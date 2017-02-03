Carlton County Court Report: December 27, 2016

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3550

Citation: 090107630703 Badge #: 65523

1

11/02/2016 Traffic-Failure to Yield Right away after stopping at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BONNEVILLE, CARMEN ELEANOR

Age 46

McGregor, MN 55760

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3323

Citation: 881605230626 Badge #: 523

1

10/14/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BUSZMANN, JESSICA DAWN

Age 21

Belle Plaine, MN 56011

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3929

Citation: 881605561260 Badge #: 556

1

12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ELLER, JUSTIN ROBERT

Age 27

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3796

Citation: 881603520616 Badge #: 352

1

12/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HANSON, CODY JAMES

Age 19

Richfield, MN 55423

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3786

Citation: 881605561200 Badge #: 556

1

11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 98/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAZERINE, JONAH DAVID

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3326

Citation: 881603520555 Badge #: 352

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/15/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOSS, MARSHALL ASHTON

Age 28

Orlando, FL 32804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3343

Citation: 881603010759 Badge #: 301

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WIELAND, DEVON MICHAEL

Age 19

Menomonie, WI 54751

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3320

Citation: 881603010726 Badge #: 301

1

10/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WRIGHT, JESSE THOMAS

Age 35

New Hope, MN 55428

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3357

Citation: 881605561029 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 12/27/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor