Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: December 20, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 20, 2016:

    KELLEY, SALLY LOU

    Age 64

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3336

    Citation: 090101628804 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/14/2016 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/20/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SAVAGE, JILL MARIE

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3835

    Citation: 090101634101 Badge #: 65522

    1

    12/06/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 12/20/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SPICER, BREANNA LYNN

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55803

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-3027

    Citation: 000700003709 Badge #: 9428

    1

    09/09/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/20/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HEINO, THOMAS VICTOR

    Age 55

    West St. Paul, MN 55118

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3737

    Citation: 890390632402 Badge #: 390

    1

    11/19/2016 Hunting – Deer Without a License

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.301.1 97B3011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 12/20/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    GOOD, JUSTIN JOSHUA

    Age 33

    Columbia Heights, MN 55421

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3809

    Citation: 881604100640 Badge #: 410

    1

    12/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/20/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MILLNER, ALEXANDER JOHN

    Age 74

    Hinckley, MN 55037

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3939

    Citation: 881603871039 Badge #: 387

    1

    12/16/2016 Passing Parked Emergency Veh. – 2 Lanes In Same Direction

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NYSTROM, ALEXANDER MICHAEL

    Age 19

    Tower, MN 55790

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3927

    Citation: 881605561259 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement