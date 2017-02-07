Carlton County Court Report: December 29, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 29, 2016:
CAPELLE, MIKEAL THOMAS
Age 23
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-2384
Citation: 090000002298 Badge #: 62250
1
12/03/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
2
12/03/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More In 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 06/30/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016
No same or similar, 12/29/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 12/29/2016
DWI clinic, 12/29/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/29/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, JOSHUA DOUGLAS
Age 30
Mora, MN 55051
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1627
Citation: 090000001291 Badge #: 2234
1
05/19/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/29/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/29/2016
Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on April 6, 2017 at 0930 a.m., if in compliance matter may be stricken. 12/29/2016
No same or similar, 12/29/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (62 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 41 Days)
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-15-2120
Citation: 090000001120 Badge #: 2229
1
05/27/2015 Fire Permit Exceptions Violation – Use of Unauthorized Incinerator
(Misdemeanor) 88.16.2(d) 88162d
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 12/29/2016
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
05/27/2015 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials
(Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 04/13/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
STILLWELL, GARY MICHAEL
Age 31
Hibbing, MN 55746
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2331
1
11/05/2015 Aggravated Forgery-Utter or Possess Writing/Object
(Felony) 609.625.3 6096253
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
2
11/05/2015 Receiving Stolen Property
(Felony) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
3
11/05/2015 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
COOLEY, JASON ALAN
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1227
Citation: 090100001695 Badge #: 65509
1
06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 12/29/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, banned from L&M for one year 12/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOOSE, JESSICA ELEANOR
Age 28
Walker, MN 56484
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2312
Citation: 090109632301 Badge #: 65503
1
11/18/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 12/29/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HINSZ, MATTHEW LEE
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1336
Citation: 090105619301 Badge #: 65521
1
07/08/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
2
07/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
HUCULAK, ERIK EMMANUEL
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2348
Citation: 090102633101 Badge #: 65503
1
11/26/2016 Criminal Damage Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016
Restitution reserved, until last business day of January 2017. 12/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SHABAIASH, DONALD GREGORY
Age 53
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2236
Citation: 090109631101 Badge #: 65524
1
11/06/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 12/29/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016
Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Super One Liquors, and honor any other ban that the store has imposed 12/29/2016
Restitution reserved, last business day of January, 2017 12/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ENGLAND, JOHNATHAN RAY
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-1783
Citation: 000700003969 Badge #: 1FD135
1
06/15/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-1813
Citation: 000700002584 Badge #: 1FD135
1
06/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 09-VB-16-3584)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/02/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2372
Citation: 000700004078 Badge #: 69429
1
07/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
07/18/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
3
07/18/2016 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-3584
Citation: 000700003939 Badge #: 1FD119
1
09/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POLLARD, TRAHERN DESHAWN, Jr.
Age 27
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-586
1
03/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
LILLIBERG, RYAN PETER
Age 20
Esko, MN 55733
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3840
Citation: 890543633801 Badge #: 543
1
12/03/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration
(Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881
Offense: Carlton
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
OLSON, PETER JOHN
Age 37
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3609
Citation: 890393631104 Badge #: 393
1
11/06/2016 Trespass-Permission Required to Enter Agricultural Land For Outdoor Recreation Purposes
(Misdemeanor) 97B.001.2 97B0012
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
POSTAL, RYAN MICHAEL
Age 22
Rutledge, MN 55795
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3971
Citation: 890390635401 Badge #: 390
1
12/19/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, WADE MITCHELL
Age 55
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3957
Citation: 881603871062 Badge #: 387
1
12/20/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CROSS, SAMANTHA MICHELE
Age 25
Granite Falls, MN 56241
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3629
Citation: 881603871025 Badge #: 387
1
11/10/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
FISHER, RICHARD VIRGIL
Age 72
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3995
Citation: 881603871085 Badge #: 387
1
12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LONETTO, JOHN ANTHONY
Age 51
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3989
Citation: 881603871087 Badge #: 387
1
12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LOUCKS, COLTON TYLER
Age 22
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3693
Citation: 881605561166 Badge #: 556
1
11/14/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MORIS, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age 30
Sandstone, MN 55072
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3493
Citation: 881604100586 Badge #: 410
1
10/29/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016
No same or similar, 12/29/2016)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
10/29/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed
VAN SICKLE, ERIN KATHERINE
Age 25
New Brighton, MN 55112
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-4014
Citation: 881601770698 Badge #: 177
1
12/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor