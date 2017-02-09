Carlton County Court Report: January 1-2, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on January 1-2, 2017:
DUNCAN, HUNTER JAMES
Age 19
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3905
Citation: 881605561251 Badge #: 556
1
12/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/01/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/01/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/01/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/1/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, KEITH RYAN
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-543
Citation: 18711 Badge #: 62234
1
03/12/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/04/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/04/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)
Due 06/04/2015
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
MIELS, MONTY MICHAEL
Age 22
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-14-3044
Citation: 090000000575 Badge #: 62235
1
10/20/2014 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/04/2015 Dismissed
2
10/20/2014 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/04/2015
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
3
10/20/2014 TRAFFIC-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban Area 76/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 06/04/2015 Dismissed
HOPPER, ALEXANDRA ROSE
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-875
Citation: 19208 Badge #: 65519
1
04/28/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 06/04/2015
Pay restitution, 06/04/2015
Restitution reserved, 06/04/2015
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 06/04/2015
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
HOYT, TYLER JOSEPH
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-555
Citation: 18713 Badge #: 5514
1
03/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 06/04/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 01/02/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 06/04/2015 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 06/04/2015
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $75.00)
Due 06/04/2015
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $75.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
AMON, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Age 18
Hugo, MN 55038
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3830
Citation: 881603381372 Badge #: 338
1
12/02/2016 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
12/02/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Barnum
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BADER, DEAN CARLYLE
Age 60
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3964
Citation: 881603871057 Badge #: 387
1
12/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLANCHARD, JOHN VINCENT
Age 37
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3757
Citation: 881601770619 Badge #: 177
1
11/26/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARMAN, ANNA MARIE
Age 20
Lutsen, MN 55612
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4017
Citation: 881601770701 Badge #: 177
1
12/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 77/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FISH, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age 19
Chisago City, MN 55013
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3862
Citation: 881605561208 Badge #: 556
1
11/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCCANN, MARGARET GIORGI
Age 56
Shoreview, MN 55126
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3899
Citation: 881605561241 Badge #: 556
1
12/11/2016 Move Over Law Violation – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETERSON, GAIL EILEEN
Age 55
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3931
Citation: 881605561257 Badge #: 556
1
12/15/2016 Fail To Yield Right of Way Stop Signs/ Blinking
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SWITZENBERG, CHRISTIAN JAMES
Age 18
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3953
Citation: 881602090635 Badge #: 209
1
12/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KETCHUM, RANDALL CARL
Age 62
Kettle River, MN 55757
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3511
Citation: 090201630701 Badge #: 3858
1
11/02/2016 Expiration of Driver’s License - Over 21 -M
(Misdemeanor) 171.27(a) 17127a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 01/02/2017 Guilty
Disposition 01/02/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 01/02/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 1/2/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02