Carlton County Court Report: December 12, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 12, 2016:
ANDERSON, SEAN KEITH
Age 28
Proctor, MN 55801
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-59
Citation: 090000000386 Badge #: 62108
1
01/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton
Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed
2
01/11/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)
Comment: Stay of adj; 90 days cclec with 60 days credit. Time served. No further conditions.
DEBETTIGNIES, NANCY JO
Age 58
Duluth, MN 55810
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3330
Citation: 090002628802 Badge #: 62234
1
10/14/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Parking-Parallel No Curb
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.35.2 169352
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed
FORREST, TIMOTHY JOHN, Jr.
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3813
Citation: 090000002299 Badge #: 62250
1
12/04/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MACIEWSKI, MARK ANTHONY VINCENT
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55803
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-111
Citation: 090000001283 Badge #: 62234
1
01/05/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015
No same or similar, 05/14/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
2
01/05/2015 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Drive/Operate/Control Motor Vehicle W/O Ignition Interlock.
(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 02/19/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 05/14/2015 Dismissed
BLACKETTER, BRANDON ALLEN
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3728
Citation: 090107631507 Badge #: 65519
1
11/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 12/12/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN
Age 31
Brookston, MN 55711
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1732
1
09/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed
2
09/02/2016 Bring/Send/Introduce/Possess Contraband-State Prison/Hospital
(Gross Misdemeanor) 243.55.1 243551
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed
3
09/02/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed
FISHER, TERRY EDWARD
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-552
Citation: 090102606001 Badge #: 65504
1
02/29/2016 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/12/2016)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
WITELI, ANTHONY ROBERT
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3418
Citation: 090109629501 Badge #: 65520
1
10/21/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed
AMMESMAKI, CHEYENNE DAWN
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1279
1
06/28/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 12/12/2016
No same or similar, 12/12/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/12/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/12/2016
Random testing, at own expense 12/12/2016
Obtain GED, and seek employment 12/12/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/12/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/12/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/12/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/12/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/12/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/12/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/12/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/12/2016
Contact with probation, 12/12/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/12/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/12/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/12/2016)
2
06/28/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree (Schedule I or II Controlled Substance)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(7) 169A2017
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed
BYE, DON LEVANG
Age 81
Pequot Lakes, MN 56472
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-921
Citation: 000700003954 Badge #: 1FD134
1
03/31/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/14/2015)
BRIDGE, GREGORY LYNN
Age 55
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-15-664
Citation: 890000702617 Badge #: 320
1
03/03/2015 Fish and Game – Fish house on ice after legal deadline
(Misdemeanor) 97C.355.7 97C3557
Offense: Cromwell
Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015
No same or similar, for one year 05/14/2015)
ANDREASEN, JAN
Age 61
Crosby, MN 56441
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3718
Citation: 881605561178 Badge #: 556
1
11/16/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUTCHINSON, REBECCA ALISON
Age 37
Aitkin, MN 56431
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3661
Citation: 881605561142 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/12/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, AUSTIN LOUIS
Age 20
Lakeville, MN 55044
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-324
Citation: 881502090052 Badge #: 209
1
01/30/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $125.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
SCHNEIDER, TERRI KAY
Age 62
Chisholm, MN 55719
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3706
Citation: 881603520597 Badge #: 352
1
11/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/12/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor