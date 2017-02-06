Carlton County Court Report: December 28, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 28, 2016:
BRIGAN, ROGER TIMOTHY
Age 25
Saginaw, MN 55779
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-725
1
03/28/2016 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 04/28/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016
Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted by 1/31/17 – or left to civil remedy – may request hearing 12/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3570
Citation: 090109631001 Badge #: 65521
1
11/05/2016 TRAFFIC-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIVER, ASHLEY LARAE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1045
1
03/01/2016 Offering a Forged Check
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.631.3 6096313
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 345 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)
Comment: balance stayed
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $246.00
Fee Totals: $456.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $246 12/28/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 12/28/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/28/2016
Random testing, 12/28/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 12/28/2016
No threats of violence, 12/28/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/28/2016
No same or similar, 12/28/2016
Conditions, other, comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules 12/28/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/28/2016
Contact with probation, 12/28/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/28/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/28/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/28/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/28/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/28/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/28/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/28/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 40 Hours For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
LOCKLING, HAROLD FRANCIS, Jr.
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2520
1
12/02/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $400.00
Fee Totals: $400.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016
No same or similar, 12/28/2016
Obtain driver’s license, 12/28/2016
Make all future court appearances, 7/13/17 at 8:15 am 12/28/2016)
ST JOHN, LEE ANTHONY
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1363
Citation: 16156919 Badge #: 65519
1
07/10/2016 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 20 Days)
Comment: time complete
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1988
1
10/04/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (180 Days, Stay 98 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 55 Days)
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $460.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2219
Citation: 090100001282 Badge #: 65522
1
11/03/2016 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed
DIVER, ASHLEY LARAE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2112
Citation: 000700004420 Badge #: 6427
1
10/11/2015 Drugs-Possrdd/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2016 Dismissed
2
10/11/2015 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $485.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 07/20/2016
No same or similar, 07/20/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2016
DWI clinic, 07/20/2016
Victim impact panel, 07/20/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Comment: 12/28/16 Review hearing – revoke 20 days – time complete
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
10/11/2015 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 01/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/20/2016 Dismissed
LUITEN, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-3914
Citation: 000700004000 Badge #: 1FD138
1
12/14/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/28/2016 None
Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed
INMAN, ROBBIE LEE
Age 52
Scandia, MN 55073
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3960
Citation: 890393631001 Badge #: 393
1
11/05/2016 Big Game – Operate ATV or Snowmobile in Area Open for Taking of Deer by Firearm During Restricted Time
(Misdemeanor) 6232.0300.7(A) 623203007A
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BARTA, DAVID ALLAN
Age 78
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3963
Citation: 881603871053 Badge #: 387
1
12/19/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BUNYARD, DAVID TARO
Age 53
Kansas City, MO 64157
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3798
Citation: 881603520617 Badge #: 352
1
12/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUNLEVY, MICHAEL JAMES
Age 21
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3401
Citation: 881605561052 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ERICKSON, ANDREW MARK
Age 26
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-4007
Citation: 881601770696 Badge #: 177
1
12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GAUS, BRIAN KEITH
Age 58
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3808
Citation: 881605230672 Badge #: 523
1
12/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed
KONECNY, RANDON GEORGE
Age 34
Evelth, MN 55734
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3652
Citation: 881605561139 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAJERLE, TASHA CLAIRE-MARIE
Age 30
Hermantown, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3992
Citation: 881603871081 Badge #: 387
1
12/22/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STAVNES, STEVEN DOUGLAS
Age 46
Crystal, MN 55429
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-4009
Citation: 881601770692 Badge #: 177
1
12/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VANDERHOFF, BRYAN MICHAEL
Age 28
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3881
Citation: 881605561229 Badge #: 556
1
12/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WESTGAARD, GRANT WARD
Age 56
Midlothian, TX 76065
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3949
Citation: 881603871047 Badge #: 387
1
12/17/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FANNING, BRETT JORDAN
Age 44
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-2538
1
12/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $1,015.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/28/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/28/2016
DWI clinic, 12/28/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/28/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
12/01/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/28/2016 Dismissed