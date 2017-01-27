Search
    Carlton County Court Report: December 19, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 19, 2016:

    GUSTAFSON, JOSHUA THEODORE

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1919

    1

    08/10/2016 Driving After Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $300.00)

    Due 12/19/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, andcollection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    MCMANMON, GEORGE FRANCIS

    Age 54

    Burnsville, MN 55337

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-15-1008

    Citation: 090000002146 Badge #: 62250

    1

    04/12/2015 Traffic-Unlawful Passing-When Lane is Not Clearly Visible and Not Free of Oncoming Traffic

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.5(a) 169185a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $60.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/21/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    STONE, CODY DEAN

    Age 34

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1518

    1

    08/05/2016 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 358 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $100.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/19/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016

    Random testing, 12/19/2016

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, enroll within 45 days and document 12/19/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016

    No violence to person or property, 12/19/2016

    Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders 12/19/2016

    No same or similar, 12/19/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/19/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016

    Contact with probation, 12/19/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 4/19/17 at 1:30 pm 12/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1529

    Citation: 090000002503 Badge #: 62103

    1

    08/08/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order –

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/17/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    CARLSON, CHAD RICHARD

    Age 42

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1613

    1

    08/17/2016 Interference With an Emergency Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/26/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    DEFOE, AMANDA LEE

    Age 33

    Shakopee, MN 55379

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-12-358

    1

    01/19/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 90 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion

    of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and

    collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment

    when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the

    right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

    12/19/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    JORGENSEN, TYLER DENNIS

    Age 43

    Virginia, MN 55792

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3285

    Citation: 090101628201 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/08/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JUNTUNEN, MARY KATHRYN

    Age 56

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2229

    1

    10/03/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/03/2016 4th Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment; must be completed within 30 days 12/19/2016

    DWI clinic, 12/19/2016

    Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    TOBIAS, VICTOR WAYNE

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55806-1634

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3283

    Citation: 090101628202 Badge #: 65520

    1

    10/08/2016 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 12/19/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALDORF, NORAH MAE

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3457

    Citation: 090109629602 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/22/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/22/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    YOUNG, TIMOTHY SCOTT

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720-1328

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-14-1773

    Citation: 090107417501 Badge #: 65512

    1

    06/24/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $0.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/21/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    2

    06/24/2014 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $0.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/21/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    BUSHELL, ALEXANDRIA BIANCA

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55803

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-906

    Citation: 000700002581 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    05/07/2016 Criminal Damage Property-Tampering W/Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 68 Days)

    Comment: credit for time served - time complete

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    05/07/2016 Stolen Property-Possess-Unknown Prop-$250 Or Less

    (Misdemeanor) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    COUTURE, JUSTIN RAY

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1287

    1

    06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    2

    06/30/2016 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 6/19/17 at 9am, with a review hearing prior

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,090.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/19/2016

    No same or similar, 12/19/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

    12/19/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/19/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/19/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/19/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/19/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/19/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/19/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/19/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016

    Contact with probation, 12/19/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/19/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/19/2016

    DWI clinic, 12/19/2016

    Victim impact panel, 12/19/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/19/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/19/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/19/2016

    Random testing, 12/19/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 6/19/17 at 9am 12/19/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    GUSTAFSON, JOSHUA THEODORE

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1408

    1

    07/18/2016 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (120 Days, Stay 120 Days For 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $385.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    KING, KRISTOPHER ALLEN

    Age 42

    Eveleth, MN 55734

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-169

    1

    01/31/2014 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 05/29/2014 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 1 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (278 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 278 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/19/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    2

    01/31/2014 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    3

    01/31/2014 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed

    QUADERER, ANTHONY WAYNE

    Age 32

    Homeless

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2427

    Citation: 000700002843 Badge #: 9427

    1

    12/10/2016 Govt-False Name or DOB-Fictitious

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Comment: remaining balance concurrent to time serving on probation violation

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/19/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    TIESSEN, DAVID ROBERT

    Age 61

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-340

    1

    02/25/2014 Driving After Cancellation (Inimical to Public Safety)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.24.5 171245

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 05/21/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/21/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2014

    Pay costs, 05/21/2014

    Obtain driver’s license, 05/21/2014

    Make all future court appearances, November 6, 2014 at 9am 05/21/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $400.00

    Fee Totals: $400.00

    BARTER, CASSONDRA LINDSEY

    Age 26

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-383

    Citation: 881601770095 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/07/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/19/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BRUESKE, ALYSSA GABRIELLE

    Age 19

    Lindstrom, MN 55045

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-593

    Citation: 881502090116 Badge #: 209

    1

    03/01/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/21/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    HABIGHORST, LEA MARIE

    Age 34

    Breezy Point, MN 56472

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3259

    Citation: 881603520545 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HILBOLDT-FRILECK, CHARLES PRESTON

    Age 21

    St. Paul, MN 55105

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-835

    Citation: 881501770151 Badge #: 177

    1

    03/26/2015 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $70.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/21/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    HILL, TANNER RONALD

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-705

    Citation: 881503871819 Badge #: 387

    1

    03/13/2015 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 05/21/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/21/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/21/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/21/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    JOHNSON, DANIEL W

    Age 60

    Ham Lake, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-14-1722

    Citation: 881416450060 Badge #: 1645

    1

    08/27/2014 CMV - Operated CMV Without CDL That Meets Standards of State or Jurisdiction of Domicile

    (Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 383.23(a)(2) 49CFR38323a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 05/22/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/19/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/22/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/22/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/22/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr) 

