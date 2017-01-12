Carlton County Court Report: December 5, 2016

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55811

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-14-2033

Citation: 090000002005 Badge #: 62248

1

10/01/2014 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order

(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $175.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015

No same or similar, 05/07/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

LAFAVE, MELISSA MARIE

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-699

Citation: 0900000000259 Badge #: 62240

1

03/13/2015 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $135.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/07/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015

No contact with victim(s), 05/07/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

LARSON, AMANDA LEAH

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-14-18

Citation: 090000000558 Badge #: 62235

1

01/01/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016

No same or similar, 12/05/2016)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

SHYKES, JOHN WAYNE

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55806

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-15-1359

1

01/22/2015 Burglary in the Third Degree

(Felony) 609.582.3 6095823

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/05/2016

Aftercare, 12/05/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016

Random testing, 12/05/2016

No same or similar, 12/05/2016

Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church 12/05/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/05/2016

Maintain employment, obtain employment as soon as able or enroll in school 12/05/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016

Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/05/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/05/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

ANGELL, RICKY ALDEN

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1335

Citation: 090102619001 Badge #: 65504

1

07/08/2016 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/05/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HAIN, REYANNE NMN

Age 27

Wright, MN 55768

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2354

1

11/09/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (70 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 70 Days)

Condition – Adult (Aftercare, at Wren House, obtain recovery coach, speak with Tagwii Plus about parenting classes 12/05/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016

Random testing, 12/05/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 12/05/2016

Maintain employment, 12/05/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/05/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016

Contact with probation, 12/05/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

2

11/09/2015 Tamper With a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 05/23/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

MARTINEZ, JACOB

Age 22

St Paul, MN 55106

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2364

1

11/27/2016 Theft of a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 26 Mo)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

11/27/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

OSBORNE, THOMAS ERIC

Age 49

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2010

Citation: 090106628301 Badge #: 65522

1

10/08/2016 Traffic – Careless Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge:

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr

Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016

No same or similar, 12/05/2016

Conditions, other, defendant to provide proof of completion of programs to the City Attorney’s Office within 60 days 12/05/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

Due 01/04/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $585.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

10/08/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

3

10/08/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 57/45

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

SMITH, ANDREW TYLER

Age 39

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1296

1

07/03/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 120 Days)

Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 12/05/2016

Conditions, other, *abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders

*Continue to reside at Lake Venoah and comply with rules and expectations of Lake Venoah Board and Lodge

*obtain chemical assessment if recommended by probation 12/05/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016

Random testing, at own expense 12/05/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 12/05/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016

Contact with probation, 12/05/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/05/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

SMITH, JUSTIN RAY

Age 21

Wright, MN 55798

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-584

Citation: 090102506101 Badge #: 65518

1

03/02/2015 Traffic-Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/07/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015)

HAIN, REYANNE NMN

Age 27

Wright, MN 55768

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-105

1

01/15/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 298 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 67 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/05/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

KESNER, MICHAEL ROY

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-246

Citation: 000700003321 Badge #: 6427

1

02/07/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 90 days 12/05/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

02/07/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

MUELLNER, GEORGE VICTOR

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55803

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1718

Citation: 000700002943 Badge #: 1FD103

1

05/04/2016 Drivers’ Licenses — Driving Restrictions—Alcohol/Controlled

(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(1) 171091f1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH

Age 39

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-2390

Citation: 000700001668 Badge #: 69411

1

12/21/2014 Theft of Services

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3) 609522a3

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Restitution $36.50

Fee Totals: $136.50

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/07/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/07/2015

Pay restitution, 05/07/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

BLACK, KIMBERLY ANN

Age 25

Maple Grove, MN 55369

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3806

Citation: 881605230670 Badge #: 523

1

12/02/2016 No Proof Mv Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

HANSEN, COLE EMANUEL

Age 18

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-475

Citation: 881500780024 Badge #: 78

1

02/18/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense:

Thomson Township

Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015

No same or similar, 05/07/2015)

SMITH, PASSION LEE

Age 19

Maricopa, AZ 85138

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3785

Citation: 881605561202 Badge #: 556

1

11/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/5/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WINTHEISER, ERIN RAE

Age 21

Oakdale, MN 55128

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3657

Citation: 881603871030 Badge #: 387

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 12/5/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KOLOSKY, JESSICA ILENE

Age 37

Finland, MN 55603

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-1178

Citation: 090201610702 Badge #: 3858

1

04/16/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/05/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge:

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $315.00)

Due 12/05/2016

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $315.00)

Additional Court Costs: $30.00

Prosecution Costs: $285.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: Late fee of $30 was imposed