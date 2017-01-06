Carlton County Court Report: November 29, 2016

Duluth, MN 55806

Carlton County Attorney

09-CR-16-2359

1

08/16/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/29/2016 Extradition waived

PETERSON, JANEL LYNN

Age 29

Duluth, MN 55810

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3763

Citation: 090002632801 Badge #: 62234

1

11/23/2016 Traffic Regulation – Prohibitions; Stopping or Parking in Front

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.34.1(a)(2) 169341a2

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $32.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $12.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $12.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, DARREN MARTIN

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-14-1297

1

07/11/2014 Burglary in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.582.2(a)(1) 6095822a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/01/2014 Guilty

Disposition 08/27/2014 Stay of adjudication

Amended Court Decision 11/16/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (50 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 33 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 08/27/2014

Contact with probation, 08/27/2014

Follow all instructions of probation, 08/27/2014

Sign Probation Agreement, 08/27/2014

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 08/27/2014

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 08/27/2014

No contact with victim(s), 08/27/2014

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 08/27/2014

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 08/27/2014

Random testing, 08/27/2014

Conditions, other, enter and successfully complete the Drug Court Program. 08/27/2014

Do not enter victim’s residence, 208 Avenue E. Cloquet, MN and cannot be on Avenue E whatsoever. 08/27/2014

Restitution reserved, pay as determined, victim shall submit ffidavit by 9/30/14, or left to civil remedies. 08/27/2014)

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 7 Days For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 6 Days)

Comment: 11/18/15 Probation Violation- revoke 45 days, credit for 6 days; may be released to treatment.

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, Successfully complete drug court. 11/16/2016)

2

07/11/2014 Felony Receiving Stolen Property

(Felony) 609.53.1 609531

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 08/27/2014 Dismissed

JACKSON, ADAM MAURICE

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2314

Citation: 090101632502 Badge #: 65519

1

11/20/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (20 Days, Stay 18 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $5.49

Fee Totals: $215.49

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/29/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/29/2016

Pay restitution, 11/29/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One for one year 11/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, SHERMAN WARREN

Age 77

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3335

Citation: 090106628602 Badge #: 65522

1

10/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – Fail to Yield Right of Way to Cross Traffic

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.1© 169201c

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LYONS, SCOTT ERNEST

Age 46

Gilbert, MN 55741

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3680

Citation: 090101631901 Badge #: 65522

1

11/14/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/29/2016 Dismissed

OJIBWAY, ASHLA MARIE

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Central Office

09-VB-05-474

Citation: SD03128 Badge #: 159

1

03/05/2005 Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: County – other

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $165.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $95.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $70.00)

Additional Court Costs: $5.00

Criminal Surcharge: $60.00

Law Library: $5.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BERGSTEDT, KATHRYN LEE

Age 32

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-1593

Citation: 881600780029 Badge #: 78

1

05/26/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BLAISER, NOAH TRISTEN

Age 19

West St. Paul, MN 55118

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3746

Citation: 881602090606 Badge #: 209

1

11/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

11/21/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOYKIN, DEMETRIC

Age 42

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-419

Citation: 881503520070 Badge #: 352

1

02/10/2015 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

02/10/2015 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CECIL, KRISTIN EILEEN

Age 51

Rogers, MN 55374

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3553

Citation: 881602090548 Badge #: 209

1

11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FISHER, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age 52

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3127

Citation: 881605560948 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GERMAIN, BAILEY JAMES

Age 18

New Richmond, WI 54017

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3659

Citation: 881605561120 Badge #: 556

1

11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 72/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HANSON, WILL DANIEL

Age 17

Marengo, WI 54855

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3121

Citation: 881605560941 Badge #: 556

1

09/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KESSEH, ADOLPHUS

Age 50

Burnsville, MN 55337

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3490

Citation: 881603520572 Badge #: 352

1

10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOHSENIAN, MEHDI MICHAEL

Age 24

Chanhassen, MN 55317

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3481

Citation: 881601281424 Badge #: 128

1

10/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OCONNELL, KEITH RYAN

Age 37

Virginia, MN 55792

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2810

Citation: 881601770555 Badge #: 177

1

08/21/2016 Speed 70 Zone 98/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $185.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $175.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POUNTAIN, KENNETH MICHAEL

Age 25

Kettle River, MN 55757

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3139

Citation: 881605560974 Badge #: 556

1

09/18/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHATZ, SAVANNA MARIE

Age 20

Belle Plaine, MN 56011

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3739

Citation: 881605230661 Badge #: 523

1

11/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VESPA, MICHAEL VALORE

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3101

Citation: 881603010678 Badge #: 301

1

09/18/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILLIAMS, CASSANDRA NICOLE

Age 30

West St. Paul, MN 55118

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3113

Citation: 881605560921 Badge #: 556

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/29/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor