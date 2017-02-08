Carlton County Court Report: December 30, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 30, 2016:
DEMERS, ALEXANDER THOMAS
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3824
Citation: 090102633801 Badge #: 65522
1
12/03/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/30/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
PETERSON, MELISSA KAE
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1397
Citation: 090101620002 Badge #: 65521
1
07/18/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 07/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/30/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 12/30/2016
No same or similar, 12/30/2016
Restitution reserved, 12/30/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
CAYA, RICHARD JOHN
Age 64
Duluth, MN 55803
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-3911
Citation: 16289228 Badge #: 6427
1
12/12/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/30/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUMBAR, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-851
Citation: 000700003481 Badge #: 1FD108
1
03/15/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Due 12/30/2016
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BERG, ANDY HARRY, Jr.
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3838
Citation: 890393633802 Badge #: 393
1
12/03/2016 ATV - Training Requirements - 16 or older - Violation
(Misdemeanor) 84.925.5(a) 849255a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/30/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
FISCHER, DAVID ABRAHAM
Age 23
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3751
Citation: 881603010825 Badge #: 301
1
11/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 12/30/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KINDRUK, TANYA NIKOLAYEVNA
Age 22
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3721
Citation: 881605561193 Badge #: 556
1
11/17/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/30/2016 Dismissed
LUMBAR, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-15-2604
1
12/13/2015 Theft of Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/13/2016 Guilty
Disposition 01/27/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 02/28/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $569.20
Fee Totals: $779.20
Local Confinement (46 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 46 Days)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/27/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/27/2016
No contact with victim(s), 01/27/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/27/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/27/2016
Random testing, at own expense 01/27/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by agent. 01/27/2016
Obtain employment, Seek & maintain full-time employment 01/27/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/27/2016
Contact with probation, 01/27/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 01/27/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/27/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/27/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/27/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/27/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/27/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/27/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/27/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/27/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/27/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/27/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/27/2016
Pay restitution, 01/27/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/27/2016)
Local Confinement (18 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 18 Days)
Comment: 3/30/16 Probation Violation – revoke 18 days, credit for time served.
Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA twice weekly and document to Probation 03/30/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/30/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/30/2016
Random testing, 03/30/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 03/30/2016
Conditions, other, cooperate with all previously announced conditions 03/30/2016)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Comment: 5/13/16 Probation Violation – revoke 45 days, credit 30 days with good time, release today to other holds.
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, report to Probation Officer within 24 hours from release from the other holds; if released on a weekend, must report first business day 05/13/2016
Contact with probation, report in person to Probation Agent every Tuesday within the hours of 8:00 am – 4:00 pm or as directed 05/13/2016
Random testing, must comply with requests for ua from probation officer or designee upon request 05/13/2016
Keep court/attorney informed of current address, notify probation of current address 05/13/2016)
Local Confinement (32 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)
Comment: 12/30/16 Probation Violation – revoke 32 days, credit 21 days – time complete – release today
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
12/13/2015 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/27/2016 Dismissed
3
12/13/2015 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 01/27/2016 Dismissed
MEYERS, VICTOR ALLEN
Age 47
Linwood, MN 55079
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3295
Citation: 881601281346 Badge #: 128
1
10/08/2016 Limited License Violation
(Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 12/30/2016 Dismissed
MICKELSON, PAUL SCOTT
Age 56
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3724
Citation: 881605561177 Badge #: 556
1
11/15/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/30/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TRBOYEVICH, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Age 22
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3863
Citation: 881605561215 Badge #: 556
1
12/01/2016 Basic Speed - Exceed Limit 53/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/30/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
12/01/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/30/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor