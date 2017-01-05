Carlton County Court Report: November 28, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3406

Citation: 090007629201 Badge #: 62249

1

10/18/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/18/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

3

10/18/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

Fine $ 115.00

Imposed Fine $ 115.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $115.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

4

10/18/2016 Traffic-Regulation-Driver Who Is Not Owner Must Later Produce

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.3 1697913

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

BERG, NICHOLAS MARK

Age 26

Scanlon, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-17

1

12/31/2015 Obstructing Legal Process With Force

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 355 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for two years 11/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

12/31/2015 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/18/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

HORNER, MARY ELAINE

Age 63

Cloquet, MN 55720-1826

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-3458

Citation: 090109531601 Badge #: 65522

1

11/12/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

Fine $ 30.00

Imposed Fine $ 30.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $30.00

Fee Totals: $115.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAINE, CHAD ANDREW

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-634

Citation: 090106606903 Badge #: 65521

1

03/08/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MARTIN, KEVIN LEO

Age 55

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1965

Citation: 18924 Badge #: 65503

1

09/06/2015 Disturb-Disorderly Conduct

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Stay $ 35.00

Imposed Fine $ 15.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $15.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $15.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Public Defender Fee: $75.00 (Waived)

Stay of $35.00

Restitution: $0.00

Comment: pd fee waived

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETITE, LEONARD JAMES, Jr.

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3569

Citation: 090107630901 Badge #: 65523

1

11/04/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

PORTER, BRET DARRYL

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55802

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1737

Citation: 090107624601 Badge #: 5519

1

09/02/2016 Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (48 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 32 Days)

Comment: credit for time served – release today

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

09/02/2016 Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

ASIBUO, RACHEL MARIE

Age 33

Barnum, MN 55707

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2642

Citation: 000700004374 Badge #: 69411

1

07/31/2016 Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $40.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KRELLER, BRADLEY GEORGE

Age 42

Crystal, MN 55427-1447

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-15-3562

Citation: 890478530501 Badge #: 467

1

11/01/2015 Off Highway Motorcycle-Operate on Public Roads Rights of Way

(Petty Misdemeanor) 84.795.1 847951

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REED, DANIEL WILLIAM

Age 67

Kettle River, MN 55757

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3684

Citation: 890390631601 Badge #: 390

1

11/11/2016 Forestry-Fail to Obtain or Carry Consent to Cut/Remove/Transport Decorative Trees/Boughs/Mate

(Misdemeanor) 88.642.1 886421

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

RILEY, RANDALL GUNN

Age 61

Rosemount, MN 55068

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3396

Citation: 890393629003 Badge #: 393

1

10/16/2016 OHMs-Operate Without Registration

(Misdemeanor) 84.788.1 847881

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/28/2016 Dismissed

ALVAREZ, ARIADNE ALICIA-ANN

Age 23

Burnsville, MN 55306

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3428

Citation: 881603520570 Badge #: 352

1

10/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAKER, MALIK SHAQUILLE

Age 20

St Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2055

Citation: 881605560667 Badge #: 556

1

06/16/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Sentenced

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CONTRERAS, CARLOS EULALIO

Age 36

Denver, CO 80219

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3589

Citation: 881603871011 Badge #: 387

1

11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CORONADO GARCIA, IRVING ROE

Age 25

St. Paul, MN 55106

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3502

Citation: 881603520578 Badge #: 352

1

10/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/31/2016 No MN Driver’s License(After 60 Days Residency/30 Days Cdl)

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DERTINGER, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age 36

Perham, MN 56573

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3309

Citation: 881605230614 Badge #: 523

1

10/11/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HANSON, DUANE RICHARD

Age 54

Cedar, MN 55011

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3692

Citation: 881605561156 Badge #: 556

1

11/13/2016 Speed 55 Zone 70/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HEIKKILA, GAYLE DIANE

Age 60

Wright, MN 55798

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3626

Citation: 881605561119 Badge #: 556

1

11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 77/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOULE, JAY JORDAN

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-345

Citation: 881602090083 Badge #: 209

1

02/04/2016 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HOWARD, ERIK JOHN

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3065

Citation: 881605230567 Badge #: 523

1

09/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, TYLER JACOB

Age 28

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3073

Citation: 881603870879 Badge #: 387

1

09/13/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LAINE, CHAD ANDREW

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-363

Citation: 881605560076 Badge #: 556

1

01/29/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MAKI, JASON DANIEL

Age 43

Virginia, MN 55792

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-14-3084

Citation: 881401830563 Badge #: 183

1

10/17/2014 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MILLER, SCOTT BLAKE

Age 37

Grass Valley, CA 95945

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3092

Citation: 881603520507 Badge #: 352

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PANCOAST, ADAM ROBERT

Age 20

Thief River Falls, MN 56701

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3586

Citation: 881601830468 Badge #: 183

1

11/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

QUARNSTROM, COLE ALAN

Age 19

Fridley, MN 55421

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2684

Citation: 881605560808 Badge #: 556

1

08/11/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

08/11/2016 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

08/11/2016 No Proof Mv Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/25/2016 Dismissed

VUJCEVIC, KATIE LYNN

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3076

Citation: 881603870884 Badge #: 387

1

09/14/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor