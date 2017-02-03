Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: December 27, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 27, 2016:

    WYLIE, TRISTIN MAY

    Age 26

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3550

    Citation: 090107630703 Badge #: 65523

    1

    11/02/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BONNEVILLE, CARMEN ELEANOR

    Age 46

    McGregor, MN 55760

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3323

    Citation: 881605230626 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/14/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BUSZMANN, JESSICA DAWN

    Age 21

    Belle Plaine, MN 56011

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3929

    Citation: 881605561260 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ELLER, JUSTIN ROBERT

    Age 27

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3796

    Citation: 881603520616 Badge #: 352

    1

    12/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANSON, CODY JAMES

    Age 19

    Richfield, MN 55423

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3786

    Citation: 881605561200 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 98/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAZERINE, JONAH DAVID

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3326

    Citation: 881603520555 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/15/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOSS, MARSHALL ASHTON

    Age 28

    Orlando, FL 32804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3343

    Citation: 881603010759 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WIELAND, DEVON MICHAEL

    Age 19

    Menomonie, WI 54751

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3320

    Citation: 881603010726 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WRIGHT, JESSE THOMAS

    Age 35

    New Hope, MN 55428

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3357

    Citation: 881605561029 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 12/27/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness