Carlton County Court Report: November 30-December 1, 2016

Age 37

Mora, MN 55051

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-520

1

03/20/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/30/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

03/20/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/30/2016 Dismissed

ENGEN, DAVID DEAN

Age 56

Kettle River, MN 55757

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3595

Citation: 890442631002 Badge #: 390

1

11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 11/30/2016

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ANDERSON, DENISE MARIE

Age 45

Duluth, MN 55806-9999

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1750

Citation: 881605560583 Badge #: 556

1

06/02/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/30/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 17 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 07/05/2016

Fine $ 150.00

Imposed Fine $ 150.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $150.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $310.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/30/2016

No same or similar, 11/30/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

06/02/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 11/30/2016 Dismissed

BRINK, JUSTIN RICHARD

Age 24

Montevideo, MN 56265

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-14

Citation: 881603410002 Badge #: 341

1

01/01/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/30/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ENDSLEY, KYLE ANTHONY

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3329

Citation: 881604590590 Badge #: 459

1

10/15/2016 Speed 60 Zone 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.4 169144

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/30/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KRUEGER, EMILY ELIZABETH

Age 26

Bemidji, MN 56601

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3741

Citation: 881602090595 Badge #: 209

1

11/20/2016 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 11/30/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LAFAVE, MICHEAL RICHARD

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3218

Citation: 881603870937 Badge #: 387

1

09/29/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/30/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/30/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/30/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/30/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PHILLIPS, AAMIR DONTE

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55805

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1393

Citation: 090109619801 Badge #: 65523

1

07/16/2016 Indecent Exposure-Public Place-Adult

(Misdemeanor) 617.23.1(1) 6172311

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed

2

07/16/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 12/01/2016

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Alcohol/Drug-Municipality 2/3 $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

07/16/2016 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/01/2016 Dismissed

ROTHER, JESSE EDWARD

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2235

Citation: 090102631001 Badge #: 65524

1

11/05/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 28 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 12/01/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/01/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 12/01/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, at The Haven and provide copy to the Court 12/01/2016

No alcohol violations, 12/01/2016

No same or similar, 12/01/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COPELAND, CHARLES ERVEN

Age 33

Hill City, MN 55748-1565

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1571

Citation: 000700002813 Badge #: 1FD123

1

01/06/2016 Theft-from Vehicle-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

2

01/06/2016 Criminal Damage Property-Tampering W/Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 609.546(2) 6095462

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

JOHNSON, LISA KAY

Age 55

Saginaw, MN 55779

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-14-173

Citation: 000700001554 Badge #: 1FD128

1

01/23/2014 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 05/05/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 05/05/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution,, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 05/05/2015

No same or similar, 05/05/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

TRULSON, JOHN PAUL

Age 49

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1438

Citation: 000700003374 Badge #: 1FD105

1

07/26/2016 Criminal Damage Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/23/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

2

07/26/2016 Stray Animals-Running at Large of Domestic Animals Prohibited

(Petty Misdemeanor) 346.16 34616

Offense:

Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 12/01/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Restitution $247.97

Fee Totals: $247.97

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 12/01/2016)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

3

07/26/2016 Stray Animals-Running at large of domestic animals prohibite

(Petty Misdemeanor) 346.16 34616

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/23/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

ANDERSON, VERN CHARLES, II

Age 41

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3594

Citation: 890442631006 Badge #: 442

1

11/05/2016 Failure to Obtain Burning Permit

(Misdemeanor) 88.16.1 88161

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/01/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/1/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

NIKKO, STEVEN MICHAEL

Age 59

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3046

Citation: 890390625501 Badge #: 390

1

09/10/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Prohibited Materials

(Misdemeanor) 88.171.2 881712

Offense: Cromwell

Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/01/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Due 12/01/2016

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 12/01/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HILL, TERESE MARGARET

Age 31

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2824

Citation: 881603520471 Badge #: 352

1

08/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 12/01/2016 Dismissed

MIKROT, MICHAEL ISADORE, Jr.

Age 33

South Range, WI 54874

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3498

Citation: 881601770581 Badge #: 177

1

10/30/2016 Speed 55 Zone 66/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/01/2016 Guilty

Disposition 12/01/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 12/01/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 12/1/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor