Carlton County Court Report: December 6, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 6, 2016:
KENNEBECK, ASHLEY SUSAN
Age 28
Rosemount, MN 55068
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3599
Citation: 090002631008 Badge #: 62234
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAUBACH, DANIEL JASON
Age 41
Fridley, MN 55421
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3735
Citation: 090004632501 Badge #: 62229
1
11/20/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, LINDA SUE
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3546
Citation: 090109630802 Badge #: 65521
1
11/03/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails to
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHRISTIANSON, BILLY RAY
Age 26
International Falls, MN 56649
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3565
Citation: 881603870992 Badge #: 387
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
11/05/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEVENS, JEFFERY DALE
Age 58
Mapleton, MN 56065
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3588
Citation: 881603871009 Badge #: 387
1
11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIFFERDING, CHRISTINA MARIE
Age 38
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-2
Citation: 881503410029 Badge #: 341
1
12/31/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/08/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Dismissed
2
12/31/2015 Reckless Driving;Willful or Wanton Disregard For Safety
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/08/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Dismissed
3
12/31/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 04/08/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Dismissed
HAMILTON, AMELIA SUSAN
Age 18
Shoreview, MN 55126
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3631
Citation: 881603871018 Badge #: 387
1
11/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HIGGINS, MARCUS JOHN
Age 24
Maplewood, MN 55109
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3663
Citation: 881605561136 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KRACKE, CURT PATRICK
Age 44
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3667
Citation: 881605561121 Badge #: 556
1
11/11/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OTTERSON, TROY DAVID
Age 45
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3654
Citation: 881605561130 Badge #: 556
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/6/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor