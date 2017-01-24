Carlton County Court Report: December 14, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-04-3571

Citation: SO086565 Badge #: 2235/2107

1

09/05/2004 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21

(Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FLEENER, KRISTA VAWN-MICHELLE

Age 23

Wright, MN 55798

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-13-3072

Citation: 090000001189 Badge #: 62103

1

10/27/2013 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAUNA, PHILIP JOHN

Age 75

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1626

Citation: 090000000217 Badge #: 4401

1

05/12/2014 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

Fee Totals:

Restitution $1,500.00

Fee Totals: $1,500.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

12/14/2016

Pay restitution, 12/14/2016)

2

05/12/2014 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense:

Thomson Township

Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

12/14/2016)

SROKA, TIMMY JAY

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-2767

Citation: 090007622902 Badge #: 62249

1

08/16/2016 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

08/16/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

TAN, JOHNNY N

Age 33

Naperville, MN 60540

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-07-2054

Citation: SO091156 Badge #: 2240

1

10/05/2007 Traffic-Expiration of Driver's License

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.27 17127

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, STEVEN J.

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-188

Citation: 090101603101 Badge #: 5504

1

01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/08/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

2

01/31/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

Random testing, 09/21/2016

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

No same or similar, 09/21/2016)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 09/23/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

Additional Court Costs: $50.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016

Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)

CARLSON, STEVEN JAMES

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1009

Citation: 19063 Badge #: 5517

1

05/15/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

2

05/15/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

Random testing, 09/21/2016

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

No same or similar, 09/21/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes 09/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 09/23/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

Additional Court Costs: $50.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016

Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1511

Citation: 19249 Badge #: 521

1

07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

Random testing, 09/21/2016

No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

No same or similar, 09/21/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes. 09/21/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 09/23/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

Additional Court Costs: $50.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016

Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)

2

07/26/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

3

07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

PAVEK, KYLE KINCAID

Age 21

Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3822

Citation: 090109633805 Badge #: 65521

1

12/03/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

QUISTAD, MARK EDWARD

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3333

Citation: 090101628805 Badge #: 65521

1

10/14/2016 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TIESSEN, EDWARD JOHN

Age 47

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1934

Citation: 090101627301 Badge #: 65523

1

09/29/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 12/14/2016)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

09/29/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 12/14/2016)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

AMMESMAKI, MICHAEL JON

Birth Date: 10/26/1987

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2441

Citation: 000700004370 Badge #: 1FD103

1

11/14/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

Random testing, 12/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

No threats of violence, 12/14/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016

Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016

No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016

No harassment violations, 12/14/2016

Commit no acts of domestic abuse, 12/14/2016

No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/14/2016)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

DEFOE, CURTIS RYAN

Age 29

Homeless

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1967

1

09/21/2016 Assault in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 07/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 74 Days)

Comment: 111 days jail served with credit for 74 days, balance of 180 days to be served on EHM

Condition - Adult(Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

Random testing, 12/14/2016

No contact with victim(s), 12/14/2016

No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Restitution reserved, issue of restitution left open until 2/10/17 12/14/2016

Pay restitution, 12/14/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/14/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, as recommended by Probation and follow recommendations including treatment/aftercare and document 12/14/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

HILL, JONATHAN TRAVIS

Age 20

Saginaw, MN 55779

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-639

1

04/03/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

2

04/03/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 84 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 6 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation, 12/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

Random testing, 12/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

Conditions, other, abide by DANCO, OFP, HRO AND NO CONTACT ORDERS 12/14/2016

No threats of violence, 12/14/2016

Make all future court appearances, 4/19/17 at 1:30 pm 12/14/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016

No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/14/2016

Contact with probation, 12/14/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/14/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/14/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MORRISON, LAURA JEAN

Age 41

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-2000

Citation: 000700004214 Badge #: 9428

1

09/25/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 20 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MORRISON, LAURA JEAN

Age 41

Duluth, MN 55811

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-372

1

02/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

Random testing, 12/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/14/2016

Maintain employment, 12/14/2016

Obtain employment, 12/14/2016

Conditions, other, 12/14/2016

Counseling, 12/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

2

02/24/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

3

02/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

MORRISON, LAURA JEAN

Age 41

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-569

Citation: 000700000597 Badge #: 1FD134

1

02/27/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

PONTONI, TRAVIS SCOTT

Age 22

Blaine, MN 55434

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-3678

Citation: 000700001761 Badge #: 6427

1

11/12/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WASHINGTON, DONNELLE MARIE

Age 25

Walker, MN 56484

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-10-3149

Citation: 091760 Badge #: 9423

1

11/27/2010 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21

(Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ALI, ABDIKARIN GULET

Age 43

Minneapolis, MN 55404

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-04-2122

1

08/09/2004 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

2

08/09/2004 Traffic – Speeding

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2 169142

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, ANDREA LYN

Age 40

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3696

Citation: 881605561162 Badge #: 556

1

11/14/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 55/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, LARRY JOE

Age 65

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3723

Citation: 881605230654 Badge #: 523

1

11/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CONCEPCION, VITTORIO MENDOZA

Age 22

Hudson, WY 54016

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3698

Citation: 881605561151 Badge #: 556

1

11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ENG, PETER ALLEN

Age 35

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3869

Citation: 881605561222 Badge #: 556

1

12/09/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FOUNTAIN, BRENDA LEE

Age 52

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-13-1528

1

06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

2

06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

FRITZ, DAVID FRANCIS

Age 63

South Range, WI 54874

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-10-3064

Citation: VO05773 Badge #: 118

1

11/01/2010 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Cancellation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PATNODE, ASHLIE JADE

Age 31

Nashville, TN 37210

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3247

Citation: 881605560987 Badge #: 556

1

09/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SANDMON, SHAYNE R, JR.

Age 30

Lake Nebagamon, WI 54949

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-04-1808

Citation: RM 09218 Badge #: 556

1

09/26/2004 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation (MSD)

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: No Jurisdiction

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

2

09/26/2004 Drivers’ Licenses – Driving without a Valid License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: No Jurisdiction

Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

3

09/26/2004 Traffic – Speeding

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2 169142

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MLASKOCH, WYATT RICHMOND

Age 19

Willow River, MN 55795

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3512

Citation: 090201630401 Badge #: 63866

1

10/30/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Veh after License Suspension/

(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WEBBER, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age 33

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-1601

1

08/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/14/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

Due 12/14/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve balance on April 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with a Review Hearing the

same date and time.

Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

Random testing, 12/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016

No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016

No threats of violence, 12/14/2016

No same or similar, 12/14/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone

number. 12/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as

directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored.

12/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed

unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion

of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and

collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment

when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the

right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

12/14/2016

Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016

Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016

No harassment violations, 12/14/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony