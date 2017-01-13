Search
    Carlton County Court Report: December 6, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 6, 2016:

    KENNEBECK, ASHLEY SUSAN

    Age 28

    Rosemount, MN 55068

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3599

    Citation: 090002631008 Badge #: 62234

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAUBACH, DANIEL JASON

    Age 41

    Fridley, MN 55421

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3735

    Citation: 090004632501 Badge #: 62229

    1

    11/20/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, LINDA SUE

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3546

    Citation: 090109630802 Badge #: 65521

    1

    11/03/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Approaching Intersection Fails to

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1 169201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHRISTIANSON, BILLY RAY

    Age 26

    International Falls, MN 56649

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3565

    Citation: 881603870992 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    11/05/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEVENS, JEFFERY DALE

    Age 58

    Mapleton, MN 56065

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3588

    Citation: 881603871009 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIFFERDING, CHRISTINA MARIE

    Age 38

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-2

    Citation: 881503410029 Badge #: 341

    1

    12/31/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/08/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Dismissed

    2

    12/31/2015 Reckless Driving;Willful or Wanton Disregard For Safety

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(a) 169131a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/08/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Dismissed

    3

    12/31/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 04/08/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Dismissed

    HAMILTON, AMELIA SUSAN

    Age 18

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3631

    Citation: 881603871018 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HIGGINS, MARCUS JOHN

    Age 24

    Maplewood, MN 55109

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3663

    Citation: 881605561136 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KRACKE, CURT PATRICK

    Age 44

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3667

    Citation: 881605561121 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/11/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OTTERSON, TROY DAVID

    Age 45

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3654

    Citation: 881605561130 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/06/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/06/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/06/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/6/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

