN EDWARD
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3685
Citation: 090102631901 Badge #: 65505
1
11/14/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Jurisdiction 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GINGRAS, AMANDA SHAREE
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1579
Citation: 090100001340 Badge #: 65510
1
08/14/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
2
08/14/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1658
Citation: 090106622802 Badge #: 65524
1
08/15/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 or Less
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
2
08/15/2016 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $124.43
Fee Totals: $334.43
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/05/2017
No same or similar, 01/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017
Conditions, other, banned from Walmart for one year 01/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3730
Citation: 090102632401 Badge #: 65505
1
11/19/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
ZINTER, KODY JAMES
Age 27
Holyoke, MN 55749
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2351
Citation: 090106619703 Badge #: 65521
1
07/15/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
2
07/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
BRISSETT, THERASA FAYE
Age 48
Duluth, MN 55804
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2382
Citation: 000700001684 Badge #: 1FD119
1
12/04/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 01/05/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017
Conditions, other, Comply with ban from Casino 01/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SCHULTZ, NICHOLAS MICHAEL
Age 26
Saginaw, MN 55779
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-60
1
01/07/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 01/22/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Local Confinement (42 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 42 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, obtain and follow recommendations of chemical assessment 02/17/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 02/17/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 02/17/2016
Random testing, upon request and at own expense 02/17/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 02/17/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is the sale or serving of alcohol 02/17/2016
No same or similar, 02/17/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 02/17/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 02/17/2016
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 02/17/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 02/17/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 02/17/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 02/17/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 02/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 02/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 02/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 02/17/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 02/17/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 02/17/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 02/17/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 02/17/2016
Pay costs, 02/17/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Condition – Adult (Contact with probation, Report to probation weekly as directed by agent and cooperate with a transfer of probation. 07/27/2016
Random testing, at own expense 07/27/2016)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Local Confinement (22 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 15 Days)
Comment: 7/27/16 Probation Violation
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Comment: 11/21/16 Probation Violation – revoke 6 months to be served at NERCC
1/5/17 Review Hearing – Can be released from nercc January 6, 2017 in the am directly into inpatient treatment.
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 11/21/2016
Complete treatment, 11/21/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
01/07/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 02/17/2016 Dismissed
ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART
Age 20
Esko, MN 55733
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3670
Citation: 890543631401 Badge #: 543
1
11/09/2016 RV – Fail to Display Valid ATV Registration/Decal As Required
(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010 61020010
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANDERSON, ANDREA LILY
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3145
Citation: 881605560924 Badge #: 556
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 97/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $140.00
Fee Totals: $215.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
09/09/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
DHITAL, PRABIN
Age 26
Mankato, MN 56001
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-9
Citation: 881705230009 Badge #: 523
1
01/01/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ELLING, DREW MICHAEL
Age 24
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-4
Citation: 881603871097 Badge #: 387
1
12/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LILLIS, MICHAEL FRANCIS
Age 22
Maple Grove, MN 55369
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4013
Citation: 881603520634 Badge #: 352
1
12/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAJERLE, KYLE LEE
Age 22
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3630
Citation: 881603871023 Badge #: 387
1
11/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARK, SAMUAL EDWIN
Age 18
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-2370
Citation: 881605561199 Badge #: 556
1
11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 99/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 01/05/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $100.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Speeding Surcharge $100.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOHAMUD, KHALID JAMA
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3229
Citation: 881604670916 Badge #: 467
1
10/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 01/05/2017
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 01/05/2017 Dismissed
TORMANEN, ASHER DAVIN
Age 20
Fridley, MN 55432
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3886
Citation: 881605561233 Badge #: 556
1
12/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLMAN, JAY BRUCE
Age 63
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3980
Citation: 881603871086 Badge #: 387
1
12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/5/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOVEGREEN, DYLAN LIAL
Age 20
Rutledge, MN 55795
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-2386
Citation: 090201633803 Badge #: 63866
1
12/03/2016 Traffic-Drinking/Driving-Underage
(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/05/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/05/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/05/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/05/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/05/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 01/05/2017
Make all future court appearances, April 13, 2017 @ 9:30 01/05/2017)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)