Carlton County Court Report: January 1-2, 2017

Stillwater, MN 55082

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3905

Citation: 881605561251 Badge #: 556

1

12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/01/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/01/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/01/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/1/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, KEITH RYAN

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-543

Citation: 18711 Badge #: 62234

1

03/12/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/04/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

Due 06/04/2015

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

MIELS, MONTY MICHAEL

Age 22

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-14-3044

Citation: 090000000575 Badge #: 62235

1

10/20/2014 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/04/2015 Dismissed

2

10/20/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/04/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

3

10/20/2014 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban Area 76/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 06/04/2015 Dismissed

HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-875

Citation: 19208 Badge #: 65519

1

04/28/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/04/2015

Pay restitution, 06/04/2015

Restitution reserved, 06/04/2015

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/04/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

HOYT, TYLER JOSEPH

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-555

Citation: 18713 Badge #: 5514

1

03/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/04/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)

Due 06/04/2015

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

AMON, ALEXANDER JOSEPH

Age 18

Hugo, MN 55038

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3830

Citation: 881603381372 Badge #: 338

1

12/02/2016 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

12/02/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Barnum

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BADER, DEAN CARLYLE

Age 60

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3964

Citation: 881603871057 Badge #: 387

1

12/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BLANCHARD, JOHN VINCENT

Age 37

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3757

Citation: 881601770619 Badge #: 177

1

11/26/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARMAN, ANNA MARIE

Age 20

Lutsen, MN 55612

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4017

Citation: 881601770701 Badge #: 177

1

12/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 77/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FISH, TRAVIS ALLEN

Age 19

Chisago City, MN 55013

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3862

Citation: 881605561208 Badge #: 556

1

11/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCCANN, MARGARET GIORGI

Age 56

Shoreview, MN 55126

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3899

Citation: 881605561241 Badge #: 556

1

12/11/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETERSON, GAIL EILEEN

Age 55

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3931

Citation: 881605561257 Badge #: 556

1

12/15/2016 Fail To Yield Right of Way Stop Signs/ Blinking

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SWITZENBERG, CHRISTIAN JAMES

Age 18

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3953

Citation: 881602090635 Badge #: 209

1

12/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KETCHUM, RANDALL CARL

Age 62

Kettle River, MN 55757

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3511

Citation: 090201630701 Badge #: 3858

1

11/02/2016 Expiration of Driver’s License - Over 21 -M

(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty

Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 1/2/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02