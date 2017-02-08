Search
    Carlton County Court Report: December 30, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 30, 2016:

    DEMERS, ALEXANDER THOMAS

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3824

    Citation: 090102633801 Badge #: 65522

    1

    12/03/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/30/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    PETERSON, MELISSA KAE

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1397

    Citation: 090101620002 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/18/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 07/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/30/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 12/30/2016

    No same or similar, 12/30/2016

    Restitution reserved, 12/30/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    CAYA, RICHARD JOHN

    Age 64

    Duluth, MN 55803

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-3911

    Citation: 16289228 Badge #: 6427

    1

    12/12/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/30/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUMBAR, CHARLES MICHAEL

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-851

    Citation: 000700003481 Badge #: 1FD108

    1

    03/15/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Due 12/30/2016

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BERG, ANDY HARRY, Jr.

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3838

    Citation: 890393633802 Badge #: 393

    1

    12/03/2016 ATV - Training Requirements - 16 or older - Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 84.925.5(a) 849255a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/30/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    FISCHER, DAVID ABRAHAM

    Age 23

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3751

    Citation: 881603010825 Badge #: 301

    1

    11/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 12/30/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KINDRUK, TANYA NIKOLAYEVNA

    Age 22

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3721

    Citation: 881605561193 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/17/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Dismissed

    LUMBAR, CHARLES MICHAEL

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-15-2604

    1

    12/13/2015 Theft of Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/13/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 01/27/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 12/30/2016 Sentenced

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 13 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 02/28/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $569.20

    Fee Totals: $779.20

    Local Confinement (46 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 46 Days)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/27/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 01/27/2016

    No contact with victim(s), 01/27/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/27/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/27/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 01/27/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by agent. 01/27/2016

    Obtain employment, Seek & maintain full-time employment 01/27/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/27/2016

    Contact with probation, 01/27/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 01/27/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county. 01/27/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 01/27/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 01/27/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 01/27/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 01/27/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 01/27/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 01/27/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/27/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 01/27/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 01/27/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 01/27/2016

    Pay restitution, 01/27/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 01/27/2016)

    Local Confinement (18 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 18 Days)

    Comment: 3/30/16 Probation Violation – revoke 18 days, credit for time served.

    Condition – Adult (Attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), or NA twice weekly and document to Probation 03/30/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 03/30/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 03/30/2016

    Random testing, 03/30/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 03/30/2016

    Conditions, other, cooperate with all previously announced conditions 03/30/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Comment: 5/13/16 Probation Violation – revoke 45 days, credit 30 days with good time, release today to other holds.

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, report to Probation Officer within 24 hours from release from the other holds; if released on a weekend, must report first business day 05/13/2016

    Contact with probation, report in person to Probation Agent every Tuesday within the hours of 8:00 am – 4:00 pm or as directed 05/13/2016

    Random testing, must comply with requests for ua from probation officer or designee upon request 05/13/2016

    Keep court/attorney informed of current address, notify probation of current address 05/13/2016)

    Local Confinement (32 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 21 Days)

    Comment: 12/30/16 Probation Violation – revoke 32 days, credit 21 days – time complete – release today

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    12/13/2015 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/27/2016 Dismissed

    3

    12/13/2015 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 01/27/2016 Dismissed

    MEYERS, VICTOR ALLEN

    Age 47

    Linwood, MN 55079

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3295

    Citation: 881601281346 Badge #: 128

    1

    10/08/2016 Limited License Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Dismissed

    MICKELSON, PAUL SCOTT

    Age 56

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3724

    Citation: 881605561177 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/15/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/30/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TRBOYEVICH, ALEXANDER JOSEPH

    Age 22

    Grand Rapids, MN 55744

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3863

    Citation: 881605561215 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/01/2016 Basic Speed - Exceed Limit 53/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/30/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    12/01/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/30/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

