    Carlton County Court Report: November 28, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 2:41 p.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 28, 2016:

    MONFELDT, TRAVIS JOHN

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3406

    Citation: 090007629201 Badge #: 62249

    1

    10/18/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/18/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

    3

    10/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

    Fine $ 115.00

    Imposed Fine $ 115.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $115.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    4

    10/18/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

    BERG, NICHOLAS MARK

    Age 26

    Scanlon, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-17

    1

    12/31/2015 Obstructing Legal Process With Force

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 355 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for two years 11/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    12/31/2015 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

    HORNER, MARY ELAINE

    Age 63

    Cloquet, MN 55720-1826

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-3458

    Citation: 090109531601 Badge #: 65522

    1

    11/12/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

    Fine $ 30.00

    Imposed Fine $ 30.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00

    Fee Totals: $115.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAINE, CHAD ANDREW

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-634

    Citation: 090106606903 Badge #: 65521

    1

    03/08/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MARTIN, KEVIN LEO

    Age 55

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1965

    Citation: 18924 Badge #: 65503

    1

    09/06/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Stay $ 35.00

    Imposed Fine $ 15.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $15.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $15.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)

    Stay of $35.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Comment: pd fee waived

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETITE, LEONARD JAMES, Jr.

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3569

    Citation: 090107630901 Badge #: 65523

    1

    11/04/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

    PORTER, BRET DARRYL

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55802

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1737

    Citation: 090107624601 Badge #: 5519

    1

    09/02/2016 Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (48 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 32 Days)

    Comment: credit for time served – release today

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    09/02/2016 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

    ASIBUO, RACHEL MARIE

    Age 33

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2642

    Citation: 000700004374 Badge #: 69411

    1

    07/31/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KRELLER, BRADLEY GEORGE

    Age 42

    Crystal, MN 55427-1447

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-15-3562

    Citation: 890478530501 Badge #: 467

    1

    11/01/2015 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REED, DANIEL WILLIAM

    Age 67

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3684

    Citation: 890390631601 Badge #: 390

    1

    11/11/2016 Forestry-Fail to Obtain or Carry Consent to Cut/Remove/Transport Decorative Trees/Boughs/Mate

    (Misdemeanor) 88.642.1 886421

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    RILEY, RANDALL GUNN

    Age 61

    Rosemount, MN 55068

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3396

    Citation: 890393629003 Badge #: 393

    1

    10/16/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

    ALVAREZ, ARIADNE ALICIA-ANN

    Age 23

    Burnsville, MN 55306

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3428

    Citation: 881603520570 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAKER, MALIK SHAQUILLE

    Age 20

    St Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2055

    Citation: 881605560667 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/16/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CONTRERAS, CARLOS EULALIO

    Age 36

    Denver, CO 80219

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3589

    Citation: 881603871011 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CORONADO GARCIA, IRVING ROE

    Age 25

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3502

    Citation: 881603520578 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/31/2016 No MN Driver’s License(After 60 Days Residency/30 Days Cdl)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DERTINGER, ANDREW MICHAEL

    Age 36

    Perham, MN 56573

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3309

    Citation: 881605230614 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/11/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANSON, DUANE RICHARD

    Age 54

    Cedar, MN 55011

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3692

    Citation: 881605561156 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 70/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HEIKKILA, GAYLE DIANE

    Age 60

    Wright, MN 55798

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3626

    Citation: 881605561119 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 77/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOULE, JAY JORDAN

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-345

    Citation: 881602090083 Badge #: 209

    1

    02/04/2016 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HOWARD, ERIK JOHN

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3065

    Citation: 881605230567 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, TYLER JACOB

    Age 28

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3073

    Citation: 881603870879 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/13/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LAINE, CHAD ANDREW

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-363

    Citation: 881605560076 Badge #: 556

    1

    01/29/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MAKI, JASON DANIEL

    Age 43

    Virginia, MN 55792

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-14-3084

    Citation: 881401830563 Badge #: 183

    1

    10/17/2014 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MILLER, SCOTT BLAKE

    Age 37

    Grass Valley, CA 95945

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3092

    Citation: 881603520507 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PANCOAST, ADAM ROBERT

    Age 20

    Thief River Falls, MN 56701

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3586

    Citation: 881601830468 Badge #: 183

    1

    11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    QUARNSTROM, COLE ALAN

    Age 19

    Fridley, MN 55421

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2684

    Citation: 881605560808 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/11/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    08/11/2016 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    08/11/2016 No Proof Mv Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed

    VUJCEVIC, KATIE LYNN

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3076

    Citation: 881603870884 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

