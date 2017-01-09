Search
    Carlton County Court Report: November 30-December 1, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 30-December 1, 2016:

    FREDRICKSON, ERIC WAYNE

    Age 37

    Mora, MN 55051

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-520

    1

    03/20/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

    (Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/30/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    03/20/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Dismissed

    ENGEN, DAVID DEAN

    Age 56

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3595

    Citation: 890442631002 Badge #: 390

    1

    11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 11/30/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANDERSON, DENISE MARIE

    Age 45

    Duluth, MN 55806-9999

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1750

    Citation: 881605560583 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/02/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 17 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 07/05/2016

    Fine $ 150.00

    Imposed Fine $ 150.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $150.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $310.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2016

    No same or similar, 11/30/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    06/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Dismissed

    BRINK, JUSTIN RICHARD

    Age 24

    Montevideo, MN 56265

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-14

    Citation: 881603410002 Badge #: 341

    1

    01/01/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/30/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ENDSLEY, KYLE ANTHONY

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3329

    Citation: 881604590590 Badge #: 459

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/30/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KRUEGER, EMILY ELIZABETH

    Age 26

    Bemidji, MN 56601

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3741

    Citation: 881602090595 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/20/2016 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 11/30/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LAFAVE, MICHEAL RICHARD

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3218

    Citation: 881603870937 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/29/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/30/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PHILLIPS, AAMIR DONTE

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1393

    Citation: 090109619801 Badge #: 65523

    1

    07/16/2016 Indecent Exposure-Public Place-Adult

    (Misdemeanor) 617.23.1(1) 6172311

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/16/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 12/01/2016

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    07/16/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed

    ROTHER, JESSE EDWARD

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2235

    Citation: 090102631001 Badge #: 65524

    1

    11/05/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 12/01/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/01/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/01/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, at The Haven and provide copy to the Court 12/01/2016

    No alcohol violations, 12/01/2016

    No same or similar, 12/01/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COPELAND, CHARLES ERVEN

    Age 33

    Hill City, MN 55748-1565

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1571

    Citation: 000700002813 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    01/06/2016 Theft-from Vehicle-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

    2

    01/06/2016 Criminal Damage Property-Tampering W/Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

    JOHNSON, LISA KAY

    Age 55

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-14-173

    Citation: 000700001554 Badge #: 1FD128

    1

    01/23/2014 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 05/05/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 05/05/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/05/2015

    No same or similar, 05/05/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    TRULSON, JOHN PAUL

    Age 49

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1438

    Citation: 000700003374 Badge #: 1FD105

    1

    07/26/2016 Criminal Damage Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/23/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/26/2016 Stray Animals-Running at Large of Domestic Animals Prohibited

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 346.16 34616

    Offense:

    Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 12/01/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Restitution $247.97

    Fee Totals: $247.97

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 12/01/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    3

    07/26/2016 Stray Animals-Running at large of domestic animals prohibite

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 346.16 34616

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/23/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

    ANDERSON, VERN CHARLES, II

    Age 41

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3594

    Citation: 890442631006 Badge #: 442

    1

    11/05/2016 Failure to Obtain Burning Permit

    (Misdemeanor) 88.16.1 88161

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/01/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/1/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    NIKKO, STEVEN MICHAEL

    Age 59

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3046

    Citation: 890390625501 Badge #: 390

    1

    09/10/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials

    (Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712

    Offense: Cromwell

    Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Due 12/01/2016

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/01/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HILL, TERESE MARGARET

    Age 31

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2824

    Citation: 881603520471 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

    MIKROT, MICHAEL ISADORE, Jr.

    Age 33

    South Range, WI 54874

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3498

    Citation: 881601770581 Badge #: 177

    1

    10/30/2016 Speed 55 Zone 66/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 12/01/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 12/1/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

