Carlton County Court Report: December 14, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 14, 2016:
ANDERSON, SHAWN ERIC
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-04-3571
Citation: SO086565 Badge #: 2235/2107
1
09/05/2004 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21
(Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FLEENER, KRISTA VAWN-MICHELLE
Age 23
Wright, MN 55798
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-13-3072
Citation: 090000001189 Badge #: 62103
1
10/27/2013 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAUNA, PHILIP JOHN
Age 75
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1626
Citation: 090000000217 Badge #: 4401
1
05/12/2014 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)
Fee Totals:
Restitution $1,500.00
Fee Totals: $1,500.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations
12/14/2016
Pay restitution, 12/14/2016)
2
05/12/2014 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense:
Thomson Township
Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations
12/14/2016)
SROKA, TIMMY JAY
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-2767
Citation: 090007622902 Badge #: 62249
1
08/16/2016 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
08/16/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
TAN, JOHNNY N
Age 33
Naperville, MN 60540
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-07-2054
Citation: SO091156 Badge #: 2240
1
10/05/2007 Traffic-Expiration of Driver's License
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.27 17127
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, STEVEN J.
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-188
Citation: 090101603101 Badge #: 5504
1
01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/08/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
2
01/31/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication
Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016
Contact with probation, 09/21/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016
Random testing, 09/21/2016
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and
remain law abiding. 09/21/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016
No same or similar, 09/21/2016)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 09/23/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Additional Court Costs: $50.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016
Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)
CARLSON, STEVEN JAMES
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1009
Citation: 19063 Badge #: 5517
1
05/15/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
2
05/15/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication
Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016
Contact with probation, 09/21/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016
Random testing, 09/21/2016
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and
remain law abiding. 09/21/2016
No same or similar, 09/21/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes 09/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 09/23/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Additional Court Costs: $50.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016
Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1511
Citation: 19249 Badge #: 521
1
07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication
Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016
Contact with probation, 09/21/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016
Random testing, 09/21/2016
No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and
remain law abiding. 09/21/2016
No same or similar, 09/21/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes. 09/21/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 09/23/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)
Additional Court Costs: $50.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016
Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)
2
07/26/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
3
07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed
PAVEK, KYLE KINCAID
Age 21
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3822
Citation: 090109633805 Badge #: 65521
1
12/03/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
QUISTAD, MARK EDWARD
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3333
Citation: 090101628805 Badge #: 65521
1
10/14/2016 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TIESSEN, EDWARD JOHN
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1934
Citation: 090101627301 Badge #: 65523
1
09/29/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 12/14/2016)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
09/29/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 12/14/2016)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
AMMESMAKI, MICHAEL JON
Birth Date: 10/26/1987
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2441
Citation: 000700004370 Badge #: 1FD103
1
11/14/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016
Random testing, 12/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016
No threats of violence, 12/14/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016
Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016
No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016
No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016
No harassment violations, 12/14/2016
Commit no acts of domestic abuse, 12/14/2016
No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/14/2016)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
DEFOE, CURTIS RYAN
Age 29
Homeless
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1967
1
09/21/2016 Assault in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 07/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 74 Days)
Comment: 111 days jail served with credit for 74 days, balance of 180 days to be served on EHM
Condition - Adult(Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016
Random testing, 12/14/2016
No contact with victim(s), 12/14/2016
No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Restitution reserved, issue of restitution left open until 2/10/17 12/14/2016
Pay restitution, 12/14/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/14/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, as recommended by Probation and follow recommendations including treatment/aftercare and document 12/14/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
HILL, JONATHAN TRAVIS
Age 20
Saginaw, MN 55779
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-639
1
04/03/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
2
04/03/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 84 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 6 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation, 12/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016
Random testing, 12/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016
Conditions, other, abide by DANCO, OFP, HRO AND NO CONTACT ORDERS 12/14/2016
No threats of violence, 12/14/2016
Make all future court appearances, 4/19/17 at 1:30 pm 12/14/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016
No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/14/2016
Contact with probation, 12/14/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/14/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/14/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MORRISON, LAURA JEAN
Age 41
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-2000
Citation: 000700004214 Badge #: 9428
1
09/25/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 20 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MORRISON, LAURA JEAN
Age 41
Duluth, MN 55811
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-372
1
02/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016
Random testing, 12/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/14/2016
Maintain employment, 12/14/2016
Obtain employment, 12/14/2016
Conditions, other, 12/14/2016
Counseling, 12/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
2
02/24/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
3
02/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
MORRISON, LAURA JEAN
Age 41
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-569
Citation: 000700000597 Badge #: 1FD134
1
02/27/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
PONTONI, TRAVIS SCOTT
Age 22
Blaine, MN 55434
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-3678
Citation: 000700001761 Badge #: 6427
1
11/12/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WASHINGTON, DONNELLE MARIE
Age 25
Walker, MN 56484
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-10-3149
Citation: 091760 Badge #: 9423
1
11/27/2010 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21
(Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ALI, ABDIKARIN GULET
Age 43
Minneapolis, MN 55404
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-04-2122
1
08/09/2004 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
2
08/09/2004 Traffic – Speeding
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2 169142
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, ANDREA LYN
Age 40
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3696
Citation: 881605561162 Badge #: 556
1
11/14/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 55/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, LARRY JOE
Age 65
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3723
Citation: 881605230654 Badge #: 523
1
11/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CONCEPCION, VITTORIO MENDOZA
Age 22
Hudson, WY 54016
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3698
Citation: 881605561151 Badge #: 556
1
11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ENG, PETER ALLEN
Age 35
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3869
Citation: 881605561222 Badge #: 556
1
12/09/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FOUNTAIN, BRENDA LEE
Age 52
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-13-1528
1
06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
2
06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
FRITZ, DAVID FRANCIS
Age 63
South Range, WI 54874
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-10-3064
Citation: VO05773 Badge #: 118
1
11/01/2010 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Cancellation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PATNODE, ASHLIE JADE
Age 31
Nashville, TN 37210
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3247
Citation: 881605560987 Badge #: 556
1
09/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SANDMON, SHAYNE R, JR.
Age 30
Lake Nebagamon, WI 54949
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-04-1808
Citation: RM 09218 Badge #: 556
1
09/26/2004 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation (MSD)
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: No Jurisdiction
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
2
09/26/2004 Drivers’ Licenses – Driving without a Valid License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: No Jurisdiction
Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed
3
09/26/2004 Traffic – Speeding
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2 169142
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MLASKOCH, WYATT RICHMOND
Age 19
Willow River, MN 55795
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3512
Citation: 090201630401 Badge #: 63866
1
10/30/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Veh after License Suspension/
(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WEBBER, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age 33
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-1601
1
08/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order
(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/14/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)
Due 12/14/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve balance on April 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with a Review Hearing the
same date and time.
Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016
Random testing, 12/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016
No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016
No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016
No threats of violence, 12/14/2016
No same or similar, 12/14/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone
number. 12/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as
directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored.
12/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed
unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion
of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and
collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment
when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the
right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
12/14/2016
Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016
Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016
No harassment violations, 12/14/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony