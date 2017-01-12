Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: December 5, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 5, 2016:

    FRANKOVICH-SAMICH, DUSTIN WADE

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-14-2033

    Citation: 090000002005 Badge #: 62248

    1

    10/01/2014 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order

    (Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $175.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015

    No same or similar, 05/07/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    LAFAVE, MELISSA MARIE

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-699

    Citation: 0900000000259 Badge #: 62240

    1

    03/13/2015 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $135.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/07/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015

    No contact with victim(s), 05/07/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    LARSON, AMANDA LEAH

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-14-18

    Citation: 090000000558 Badge #: 62235

    1

    01/01/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016

    No same or similar, 12/05/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    SHYKES, JOHN WAYNE

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-15-1359

    1

    01/22/2015 Burglary in the Third Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.3 6095823

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/05/2016

    Aftercare, 12/05/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016

    Random testing, 12/05/2016

    No same or similar, 12/05/2016

    Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church 12/05/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/05/2016

    Maintain employment, obtain employment as soon as able or enroll in school 12/05/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016

    Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/05/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/05/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    ANGELL, RICKY ALDEN

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1335

    Citation: 090102619001 Badge #: 65504

    1

    07/08/2016 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/05/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HAIN, REYANNE NMN

    Age 27

    Wright, MN 55768

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2354

    1

    11/09/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (70 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 70 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Aftercare, at Wren House, obtain recovery coach, speak with Tagwii Plus about parenting classes 12/05/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016

    Random testing, 12/05/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 12/05/2016

    Maintain employment, 12/05/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/05/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016

    Contact with probation, 12/05/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

    2

    11/09/2015 Tamper With a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 05/23/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

    MARTINEZ, JACOB

    Age 22

    St Paul, MN 55106

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2364

    1

    11/27/2016 Theft of a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 26 Mo)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    11/27/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

    OSBORNE, THOMAS ERIC

    Age 49

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2010

    Citation: 090106628301 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/08/2016 Traffic – Careless Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge:

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr

    Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016

    No same or similar, 12/05/2016

    Conditions, other, defendant to provide proof of completion of programs to the City Attorney’s Office within 60 days 12/05/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

    Due 01/04/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $585.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    10/08/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

    3

    10/08/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 57/45

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

    SMITH, ANDREW TYLER

    Age 39

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1296

    1

    07/03/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 120 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 12/05/2016

    Conditions, other, *abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders

    *Continue to reside at Lake Venoah and comply with rules and expectations of Lake Venoah Board and Lodge

    *obtain chemical assessment if recommended by probation 12/05/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 12/05/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 12/05/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016

    Contact with probation, 12/05/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/05/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    SMITH, JUSTIN RAY

    Age 21

    Wright, MN 55798

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-584

    Citation: 090102506101 Badge #: 65518

    1

    03/02/2015 Traffic-Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/07/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015)

    HAIN, REYANNE NMN

    Age 27

    Wright, MN 55768

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-105

    1

    01/15/2016 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 298 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 67 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/05/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    KESNER, MICHAEL ROY

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-246

    Citation: 000700003321 Badge #: 6427

    1

    02/07/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 90 days 12/05/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    02/07/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

    MUELLNER, GEORGE VICTOR

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55803

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1718

    Citation: 000700002943 Badge #: 1FD103

    1

    05/04/2016 Drivers’ Licenses — Driving Restrictions—Alcohol/Controlled

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(1) 171091f1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

    NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH

    Age 39

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-2390

    Citation: 000700001668 Badge #: 69411

    1

    12/21/2014 Theft of Services

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3) 609522a3

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Restitution $36.50

    Fee Totals: $136.50

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/07/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/07/2015

    Pay restitution, 05/07/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    BLACK, KIMBERLY ANN

    Age 25

    Maple Grove, MN 55369

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3806

    Citation: 881605230670 Badge #: 523

    1

    12/02/2016 No Proof Mv Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed

    HANSEN, COLE EMANUEL

    Age 18

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-475

    Citation: 881500780024 Badge #: 78

    1

    02/18/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense:

    Thomson Township

    Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015

    No same or similar, 05/07/2015)

    SMITH, PASSION LEE

    Age 19

    Maricopa, AZ 85138

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3785

    Citation: 881605561202 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/5/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WINTHEISER, ERIN RAE

    Age 21

    Oakdale, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3657

    Citation: 881603871030 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 12/5/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KOLOSKY, JESSICA ILENE

    Age 37

    Finland, MN 55603

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-1178

    Citation: 090201610702 Badge #: 3858

    1

    04/16/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/05/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge:

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $315.00)

    Due 12/05/2016

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $315.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $30.00

    Prosecution Costs: $285.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: Late fee of $30 was imposed

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness