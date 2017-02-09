Search
    Carlton County Court Report: January 1-2, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 1-2, 2017:

    DUNCAN, HUNTER JAMES

    Age 19

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3905

    Citation: 881605561251 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/01/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/01/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/01/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/1/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, KEITH RYAN

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-543

    Citation: 18711 Badge #: 62234

    1

    03/12/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/04/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

    Due 06/04/2015

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    MIELS, MONTY MICHAEL

    Age 22

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-14-3044

    Citation: 090000000575 Badge #: 62235

    1

    10/20/2014 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/04/2015 Dismissed

    2

    10/20/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/04/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    3

    10/20/2014 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban Area 76/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 06/04/2015 Dismissed

    HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-875

    Citation: 19208 Badge #: 65519

    1

    04/28/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/04/2015

    Pay restitution, 06/04/2015

    Restitution reserved, 06/04/2015

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/04/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    HOYT, TYLER JOSEPH

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-555

    Citation: 18713 Badge #: 5514

    1

    03/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/04/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

    Due 06/04/2015

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    AMON, ALEXANDER JOSEPH

    Age 18

    Hugo, MN 55038

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3830

    Citation: 881603381372 Badge #: 338

    1

    12/02/2016 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    12/02/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BADER, DEAN CARLYLE

    Age 60

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3964

    Citation: 881603871057 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLANCHARD, JOHN VINCENT

    Age 37

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3757

    Citation: 881601770619 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/26/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARMAN, ANNA MARIE

    Age 20

    Lutsen, MN 55612

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4017

    Citation: 881601770701 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 77/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FISH, TRAVIS ALLEN

    Age 19

    Chisago City, MN 55013

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3862

    Citation: 881605561208 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCCANN, MARGARET GIORGI

    Age 56

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3899

    Citation: 881605561241 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/11/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETERSON, GAIL EILEEN

    Age 55

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3931

    Citation: 881605561257 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/15/2016 Fail To Yield Right of Way Stop Signs/ Blinking

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SWITZENBERG, CHRISTIAN JAMES

    Age 18

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3953

    Citation: 881602090635 Badge #: 209

    1

    12/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KETCHUM, RANDALL CARL

    Age 62

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3511

    Citation: 090201630701 Badge #: 3858

    1

    11/02/2016 Expiration of Driver’s License - Over 21 -M

    (Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 1/2/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

