Carlton County Court Report: December 2, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on December 2, 2016:
JACKSON, DANIEL PRESCOTT
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55808
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2023
Citation: 090000001225 Badge #: 62249
1
10/06/2016 Theft-Theft of Services-$500 Or Less
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(3)(ii) 609522a3ii
Offense: Carlton
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 26 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Restitution $13.50
Fee Totals: $98.50
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 3rd Base Bar $13.5 12/02/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from 3rd Base bar for one year 12/02/2016
No same or similar, 12/02/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 12/02/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 12/02/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
DAYTON, HAILEE MARIE
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3181
Citation: 090107626501 Badge #: 65519
1
09/21/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ISAACS, PETER ANTHONY
Age 62
Two Harbors, MN 55616
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-12-2921
1
10/30/2012 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/11/2013 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/06/2013 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 3 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, no violations under chapter 152 05/06/2013
Complete treatment, 05/06/2013
Aftercare, 05/06/2013
Complete Chemical Assessment, 05/06/2013
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/06/2013
Pay costs, 05/06/2013
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/06/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, including alcohol and synthetics 05/06/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/06/2013
Make all future court appearances, Review hearing set for August 14, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. 05/06/2013
Random testing, 05/06/2013)
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $1,000.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,075.00
JACKSON, DANIEL PRESCOTT
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55808
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1130
Citation: 090106615002 Badge #: 65510
1
05/29/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 22 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, Excluded from L&M Supply 12/02/2016
No same or similar, 12/02/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LEE, JOANNA LYNN
Age 33
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3764
Citation: 090109632802 Badge #: 65505
1
11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed
BENTLEY, DAVID BRYAN
Age 53
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3761
Citation: 890390632501 Badge #: 390
1
11/20/2016 Big Game - Fail to Register Deer as Required
(Misdemeanor) 6232.0400 62320400
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WHITEHEAD, TODD RAYMOND
Age 59
Braham, MN 55006
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3593
Citation: 890442631004 Badge #: 442
1
11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait
(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281
Offense: Barnum
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ABDULLE, FADUMAWAIRIS ABDI
Age 30
Minneapolis, MN 55454
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1499
Citation: 881601280630 Badge #: 128
1
05/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 92/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 02/20/2017
Fine $ 150.00
Stay $ 100.00 Until 12/02/2017
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Speeding Surcharge $150.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016
No same or similar, 1 year 12/02/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAKER, DALE FRANCIS
Age 71
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3779
Citation: 881601770634 Badge #: 177
1
11/29/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEWITT, DAWN MARIE
Age 39
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3783
Citation: 881605561198 Badge #: 556
1
11/27/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GIACOMUZZI, NANCY KAY
Age 67
Edina, MN 55436
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3708
Citation: 881603520603 Badge #: 352
1
11/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GORNICK-HEEHN, CORINNE ALYSSA
Age 41
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3619
Citation: 881603871028 Badge #: 387
1
11/11/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GROVES, BREANNA LYNN
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3519
Citation: 881603520581 Badge #: 352
1
11/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KEIL, DUSTY LEE
Age 33
Floodwood, MN 55736
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3760
Citation: 881603010840 Badge #: 301
1
11/26/2016 Speed 60 Zone 65/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NOVAK, LANCE JOSEPH
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1607
Citation: 881603870501 Badge #: 387
1
05/27/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 12/02/2016 Dismissed
2
05/27/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/02/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PEARSON, ERIK SCOTT
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3532
Citation: 881605561092 Badge #: 556
1
10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PELTIER, NATHAN BEEBE
Age 22
Golden Valley, MN 55427
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3504
Citation: 881603520580 Badge #: 352
1
10/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLIAMS, KEISHA LATRECE
Age 33
Hudson, WI 54016
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3178
Citation: 881603520526 Badge #: 352
1
09/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 99/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/02/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/02/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/02/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 12/2/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor