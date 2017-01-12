Carlton County Court Report: December 5, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 5, 2016:
FRANKOVICH-SAMICH, DUSTIN WADE
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55811
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-14-2033
Citation: 090000002005 Badge #: 62248
1
10/01/2014 Harassment; Restraining Order – Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
(Misdemeanor) 609.748.6(b) 6097486b
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $175.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015
No same or similar, 05/07/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
LAFAVE, MELISSA MARIE
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-699
Citation: 0900000000259 Badge #: 62240
1
03/13/2015 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $135.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/07/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015
No contact with victim(s), 05/07/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
LARSON, AMANDA LEAH
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-14-18
Citation: 090000000558 Badge #: 62235
1
01/01/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016
No same or similar, 12/05/2016)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
SHYKES, JOHN WAYNE
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55806
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-15-1359
1
01/22/2015 Burglary in the Third Degree
(Felony) 609.582.3 6095823
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/31/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 12/05/2016
Aftercare, 12/05/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering substances not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016
Random testing, 12/05/2016
No same or similar, 12/05/2016
Do not enter or call victim's place of employment, Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church 12/05/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 12/05/2016
Maintain employment, obtain employment as soon as able or enroll in school 12/05/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016
Contact with probation, and cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 12/05/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/05/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
ANGELL, RICKY ALDEN
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1335
Citation: 090102619001 Badge #: 65504
1
07/08/2016 Drugs-Possess/Procure/Sell/Barter/Distribute Prescription Drugs
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 12/05/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HAIN, REYANNE NMN
Age 27
Wright, MN 55768
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2354
1
11/09/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (70 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 70 Days)
Condition – Adult (Aftercare, at Wren House, obtain recovery coach, speak with Tagwii Plus about parenting classes 12/05/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016
Random testing, 12/05/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments that sell or serve alcohol 12/05/2016
Maintain employment, 12/05/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 12/05/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016
Contact with probation, 12/05/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)
2
11/09/2015 Tamper With a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 05/23/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed
MARTINEZ, JACOB
Age 22
St Paul, MN 55106
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2364
1
11/27/2016 Theft of a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 26 Mo)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
11/27/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed
OSBORNE, THOMAS ERIC
Age 49
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2010
Citation: 090106628301 Badge #: 65522
1
10/08/2016 Traffic – Careless Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.2 169132
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge:
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr
Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016
No same or similar, 12/05/2016
Conditions, other, defendant to provide proof of completion of programs to the City Attorney’s Office within 60 days 12/05/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)
Due 01/04/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $585.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
10/08/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed
3
10/08/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit- MS 57/45
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed
SMITH, ANDREW TYLER
Age 39
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1296
1
07/03/2016 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 1 Yr 1 Days, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (6 Mo Credit for time served: 120 Days)
Condition – Adult (No contact with victim(s), 12/05/2016
Conditions, other, *abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders
*Continue to reside at Lake Venoah and comply with rules and expectations of Lake Venoah Board and Lodge
*obtain chemical assessment if recommended by probation 12/05/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, or mood-altering chemicals not prescribed by a physician 12/05/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 12/05/2016
Random testing, at own expense 12/05/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 12/05/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 12/05/2016
Contact with probation, 12/05/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 12/05/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 12/05/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 12/05/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 12/05/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 12/05/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 12/05/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 12/05/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 12/05/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 12/05/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 12/05/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
SMITH, JUSTIN RAY
Age 21
Wright, MN 55798
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-584
Citation: 090102506101 Badge #: 65518
1
03/02/2015 Traffic-Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 05/07/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015)
HAIN, REYANNE NMN
Age 27
Wright, MN 55768
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-105
1
01/15/2016 Obstructing Legal Process
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 298 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 67 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/05/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
KESNER, MICHAEL ROY
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-246
Citation: 000700003321 Badge #: 6427
1
02/07/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 90 days 12/05/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 12/05/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
02/07/2016 Assault-5th Degree-Fear/Inflict/Attempt Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed
MUELLNER, GEORGE VICTOR
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55803
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1718
Citation: 000700002943 Badge #: 1FD103
1
05/04/2016 Drivers’ Licenses — Driving Restrictions—Alcohol/Controlled
(Gross Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(f)(1) 171091f1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed
NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH
Age 39
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-2390
Citation: 000700001668 Badge #: 69411
1
12/21/2014 Theft of Services
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3) 609522a3
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Restitution $36.50
Fee Totals: $136.50
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 05/07/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 05/07/2015
Pay restitution, 05/07/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
BLACK, KIMBERLY ANN
Age 25
Maple Grove, MN 55369
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3806
Citation: 881605230670 Badge #: 523
1
12/02/2016 No Proof Mv Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed
HANSEN, COLE EMANUEL
Age 18
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-475
Citation: 881500780024 Badge #: 78
1
02/18/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense:
Thomson Township
Amended Plea 05/07/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/05/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/07/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $125.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/07/2015
No same or similar, 05/07/2015)
SMITH, PASSION LEE
Age 19
Maricopa, AZ 85138
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3785
Citation: 881605561202 Badge #: 556
1
11/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/5/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WINTHEISER, ERIN RAE
Age 21
Oakdale, MN 55128
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3657
Citation: 881603871030 Badge #: 387
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 12/5/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KOLOSKY, JESSICA ILENE
Age 37
Finland, MN 55603
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-1178
Citation: 090201610702 Badge #: 3858
1
04/16/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 12/05/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/05/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/05/2016 Continued Judge:
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/05/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $315.00)
Due 12/05/2016
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $315.00)
Additional Court Costs: $30.00
Prosecution Costs: $285.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: Late fee of $30 was imposed