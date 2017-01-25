Carlton County Court Report: December 15, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 15, 2016:
AMES, JENNIFER LYNN
Age 28
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-15-1364
Citation: 090016512702 Badge #: 62106
1
05/07/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
05/07/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ARNOLD, SAIGE ELIZABETH
Age 25
Aitkin, MN 56431
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3762
Citation: 090000002801 Badge #: 62247
1
11/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRUNE, KAYLA JEAN
Age 27
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3258
Citation: 090002626901 Badge #: 62234
1
09/25/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201
Offense: Carlton
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOLESH, BRIANA JO
Age 25
P.O. Box 127
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1730
Citation: 090000001780 Badge #: 62249
1
09/03/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Caregiver-Against Vulnerable Adult
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.3 609723
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 83 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-916
1
05/09/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1174
1
06/03/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation
(Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
09-CR-16-2052
1
04/29/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
04/29/2016 Burglary in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.582.3 6095823
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-1390
Citation: 090000002116 Badge #: 62248
1
05/09/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
2
05/09/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
3
05/09/2016 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
BERGSTEDT, CARL DAVID
Age 41
Saginaw, MN 55779
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2139
1
10/24/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
2
10/24/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 07/31/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $690.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/15/2016
DWI clinic, 12/15/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/15/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2179
Citation: 090101630204 Badge #: 65523
1
10/28/2016 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016
No same or similar, 12/15/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
CROULEY, KAITLYN ROSE
Age 21
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2136
Citation: 090100001281 Badge #: 522
1
10/23/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/10/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
2
10/23/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 75.00
Imposed Fine $ 75.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $75.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $235.00
Condition – Adult(All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016
No same or similar, 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-1043
Citation: 090100001662 Badge #: 65507
1
04/14/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/10/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
2
04/14/2015 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Require/Permit Offense by Another-Misd- MS
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016
No same or similar, 12/15/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
EAST, ROBERT DONALD
Age 57
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3854
Citation: 090101634201 Badge #: 65506
1
12/04/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HAMMER, RICHARD DALE
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-420
Citation: 090100001094 Badge #: 65507
1
03/04/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)
Due 08/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $139.64
Fee Totals: $349.64
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/15/2016
Pay restitution, $139.64 12/15/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 12/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
NORTON, DANIEL JAMES
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3672
Citation: 090100002163 Badge #: 65522
1
11/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
REYNOLDS, MATTHEW MARK
Age 24
Hinckley, MN 55037
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1588
1
08/01/2016 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
SUONVIERI, LORENE GAYLE
Age 36
Floodwood, MN 55736
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-3271
Citation: 090106529602 Badge #: 65520
1
10/23/2015 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/23/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WICKSTROM, COLTON DARREL
Age 21
Barnum, MN 55707
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3574
Citation: 090107631004 Badge #: 65522
1
11/04/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 12/07/2016
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
11/04/2016 Traffic-Open Bottle-Allow
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
ECK, MELANIE LAVONNE
Age 41
Duluth, MN 55810
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2814
Citation: 000700003490 Badge #: 1FD108
1
08/19/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
KNUTE, JAY NELSON
Age 46
Duluth, MN 55806
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2048
1
08/20/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
2
08/20/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: remaining balance staggered with report date and review hearing prior on 6/15/17 at 9:00 am
Due 06/15/2017
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 2,300.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $700.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $815.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/15/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/15/2016
Make all future court appearances, 12/15/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/15/2016
Conditions, other, attend Driving With Care program 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
SOUKKALA, HEATHER MARIE
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1897
Citation: 000700002628 Badge #: 1FD123
1
09/23/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/26/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
2
09/23/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1101
1
05/31/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation
(Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
2
05/31/2016 Felon in Possession of Ammunition and/or a Firearm
(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
3
05/31/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
WICKSTROM, COLTON DARREL
Age 21
Barnum, MN 55707
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2318
Citation: 000700001230 Badge #: 1FD120
1
11/18/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/15/2016
No same or similar, 12/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ADLEMAN, JOHN CHARLES
Age 46
Minneapolis, MN 55409
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3485
Citation: 881603870988 Badge #: 387
1
10/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ADRIAN, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age 35
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-15-1852
1
02/10/2015 Criminal Vehicular Homicide – Operate Vehicle Any Amount Sched 1 or 2 Controlled Substance
(Felony) 609.2112.1(6) 609211216
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $660.00
Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
AGUILAR OLIVAR, MARIO ALBERTO
Age 28
Minneapolis, MN 55406
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3453
Citation: 881605230634 Badge #: 523
1
10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
ALLEN, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3660
Citation: 881605561145 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
AMES, JENNIFER LYNN
Age 28
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-14-3363
Citation: 881401770824 Badge #: 177
1
11/18/2014 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HAMMER, RICHARD DALE
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-15-1391
Citation: 881501770238 Badge #: 177
1
05/15/2015 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016
No same or similar, 12/15/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
05/15/2015 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 05/05/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
JOYCE NEMMERS, JACKSON PARNELL
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3254
Citation: 881605230606 Badge #: 523
1
10/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LARSON, ROBERT ALAN
Age 47
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3866
Citation: 881605561223 Badge #: 556
1
12/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAKI, MARIAH ALVIN
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3831
Citation: 881602090621 Badge #: 209
1
12/04/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOEHRKE, BRYAN DOUGLAS
Age 50
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3618
Citation: 881603871026 Badge #: 387
1
11/11/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RUUHELA, SHELLY MARIE
Age 46
Bovey, MN 55709
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3717
Citation: 881605561181 Badge #: 556
1
11/16/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WRIGHT, THOMAS DISSMORE
Age 70
Minneapolis, MN 55419
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3803
Citation: 881601770649 Badge #: 177
1
12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-1006
Citation: 090201610401 Badge #: 63863
1
04/13/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed
2
04/13/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed