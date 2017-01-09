Carlton County Court Report: November 30-December 1, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 30-December 1, 2016:
FREDRICKSON, ERIC WAYNE
Age 37
Mora, MN 55051
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-520
1
03/20/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order
(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/30/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
03/20/2016 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/30/2016 Dismissed
ENGEN, DAVID DEAN
Age 56
Kettle River, MN 55757
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3595
Citation: 890442631002 Badge #: 390
1
11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait
(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 11/30/2016
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANDERSON, DENISE MARIE
Age 45
Duluth, MN 55806-9999
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1750
Citation: 881605560583 Badge #: 556
1
06/02/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 17 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 07/05/2016
Fine $ 150.00
Imposed Fine $ 150.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $150.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $310.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2016
No same or similar, 11/30/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
06/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 11/30/2016 Dismissed
BRINK, JUSTIN RICHARD
Age 24
Montevideo, MN 56265
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-14
Citation: 881603410002 Badge #: 341
1
01/01/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/30/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ENDSLEY, KYLE ANTHONY
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3329
Citation: 881604590590 Badge #: 459
1
10/15/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/30/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KRUEGER, EMILY ELIZABETH
Age 26
Bemidji, MN 56601
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3741
Citation: 881602090595 Badge #: 209
1
11/20/2016 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 11/30/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LAFAVE, MICHEAL RICHARD
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3218
Citation: 881603870937 Badge #: 387
1
09/29/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/30/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PHILLIPS, AAMIR DONTE
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55805
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1393
Citation: 090109619801 Badge #: 65523
1
07/16/2016 Indecent Exposure-Public Place-Adult
(Misdemeanor) 617.23.1(1) 6172311
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed
2
07/16/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 12/01/2016
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
07/16/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed
ROTHER, JESSE EDWARD
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2235
Citation: 090102631001 Badge #: 65524
1
11/05/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 12/01/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/01/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/01/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, at The Haven and provide copy to the Court 12/01/2016
No alcohol violations, 12/01/2016
No same or similar, 12/01/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COPELAND, CHARLES ERVEN
Age 33
Hill City, MN 55748-1565
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1571
Citation: 000700002813 Badge #: 1FD123
1
01/06/2016 Theft-from Vehicle-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed
2
01/06/2016 Criminal Damage Property-Tampering W/Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed
JOHNSON, LISA KAY
Age 55
Saginaw, MN 55779
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-14-173
Citation: 000700001554 Badge #: 1FD128
1
01/23/2014 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 05/05/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 05/05/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/05/2015
No same or similar, 05/05/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
TRULSON, JOHN PAUL
Age 49
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1438
Citation: 000700003374 Badge #: 1FD105
1
07/26/2016 Criminal Damage Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/23/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed
2
07/26/2016 Stray Animals-Running at Large of Domestic Animals Prohibited
(Petty Misdemeanor) 346.16 34616
Offense:
Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 12/01/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Restitution $247.97
Fee Totals: $247.97
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 12/01/2016)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
3
07/26/2016 Stray Animals-Running at large of domestic animals prohibite
(Petty Misdemeanor) 346.16 34616
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/23/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed
ANDERSON, VERN CHARLES, II
Age 41
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3594
Citation: 890442631006 Badge #: 442
1
11/05/2016 Failure to Obtain Burning Permit
(Misdemeanor) 88.16.1 88161
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/01/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/1/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
NIKKO, STEVEN MICHAEL
Age 59
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3046
Citation: 890390625501 Badge #: 390
1
09/10/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials
(Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712
Offense: Cromwell
Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Due 12/01/2016
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/01/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HILL, TERESE MARGARET
Age 31
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2824
Citation: 881603520471 Badge #: 352
1
08/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed
MIKROT, MICHAEL ISADORE, Jr.
Age 33
South Range, WI 54874
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3498
Citation: 881601770581 Badge #: 177
1
10/30/2016 Speed 55 Zone 66/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty
Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 12/01/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 12/1/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor