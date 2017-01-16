Carlton County Court Report: December 7, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 7, 2016:
MASSEY, CHRISTEEN JO
Age 35
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-776
1
11/06/2015 Criminal Vehicular Operation Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.2113.2(6) 609211326
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 12/07/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Comment: balance may be served on EHM or STS and must be started no later than January 2, 2017.
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/07/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/07/2016
Random testing, 12/07/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/07/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/07/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/07/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/07/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/07/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/07/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/07/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/07/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/07/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/07/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
11/06/2015 Criminal Vehicular Operation - Substantial Bodily Harm - Under Influence Control Substance
(Felony) 609.2113.2(2)(ii) 609211322ii
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
3
11/06/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
4
11/06/2015 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
5
11/06/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1671
Citation: 090000000387 Badge #: 62108
1
08/01/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/07/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Due 12/07/2016
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WISE, RYAN ERIC
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
1
09/18/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order
(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2© 629752c
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
2
09/18/2016 Fleeing on Foot
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
LANGENBRUNNER, GARRETT ALLEN
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1426
1
07/21/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
2
07/21/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 6 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on June 5, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and
time. If in compliance jail will not have to be served.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 1,500.00
Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $1,500.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,690.00
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 12/07/2016
Victim impact panel, 12/07/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/07/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/07/2016
Random testing, 12/07/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, comply with Agent Bennett in the Confinement Alternative Program. 12/07/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/07/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/07/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/07/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/07/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/07/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/07/2016)
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)
Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on June 5, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time. If in compliance jail will not have to be served.
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
07/21/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed
RAISANEN, DEAN KENNETH
Age 36
Floodwood, MN 55736
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3206
Citation: 090101627201 Badge #: 65519
1
09/28/2016 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REDOWL, JENNIFER LEE
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3815
Citation: 090109633701 Badge #: 65521
1
12/02/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
12/02/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SAICE, LEE VINCENT
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2415
1
02/20/2015 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 12/06/2016
Pay costs, 12/06/2016
Supply DNA sample, 12/06/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/06/2016
No same or similar, 12/06/2016)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Local Confinement (305 Days Credit for time served: 305 Days)
Comment: Time served in juvenile programming
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
JACKSON, DONNA JEAN
Age 28
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1158
1
06/10/2016 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Due 12/07/2016
Fine $ 1,200.00
Imposed Fine $ 1,200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,360.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/07/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
ENGEN, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age 54
Andover, MN 55304
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3591
Citation: 890442631001 Badge #: 390
1
11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait
(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DEJARLAIS, DOMINIQUE JAMISON
Age 19
Bethel, MN 55005
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3802
Citation: 881605391130 Badge #: 539
1
11/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DELAWYER, DAVID JONATHAN
Age 63
Deer River, MN 56636
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3716
Citation: 881605561182 Badge #: 556
1
11/16/2016 Speed 55 Zone 69/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FLEENER, VAUGHN ALAN
Age 48
Wright, MN 55798
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-13-1537
Citation: 881305560679 Badge #: 556
1
06/16/2013 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
06/16/2013 No Insurance Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
KOLFLAT, MADELYN MAY
Age 18
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3383
Citation: 881605561040 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAULSON, NOAH KENNETH
Age 33
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2557
Citation: 881605230471 Badge #: 523
1
08/01/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
08/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $25.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WANKA, LISA LOUISE
Age 27
Roseville, MN 55113
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3662
Citation: 881605561146 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEYER, STEVEN WAYNE
Age 40
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3196
Citation: 090201627001 Badge #: 3858
1
09/26/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NIEVINSKI, CLINT JAMES
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55805
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3790
Citation: 09020000090 Badge #: 63866
1
11/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/7/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02