    Carlton County Court Report: December 3-4, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:39 p.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 3-4, 2016:

    LYONS, HUNTER STEVEN

    Age 18

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3573

    Citation: 090107631003 Badge #: 65522

    1

    11/04/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 12/3/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CONNOR, LYNNETTE JOYCE

    Age 44

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3517

    Citation: 890442630401 Badge #: 442

    1

    10/30/2016 ATV-Prohibitions on Youthful Operators-Permit Unlawful Operation

    (Misdemeanor) 84.9256.3 8492563

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/3/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    FANG, ZOO MAIV

    Age 29

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3216

    Citation: 881605230595 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GIVENS, RYAN MARTYCE

    Age 23

    Minneapolis, MN 55411

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3167

    Citation: 881605560980 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 12/3/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOBSON, MARTEZ ANTONIO

    Age 19

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3581

    Citation: 881603871003 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JONES, CORY JOHN

    Age 23

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3587

    Citation: 881603871005 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAYFIELD, PAUL MICHAEL

    Age 39

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3612

    Citation: 881605230647 Badge #: 523

    1

    11/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RIGGS, SARAH LOUISE

    Age 23

    Two Harbors, MN 55616

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3750

    Citation: 881602090617 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/3/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEAR, MICHAEL AMUND

    Age 49

    Superior, WI 54880

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3596

    Citation: 090101631401 Badge #: 65521

    1

    11/09/2016 MV Reg-Illegal Use of License Plates Not Issued To That Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 168.36.2 168362

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/04/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/04/2016 Payable without appearance Judge:

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 12/4/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ROHLOFF, KEITH ORVILLE

    Age 44

    Askov, MN 55704

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3653

    Citation: 881605561132 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/04/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/04/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/4/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STOLARCZYK, RYAN JOHN

    Age 18

    Coon Rapids, MN 55433

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3649

    Citation: 881605561133 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/04/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/04/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/04/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/4/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

