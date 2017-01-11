Carlton County Court Report: December 3-4, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 3-4, 2016:
LYONS, HUNTER STEVEN
Age 18
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3573
Citation: 090107631003 Badge #: 65522
1
11/04/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 12/3/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CONNOR, LYNNETTE JOYCE
Age 44
Barnum, MN 55707
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3517
Citation: 890442630401 Badge #: 442
1
10/30/2016 ATV-Prohibitions on Youthful Operators-Permit Unlawful Operation
(Misdemeanor) 84.9256.3 8492563
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/3/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
FANG, ZOO MAIV
Age 29
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3216
Citation: 881605230595 Badge #: 523
1
09/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GIVENS, RYAN MARTYCE
Age 23
Minneapolis, MN 55411
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3167
Citation: 881605560980 Badge #: 556
1
09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 12/3/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOBSON, MARTEZ ANTONIO
Age 19
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3581
Citation: 881603871003 Badge #: 387
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JONES, CORY JOHN
Age 23
Sandstone, MN 55072
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3587
Citation: 881603871005 Badge #: 387
1
11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAYFIELD, PAUL MICHAEL
Age 39
Saginaw, MN 55779
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3612
Citation: 881605230647 Badge #: 523
1
11/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RIGGS, SARAH LOUISE
Age 23
Two Harbors, MN 55616
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3750
Citation: 881602090617 Badge #: 209
1
11/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/03/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/03/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/03/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/3/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEAR, MICHAEL AMUND
Age 49
Superior, WI 54880
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3596
Citation: 090101631401 Badge #: 65521
1
11/09/2016 MV Reg-Illegal Use of License Plates Not Issued To That Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 168.36.2 168362
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/04/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/04/2016 Payable without appearance Judge:
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 12/4/2016
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ROHLOFF, KEITH ORVILLE
Age 44
Askov, MN 55704
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3653
Citation: 881605561132 Badge #: 556
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/04/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/04/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/4/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STOLARCZYK, RYAN JOHN
Age 18
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3649
Citation: 881605561133 Badge #: 556
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/04/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/04/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/04/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/4/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor