Carlton County Court Report: December 27, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 27, 2016:
WYLIE, TRISTIN MAY
Age 26
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3550
Citation: 090107630703 Badge #: 65523
1
11/02/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BONNEVILLE, CARMEN ELEANOR
Age 46
McGregor, MN 55760
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3323
Citation: 881605230626 Badge #: 523
1
10/14/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BUSZMANN, JESSICA DAWN
Age 21
Belle Plaine, MN 56011
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3929
Citation: 881605561260 Badge #: 556
1
12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ELLER, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age 27
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3796
Citation: 881603520616 Badge #: 352
1
12/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANSON, CODY JAMES
Age 19
Richfield, MN 55423
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3786
Citation: 881605561200 Badge #: 556
1
11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 98/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAZERINE, JONAH DAVID
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3326
Citation: 881603520555 Badge #: 352
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/15/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOSS, MARSHALL ASHTON
Age 28
Orlando, FL 32804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3343
Citation: 881603010759 Badge #: 301
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WIELAND, DEVON MICHAEL
Age 19
Menomonie, WI 54751
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3320
Citation: 881603010726 Badge #: 301
1
10/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WRIGHT, JESSE THOMAS
Age 35
New Hope, MN 55428
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3357
Citation: 881605561029 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 12/27/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor