    Carlton County Court Report: December 12, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 12, 2016:

    ANDERSON, SEAN KEITH

    Age 28

    Proctor, MN 55801

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-59

    Citation: 090000000386 Badge #: 62108

    1

    01/10/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    01/11/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 60 Days)

    Comment: Stay of adj; 90 days cclec with 60 days credit. Time served. No further conditions.

    DEBETTIGNIES, NANCY JO

    Age 58

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3330

    Citation: 090002628802 Badge #: 62234

    1

    10/14/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Parking-Parallel No Curb

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.35.2 169352

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

    FORREST, TIMOTHY JOHN, Jr.

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3813

    Citation: 090000002299 Badge #: 62250

    1

    12/04/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MACIEWSKI, MARK ANTHONY VINCENT

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55803

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-111

    Citation: 090000001283 Badge #: 62234

    1

    01/05/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015

    No same or similar, 05/14/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    2

    01/05/2015 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Drive/Operate/Control Motor Vehicle W/O Ignition Interlock.

    (Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 02/19/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 05/14/2015 Dismissed

    BLACKETTER, BRANDON ALLEN

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3728

    Citation: 090107631507 Badge #: 65519

    1

    11/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 12/12/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN

    Age 31

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1732

    1

    09/02/2016 Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(1) 15202521

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/02/2016 Bring/Send/Introduce/Possess Contraband-State Prison/Hospital

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 243.55.1 243551

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

    3

    09/02/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

    FISHER, TERRY EDWARD

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-552

    Citation: 090102606001 Badge #: 65504

    1

    02/29/2016 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/12/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    WITELI, ANTHONY ROBERT

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3418

    Citation: 090109629501 Badge #: 65520

    1

    10/21/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed

    AMMESMAKI, CHEYENNE DAWN

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1279

    1

    06/28/2016 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 12/12/2016

    No same or similar, 12/12/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/12/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/12/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 12/12/2016

    Obtain GED, and seek employment 12/12/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/12/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/12/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/12/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/12/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/12/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/12/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/12/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/12/2016

    Contact with probation, 12/12/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/12/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/12/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/12/2016)

    2

    06/28/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree (Schedule I or II Controlled Substance)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(7) 169A2017

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed

    BYE, DON LEVANG

    Age 81

    Pequot Lakes, MN 56472

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-921

    Citation: 000700003954 Badge #: 1FD134

    1

    03/31/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/14/2015)

    BRIDGE, GREGORY LYNN

    Age 55

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-15-664

    Citation: 890000702617 Badge #: 320

    1

    03/03/2015 Fish and Game – Fish house on ice after legal deadline

    (Misdemeanor) 97C.355.7 97C3557

    Offense: Cromwell

    Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015

    No same or similar, for one year 05/14/2015)

    ANDREASEN, JAN

    Age 61

    Crosby, MN 56441

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3718

    Citation: 881605561178 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/16/2016 Sign/Poster/Nontransparent Material on Any Window

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.1(a)(3) 169711a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUTCHINSON, REBECCA ALISON

    Age 37

    Aitkin, MN 56431

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3661

    Citation: 881605561142 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/12/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, AUSTIN LOUIS

    Age 20

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-324

    Citation: 881502090052 Badge #: 209

    1

    01/30/2015 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 05/14/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/12/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/14/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $125.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/14/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    SCHNEIDER, TERRI KAY

    Age 62

    Chisholm, MN 55719

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3706

    Citation: 881603520597 Badge #: 352

    1

    11/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/12/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/12/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

