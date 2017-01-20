Carlton County Court Report: December 12, 2016

Proctor, MN 55801

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-59

Citation: 090000000386 Badge #: 62108

1

01/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton

Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

2

01/11/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

Comment: Stay of adj; 90 days cclec with 60 days credit. Time served. No further conditions.

DEBETTIGNIES, NANCY JO

Age 58

Duluth, MN 55810

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3330

Citation: 090002628802 Badge #: 62234

1

10/14/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Parking-Parallel No Curb

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.35.2 169352

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

FORREST, TIMOTHY JOHN, Jr.

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3813

Citation: 090000002299 Badge #: 62250

1

12/04/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MACIEWSKI, MARK ANTHONY VINCENT

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55803

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-111

Citation: 090000001283 Badge #: 62234

1

01/05/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015

No same or similar, 05/14/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

2

01/05/2015 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Drive/Operate/Control Motor Vehicle W/O Ignition Interlock.

(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 02/19/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 05/14/2015 Dismissed

BLACKETTER, BRANDON ALLEN

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3728

Citation: 090107631507 Badge #: 65519

1

11/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 12/12/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN

Age 31

Brookston, MN 55711

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1732

1

09/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

2

09/02/2016 Bring/Send/Introduce/Possess Contraband-State Prison/Hospital

(Gross Misdemeanor) 243.55.1 243551

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

3

09/02/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

FISHER, TERRY EDWARD

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-552

Citation: 090102606001 Badge #: 65504

1

02/29/2016 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/12/2016)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

WITELI, ANTHONY ROBERT

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3418

Citation: 090109629501 Badge #: 65520

1

10/21/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

AMMESMAKI, CHEYENNE DAWN

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1279

1

06/28/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 12/12/2016

No same or similar, 12/12/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/12/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/12/2016

Random testing, at own expense 12/12/2016

Obtain GED, and seek employment 12/12/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/12/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/12/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/12/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/12/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/12/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/12/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/12/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/12/2016

Contact with probation, 12/12/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/12/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/12/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/12/2016)

2

06/28/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree (Schedule I or II Controlled Substance)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(7) 169A2017

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed

BYE, DON LEVANG

Age 81

Pequot Lakes, MN 56472

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-921

Citation: 000700003954 Badge #: 1FD134

1

03/31/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/14/2015)

BRIDGE, GREGORY LYNN

Age 55

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-15-664

Citation: 890000702617 Badge #: 320

1

03/03/2015 Fish and Game – Fish house on ice after legal deadline

(Misdemeanor) 97C.355.7 97C3557

Offense: Cromwell

Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015

No same or similar, for one year 05/14/2015)

ANDREASEN, JAN

Age 61

Crosby, MN 56441

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3718

Citation: 881605561178 Badge #: 556

1

11/16/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUTCHINSON, REBECCA ALISON

Age 37

Aitkin, MN 56431

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3661

Citation: 881605561142 Badge #: 556

1

11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/12/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, AUSTIN LOUIS

Age 20

Lakeville, MN 55044

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-324

Citation: 881502090052 Badge #: 209

1

01/30/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $125.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

SCHNEIDER, TERRI KAY

Age 62

Chisholm, MN 55719

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3706

Citation: 881603520597 Badge #: 352

1

11/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/12/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor