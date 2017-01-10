Search
    Carlton County Court Report: December 2, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 2, 2016:

    JACKSON, DANIEL PRESCOTT

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2023

    Citation: 090000001225 Badge #: 62249

    1

    10/06/2016 Theft-Theft of Services-$500 Or Less

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3)(ii) 609522a3ii

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Restitution $13.50

    Fee Totals: $98.50

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 3rd Base Bar $13.5 12/02/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from 3rd Base bar for one year 12/02/2016

    No same or similar, 12/02/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/02/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 12/02/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    DAYTON, HAILEE MARIE

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3181

    Citation: 090107626501 Badge #: 65519

    1

    09/21/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ISAACS, PETER ANTHONY

    Age 62

    Two Harbors, MN 55616

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-12-2921

    1

    10/30/2012 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/11/2013 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/06/2013 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, no violations under chapter 152 05/06/2013

    Complete treatment, 05/06/2013

    Aftercare, 05/06/2013

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 05/06/2013

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/06/2013

    Pay costs, 05/06/2013

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/06/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, including alcohol and synthetics 05/06/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/06/2013

    Make all future court appearances, Review hearing set for August 14, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. 05/06/2013

    Random testing, 05/06/2013)

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $1,000.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,075.00

    JACKSON, DANIEL PRESCOTT

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1130

    Citation: 090106615002 Badge #: 65510

    1

    05/29/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 22 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from L&M Supply 12/02/2016

    No same or similar, 12/02/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LEE, JOANNA LYNN

    Age 33

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3764

    Citation: 090109632802 Badge #: 65505

    1

    11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed

    BENTLEY, DAVID BRYAN

    Age 53

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3761

    Citation: 890390632501 Badge #: 390

    1

    11/20/2016 Big Game - Fail to Register Deer as Required

    (Misdemeanor) 6232.0400 62320400

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WHITEHEAD, TODD RAYMOND

    Age 59

    Braham, MN 55006

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3593

    Citation: 890442631004 Badge #: 442

    1

    11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ABDULLE, FADUMAWAIRIS ABDI

    Age 30

    Minneapolis, MN 55454

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1499

    Citation: 881601280630 Badge #: 128

    1

    05/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 92/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 02/20/2017

    Fine $ 150.00

    Stay $ 100.00 Until 12/02/2017

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Speeding Surcharge $150.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016

    No same or similar, 1 year 12/02/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAKER, DALE FRANCIS

    Age 71

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3779

    Citation: 881601770634 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/29/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEWITT, DAWN MARIE

    Age 39

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3783

    Citation: 881605561198 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GIACOMUZZI, NANCY KAY

    Age 67

    Edina, MN 55436

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3708

    Citation: 881603520603 Badge #: 352

    1

    11/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GORNICK-HEEHN, CORINNE ALYSSA

    Age 41

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3619

    Citation: 881603871028 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/11/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GROVES, BREANNA LYNN

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3519

    Citation: 881603520581 Badge #: 352

    1

    11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KEIL, DUSTY LEE

    Age 33

    Floodwood, MN 55736

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3760

    Citation: 881603010840 Badge #: 301

    1

    11/26/2016 Speed 60 Zone 65/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NOVAK, LANCE JOSEPH

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1607

    Citation: 881603870501 Badge #: 387

    1

    05/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/27/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PEARSON, ERIK SCOTT

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3532

    Citation: 881605561092 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PELTIER, NATHAN BEEBE

    Age 22

    Golden Valley, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3504

    Citation: 881603520580 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLIAMS, KEISHA LATRECE

    Age 33

    Hudson, WI 54016

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3178

    Citation: 881603520526 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 12/2/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

