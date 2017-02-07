Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: December 29, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 29, 2016:

    CAPELLE, MIKEAL THOMAS

    Age 23

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-2384

    Citation: 090000002298 Badge #: 62250

    1

    12/03/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    2

    12/03/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More In 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 06/30/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

    No same or similar, 12/29/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 12/29/2016

    DWI clinic, 12/29/2016

    Victim impact panel, 12/29/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, JOSHUA DOUGLAS

    Age 30

    Mora, MN 55051

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1627

    Citation: 090000001291 Badge #: 2234

    1

    05/19/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/29/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/29/2016

    Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on April 6, 2017 at 0930 a.m., if in compliance matter may be stricken. 12/29/2016

    No same or similar, 12/29/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (62 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 41 Days)

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-15-2120

    Citation: 090000001120 Badge #: 2229

    1

    05/27/2015 Fire Permit Exceptions Violation – Use of Unauthorized Incinerator

    (Misdemeanor) 88.16.2(d) 88162d

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    05/27/2015 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials

    (Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 04/13/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    STILLWELL, GARY MICHAEL

    Age 31

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2331

    1

    11/05/2015 Aggravated Forgery-Utter or Possess Writing/Object

    (Felony) 609.625.3 6096253

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    2

    11/05/2015 Receiving Stolen Property

    (Felony) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    3

    11/05/2015 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    COOLEY, JASON ALAN

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1227

    Citation: 090100001695 Badge #: 65509

    1

    06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, banned from L&M for one year 12/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOOSE, JESSICA ELEANOR

    Age 28

    Walker, MN 56484

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2312

    Citation: 090109632301 Badge #: 65503

    1

    11/18/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 12/29/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HINSZ, MATTHEW LEE

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1336

    Citation: 090105619301 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/08/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    HUCULAK, ERIK EMMANUEL

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2348

    Citation: 090102633101 Badge #: 65503

    1

    11/26/2016 Criminal Damage Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

    Restitution reserved, until last business day of January 2017. 12/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SHABAIASH, DONALD GREGORY

    Age 53

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2236

    Citation: 090109631101 Badge #: 65524

    1

    11/06/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

    Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Super One Liquors, and honor any other ban that the store has imposed 12/29/2016

    Restitution reserved, last business day of January, 2017 12/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ENGLAND, JOHNATHAN RAY

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-1783

    Citation: 000700003969 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    06/15/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-1813

    Citation: 000700002584 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    06/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 09-VB-16-3584)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/02/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2372

    Citation: 000700004078 Badge #: 69429

    1

    07/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    07/18/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    3

    07/18/2016 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-3584

    Citation: 000700003939 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    09/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POLLARD, TRAHERN DESHAWN, Jr.

    Age 27

    Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-586

    1

    03/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    LILLIBERG, RYAN PETER

    Age 20

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3840

    Citation: 890543633801 Badge #: 543

    1

    12/03/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    OLSON, PETER JOHN

    Age 37

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3609

    Citation: 890393631104 Badge #: 393

    1

    11/06/2016 Trespass-Permission Required to Enter Agricultural Land For Outdoor Recreation Purposes

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.001.2 97B0012          

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    POSTAL, RYAN MICHAEL

    Age 22

    Rutledge, MN 55795

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3971

    Citation: 890390635401 Badge #: 390

    1

    12/19/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, WADE MITCHELL

    Age 55

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3957

    Citation: 881603871062 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/20/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CROSS, SAMANTHA MICHELE

    Age 25

    Granite Falls, MN 56241

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3629

    Citation: 881603871025 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/10/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    FISHER, RICHARD VIRGIL

    Age 72

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3995

    Citation: 881603871085 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LONETTO, JOHN ANTHONY

    Age 51

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3989

    Citation: 881603871087 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LOUCKS, COLTON TYLER

    Age 22

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3693

    Citation: 881605561166 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/14/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MORIS, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

    Age 30

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3493

    Citation: 881604100586 Badge #: 410

    1

    10/29/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

    No same or similar, 12/29/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    10/29/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

    VAN SICKLE, ERIN KATHERINE

    Age 25

    New Brighton, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-4014

    Citation: 881601770698 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement