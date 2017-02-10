Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 3, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 3, 2017:

    SCHROEDER, JAMES KENNETH

    Age 44

    Askov, MN 55704

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-227

    1

    12/18/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed

    2

    12/18/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 10/10/2016

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $6,000.00

    Fee Totals: $7,090.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/10/2016

    Contact with probation, 10/10/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/10/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/10/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/10/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/10/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/10/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/10/2016

    Pay restitution, may challenge by filing affidavit $6000 10/10/2016

    DWI clinic, 10/10/2016

    Victim impact panel, 10/10/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/10/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/10/2016

    Random testing, 10/10/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/10/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/10/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/10/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/10/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/10/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/10/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    12/18/2015 Failure in the Duties of a Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.4 169094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/10/2016 No sentence pronounced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    4

    12/18/2015 Possess Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed

    5

    12/18/2015 Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed

    6

    12/18/2015 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed

    KAUFMAN, GRETA KATHLEEN

    Age 46

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-14-990

    Citation: 000700001871 Badge #: 1FD127

    1

    04/11/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH

    Age 57

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3222

    Citation: 890390624901 Badge #: 390

    1

    09/05/2016 Big Game – Failure to Register Bear Bait Station

    (Misdemeanor) 6232.3200.2 623232002

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DACUS, TRISTIN STEVEN

    Age18

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3829

    Citation: 881603381371 Badge #: 338

    1

    12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FINK, MICHAEL HARRIS

    Age 60

    Wayzata, MN 55391

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3903

    Citation: 881605561248 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    IVEY, SPENCER K

    Age 63

    Apple Valley, MN 55124

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4010

    Citation: 881601770697 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/25/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

    Age 61

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3429

    Citation: 881605561059 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/18/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material On Any Window

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/18/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEARY, CHRISTOPHER JAY

    Age 20

    Alexandria, MN 56308

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1

    Citation: 881602090651 Badge #: 209

    1

    12/30/2016 Illegal U-Turn on Controlled Access Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TRETTEL, PAUL JOSEPH

    Age 64

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3966

    Citation: 881603871063 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/20/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    XIONG, KAMONRAT BOONPA

    Age 31

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-14-2400

    Citation: 881401770732 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/29/2014 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 1/3/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LUND, RYAN MARCUS

    Age 27

    Maplewood, MN 55104

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1030

    1

    05/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 281 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 84 Days)

    Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 84 days credit stayed.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Within 45 days, enroll in domestic abuse program in home county. 01/03/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment & comply with rules of treatment program and/or facility 01/03/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/03/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/03/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 01/03/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/03/2017

    Conditions, other, Comply with all danco, hro, ofp and no contact orders 01/03/2017

    No same or similar, 01/03/2017

    No threats of violence, 01/03/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/03/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/03/2017

    Contact with probation, 01/03/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/03/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/03/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/03/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/03/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/03/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/03/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/03/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/03/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/03/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, outside of work 01/03/2017)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

    Due 01/03/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: Pay $25 today & pay remaining at $25 per month.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

