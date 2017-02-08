Carlton County Court Report: December 30, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3824

Citation: 090102633801 Badge #: 65522

1

12/03/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/30/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

PETERSON, MELISSA KAE

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1397

Citation: 090101620002 Badge #: 65521

1

07/18/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 07/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/30/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 12/30/2016

No same or similar, 12/30/2016

Restitution reserved, 12/30/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

CAYA, RICHARD JOHN

Age 64

Duluth, MN 55803

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-3911

Citation: 16289228 Badge #: 6427

1

12/12/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/30/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUMBAR, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-851

Citation: 000700003481 Badge #: 1FD108

1

03/15/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Due 12/30/2016

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BERG, ANDY HARRY, Jr.

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3838

Citation: 890393633802 Badge #: 393

1

12/03/2016 ATV - Training Requirements - 16 or older - Violation

(Misdemeanor) 84.925.5(a) 849255a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/30/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

FISCHER, DAVID ABRAHAM

Age 23

Eagan, MN 55123

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3751

Citation: 881603010825 Badge #: 301

1

11/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 12/30/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KINDRUK, TANYA NIKOLAYEVNA

Age 22

Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3721

Citation: 881605561193 Badge #: 556

1

11/17/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/30/2016 Dismissed

LUMBAR, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-15-2604

1

12/13/2015 Theft of Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/13/2016 Guilty

Disposition 01/27/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 02/28/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $569.20

Fee Totals: $779.20

Local Confinement (46 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 46 Days)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/27/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/27/2016

No contact with victim(s), 01/27/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/27/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/27/2016

Random testing, at own expense 01/27/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by agent. 01/27/2016

Obtain employment, Seek & maintain full-time employment 01/27/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/27/2016

Contact with probation, 01/27/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 01/27/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/27/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/27/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/27/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/27/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/27/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/27/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/27/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/27/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/27/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/27/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/27/2016

Pay restitution, 01/27/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/27/2016)

Local Confinement (18 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 18 Days)

Comment: 3/30/16 Probation Violation – revoke 18 days, credit for time served.

Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA twice weekly and document to Probation 03/30/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/30/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/30/2016

Random testing, 03/30/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 03/30/2016

Conditions, other, cooperate with all previously announced conditions 03/30/2016)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Comment: 5/13/16 Probation Violation – revoke 45 days, credit 30 days with good time, release today to other holds.

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, report to Probation Officer within 24 hours from release from the other holds; if released on a weekend, must report first business day 05/13/2016

Contact with probation, report in person to Probation Agent every Tuesday within the hours of 8:00 am – 4:00 pm or as directed 05/13/2016

Random testing, must comply with requests for ua from probation officer or designee upon request 05/13/2016

Keep court/attorney informed of current address, notify probation of current address 05/13/2016)

Local Confinement (32 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)

Comment: 12/30/16 Probation Violation – revoke 32 days, credit 21 days – time complete – release today

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

12/13/2015 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/27/2016 Dismissed

3

12/13/2015 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 01/27/2016 Dismissed

MEYERS, VICTOR ALLEN

Age 47

Linwood, MN 55079

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3295

Citation: 881601281346 Badge #: 128

1

10/08/2016 Limited License Violation

(Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 12/30/2016 Dismissed

MICKELSON, PAUL SCOTT

Age 56

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3724

Citation: 881605561177 Badge #: 556

1

11/15/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/30/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TRBOYEVICH, ALEXANDER JOSEPH

Age 22

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3863

Citation: 881605561215 Badge #: 556

1

12/01/2016 Basic Speed - Exceed Limit 53/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/30/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

12/01/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/30/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor