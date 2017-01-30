Carlton County Court Report: December 20, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 20, 2016:
KELLEY, SALLY LOU
Age 64
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3336
Citation: 090101628804 Badge #: 65521
1
10/14/2016 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/20/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SAVAGE, JILL MARIE
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3835
Citation: 090101634101 Badge #: 65522
1
12/06/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 12/20/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SPICER, BREANNA LYNN
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55803
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-3027
Citation: 000700003709 Badge #: 9428
1
09/09/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/20/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HEINO, THOMAS VICTOR
Age 55
West St. Paul, MN 55118
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3737
Citation: 890390632402 Badge #: 390
1
11/19/2016 Hunting – Deer Without a License
(Misdemeanor) 97B.301.1 97B3011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 12/20/2016
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
GOOD, JUSTIN JOSHUA
Age 33
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3809
Citation: 881604100640 Badge #: 410
1
12/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/20/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MILLNER, ALEXANDER JOHN
Age 74
Hinckley, MN 55037
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3939
Citation: 881603871039 Badge #: 387
1
12/16/2016 Passing Parked Emergency Veh. – 2 Lanes In Same Direction
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.11(a) 1691811a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NYSTROM, ALEXANDER MICHAEL
Age 19
Tower, MN 55790
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3927
Citation: 881605561259 Badge #: 556
1
12/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor