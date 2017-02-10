Carlton County Court Report: January 3, 2017

Askov, MN 55704

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-227

1

12/18/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed

2

12/18/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 363 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 10/10/2016

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $6,000.00

Fee Totals: $7,090.00

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/10/2016

Contact with probation, 10/10/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/10/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/10/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/10/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/10/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/10/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/10/2016

Pay restitution, may challenge by filing affidavit $6000 10/10/2016

DWI clinic, 10/10/2016

Victim impact panel, 10/10/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/10/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/10/2016

Random testing, 10/10/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/10/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/10/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/10/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/10/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/10/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/10/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

12/18/2015 Failure in the Duties of a Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.4 169094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/10/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 10/10/2016 No sentence pronounced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

4

12/18/2015 Possess Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed

5

12/18/2015 Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed

6

12/18/2015 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/10/2016 Dismissed

KAUFMAN, GRETA KATHLEEN

Age 46

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-14-990

Citation: 000700001871 Badge #: 1FD127

1

04/11/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WOOLLETT, STEPHEN JOSEPH

Age 57

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3222

Citation: 890390624901 Badge #: 390

1

09/05/2016 Big Game – Failure to Register Bear Bait Station

(Misdemeanor) 6232.3200.2 623232002

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DACUS, TRISTIN STEVEN

Age18

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3829

Citation: 881603381371 Badge #: 338

1

12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FINK, MICHAEL HARRIS

Age 60

Wayzata, MN 55391

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3903

Citation: 881605561248 Badge #: 556

1

12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

IVEY, SPENCER K

Age 63

Apple Valley, MN 55124

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4010

Citation: 881601770697 Badge #: 177

1

12/25/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age 61

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3429

Citation: 881605561059 Badge #: 556

1

10/18/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material On Any Window

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/18/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEARY, CHRISTOPHER JAY

Age 20

Alexandria, MN 56308

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1

Citation: 881602090651 Badge #: 209

1

12/30/2016 Illegal U-Turn on Controlled Access Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TRETTEL, PAUL JOSEPH

Age 64

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3966

Citation: 881603871063 Badge #: 387

1

12/20/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

XIONG, KAMONRAT BOONPA

Age 31

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-14-2400

Citation: 881401770732 Badge #: 177

1

08/29/2014 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/03/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/03/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 1/3/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LUND, RYAN MARCUS

Age 27

Maplewood, MN 55104

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1030

1

05/24/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction

(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(c) 629752c

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 01/03/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 281 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 84 Days)

Comment: Serve 1 year cclec or nercc with 84 days credit stayed.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Within 45 days, enroll in domestic abuse program in home county. 01/03/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment & comply with rules of treatment program and/or facility 01/03/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/03/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/03/2017

Random testing, at own expense 01/03/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 01/03/2017

Conditions, other, Comply with all danco, hro, ofp and no contact orders 01/03/2017

No same or similar, 01/03/2017

No threats of violence, 01/03/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 01/03/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/03/2017

Contact with probation, 01/03/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/03/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 01/03/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/03/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/03/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/03/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/03/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/03/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/03/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/03/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, outside of work 01/03/2017)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

Due 01/03/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: Pay $25 today & pay remaining at $25 per month.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor