Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: December 7, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 7, 2016:

    MASSEY, CHRISTEEN JO

    Age 35

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-776

    1

    11/06/2015 Criminal Vehicular Operation Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.2113.2(6) 609211326

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 12/07/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Comment: balance may be served on EHM or STS and must be started no later than January 2, 2017.

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/07/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/07/2016

    Random testing, 12/07/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 12/07/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/07/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/07/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/07/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/07/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/07/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/07/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/07/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/07/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/07/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    11/06/2015 Criminal Vehicular Operation - Substantial Bodily Harm - Under Influence Control Substance

    (Felony) 609.2113.2(2)(ii) 609211322ii

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    3

    11/06/2015 Possession of Over 1.4 Grams of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    4

    11/06/2015 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    5

    11/06/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1671

    Citation: 090000000387 Badge #: 62108

    1

    08/01/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/07/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Due 12/07/2016

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WISE, RYAN ERIC

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    1

    09/18/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 629.75.2© 629752c

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/18/2016 Fleeing on Foot

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    LANGENBRUNNER, GARRETT ALLEN

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1426

    1

    07/21/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/21/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 275 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 6 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on June 5, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and

    time. If in compliance jail will not have to be served.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 1,500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 1,500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $1,500.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,690.00

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 12/07/2016

    Victim impact panel, 12/07/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 12/07/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/07/2016

    Random testing, 12/07/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, comply with Agent Bennett in the Confinement Alternative Program. 12/07/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/07/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/07/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/07/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/07/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/07/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/07/2016)

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)

    Comment: Staggered Sentence: Report to serve on June 5, 2017 at 9am with a Review Hearing the same date and time. If in compliance jail will not have to be served.

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    07/21/2016 Driving After Revocation (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Dismissed

    RAISANEN, DEAN KENNETH

    Age 36

    Floodwood, MN 55736

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3206

    Citation: 090101627201 Badge #: 65519

    1

    09/28/2016 Traffic-Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REDOWL, JENNIFER LEE

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3815

    Citation: 090109633701 Badge #: 65521

    1

    12/02/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    12/02/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SAICE, LEE VINCENT

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2415

    1

    02/20/2015 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 12/06/2016

    Pay costs, 12/06/2016

    Supply DNA sample, 12/06/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/06/2016

    No same or similar, 12/06/2016)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Local Confinement (305 Days Credit for time served: 305 Days)

    Comment: Time served in juvenile programming

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    JACKSON, DONNA JEAN

    Age 28

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1158

    1

    06/10/2016 Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Due 12/07/2016

    Fine $ 1,200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 1,200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $1,200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,360.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/07/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/07/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    ENGEN, JEFFREY SCOTT

    Age 54

    Andover, MN 55304

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3591

    Citation: 890442631001 Badge #: 390

    1

    11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DEJARLAIS, DOMINIQUE JAMISON

    Age 19

    Bethel, MN 55005

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3802

    Citation: 881605391130 Badge #: 539

    1

    11/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DELAWYER, DAVID JONATHAN

    Age 63

    Deer River, MN 56636

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3716

    Citation: 881605561182 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/16/2016 Speed 55 Zone 69/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FLEENER, VAUGHN ALAN

    Age 48

    Wright, MN 55798

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-13-1537

    Citation: 881305560679 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/16/2013 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    06/16/2013 No Insurance Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    KOLFLAT, MADELYN MAY

    Age 18

    Lino Lakes, MN 55014

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3383

    Citation: 881605561040 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAULSON, NOAH KENNETH

    Age 33

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2557

    Citation: 881605230471 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/01/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    08/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $25.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WANKA, LISA LOUISE

    Age 27

    Roseville, MN 55113

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3662

    Citation: 881605561146 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEYER, STEVEN WAYNE

    Age 40

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3196

    Citation: 090201627001 Badge #: 3858

    1

    09/26/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NIEVINSKI, CLINT JAMES

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3790

    Citation: 09020000090 Badge #: 63866

    1

    11/30/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 12/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/07/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/7/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement