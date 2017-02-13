Carlton County Court Report: January 4, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1252

1

06/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed

2

06/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed

3

06/15/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 300 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 65 Days)

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $660.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

4

06/15/2015 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed

5

06/15/2015 Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

(Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/12/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed

HALVERSON, BRENT DOUGLAS

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720-3119

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3370

Citation: 090109629107 Badge #: 65511

1

10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed

MCMILLEN, JESSE DAVID

Age 29

Babbitt, MN 55706

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1784

1

07/26/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/30/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed

2

07/26/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (80 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 54 Days)

Comment: time complete

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COOLEY, JASON ALAN

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-403

Citation: 000700003354 Badge #: 1FD135

1

02/10/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/4/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

02/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 1/4/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DUNCAN, JACQUELINE DANIELLE

Age 25

Webster, WI 54893

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-74

1

01/09/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/04/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017

Random testing, 01/04/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/04/2017

No same or similar, 01/04/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017

Contact with probation, 01/04/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017

Pay costs, 01/04/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

2

01/09/2015 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed

JORDAN, ERNEST JONTAE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2178

1

10/28/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

2

10/28/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: or NERCC

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/04/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering substances not prescribed by a doctor 01/04/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017

Random testing, 01/04/2017

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Domestic Abuse Intervention Project – enter and successfully complete. Enroll within 45 days 01/04/2017

Conditions, other, *Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders

*cooperate with all institution and programming rules 01/04/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/04/2017

Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 01/04/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017

Contact with probation, 01/04/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017

No same or similar, 01/04/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/04/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

10/28/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

ANDRESEN, JAMES SCOTT

Age 44

St. Paul, MN 55116

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3526

Citation: 881605561107 Badge #: 556

1

11/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/4/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HARDIN, CHARLES

Age 66

Fort Worth, TX 76104-0000

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3978

Citation: 881601770687 Badge #: 177

1

12/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/4/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KARULAK, KOLTON ANTHONY

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3882

Citation: 881605561225 Badge #: 556

1

12/09/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

12/09/2016 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

12/09/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KING, RUDOLPH

Age 47

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3446

Citation: 881603870965 Badge #: 387

1

10/09/2016 Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.6(a) 169186a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 1/4/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LENZ, SYDNEY ANN

Age 18

Rochester, MN 55901

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3935

Citation: 881603871041 Badge #: 387

1

12/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/4/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUNDY, HARRY NORRIS

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-15-315

1

12/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 01/04/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

Comment: staggered with report date of July 3, 2017 with a hearing prior at 9:00 am

Condition – Adult(No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017

Random testing, 01/04/2017

No same or similar, 01/04/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home state 01/04/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/04/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017

Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 am 01/04/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

MILLER, JESSY PAUL

Age 37

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4038

Citation: 881605561272 Badge #: 556

1

12/27/2016 Speed 55 Zone 72/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/4/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOUA, NOU FRANKY

Age 20

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3541

Citation: 881603520585 Badge #: 352

1

11/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/4/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STAVELY, JENNIFER LEIGH

Age 34

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3460

Citation: 090201629701 Badge #: 63866

1

10/23/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3801

Citation: 090201633702 Badge #: 63863

1

12/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor