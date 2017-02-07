Carlton County Court Report: December 29, 2016

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-2384

Citation: 090000002298 Badge #: 62250

1

12/03/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

2

12/03/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More In 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 06/30/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

No same or similar, 12/29/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 12/29/2016

DWI clinic, 12/29/2016

Victim impact panel, 12/29/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, JOSHUA DOUGLAS

Age 30

Mora, MN 55051

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1627

Citation: 090000001291 Badge #: 2234

1

05/19/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/29/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/29/2016

Make all future court appearances, appear for Review Hearing on April 6, 2017 at 0930 a.m., if in compliance matter may be stricken. 12/29/2016

No same or similar, 12/29/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (62 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 41 Days)

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-15-2120

Citation: 090000001120 Badge #: 2229

1

05/27/2015 Fire Permit Exceptions Violation – Use of Unauthorized Incinerator

(Misdemeanor) 88.16.2(d) 88162d

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 09/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 12/29/2016

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

05/27/2015 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials

(Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 04/13/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

STILLWELL, GARY MICHAEL

Age 31

Hibbing, MN 55746

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2331

1

11/05/2015 Aggravated Forgery-Utter or Possess Writing/Object

(Felony) 609.625.3 6096253

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

2

11/05/2015 Receiving Stolen Property

(Felony) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

3

11/05/2015 Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/30/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

COOLEY, JASON ALAN

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1227

Citation: 090100001695 Badge #: 65509

1

06/21/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 12/29/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, banned from L&M for one year 12/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOOSE, JESSICA ELEANOR

Age 28

Walker, MN 56484

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2312

Citation: 090109632301 Badge #: 65503

1

11/18/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 12/29/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HINSZ, MATTHEW LEE

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1336

Citation: 090105619301 Badge #: 65521

1

07/08/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/21/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

2

07/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

HUCULAK, ERIK EMMANUEL

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2348

Citation: 090102633101 Badge #: 65503

1

11/26/2016 Criminal Damage Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

Restitution reserved, until last business day of January 2017. 12/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SHABAIASH, DONALD GREGORY

Age 53

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2236

Citation: 090109631101 Badge #: 65524

1

11/06/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 12/29/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, excluded from Super One Liquors, and honor any other ban that the store has imposed 12/29/2016

Restitution reserved, last business day of January, 2017 12/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ENGLAND, JOHNATHAN RAY

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-1783

Citation: 000700003969 Badge #: 1FD135

1

06/15/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-1813

Citation: 000700002584 Badge #: 1FD135

1

06/02/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $200.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, 09-VB-16-3584)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/02/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2372

Citation: 000700004078 Badge #: 69429

1

07/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

07/18/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

3

07/18/2016 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/19/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-3584

Citation: 000700003939 Badge #: 1FD119

1

09/28/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POLLARD, TRAHERN DESHAWN, Jr.

Age 27

Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-586

1

03/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

LILLIBERG, RYAN PETER

Age 20

Esko, MN 55733

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3840

Citation: 890543633801 Badge #: 543

1

12/03/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration

(Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881

Offense: Carlton

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

OLSON, PETER JOHN

Age 37

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3609

Citation: 890393631104 Badge #: 393

1

11/06/2016 Trespass-Permission Required to Enter Agricultural Land For Outdoor Recreation Purposes

(Misdemeanor) 97B.001.2 97B0012

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

POSTAL, RYAN MICHAEL

Age 22

Rutledge, MN 55795

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3971

Citation: 890390635401 Badge #: 390

1

12/19/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession Prohibited

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, WADE MITCHELL

Age 55

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3957

Citation: 881603871062 Badge #: 387

1

12/20/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CROSS, SAMANTHA MICHELE

Age 25

Granite Falls, MN 56241

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3629

Citation: 881603871025 Badge #: 387

1

11/10/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

FISHER, RICHARD VIRGIL

Age 72

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3995

Citation: 881603871085 Badge #: 387

1

12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LONETTO, JOHN ANTHONY

Age 51

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3989

Citation: 881603871087 Badge #: 387

1

12/23/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LOUCKS, COLTON TYLER

Age 22

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3693

Citation: 881605561166 Badge #: 556

1

11/14/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/29/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MORIS, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age 30

Sandstone, MN 55072

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3493

Citation: 881604100586 Badge #: 410

1

10/29/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/29/2016

No same or similar, 12/29/2016)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

10/29/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/29/2016 Dismissed

VAN SICKLE, ERIN KATHERINE

Age 25

New Brighton, MN 55112

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-4014

Citation: 881601770698 Badge #: 177

1

12/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor