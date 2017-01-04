Carlton County Court Report: November 24-27, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 24-27, 2016:
WHITLOCK, LUCINDA KAY
Age 47
Cloquat, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3458
Citation: 090109629601 Badge #: 65521
1
10/22/2016 Traffic-Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.30(b) 16930b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/24/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FOLZ, RYAN THOMAS
Age 25
Golden Valley, MN 55427
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3701
Citation: 890393631702 Badge #: 393
1
11/12/2016 No Blaze Orange During Firearm Deer Season
(Misdemeanor) 97B.071 97B071
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/24/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
JOHNSON, TAYLIN RAE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
09-VB-16-3440
Citation: 881603870971 Badge #: 387
1
10/21/2016 Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/24/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KANAVATI, LUCAS ESSA
Age 43
Mendota Heights, MN 55118
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3433
Citation: 881605561078 Badge #: 556
1
10/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/24/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEWIS, RHONDA MARIE
Age 60
Bloomington, MN 55438
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3529
Citation: 881605561106 Badge #: 556
1
10/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILSON, JACOB ANTON
Age 44
Grand Marais, MN 55604
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3448
Citation: 881602250103 Badge #: 225
1
10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/24/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/24/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/24/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MUELLER, DAVID JOHN
Age 55
Lakeville, MN 55044
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3604
Citation: 090005631001 Badge #: 62252
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/26/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BERG, KATHERINE ROSE
Age 19
Fridley, MN 55432
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3554
Citation: 881602090550 Badge #: 209
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/26/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FINIFROCK, JOEL TIMOTHY
Age 51
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3725
Citation: 881605561172 Badge #: 556
1
11/15/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Barnum
Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/26/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GRAGE, TRAVIS A
Age 24
Marengo, WI 54855
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3539
Citation: 881602090537 Badge #: 209
1
11/03/2016 Unsecure Load
(Misdemeanor) 169.81.5 169815
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/26/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
NEUMEYER, NICOLE LAUREN
Age 23
Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3157
Citation: 881605800784 Badge #: 580
1
09/19/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/26/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
09/19/2016 Child Passenger Restraing System-Improperly Worn/Used
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.685.5(b) 1696855b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/26/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
09/19/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $40.00)
Due 11/26/2016
Fine: $40.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STRONG, BRENNON WAYNE
Age 20
Virginia, MN 55792
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3666
Citation: 881605561148 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/26/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BROUSE, JENNA MICHELE
Age 30
Minneapolis, MN 55408
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3303
Citation: 881605230609 Badge #: 523
1
10/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GEARHART, TREVEN THOMAS
Age 19
St. Croix Falls, WI 54024
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3624
Citation: 881605561117 Badge #: 556
1
11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HARVEY, COLE MCBRIDE
Age 24
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3499
Citation: 881603520576 Badge #: 352
1
10/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ZARAGOZA, BRANDON DAVID
Age 18
Centerville, MN 55038
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3690
Citation: 881605561150 Badge #: 556
1
11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/27/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor