Carlton County Court Report: November 22-23, 2016

Duluth, MN 55808

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3471

Citation: 090000002831 Badge #: 62103

1

10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/22/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WALLIEN, ERICA GENE

Age 25

Proctor, MN 55810

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3028

Citation: 090000002295 Badge #: 62252

1

09/10/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/22/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOLDEN, TROY THOMAS

Age 46

Askov, MN 55704

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2772

Citation: 090105622902 Badge #: 65512

1

08/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SIPPO, SARAH RAE

Age 25

Esko, MN 55733

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-242

Citation: 090106602401 Badge #: 65521

1

01/24/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/22/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 11/22/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WINTER, SCOTT NICHOLAS

Age 44

Barnum, MN 55707

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3669

Citation: 890393631302 Badge #: 393

1

11/08/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 11/22/2016

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

AHMED, MUSDAF ABDIRIZAK

Age 19

New Hope, MN 55428

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3237

Citation: 881605560994 Badge #: 556

1

09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/22/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/30/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/27/2016 Dismissed

DOWD, ADAM CHRISTOPHER

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3524

Citation: 881605561098 Badge #: 556

1

10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/22/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MEYERS, NICOLE LYNN

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3029

Citation: 881603870855 Badge #: 387

1

09/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/22/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEFOE, TIMOTHY CHARLES

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2639

1

12/16/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/27/2016 Dismissed

2

12/16/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 06/27/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 5 days credit. Report to serve the balance on November 16, 2016 at 10:00 am with a review hearing the same date and time.

Staggered Review - in compliance, jail stayed.

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Due 01/31/2017

Fine $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Fee Totals: $1,015.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 07/25/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/25/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/25/2016

DWI clinic, September 12 & 13, 2016 07/25/2016

Victim impact panel, August 16, 2016 07/25/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/25/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/25/2016

Random testing, at own expense 07/25/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless

pre-approved by probation 07/25/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/25/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/25/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/25/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/25/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/25/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/25/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/25/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/25/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/25/2016

Contact with probation, 07/25/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 07/25/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 07/25/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/25/2016

Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2016 at 10:00 07/25/2016

Conditions, other, Maintain current employment or be enrolled in college full time. 07/25/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

12/16/2015 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/27/2016 Dismissed

JOHNSON, RYAN KENNETH

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2135

Citation: 090109629801 Badge #: 65511

1

10/23/2016 Govt-Falsely Report Crime-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 01/07/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016

No same or similar, 1 year 11/23/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ZIMNY, RYAN GERALD

Age 38

Carlton, MN 55718

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3731

Citation: 090109632501 Badge #: 65506

1

11/20/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LABELLE, ADAM TROY

Age 36

Kettle River, MN 55057

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3313

Citation: 890390628401 Badge #: 390

1

10/10/2016 ATV-Operation on Roads and Rights of Way Prohibited

(Misdemeanor) 84.928.1(a) 849281a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

10/10/2016 ATVs-Fail to renew registration

(Misdemeanor) 84.922.6 849226

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

OLTMANNS, GARY FREDERICK

Age 69

Barnum, MN 55707

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3592

Citation: 890442631003 Badge #: 442

1

11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

Offense: Barnum

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $300.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ABDI, KATRO ABDULLAHI

Age 28

East Maplewood, MN 55119

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2829

Citation: 881603520476 Badge #: 352

1

08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016

No same or similar, 6 months 11/23/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

KROGSTAD, JARED WILLIAM

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3647

Citation: 881605561129 Badge #: 556

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TEGGATZ, MICHAEL ALAN

Age 33

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3482

Citation: 881601281425 Badge #: 128

1

10/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VANDERHEYDEN, ALLISON MARY

Age 25

St. Paul, MN 55107

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3040

Citation: 881605230559 Badge #: 523

1

09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WILKEY, ALEX BAKER

Age 18

Andover, MN 55304

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3560

Citation: 881602090556 Badge #: 209

1

11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 104/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

Due 11/23/2016

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WESTERLUND, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age 42

Blaine, MN 55434

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-2340

1

11/06/2015 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/23/2016 Dismissed

2

11/06/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Due 05/22/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 11/23/2016

DWI clinic, 11/23/2016

Victim impact panel, 11/23/2016

No same or similar, 11/23/2016

No Alcohol Related Offenses, 11/23/2016

No drug-related, Offenses 11/23/2016

No driving without insurance, 11/23/2016

No driver license violations, 11/23/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor