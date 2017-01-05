Carlton County Court Report: November 28, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 28, 2016:
MONFELDT, TRAVIS JOHN
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3406
Citation: 090007629201 Badge #: 62249
1
10/18/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/18/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed
3
10/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced
Fine $ 115.00
Imposed Fine $ 115.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $115.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
4
10/18/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed
BERG, NICHOLAS MARK
Age 26
Scanlon, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-17
1
12/31/2015 Obstructing Legal Process With Force
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 355 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for two years 11/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
12/31/2015 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed
HORNER, MARY ELAINE
Age 63
Cloquet, MN 55720-1826
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-3458
Citation: 090109531601 Badge #: 65522
1
11/12/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced
Fine $ 30.00
Imposed Fine $ 30.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00
Fee Totals: $115.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAINE, CHAD ANDREW
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-634
Citation: 090106606903 Badge #: 65521
1
03/08/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MARTIN, KEVIN LEO
Age 55
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1965
Citation: 18924 Badge #: 65503
1
09/06/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Stay $ 35.00
Imposed Fine $ 15.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $15.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $15.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)
Stay of $35.00
Restitution: $0.00
Comment: pd fee waived
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETITE, LEONARD JAMES, Jr.
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3569
Citation: 090107630901 Badge #: 65523
1
11/04/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed
PORTER, BRET DARRYL
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55802
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1737
Citation: 090107624601 Badge #: 5519
1
09/02/2016 Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (48 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 32 Days)
Comment: credit for time served – release today
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
09/02/2016 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed
ASIBUO, RACHEL MARIE
Age 33
Barnum, MN 55707
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2642
Citation: 000700004374 Badge #: 69411
1
07/31/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KRELLER, BRADLEY GEORGE
Age 42
Crystal, MN 55427-1447
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-15-3562
Citation: 890478530501 Badge #: 467
1
11/01/2015 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way
(Petty Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REED, DANIEL WILLIAM
Age 67
Kettle River, MN 55757
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3684
Citation: 890390631601 Badge #: 390
1
11/11/2016 Forestry-Fail to Obtain or Carry Consent to Cut/Remove/Transport Decorative Trees/Boughs/Mate
(Misdemeanor) 88.642.1 886421
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
RILEY, RANDALL GUNN
Age 61
Rosemount, MN 55068
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3396
Citation: 890393629003 Badge #: 393
1
10/16/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration
(Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed
ALVAREZ, ARIADNE ALICIA-ANN
Age 23
Burnsville, MN 55306
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3428
Citation: 881603520570 Badge #: 352
1
10/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAKER, MALIK SHAQUILLE
Age 20
St Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2055
Citation: 881605560667 Badge #: 556
1
06/16/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CONTRERAS, CARLOS EULALIO
Age 36
Denver, CO 80219
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3589
Citation: 881603871011 Badge #: 387
1
11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CORONADO GARCIA, IRVING ROE
Age 25
St. Paul, MN 55106
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3502
Citation: 881603520578 Badge #: 352
1
10/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/31/2016 No MN Driver’s License(After 60 Days Residency/30 Days Cdl)
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DERTINGER, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age 36
Perham, MN 56573
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3309
Citation: 881605230614 Badge #: 523
1
10/11/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANSON, DUANE RICHARD
Age 54
Cedar, MN 55011
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3692
Citation: 881605561156 Badge #: 556
1
11/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 70/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HEIKKILA, GAYLE DIANE
Age 60
Wright, MN 55798
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3626
Citation: 881605561119 Badge #: 556
1
11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 77/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOULE, JAY JORDAN
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-345
Citation: 881602090083 Badge #: 209
1
02/04/2016 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HOWARD, ERIK JOHN
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3065
Citation: 881605230567 Badge #: 523
1
09/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, TYLER JACOB
Age 28
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3073
Citation: 881603870879 Badge #: 387
1
09/13/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LAINE, CHAD ANDREW
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-363
Citation: 881605560076 Badge #: 556
1
01/29/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MAKI, JASON DANIEL
Age 43
Virginia, MN 55792
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-14-3084
Citation: 881401830563 Badge #: 183
1
10/17/2014 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MILLER, SCOTT BLAKE
Age 37
Grass Valley, CA 95945
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3092
Citation: 881603520507 Badge #: 352
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PANCOAST, ADAM ROBERT
Age 20
Thief River Falls, MN 56701
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3586
Citation: 881601830468 Badge #: 183
1
11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
QUARNSTROM, COLE ALAN
Age 19
Fridley, MN 55421
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2684
Citation: 881605560808 Badge #: 556
1
08/11/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
08/11/2016 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
08/11/2016 No Proof Mv Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed
VUJCEVIC, KATIE LYNN
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3076
Citation: 881603870884 Badge #: 387
1
09/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor