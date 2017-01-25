Search
    Carlton County Court Report: December 15, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 15, 2016:

    AMES, JENNIFER LYNN

    Age 28

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-15-1364

    Citation: 090016512702 Badge #: 62106

    1

    05/07/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    05/07/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ARNOLD, SAIGE ELIZABETH

    Age 25

    Aitkin, MN 56431

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3762

    Citation: 090000002801 Badge #: 62247

    1

    11/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRUNE, KAYLA JEAN

    Age 27

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3258

    Citation: 090002626901 Badge #: 62234

    1

    09/25/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOLESH, BRIANA JO

    Age 25

    P.O. Box 127

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1730

    Citation: 090000001780 Badge #: 62249

    1

    09/03/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Caregiver-Against Vulnerable Adult

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.3 609723

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 83 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-916

    1

    05/09/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1174

    1

    06/03/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

    (Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    09-CR-16-2052

    1

    04/29/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    04/29/2016 Burglary in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.3 6095823

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-1390

    Citation: 090000002116 Badge #: 62248

    1

    05/09/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/09/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    3

    05/09/2016 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    BERGSTEDT, CARL DAVID

    Age 41

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2139

    1

    10/24/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/24/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 07/31/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $690.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/15/2016

    DWI clinic, 12/15/2016

    Victim impact panel, 12/15/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2179

    Citation: 090101630204 Badge #: 65523

    1

    10/28/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016

    No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    CROULEY, KAITLYN ROSE

    Age 21

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2136

    Citation: 090100001281 Badge #: 522

    1

    10/23/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/10/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/23/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 75.00

    Imposed Fine $ 75.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $75.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $235.00

    Condition – Adult(All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016

    No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-1043

    Citation: 090100001662 Badge #: 65507

    1

    04/14/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/10/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/14/2015 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Require/Permit Offense by Another-Misd- MS

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016

    No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    EAST, ROBERT DONALD

    Age 57

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3854

    Citation: 090101634201 Badge #: 65506

    1

    12/04/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HAMMER, RICHARD DALE

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-420

    Citation: 090100001094 Badge #: 65507

    1

    03/04/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

    Due 08/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $139.64

    Fee Totals: $349.64

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/15/2016

    Pay restitution, $139.64 12/15/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 12/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    NORTON, DANIEL JAMES

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3672

    Citation: 090100002163 Badge #: 65522

    1

    11/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    REYNOLDS, MATTHEW MARK

    Age 24

    Hinckley, MN 55037

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1588

    1

    08/01/2016 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    SUONVIERI, LORENE GAYLE

    Age 36

    Floodwood, MN 55736

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-3271

    Citation: 090106529602 Badge #: 65520

    1

    10/23/2015 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/23/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WICKSTROM, COLTON DARREL

    Age 21

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3574

    Citation: 090107631004 Badge #: 65522

    1

    11/04/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 12/07/2016

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    11/04/2016 Traffic-Open Bottle-Allow

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    ECK, MELANIE LAVONNE

    Age 41

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2814

    Citation: 000700003490 Badge #: 1FD108

    1

    08/19/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    KNUTE, JAY NELSON

    Age 46

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2048

    1

    08/20/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/20/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: remaining balance staggered with report date and review hearing prior on 6/15/17 at 9:00 am

    Due 06/15/2017

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 2,300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $700.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $815.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/15/2016

    Victim impact panel, 12/15/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 12/15/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/15/2016

    Conditions, other, attend Driving With Care program 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    SOUKKALA, HEATHER MARIE

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1897

    Citation: 000700002628 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    09/23/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/26/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/23/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1101

    1

    05/31/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

    (Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/31/2016 Felon in Possession of Ammunition and/or a Firearm

    (Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    3

    05/31/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    WICKSTROM, COLTON DARREL

    Age 21

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2318

    Citation: 000700001230 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    11/18/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/15/2016

    No same or similar, 12/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ADLEMAN, JOHN CHARLES

    Age 46

    Minneapolis, MN 55409

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3485

    Citation: 881603870988 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ADRIAN, SHAWN MICHAEL

    Age 35

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-15-1852

    1

    02/10/2015 Criminal Vehicular Homicide – Operate Vehicle Any Amount Sched 1 or 2 Controlled Substance

    (Felony) 609.2112.1(6) 609211216

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $660.00

    Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    AGUILAR OLIVAR, MARIO ALBERTO

    Age 28

    Minneapolis, MN 55406

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3453

    Citation: 881605230634 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    ALLEN, MATTHEW WAYNE

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3660

    Citation: 881605561145 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    AMES, JENNIFER LYNN

    Age 28

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-14-3363

    Citation: 881401770824 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/18/2014 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HAMMER, RICHARD DALE

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-15-1391

    Citation: 881501770238 Badge #: 177

    1

    05/15/2015 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016

    No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    05/15/2015 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 05/05/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    JOYCE NEMMERS, JACKSON PARNELL

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3254

    Citation: 881605230606 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LARSON, ROBERT ALAN

    Age 47

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3866

    Citation: 881605561223 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAKI, MARIAH ALVIN

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3831

    Citation: 881602090621 Badge #: 209

    1

    12/04/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOEHRKE, BRYAN DOUGLAS

    Age 50

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3618

    Citation: 881603871026 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/11/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RUUHELA, SHELLY MARIE

    Age 46

    Bovey, MN 55709

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3717

    Citation: 881605561181 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/16/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WRIGHT, THOMAS DISSMORE

    Age 70

    Minneapolis, MN 55419

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3803

    Citation: 881601770649 Badge #: 177

    1

    12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-1006

    Citation: 090201610401 Badge #: 63863

    1

    04/13/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/13/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

