Carlton County Court Report: November 29, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 29, 2016:
BIRKHOLZ, NATHAN E.
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55806
Carlton County Attorney
09-CR-16-2359
1
08/16/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/29/2016 Extradition waived
PETERSON, JANEL LYNN
Age 29
Duluth, MN 55810
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3763
Citation: 090002632801 Badge #: 62234
1
11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $12.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, DARREN MARTIN
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-14-1297
1
07/11/2014 Burglary in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/01/2014 Guilty
Disposition 08/27/2014 Stay of adjudication
Amended Court Decision 11/16/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (50 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/27/2014
Contact with probation, 08/27/2014
Follow all instructions of probation, 08/27/2014
Sign Probation Agreement, 08/27/2014
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2014
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 08/27/2014
No contact with victim(s), 08/27/2014
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/27/2014
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/27/2014
Random testing, 08/27/2014
Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete the Drug Court Program. 08/27/2014
Do not enter victim’s residence, 208 Avenue E. Cloquet, MN and cannot be on Avenue E whatsoever. 08/27/2014
Restitution reserved, pay as determined, victim shall submit ffidavit by 9/30/14, or left to civil remedies. 08/27/2014)
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 7 Days For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)
Comment: 11/18/15 Probation Violation- revoke 45 days, credit for 6 days; may be released to treatment.
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Successfully complete drug court. 11/16/2016)
2
07/11/2014 Felony Receiving Stolen Property
(Felony) 609.53.1 609531
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 08/27/2014 Dismissed
JACKSON, ADAM MAURICE
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2314
Citation: 090101632502 Badge #: 65519
1
11/20/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 18 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $5.49
Fee Totals: $215.49
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/29/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/29/2016
Pay restitution, 11/29/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 11/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, SHERMAN WARREN
Age 77
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3335
Citation: 090106628602 Badge #: 65522
1
10/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – Fail to Yield Right of Way to Cross Traffic
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1© 169201c
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LYONS, SCOTT ERNEST
Age 46
Gilbert, MN 55741
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3680
Citation: 090101631901 Badge #: 65522
1
11/14/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/29/2016 Dismissed
OJIBWAY, ASHLA MARIE
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Central Office
09-VB-05-474
Citation: SD03128 Badge #: 159
1
03/05/2005 Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: County – other
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $165.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $95.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $70.00)
Additional Court Costs: $5.00
Criminal Surcharge: $60.00
Law Library: $5.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BERGSTEDT, KATHRYN LEE
Age 32
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-1593
Citation: 881600780029 Badge #: 78
1
05/26/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BLAISER, NOAH TRISTEN
Age 19
West St. Paul, MN 55118
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3746
Citation: 881602090606 Badge #: 209
1
11/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
11/21/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOYKIN, DEMETRIC
Age 42
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-419
Citation: 881503520070 Badge #: 352
1
02/10/2015 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
02/10/2015 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CECIL, KRISTIN EILEEN
Age 51
Rogers, MN 55374
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3553
Citation: 881602090548 Badge #: 209
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FISHER, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age 52
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3127
Citation: 881605560948 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GERMAIN, BAILEY JAMES
Age 18
New Richmond, WI 54017
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3659
Citation: 881605561120 Badge #: 556
1
11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 72/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANSON, WILL DANIEL
Age 17
Marengo, WI 54855
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3121
Citation: 881605560941 Badge #: 556
1
09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KESSEH, ADOLPHUS
Age 50
Burnsville, MN 55337
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3490
Citation: 881603520572 Badge #: 352
1
10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOHSENIAN, MEHDI MICHAEL
Age 24
Chanhassen, MN 55317
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3481
Citation: 881601281424 Badge #: 128
1
10/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OCONNELL, KEITH RYAN
Age 37
Virginia, MN 55792
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2810
Citation: 881601770555 Badge #: 177
1
08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 98/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $175.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POUNTAIN, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age 25
Kettle River, MN 55757
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3139
Citation: 881605560974 Badge #: 556
1
09/18/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHATZ, SAVANNA MARIE
Age 20
Belle Plaine, MN 56011
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3739
Citation: 881605230661 Badge #: 523
1
11/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VESPA, MICHAEL VALORE
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3101
Citation: 881603010678 Badge #: 301
1
09/18/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILLIAMS, CASSANDRA NICOLE
Age 30
West St. Paul, MN 55118
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3113
Citation: 881605560921 Badge #: 556
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/29/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor