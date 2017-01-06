Search
    Carlton County Court Report: November 29, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 29, 2016:

    BIRKHOLZ, NATHAN E.

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Carlton County Attorney

    09-CR-16-2359

    1

    08/16/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Extradition waived

    PETERSON, JANEL LYNN

    Age 29

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3763

    Citation: 090002632801 Badge #: 62234

    1

    11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, DARREN MARTIN

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-14-1297

    1

    07/11/2014 Burglary in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/01/2014 Guilty

    Disposition 08/27/2014 Stay of adjudication

    Amended Court Decision 11/16/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (50 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/27/2014

    Contact with probation, 08/27/2014

    Follow all instructions of probation, 08/27/2014

    Sign Probation Agreement, 08/27/2014

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2014

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 08/27/2014

    No contact with victim(s), 08/27/2014

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/27/2014

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/27/2014

    Random testing, 08/27/2014

    Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete the Drug Court Program. 08/27/2014

    Do not enter victim’s residence, 208 Avenue E. Cloquet, MN and cannot be on Avenue E whatsoever. 08/27/2014

    Restitution reserved, pay as determined, victim shall submit ffidavit by 9/30/14, or left to civil remedies. 08/27/2014)

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 7 Days For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)

    Comment: 11/18/15 Probation Violation- revoke 45 days, credit for 6 days; may be released to treatment.

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Successfully complete drug court. 11/16/2016)

    2

    07/11/2014 Felony Receiving Stolen Property

    (Felony) 609.53.1 609531

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 08/27/2014 Dismissed

    JACKSON, ADAM MAURICE

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2314

    Citation: 090101632502 Badge #: 65519

    1

    11/20/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 18 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $5.49

    Fee Totals: $215.49

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/29/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/29/2016

    Pay restitution, 11/29/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 11/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, SHERMAN WARREN

    Age 77

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3335

    Citation: 090106628602 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – Fail to Yield Right of Way to Cross Traffic

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1© 169201c

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LYONS, SCOTT ERNEST

    Age 46

    Gilbert, MN 55741

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3680

    Citation: 090101631901 Badge #: 65522

    1

    11/14/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Dismissed

    OJIBWAY, ASHLA MARIE

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Central Office

    09-VB-05-474

    Citation: SD03128 Badge #: 159

    1

    03/05/2005 Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: County – other

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $165.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $95.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $70.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $5.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $60.00

    Law Library: $5.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BERGSTEDT, KATHRYN LEE

    Age 32

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-1593

    Citation: 881600780029 Badge #: 78

    1

    05/26/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BLAISER, NOAH TRISTEN

    Age 19

    West St. Paul, MN 55118

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3746

    Citation: 881602090606 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    11/21/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOYKIN, DEMETRIC

    Age 42

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-419

    Citation: 881503520070 Badge #: 352

    1

    02/10/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    02/10/2015 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CECIL, KRISTIN EILEEN

    Age 51

    Rogers, MN 55374

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3553

    Citation: 881602090548 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FISHER, DANIEL JOSEPH

    Age 52

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3127

    Citation: 881605560948 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GERMAIN, BAILEY JAMES

    Age 18

    New Richmond, WI 54017

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3659

    Citation: 881605561120 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 72/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANSON, WILL DANIEL

    Age 17

    Marengo, WI 54855

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3121

    Citation: 881605560941 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

     

    KESSEH, ADOLPHUS

    Age 50

    Burnsville, MN 55337

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3490

    Citation: 881603520572 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOHSENIAN, MEHDI MICHAEL

    Age 24

    Chanhassen, MN 55317

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3481

    Citation: 881601281424 Badge #: 128

    1

    10/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OCONNELL, KEITH RYAN

    Age 37

    Virginia, MN 55792

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2810

    Citation: 881601770555 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 98/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POUNTAIN, KENNETH MICHAEL

    Age 25

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3139

    Citation: 881605560974 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/18/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHATZ, SAVANNA MARIE

    Age 20

    Belle Plaine, MN 56011

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3739

    Citation: 881605230661 Badge #: 523

    1

    11/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VESPA, MICHAEL VALORE

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3101

    Citation: 881603010678 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/18/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILLIAMS, CASSANDRA NICOLE

    Age 30

    West St. Paul, MN 55118

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3113

    Citation: 881605560921 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/29/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

