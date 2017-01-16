Carlton County Court Report: December 7, 2016

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-776

1

11/06/2015 Criminal Vehicular Operation Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.2113.2(6) 609211326

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 12/07/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Comment: balance may be served on EHM or STS and must be started no later than January 2, 2017.

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/07/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/07/2016

Random testing, 12/07/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/07/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/07/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/07/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/07/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/07/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/07/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/07/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/07/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/07/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/07/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

11/06/2015 Criminal Vehicular Operation - Substantial Bodily Harm - Under Influence Control Substance

(Felony) 609.2113.2(2)(ii) 609211322ii

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

3

11/06/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

4

11/06/2015 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

5

11/06/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1671

Citation: 090000000387 Badge #: 62108

1

08/01/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/07/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Due 12/07/2016

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WISE, RYAN ERIC

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

1

09/18/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order

(Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2© 629752c

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

2

09/18/2016 Fleeing on Foot

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

LANGENBRUNNER, GARRETT ALLEN

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1426

1

07/21/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

2

07/21/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 6 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on June 5, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and

time. If in compliance jail will not have to be served.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 1,500.00

Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $1,500.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,690.00

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 12/07/2016

Victim impact panel, 12/07/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/07/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/07/2016

Random testing, 12/07/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, comply with Agent Bennett in the Confinement Alternative Program. 12/07/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/07/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/07/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/07/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/07/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/07/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/07/2016)

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)

Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on June 5, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time. If in compliance jail will not have to be served.

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

07/21/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

RAISANEN, DEAN KENNETH

Age 36

Floodwood, MN 55736

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3206

Citation: 090101627201 Badge #: 65519

1

09/28/2016 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REDOWL, JENNIFER LEE

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3815

Citation: 090109633701 Badge #: 65521

1

12/02/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

12/02/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SAICE, LEE VINCENT

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2415

1

02/20/2015 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/06/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 12/06/2016

Pay costs, 12/06/2016

Supply DNA sample, 12/06/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/06/2016

No same or similar, 12/06/2016)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Local Confinement (305 Days Credit for time served: 305 Days)

Comment: Time served in juvenile programming

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

JACKSON, DONNA JEAN

Age 28

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1158

1

06/10/2016 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Due 12/07/2016

Fine $ 1,200.00

Imposed Fine $ 1,200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,360.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/07/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

ENGEN, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age 54

Andover, MN 55304

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3591

Citation: 890442631001 Badge #: 390

1

11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DEJARLAIS, DOMINIQUE JAMISON

Age 19

Bethel, MN 55005

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3802

Citation: 881605391130 Badge #: 539

1

11/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DELAWYER, DAVID JONATHAN

Age 63

Deer River, MN 56636

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3716

Citation: 881605561182 Badge #: 556

1

11/16/2016 Speed 55 Zone 69/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FLEENER, VAUGHN ALAN

Age 48

Wright, MN 55798

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-13-1537

Citation: 881305560679 Badge #: 556

1

06/16/2013 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

06/16/2013 No Insurance Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

KOLFLAT, MADELYN MAY

Age 18

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3383

Citation: 881605561040 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAULSON, NOAH KENNETH

Age 33

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2557

Citation: 881605230471 Badge #: 523

1

08/01/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

08/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $25.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WANKA, LISA LOUISE

Age 27

Roseville, MN 55113

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3662

Citation: 881605561146 Badge #: 556

1

11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEYER, STEVEN WAYNE

Age 40

Forest Lake, MN 55025

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3196

Citation: 090201627001 Badge #: 3858

1

09/26/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NIEVINSKI, CLINT JAMES

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55805

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3790

Citation: 09020000090 Badge #: 63866

1

11/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/7/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02