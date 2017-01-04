Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: November 24-27, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 24-27, 2016:

    WHITLOCK, LUCINDA KAY

    Age 47

    Cloquat, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3458

    Citation: 090109629601 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/22/2016 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/24/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FOLZ, RYAN THOMAS

    Age 25

    Golden Valley, MN 55427

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3701

    Citation: 890393631702 Badge #: 393

    1

    11/12/2016 No Blaze Orange During Firearm Deer Season

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.071 97B071

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/24/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    JOHNSON, TAYLIN RAE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    09-VB-16-3440

    Citation: 881603870971 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/21/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/24/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KANAVATI, LUCAS ESSA

    Age 43

    Mendota Heights, MN 55118

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3433

    Citation: 881605561078 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/24/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEWIS, RHONDA MARIE

    Age 60

    Bloomington, MN 55438

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3529

    Citation: 881605561106 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILSON, JACOB ANTON

    Age 44

    Grand Marais, MN 55604

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3448

    Citation: 881602250103 Badge #: 225

    1

    10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/24/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MUELLER, DAVID JOHN

    Age 55

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3604

    Citation: 090005631001 Badge #: 62252

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/26/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BERG, KATHERINE ROSE

    Age 19

    Fridley, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3554

    Citation: 881602090550 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/26/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FINIFROCK, JOEL TIMOTHY

    Age 51

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3725

    Citation: 881605561172 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/15/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/26/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GRAGE, TRAVIS A

    Age 24

    Marengo, WI 54855

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3539

    Citation: 881602090537 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/03/2016 Unsecure Load

    (Misdemeanor) 169.81.5 169815

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/26/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    NEUMEYER, NICOLE LAUREN

    Age 23

    Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3157

    Citation: 881605800784 Badge #: 580

    1

    09/19/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/26/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    09/19/2016 Child Passenger Restraing System-Improperly Worn/Used

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/26/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    09/19/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)

    Due 11/26/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STRONG, BRENNON WAYNE

    Age 20

    Virginia, MN 55792

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3666

    Citation: 881605561148 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/26/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BROUSE, JENNA MICHELE

    Age 30

    Minneapolis, MN 55408

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3303

    Citation: 881605230609 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GEARHART, TREVEN THOMAS

    Age 19

    St. Croix Falls, WI 54024

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3624

    Citation: 881605561117 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HARVEY, COLE MCBRIDE

    Age 24

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3499

    Citation: 881603520576 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ZARAGOZA, BRANDON DAVID

    Age 18

    Centerville, MN 55038

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3690

    Citation: 881605561150 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/27/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscourt report
    Advertisement
    randomness