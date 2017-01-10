Carlton County Court Report: December 2, 2016

Duluth, MN 55808

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2023

Citation: 090000001225 Badge #: 62249

1

10/06/2016 Theft-Theft of Services-$500 Or Less

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3)(ii) 609522a3ii

Offense: Carlton

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Restitution $13.50

Fee Totals: $98.50

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 3rd Base Bar $13.5 12/02/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from 3rd Base bar for one year 12/02/2016

No same or similar, 12/02/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/02/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 12/02/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

DAYTON, HAILEE MARIE

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3181

Citation: 090107626501 Badge #: 65519

1

09/21/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ISAACS, PETER ANTHONY

Age 62

Two Harbors, MN 55616

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-12-2921

1

10/30/2012 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/11/2013 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/06/2013 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, no violations under chapter 152 05/06/2013

Complete treatment, 05/06/2013

Aftercare, 05/06/2013

Complete Chemical Assessment, 05/06/2013

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/06/2013

Pay costs, 05/06/2013

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/06/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, including alcohol and synthetics 05/06/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/06/2013

Make all future court appearances, Review hearing set for August 14, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. 05/06/2013

Random testing, 05/06/2013)

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $1,000.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,075.00

JACKSON, DANIEL PRESCOTT

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55808

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1130

Citation: 090106615002 Badge #: 65510

1

05/29/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 22 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from L&M Supply 12/02/2016

No same or similar, 12/02/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LEE, JOANNA LYNN

Age 33

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3764

Citation: 090109632802 Badge #: 65505

1

11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed

BENTLEY, DAVID BRYAN

Age 53

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3761

Citation: 890390632501 Badge #: 390

1

11/20/2016 Big Game - Fail to Register Deer as Required

(Misdemeanor) 6232.0400 62320400

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WHITEHEAD, TODD RAYMOND

Age 59

Braham, MN 55006

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3593

Citation: 890442631004 Badge #: 442

1

11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

Offense: Barnum

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ABDULLE, FADUMAWAIRIS ABDI

Age 30

Minneapolis, MN 55454

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1499

Citation: 881601280630 Badge #: 128

1

05/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 92/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 02/20/2017

Fine $ 150.00

Stay $ 100.00 Until 12/02/2017

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Speeding Surcharge $150.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016

No same or similar, 1 year 12/02/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAKER, DALE FRANCIS

Age 71

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3779

Citation: 881601770634 Badge #: 177

1

11/29/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEWITT, DAWN MARIE

Age 39

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3783

Citation: 881605561198 Badge #: 556

1

11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GIACOMUZZI, NANCY KAY

Age 67

Edina, MN 55436

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3708

Citation: 881603520603 Badge #: 352

1

11/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GORNICK-HEEHN, CORINNE ALYSSA

Age 41

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3619

Citation: 881603871028 Badge #: 387

1

11/11/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GROVES, BREANNA LYNN

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3519

Citation: 881603520581 Badge #: 352

1

11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KEIL, DUSTY LEE

Age 33

Floodwood, MN 55736

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3760

Citation: 881603010840 Badge #: 301

1

11/26/2016 Speed 60 Zone 65/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NOVAK, LANCE JOSEPH

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1607

Citation: 881603870501 Badge #: 387

1

05/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed

2

05/27/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PEARSON, ERIK SCOTT

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3532

Citation: 881605561092 Badge #: 556

1

10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PELTIER, NATHAN BEEBE

Age 22

Golden Valley, MN 55427

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3504

Citation: 881603520580 Badge #: 352

1

10/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLIAMS, KEISHA LATRECE

Age 33

Hudson, WI 54016

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3178

Citation: 881603520526 Badge #: 352

1

09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 99/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 12/2/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor