    Carlton County Court Report: December 14, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 14, 2016:

    ANDERSON, SHAWN ERIC

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-04-3571

    Citation: SO086565 Badge #: 2235/2107

    1

    09/05/2004 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FLEENER, KRISTA VAWN-MICHELLE

    Age 23

    Wright, MN 55798

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-13-3072

    Citation: 090000001189 Badge #: 62103

    1

    10/27/2013 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAUNA, PHILIP JOHN

    Age 75

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1626

    Citation: 090000000217 Badge #: 4401

    1

    05/12/2014 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $1,500.00

    Fee Totals: $1,500.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

    12/14/2016

    Pay restitution, 12/14/2016)

    2

    05/12/2014 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense:

    Thomson Township

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 90 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

    12/14/2016)

    SROKA, TIMMY JAY

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-2767

    Citation: 090007622902 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/16/2016 TRAFFIC-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    08/16/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    TAN, JOHNNY N

    Age 33

    Naperville, MN 60540

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-07-2054

    Citation: SO091156 Badge #: 2240

    1

    10/05/2007 Traffic-Expiration of Driver's License

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.27 17127

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, STEVEN J.

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-188

    Citation: 090101603101 Badge #: 5504

    1

    01/31/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/08/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    2

    01/31/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

    Random testing, 09/21/2016

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

    remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

    No same or similar, 09/21/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 09/23/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $50.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Local Confinement (3 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016

    Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)

    CARLSON, STEVEN JAMES

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1009

    Citation: 19063 Badge #: 5517

    1

    05/15/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/15/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

    Random testing, 09/21/2016

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

    remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

    No same or similar, 09/21/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes 09/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (15 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 10 Days)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 09/23/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $50.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016

    Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1511

    Citation: 19249 Badge #: 521

    1

    07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act With Intent to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Amended Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/21/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/21/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/21/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/21/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/21/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/21/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/21/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/21/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/21/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 09/21/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/21/2016

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 09/21/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/21/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/21/2016

    Random testing, 09/21/2016

    No threats of violence, Have no acts or threats of violence, do not be involved in any same or similar behavior, and

    remain law abiding. 09/21/2016

    No same or similar, 09/21/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all institution, treatment, and programming rules. 09/21/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, except for work purposes. 09/21/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 09/21/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 09/23/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $125.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $50.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Local Confinement (5 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Complete DAIP - enroll by 5/1/17 12/14/2016

    Contact with probation, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/14/2016)

    2

    07/26/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    3

    07/26/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/27/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Dismissed

    PAVEK, KYLE KINCAID

    Age 21

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3822

    Citation: 090109633805 Badge #: 65521

    1

    12/03/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    QUISTAD, MARK EDWARD

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3333

    Citation: 090101628805 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/14/2016 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TIESSEN, EDWARD JOHN

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1934

    Citation: 090101627301 Badge #: 65523

    1

    09/29/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 12/14/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    09/29/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge:

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 1 year 12/14/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    AMMESMAKI, MICHAEL JON

    Birth Date: 10/26/1987

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2441

    Citation: 000700004370 Badge #: 1FD103

    1

    11/14/2015 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

    Random testing, 12/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

    No threats of violence, 12/14/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

    No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016

    No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016

    No harassment violations, 12/14/2016

    Commit no acts of domestic abuse, 12/14/2016

    No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/14/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    DEFOE, CURTIS RYAN

    Age 29

    Homeless

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1967

    1

    09/21/2016 Assault in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 07/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 74 Days)

    Comment: 111 days jail served with credit for 74 days, balance of 180 days to be served on EHM

    Condition - Adult(Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

    Random testing, 12/14/2016

    No contact with victim(s), 12/14/2016

    No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Restitution reserved, issue of restitution left open until 2/10/17 12/14/2016

    Pay restitution, 12/14/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/14/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, as recommended by Probation and follow recommendations including treatment/aftercare and document 12/14/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    HILL, JONATHAN TRAVIS

    Age 20

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-639

    1

    04/03/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/03/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 84 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 6 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse evaluation, 12/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

    Random testing, 12/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

    Conditions, other, abide by DANCO, OFP, HRO AND NO CONTACT ORDERS 12/14/2016

    No threats of violence, 12/14/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 4/19/17 at 1:30 pm 12/14/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016

    No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/14/2016

    Contact with probation, 12/14/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/14/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/14/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MORRISON, LAURA JEAN

    Age 41

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-2000

    Citation: 000700004214 Badge #: 9428

    1

    09/25/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 20 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MORRISON, LAURA JEAN

    Age 41

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-372

    1

    02/24/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

    Random testing, 12/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/14/2016

    Maintain employment, 12/14/2016

    Obtain employment, 12/14/2016

    Conditions, other, 12/14/2016

    Counseling, 12/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/14/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/14/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    2

    02/24/2016 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    3

    02/24/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    MORRISON, LAURA JEAN

    Age 41

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-569

    Citation: 000700000597 Badge #: 1FD134

    1

    02/27/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 08/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    PONTONI, TRAVIS SCOTT

    Age 22

    Blaine, MN 55434

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-3678

    Citation: 000700001761 Badge #: 6427

    1

    11/12/2016 Traffic-Speed Faster Than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WASHINGTON, DONNELLE MARIE

    Age 25

    Walker, MN 56484

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-10-3149

    Citation: 091760 Badge #: 9423

    1

    11/27/2010 Liquor-Consumption by persons under 21

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ALI, ABDIKARIN GULET

    Age 43

    Minneapolis, MN 55404

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-04-2122

    1

    08/09/2004 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/09/2004 Traffic – Speeding

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2 169142

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, ANDREA LYN

    Age 40

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3696

    Citation: 881605561162 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/14/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 55/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, LARRY JOE

    Age 65

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3723

    Citation: 881605230654 Badge #: 523

    1

    11/19/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CONCEPCION, VITTORIO MENDOZA

    Age 22

    Hudson, WY 54016

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3698

    Citation: 881605561151 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ENG, PETER ALLEN

    Age 35

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3869

    Citation: 881605561222 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/09/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FOUNTAIN, BRENDA LEE

    Age 52

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-13-1528

    1

    06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    2

    06/16/2013 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    FRITZ, DAVID FRANCIS

    Age 63

    South Range, WI 54874

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-10-3064

    Citation: VO05773 Badge #: 118

    1

    11/01/2010 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Cancellation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.3 171243

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PATNODE, ASHLIE JADE

    Age 31

    Nashville, TN 37210

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3247

    Citation: 881605560987 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SANDMON, SHAYNE R, JR.

    Age 30

    Lake Nebagamon, WI 54949

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-04-1808

    Citation: RM 09218 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/26/2004 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation (MSD)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: No Jurisdiction

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/26/2004 Drivers’ Licenses – Driving without a Valid License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: No Jurisdiction

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Dismissed

    3

    09/26/2004 Traffic – Speeding

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2 169142

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MLASKOCH, WYATT RICHMOND

    Age 19

    Willow River, MN 55795

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3512

    Citation: 090201630401 Badge #: 63866

    1

    10/30/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Veh after License Suspension/

    (Misdemeanor) 171.20.2 171202

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 12/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WEBBER, BRANDON MICHAEL

    Age 33

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-1601

    1

    08/16/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

    (Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/14/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 5 Yr)

    Due 12/14/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 9 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve balance on April 19, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with a Review Hearing the

    same date and time.

    Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, 12/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/14/2016

    Random testing, 12/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/14/2016

    No Violations of An Active Civil/Criminal No Contact Order, 12/14/2016

    No violations of an Order for Protection, 12/14/2016

    No threats of violence, 12/14/2016

    No same or similar, 12/14/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone

    number. 12/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as

    directed by your probation officer. 12/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/14/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/14/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored.

    12/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed

    unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion

    of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and

    collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment

    when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the

    right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

    12/14/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 12/14/2016

    Cooperate and be truthful with Agent in all matters, 12/14/2016

    No harassment violations, 12/14/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

