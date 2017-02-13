Carlton County Court Report: January 4, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 4, 2017:
CARRIER, JASON DUANE
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1252
1
06/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed
2
06/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed
3
06/15/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 300 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 65 Days)
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $660.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
4
06/15/2015 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed
5
06/15/2015 Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device
(Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/12/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed
HALVERSON, BRENT DOUGLAS
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720-3119
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3370
Citation: 090109629107 Badge #: 65511
1
10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed
MCMILLEN, JESSE DAVID
Age 29
Babbitt, MN 55706
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1784
1
07/26/2016 Burglary in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/30/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed
2
07/26/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (80 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 54 Days)
Comment: time complete
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COOLEY, JASON ALAN
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-403
Citation: 000700003354 Badge #: 1FD135
1
02/10/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/4/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
02/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 1/4/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DUNCAN, JACQUELINE DANIELLE
Age 25
Webster, WI 54893
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-74
1
01/09/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/04/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017
Random testing, 01/04/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/04/2017
No same or similar, 01/04/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017
Contact with probation, 01/04/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017
Pay costs, 01/04/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
2
01/09/2015 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed
JORDAN, ERNEST JONTAE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2178
1
10/28/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
2
10/28/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: or NERCC
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/04/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering substances not prescribed by a doctor 01/04/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017
Random testing, 01/04/2017
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Domestic Abuse Intervention Project – enter and successfully complete. Enroll within 45 days 01/04/2017
Conditions, other, *Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders
*cooperate with all institution and programming rules 01/04/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/04/2017
Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 01/04/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017
Contact with probation, 01/04/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017
No same or similar, 01/04/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/04/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
10/28/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
ANDRESEN, JAMES SCOTT
Age 44
St. Paul, MN 55116
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3526
Citation: 881605561107 Badge #: 556
1
11/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/4/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HARDIN, CHARLES
Age 66
Fort Worth, TX 76104-0000
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3978
Citation: 881601770687 Badge #: 177
1
12/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/4/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KARULAK, KOLTON ANTHONY
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3882
Citation: 881605561225 Badge #: 556
1
12/09/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
12/09/2016 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
12/09/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KING, RUDOLPH
Age 47
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3446
Citation: 881603870965 Badge #: 387
1
10/09/2016 Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.6(a) 169186a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 1/4/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LENZ, SYDNEY ANN
Age 18
Rochester, MN 55901
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3935
Citation: 881603871041 Badge #: 387
1
12/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/4/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUNDY, HARRY NORRIS
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-15-315
1
12/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 01/04/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)
Comment: staggered with report date of July 3, 2017 with a hearing prior at 9:00 am
Condition – Adult(No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017
Random testing, 01/04/2017
No same or similar, 01/04/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home state 01/04/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/04/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017
Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 am 01/04/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
MILLER, JESSY PAUL
Age 37
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4038
Citation: 881605561272 Badge #: 556
1
12/27/2016 Speed 55 Zone 72/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/4/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOUA, NOU FRANKY
Age 20
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3541
Citation: 881603520585 Badge #: 352
1
11/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/4/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STAVELY, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age 34
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3460
Citation: 090201629701 Badge #: 63866
1
10/23/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3801
Citation: 090201633702 Badge #: 63863
1
12/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor