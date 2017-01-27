Carlton County Court Report: December 19, 2016

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1919

1

08/10/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

Due 12/19/2016

Fine: $300.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, andcollection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

MCMANMON, GEORGE FRANCIS

Age 54

Burnsville, MN 55337

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-15-1008

Citation: 090000002146 Badge #: 62250

1

04/12/2015 Traffic-Unlawful Passing-When Lane is Not Clearly Visible and Not Free of Oncoming Traffic

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $60.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

STONE, CODY DEAN

Age 34

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1518

1

08/05/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $100.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/19/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016

Random testing, 12/19/2016

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enroll within 45 days and document 12/19/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016

No violence to person or property, 12/19/2016

Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders 12/19/2016

No same or similar, 12/19/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/19/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016

Contact with probation, 12/19/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016

Make all future court appearances, 4/19/17 at 1:30 pm 12/19/2016

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1529

Citation: 090000002503 Badge #: 62103

1

08/08/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

CARLSON, CHAD RICHARD

Age 42

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1613

1

08/17/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/26/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

2

08/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016)

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

DEFOE, AMANDA LEE

Age 33

Shakopee, MN 55379

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-12-358

1

01/19/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion

of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and

collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment

when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the

right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

12/19/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

JORGENSEN, TYLER DENNIS

Age 43

Virginia, MN 55792

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3285

Citation: 090101628201 Badge #: 65522

1

10/08/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JUNTUNEN, MARY KATHRYN

Age 56

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2229

1

10/03/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

2

10/03/2016 4th Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment; must be completed within 30 days 12/19/2016

DWI clinic, 12/19/2016

Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

TOBIAS, VICTOR WAYNE

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55806-1634

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3283

Citation: 090101628202 Badge #: 65520

1

10/08/2016 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 12/19/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALDORF, NORAH MAE

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3457

Citation: 090109629602 Badge #: 65521

1

10/22/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

2

10/22/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 11/23/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

YOUNG, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720-1328

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-14-1773

Citation: 090107417501 Badge #: 65512

1

06/24/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $0.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/21/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

2

06/24/2014 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $0.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/21/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

BUSHELL, ALEXANDRIA BIANCA

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55803

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-906

Citation: 000700002581 Badge #: 1FD135

1

05/07/2016 Criminal Damage Property-Tampering W/Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 68 Days)

Comment: credit for time served - time complete

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

05/07/2016 Stolen Property-Possess-Unknown Prop-$250 Or Less

(Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

COUTURE, JUSTIN RAY

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1287

1

06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

2

06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 6/19/17 at 9am, with a review hearing prior

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,090.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016

No same or similar, 12/19/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

12/19/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016

Contact with probation, 12/19/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016

DWI clinic, 12/19/2016

Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016

Random testing, 12/19/2016

Make all future court appearances, 6/19/17 at 9am 12/19/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

GUSTAFSON, JOSHUA THEODORE

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1408

1

07/18/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $385.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

KING, KRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age 42

Eveleth, MN 55734

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-169

1

01/31/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 05/29/2014 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (278 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 278 Days)

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/19/2016

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

2

01/31/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

3

01/31/2014 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

QUADERER, ANTHONY WAYNE

Age 32

Homeless

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2427

Citation: 000700002843 Badge #: 9427

1

12/10/2016 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Comment: remaining balance concurrent to time serving on probation violation

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

TIESSEN, DAVID ROBERT

Age 61

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-340

1

02/25/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 05/21/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/21/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2014

Pay costs, 05/21/2014

Obtain driver’s license, 05/21/2014

Make all future court appearances, November 6, 2014 at 9am 05/21/2014)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $400.00

Fee Totals: $400.00

BARTER, CASSONDRA LINDSEY

Age 26

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-383

Citation: 881601770095 Badge #: 177

1

02/07/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/19/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BRUESKE, ALYSSA GABRIELLE

Age 19

Lindstrom, MN 55045

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-593

Citation: 881502090116 Badge #: 209

1

03/01/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

HABIGHORST, LEA MARIE

Age 34

Breezy Point, MN 56472

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3259

Citation: 881603520545 Badge #: 352

1

10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HILBOLDT-FRILECK, CHARLES PRESTON

Age 21

St. Paul, MN 55105

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-835

Citation: 881501770151 Badge #: 177

1

03/26/2015 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $70.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

HILL, TANNER RONALD

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-705

Citation: 881503871819 Badge #: 387

1

03/13/2015 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

JOHNSON, DANIEL W

Age 60

Ham Lake, MN 55304

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-14-1722

Citation: 881416450060 Badge #: 1645

1

08/27/2014 CMV - Operated CMV Without CDL That Meets Standards of State or Jurisdiction of Domicile

(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 383.23(a)(2) 49CFR38323a2

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 05/22/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/22/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/22/2015

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)