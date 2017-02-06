Carlton County Court Report: December 28, 2016

Saginaw, MN 55779

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-725

1

03/28/2016 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 04/28/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016

Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted by 1/31/17 – or left to civil remedy – may request hearing 12/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3570

Citation: 090109631001 Badge #: 65521

1

11/05/2016 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIVER, ASHLEY LARAE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1045

1

03/01/2016 Offering a Forged Check

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.3 6096313

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 345 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)

Comment: balance stayed

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $246.00

Fee Totals: $456.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $246 12/28/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 12/28/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/28/2016

Random testing, 12/28/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 12/28/2016

No threats of violence, 12/28/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/28/2016

No same or similar, 12/28/2016

Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 12/28/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/28/2016

Contact with probation, 12/28/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/28/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/28/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/28/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/28/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/28/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/28/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/28/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

LOCKLING, HAROLD FRANCIS, Jr.

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2520

1

12/02/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $400.00

Fee Totals: $400.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016

No same or similar, 12/28/2016

Obtain driver’s license, 12/28/2016

Make all future court appearances, 7/13/17 at 8:15 am 12/28/2016)

ST JOHN, LEE ANTHONY

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1363

Citation: 16156919 Badge #: 65519

1

07/10/2016 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)

Comment: time complete

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1988

1

10/04/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 98 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 55 Days)

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $460.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2219

Citation: 090100001282 Badge #: 65522

1

11/03/2016 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed

DIVER, ASHLEY LARAE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2112

Citation: 000700004420 Badge #: 6427

1

10/11/2015 Drugs-Possrdd/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2016 Dismissed

2

10/11/2015 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $485.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 07/20/2016

No same or similar, 07/20/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2016

DWI clinic, 07/20/2016

Victim impact panel, 07/20/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Comment: 12/28/16 Review hearing – revoke 20 days – time complete

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

10/11/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/20/2016 Dismissed

LUITEN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-3914

Citation: 000700004000 Badge #: 1FD138

1

12/14/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/28/2016 None

Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed

INMAN, ROBBIE LEE

Age 52

Scandia, MN 55073

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3960

Citation: 890393631001 Badge #: 393

1

11/05/2016 Big Game – Operate ATV or Snowmobile in Area Open for Taking of Deer by Firearm During Restricted Time

(Misdemeanor) 6232.0300.7(A) 623203007A

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BARTA, DAVID ALLAN

Age 78

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3963

Citation: 881603871053 Badge #: 387

1

12/19/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BUNYARD, DAVID TARO

Age 53

Kansas City, MO 64157

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3798

Citation: 881603520617 Badge #: 352

1

12/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUNLEVY, MICHAEL JAMES

Age 21

Eagan, MN 55123

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3401

Citation: 881605561052 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ERICKSON, ANDREW MARK

Age 26

Eden Prairie, MN 55346

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-4007

Citation: 881601770696 Badge #: 177

1

12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GAUS, BRIAN KEITH

Age 58

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3808

Citation: 881605230672 Badge #: 523

1

12/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed

KONECNY, RANDON GEORGE

Age 34

Evelth, MN 55734

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3652

Citation: 881605561139 Badge #: 556

1

11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAJERLE, TASHA CLAIRE-MARIE

Age 30

Hermantown, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3992

Citation: 881603871081 Badge #: 387

1

12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STAVNES, STEVEN DOUGLAS

Age 46

Crystal, MN 55429

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-4009

Citation: 881601770692 Badge #: 177

1

12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VANDERHOFF, BRYAN MICHAEL

Age 28

Eagan, MN 55123

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3881

Citation: 881605561229 Badge #: 556

1

12/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WESTGAARD, GRANT WARD

Age 56

Midlothian, TX 76065

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3949

Citation: 881603871047 Badge #: 387

1

12/17/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FANNING, BRETT JORDAN

Age 44

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-2538

1

12/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $1,015.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/28/2016

DWI clinic, 12/28/2016

Victim impact panel, 12/28/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

12/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed