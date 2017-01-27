Carlton County Court Report: December 19, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 19, 2016:
GUSTAFSON, JOSHUA THEODORE
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1919
1
08/10/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $300.00)
Due 12/19/2016
Fine: $300.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, andcollection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
MCMANMON, GEORGE FRANCIS
Age 54
Burnsville, MN 55337
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-15-1008
Citation: 090000002146 Badge #: 62250
1
04/12/2015 Traffic-Unlawful Passing-When Lane is Not Clearly Visible and Not Free of Oncoming Traffic
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $60.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/21/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
STONE, CODY DEAN
Age 34
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1518
1
08/05/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $100.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/19/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016
Random testing, 12/19/2016
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enroll within 45 days and document 12/19/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016
No violence to person or property, 12/19/2016
Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders 12/19/2016
No same or similar, 12/19/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/19/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016
Contact with probation, 12/19/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016
Make all future court appearances, 4/19/17 at 1:30 pm 12/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1529
Citation: 090000002503 Badge #: 62103
1
08/08/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
CARLSON, CHAD RICHARD
Age 42
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1613
1
08/17/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/26/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
2
08/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
DEFOE, AMANDA LEE
Age 33
Shakopee, MN 55379
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-12-358
1
01/19/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion
of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and
collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment
when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the
right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
12/19/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
JORGENSEN, TYLER DENNIS
Age 43
Virginia, MN 55792
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3285
Citation: 090101628201 Badge #: 65522
1
10/08/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JUNTUNEN, MARY KATHRYN
Age 56
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2229
1
10/03/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
2
10/03/2016 4th Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment; must be completed within 30 days 12/19/2016
DWI clinic, 12/19/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
TOBIAS, VICTOR WAYNE
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55806-1634
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3283
Citation: 090101628202 Badge #: 65520
1
10/08/2016 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 12/19/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALDORF, NORAH MAE
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3457
Citation: 090109629602 Badge #: 65521
1
10/22/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
2
10/22/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 11/23/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
YOUNG, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720-1328
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-14-1773
Citation: 090107417501 Badge #: 65512
1
06/24/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $0.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/21/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
2
06/24/2014 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $0.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/21/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
BUSHELL, ALEXANDRIA BIANCA
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55803
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-906
Citation: 000700002581 Badge #: 1FD135
1
05/07/2016 Criminal Damage Property-Tampering W/Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 68 Days)
Comment: credit for time served - time complete
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
05/07/2016 Stolen Property-Possess-Unknown Prop-$250 Or Less
(Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
COUTURE, JUSTIN RAY
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1287
1
06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
2
06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 6/19/17 at 9am, with a review hearing prior
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,090.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016
No same or similar, 12/19/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations
12/19/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016
Contact with probation, 12/19/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016
DWI clinic, 12/19/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016
Random testing, 12/19/2016
Make all future court appearances, 6/19/17 at 9am 12/19/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
GUSTAFSON, JOSHUA THEODORE
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1408
1
07/18/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $385.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
KING, KRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age 42
Eveleth, MN 55734
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-169
1
01/31/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 05/29/2014 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (278 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 278 Days)
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/19/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
2
01/31/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
3
01/31/2014 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed
QUADERER, ANTHONY WAYNE
Age 32
Homeless
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2427
Citation: 000700002843 Badge #: 9427
1
12/10/2016 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Comment: remaining balance concurrent to time serving on probation violation
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
TIESSEN, DAVID ROBERT
Age 61
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-340
1
02/25/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 05/21/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/21/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2014
Pay costs, 05/21/2014
Obtain driver’s license, 05/21/2014
Make all future court appearances, November 6, 2014 at 9am 05/21/2014)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $400.00
Fee Totals: $400.00
BARTER, CASSONDRA LINDSEY
Age 26
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-383
Citation: 881601770095 Badge #: 177
1
02/07/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/19/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BRUESKE, ALYSSA GABRIELLE
Age 19
Lindstrom, MN 55045
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-593
Citation: 881502090116 Badge #: 209
1
03/01/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/21/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
HABIGHORST, LEA MARIE
Age 34
Breezy Point, MN 56472
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3259
Citation: 881603520545 Badge #: 352
1
10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HILBOLDT-FRILECK, CHARLES PRESTON
Age 21
St. Paul, MN 55105
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-835
Citation: 881501770151 Badge #: 177
1
03/26/2015 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $70.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/21/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
HILL, TANNER RONALD
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-705
Citation: 881503871819 Badge #: 387
1
03/13/2015 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/21/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
JOHNSON, DANIEL W
Age 60
Ham Lake, MN 55304
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-14-1722
Citation: 881416450060 Badge #: 1645
1
08/27/2014 CMV - Operated CMV Without CDL That Meets Standards of State or Jurisdiction of Domicile
(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 383.23(a)(2) 49CFR38323a2
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 05/22/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/22/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/22/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/22/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)