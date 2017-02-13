Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 4, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 4, 2017:

    CARRIER, JASON DUANE

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1252

    1

    06/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed

    2

    06/15/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed

    3

    06/15/2015 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 300 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 65 Days)

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $660.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 01/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    4

    06/15/2015 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/12/2015 Dismissed

    5

    06/15/2015 Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

    (Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/12/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed

    HALVERSON, BRENT DOUGLAS

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720-3119

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3370

    Citation: 090109629107 Badge #: 65511

    1

    10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed

    MCMILLEN, JESSE DAVID

    Age 29

    Babbitt, MN 55706

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1784

    1

    07/26/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/30/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/26/2016 Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (80 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 54 Days)

    Comment: time complete

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COOLEY, JASON ALAN

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-403

    Citation: 000700003354 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    02/10/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/4/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    02/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 1/4/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DUNCAN, JACQUELINE DANIELLE

    Age 25

    Webster, WI 54893

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-74

    1

    01/09/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Local Confinement (33 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/04/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017

    Random testing, 01/04/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 01/04/2017

    No same or similar, 01/04/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/04/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017

    Pay costs, 01/04/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    2

    01/09/2015 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Dismissed

    JORDAN, ERNEST JONTAE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2178

    1

    10/28/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/28/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 361 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: or NERCC

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 01/04/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering substances not prescribed by a doctor 01/04/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017

    Random testing, 01/04/2017

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Domestic Abuse Intervention Project – enter and successfully complete. Enroll within 45 days 01/04/2017

    Conditions, other, *Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders

    *cooperate with all institution and programming rules 01/04/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 01/04/2017

    Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 01/04/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/04/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017

    No same or similar, 01/04/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/04/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    10/28/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    ANDRESEN, JAMES SCOTT

    Age 44

    St. Paul, MN 55116

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3526

    Citation: 881605561107 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/4/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HARDIN, CHARLES

    Age 66

    Fort Worth, TX 76104-0000

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3978

    Citation: 881601770687 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/4/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KARULAK, KOLTON ANTHONY

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3882

    Citation: 881605561225 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/09/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    12/09/2016 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    12/09/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KING, RUDOLPH

    Age 47

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3446

    Citation: 881603870965 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/09/2016 Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.6(a) 169186a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 1/4/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LENZ, SYDNEY ANN

    Age 18

    Rochester, MN 55901

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3935

    Citation: 881603871041 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/4/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUNDY, HARRY NORRIS

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-15-315

    1

    12/27/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 01/04/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days)

    Comment: staggered with report date of July 3, 2017 with a hearing prior at 9:00 am

    Condition – Adult(No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/04/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/04/2017

    Random testing, 01/04/2017

    No same or similar, 01/04/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/04/2017

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home state 01/04/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/04/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/04/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/04/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/04/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/04/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/04/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/04/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/04/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/04/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/04/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/04/2017

    Make all future court appearances, July 3, 2017 at 9:00 am 01/04/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    MILLER, JESSY PAUL

    Age 37

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4038

    Citation: 881605561272 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/27/2016 Speed 55 Zone 72/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/4/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOUA, NOU FRANKY

    Age 20

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3541

    Citation: 881603520585 Badge #: 352

    1

    11/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/4/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STAVELY, JENNIFER LEIGH

    Age 34

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3460

    Citation: 090201629701 Badge #: 63866

    1

    10/23/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3801

    Citation: 090201633702 Badge #: 63863

    1

    12/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/04/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/04/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/04/2017 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

