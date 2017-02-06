Search
    Carlton County Court Report: December 28, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 28, 2016:

    BRIGAN, ROGER TIMOTHY

    Age 25

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-725

    1

    03/28/2016 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016

    Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted by 1/31/17 – or left to civil remedy – may request hearing 12/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3570

    Citation: 090109631001 Badge #: 65521

    1

    11/05/2016 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIVER, ASHLEY LARAE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1045

    1

    03/01/2016 Offering a Forged Check

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.3 6096313

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 345 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)

    Comment: balance stayed

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $246.00

    Fee Totals: $456.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $246 12/28/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 12/28/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/28/2016

    Random testing, 12/28/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 12/28/2016

    No threats of violence, 12/28/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/28/2016

    No same or similar, 12/28/2016

    Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 12/28/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/28/2016

    Contact with probation, 12/28/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/28/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/28/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/28/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/28/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/28/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/28/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/28/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    LOCKLING, HAROLD FRANCIS, Jr.

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2520

    1

    12/02/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $400.00

    Fee Totals: $400.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016

    No same or similar, 12/28/2016

    Obtain driver’s license, 12/28/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 7/13/17 at 8:15 am 12/28/2016)

    ST JOHN, LEE ANTHONY

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1363

    Citation: 16156919 Badge #: 65519

    1

    07/10/2016 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)

    Comment: time complete

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1988

    1

    10/04/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 98 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 55 Days)

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $460.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2219

    Citation: 090100001282 Badge #: 65522

    1

    11/03/2016 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed

    DIVER, ASHLEY LARAE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2112

    Citation: 000700004420 Badge #: 6427

    1

    10/11/2015 Drugs-Possrdd/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/11/2015 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $485.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 07/20/2016

    No same or similar, 07/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2016

    DWI clinic, 07/20/2016

    Victim impact panel, 07/20/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Comment: 12/28/16 Review hearing – revoke 20 days – time complete

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    10/11/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2016 Dismissed

    LUITEN, DANIEL JOSEPH

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-3914

    Citation: 000700004000 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    12/14/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/28/2016 None

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed

    INMAN, ROBBIE LEE

    Age 52

    Scandia, MN 55073

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3960

    Citation: 890393631001 Badge #: 393

    1

    11/05/2016 Big Game – Operate ATV or Snowmobile in Area Open for Taking of Deer by Firearm During Restricted Time

    (Misdemeanor) 6232.0300.7(A) 623203007A

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BARTA, DAVID ALLAN

    Age 78

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3963

    Citation: 881603871053 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/19/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BUNYARD, DAVID TARO

    Age 53

    Kansas City, MO 64157

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3798

    Citation: 881603520617 Badge #: 352

    1

    12/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUNLEVY, MICHAEL JAMES

    Age 21

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3401

    Citation: 881605561052 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ERICKSON, ANDREW MARK

    Age 26

    Eden Prairie, MN 55346

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-4007

    Citation: 881601770696 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GAUS, BRIAN KEITH

    Age 58

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3808

    Citation: 881605230672 Badge #: 523

    1

    12/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed

    KONECNY, RANDON GEORGE

    Age 34

    Evelth, MN 55734

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3652

    Citation: 881605561139 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAJERLE, TASHA CLAIRE-MARIE

    Age 30

    Hermantown, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3992

    Citation: 881603871081 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STAVNES, STEVEN DOUGLAS

    Age 46

    Crystal, MN 55429

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-4009

    Citation: 881601770692 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VANDERHOFF, BRYAN MICHAEL

    Age 28

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3881

    Citation: 881605561229 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WESTGAARD, GRANT WARD

    Age 56

    Midlothian, TX 76065

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3949

    Citation: 881603871047 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/17/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FANNING, BRETT JORDAN

    Age 44

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-2538

    1

    12/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $1,015.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/28/2016

    DWI clinic, 12/28/2016

    Victim impact panel, 12/28/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    12/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed

