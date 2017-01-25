Carlton County Court Report: December 15, 2016

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-15-1364

Citation: 090016512702 Badge #: 62106

1

05/07/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

05/07/2015 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ARNOLD, SAIGE ELIZABETH

Age 25

Aitkin, MN 56431

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3762

Citation: 090000002801 Badge #: 62247

1

11/24/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRUNE, KAYLA JEAN

Age 27

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3258

Citation: 090002626901 Badge #: 62234

1

09/25/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails t

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

Offense: Carlton

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOLESH, BRIANA JO

Age 25

P.O. Box 127

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1730

Citation: 090000001780 Badge #: 62249

1

09/03/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Caregiver-Against Vulnerable Adult

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.3 609723

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 83 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-916

1

05/09/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1174

1

06/03/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

(Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

09-CR-16-2052

1

04/29/2016 Burglary in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/04/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult(MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

04/29/2016 Burglary in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.582.3 6095823

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-1390

Citation: 090000002116 Badge #: 62248

1

05/09/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

2

05/09/2016 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

3

05/09/2016 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

BERGSTEDT, CARL DAVID

Age 41

Saginaw, MN 55779

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2139

1

10/24/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

2

10/24/2016 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 07/31/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $690.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/15/2016
DWI clinic, 12/15/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/15/2016)

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of assessment 12/15/2016

DWI clinic, 12/15/2016

Victim impact panel, 12/15/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2179

Citation: 090101630204 Badge #: 65523

1

10/28/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

CROULEY, KAITLYN ROSE

Age 21

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2136

Citation: 090100001281 Badge #: 522

1

10/23/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/10/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

2

10/23/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 75.00

Imposed Fine $ 75.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $75.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $235.00

Condition – Adult(No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-1043

Citation: 090100001662 Badge #: 65507

1

04/14/2015 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/10/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

2

04/14/2015 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Require/Permit Offense by Another-Misd- MS

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

EAST, ROBERT DONALD

Age 57

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3854

Citation: 090101634201 Badge #: 65506

1

12/04/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HAMMER, RICHARD DALE

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-420

Citation: 090100001094 Badge #: 65507

1

03/04/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

Due 08/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $139.64

Fee Totals: $349.64

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/15/2016

Pay restitution, $139.64 12/15/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 12/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

NORTON, DANIEL JAMES

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3672

Citation: 090100002163 Badge #: 65522

1

11/11/2016 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

REYNOLDS, MATTHEW MARK

Age 24

Hinckley, MN 55037

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1588

1

08/01/2016 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.595.2(a) 6095952a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

SUONVIERI, LORENE GAYLE

Age 36

Floodwood, MN 55736

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-3271

Citation: 090106529602 Badge #: 65520

1

10/23/2015 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/23/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WICKSTROM, COLTON DARREL

Age 21

Barnum, MN 55707

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3574

Citation: 090107631004 Badge #: 65522

1

11/04/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 12/07/2016

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

11/04/2016 Traffic-Open Bottle-Allow

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

ECK, MELANIE LAVONNE

Age 41

Duluth, MN 55810

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2814

Citation: 000700003490 Badge #: 1FD108

1

08/19/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

KNUTE, JAY NELSON

Age 46

Duluth, MN 55806

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2048

1

08/20/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

2

08/20/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: remaining balance staggered with report date and review hearing prior on 6/15/17 at 9:00 am

Due 06/15/2017

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 2,300.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $700.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $815.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/15/2016

Victim impact panel, 12/15/2016

Make all future court appearances, 12/15/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 12/15/2016

Conditions, other, attend Driving With Care program 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

SOUKKALA, HEATHER MARIE

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1897

Citation: 000700002628 Badge #: 1FD123

1

09/23/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/26/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

2

09/23/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1101

1

05/31/2016 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

(Felony) 609.165.1b(a) 6091651ba

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

2

05/31/2016 Felon in Possession of Ammunition and/or a Firearm

(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/04/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

3

05/31/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/11/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

WICKSTROM, COLTON DARREL

Age 21

Barnum, MN 55707

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2318

Citation: 000700001230 Badge #: 1FD120

1

11/18/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/15/2016
No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

No same or similar, 12/15/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ADLEMAN, JOHN CHARLES

Age 46

Minneapolis, MN 55409

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3485

Citation: 881603870988 Badge #: 387

1

10/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ADRIAN, SHAWN MICHAEL

Age 35

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-15-1852

1

02/10/2015 Criminal Vehicular Homicide – Operate Vehicle Any Amount Sched 1 or 2 Controlled Substance

(Felony) 609.2112.1(6) 609211216

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/03/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 48 Mo)

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $660.00

Condition – Adult (Supply DNA sample, 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

AGUILAR OLIVAR, MARIO ALBERTO

Age 28

Minneapolis, MN 55406

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3453

Citation: 881605230634 Badge #: 523

1

10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/15/2016)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $100.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

ALLEN, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3660

Citation: 881605561145 Badge #: 556

1

11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

AMES, JENNIFER LYNN

Age 28

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-14-3363

Citation: 881401770824 Badge #: 177

1

11/18/2014 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HAMMER, RICHARD DALE

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-15-1391

Citation: 881501770238 Badge #: 177

1

05/15/2015 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

No same or similar, 12/15/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

05/15/2015 Illegal U-Turn On Controlled Access Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 05/05/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

JOYCE NEMMERS, JACKSON PARNELL

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3254

Citation: 881605230606 Badge #: 523

1

10/04/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LARSON, ROBERT ALAN

Age 47

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3866

Citation: 881605561223 Badge #: 556

1

12/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAKI, MARIAH ALVIN

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3831

Citation: 881602090621 Badge #: 209

1

12/04/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOEHRKE, BRYAN DOUGLAS

Age 50

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3618

Citation: 881603871026 Badge #: 387

1

11/11/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RUUHELA, SHELLY MARIE

Age 46

Bovey, MN 55709

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3717

Citation: 881605561181 Badge #: 556

1

11/16/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WRIGHT, THOMAS DISSMORE

Age 70

Minneapolis, MN 55419

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3803

Citation: 881601770649 Badge #: 177

1

12/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WELCH, BRANDEN DAVID

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-1006

Citation: 090201610401 Badge #: 63863

1

04/13/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed

2

04/13/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 06/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/15/2016 Dismissed