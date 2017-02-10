Carlton County Court Report: January 3, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 3, 2017:
SCHROEDER, JAMES KENNETH
Age 44
Askov, MN 55704
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-227
1
12/18/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed
2
12/18/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 10/10/2016
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $6,000.00
Fee Totals: $7,090.00
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/10/2016
Contact with probation, 10/10/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/10/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/10/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/10/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/10/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/10/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/10/2016
Pay restitution, may challenge by filing affidavit $6000 10/10/2016
DWI clinic, 10/10/2016
Victim impact panel, 10/10/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/10/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/10/2016
Random testing, 10/10/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/10/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/10/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/10/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/10/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/10/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/10/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
12/18/2015 Failure in the Duties of a Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.4 169094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 10/10/2016 No sentence pronounced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
4
12/18/2015 Possess Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed
5
12/18/2015 Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed
6
12/18/2015 No Proof of Insurance by Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed
KAUFMAN, GRETA KATHLEEN
Age 46
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-14-990
Citation: 000700001871 Badge #: 1FD127
1
04/11/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH
Age 57
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3222
Citation: 890390624901 Badge #: 390
1
09/05/2016 Big Game – Failure to Register Bear Bait Station
(Misdemeanor) 6232.3200.2 623232002
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DACUS, TRISTIN STEVEN
Age18
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3829
Citation: 881603381371 Badge #: 338
1
12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FINK, MICHAEL HARRIS
Age 60
Wayzata, MN 55391
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3903
Citation: 881605561248 Badge #: 556
1
12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
IVEY, SPENCER K
Age 63
Apple Valley, MN 55124
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4010
Citation: 881601770697 Badge #: 177
1
12/25/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age 61
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3429
Citation: 881605561059 Badge #: 556
1
10/18/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material On Any Window
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/18/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEARY, CHRISTOPHER JAY
Age 20
Alexandria, MN 56308
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1
Citation: 881602090651 Badge #: 209
1
12/30/2016 Illegal U-Turn on Controlled Access Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TRETTEL, PAUL JOSEPH
Age 64
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3966
Citation: 881603871063 Badge #: 387
1
12/20/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
XIONG, KAMONRAT BOONPA
Age 31
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-14-2400
Citation: 881401770732 Badge #: 177
1
08/29/2014 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 1/3/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LUND, RYAN MARCUS
Age 27
Maplewood, MN 55104
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1030
1
05/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 01/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 281 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 84 Days)
Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 84 days credit stayed.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Within 45 days, enroll in domestic abuse program in home county. 01/03/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment & comply with rules of treatment program and/or facility 01/03/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/03/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/03/2017
Random testing, at own expense 01/03/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/03/2017
Conditions, other, Comply with all danco, hro, ofp and no contact orders 01/03/2017
No same or similar, 01/03/2017
No threats of violence, 01/03/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/03/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/03/2017
Contact with probation, 01/03/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/03/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/03/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/03/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/03/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/03/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/03/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/03/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/03/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/03/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, outside of work 01/03/2017)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)
Due 01/03/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: Pay $25 today & pay remaining at $25 per month.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor