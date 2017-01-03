Search
    Carlton County Court Report: November 22-23, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 22-23, 2016:

    BALEN, AUSTIN JAKOB

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55808

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3471

    Citation: 090000002831 Badge #: 62103

    1

    10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/22/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WALLIEN, ERICA GENE

    Age 25

    Proctor, MN 55810

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3028

    Citation: 090000002295 Badge #: 62252

    1

    09/10/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/22/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOLDEN, TROY THOMAS

    Age 46

    Askov, MN 55704

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2772

    Citation: 090105622902 Badge #: 65512

    1

    08/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SIPPO, SARAH RAE

    Age 25

    Esko, MN 55733

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-242

    Citation: 090106602401 Badge #: 65521

    1

    01/24/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/22/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 11/22/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WINTER, SCOTT NICHOLAS

    Age 44

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3669

    Citation: 890393631302 Badge #: 393

    1

    11/08/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 11/22/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    AHMED, MUSDAF ABDIRIZAK

    Age 19

    New Hope, MN 55428

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3237

    Citation: 881605560994 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/22/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/30/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/27/2016 Dismissed

    DOWD, ADAM CHRISTOPHER

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3524

    Citation: 881605561098 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/22/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MEYERS, NICOLE LYNN

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3029

    Citation: 881603870855 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/22/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEFOE, TIMOTHY CHARLES

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2639

    1

    12/16/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2016 Dismissed

    2

    12/16/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 5 days credit. Report to serve the balance on November 16, 2016 at 10:00 am with a review hearing the same date and time.

    Staggered Review - in compliance, jail stayed.

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Due 01/31/2017

    Fine $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Fee Totals: $1,015.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 07/25/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/25/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/25/2016

    DWI clinic, September 12 & 13, 2016 07/25/2016

    Victim impact panel, August 16, 2016 07/25/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/25/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/25/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 07/25/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless

    pre-approved by probation 07/25/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/25/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/25/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/25/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/25/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/25/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/25/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/25/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/25/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/25/2016

    Contact with probation, 07/25/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 07/25/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 07/25/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/25/2016

    Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2016 at 10:00 07/25/2016

    Conditions, other, Maintain current employment or be enrolled in college full time. 07/25/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    12/16/2015 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/27/2016 Dismissed

    JOHNSON, RYAN KENNETH

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2135

    Citation: 090109629801 Badge #: 65511

    1

    10/23/2016 Govt-Falsely Report Crime-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 01/07/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016

    No same or similar, 1 year 11/23/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ZIMNY, RYAN GERALD

    Age 38

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3731

    Citation: 090109632501 Badge #: 65506

    1

    11/20/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LABELLE, ADAM TROY

    Age 36

    Kettle River, MN 55057

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3313

    Citation: 890390628401 Badge #: 390

    1

    10/10/2016 ATV-Operation on Roads and Rights of Way Prohibited

    (Misdemeanor) 84.928.1(a) 849281a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    10/10/2016 ATVs-Fail to renew registration

    (Misdemeanor) 84.922.6 849226

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    OLTMANNS, GARY FREDERICK

    Age 69

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3592

    Citation: 890442631003 Badge #: 442

    1

    11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $300.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ABDI, KATRO ABDULLAHI

    Age 28

    East Maplewood, MN 55119

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2829

    Citation: 881603520476 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016

    No same or similar, 6 months 11/23/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    KROGSTAD, JARED WILLIAM

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3647

    Citation: 881605561129 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TEGGATZ, MICHAEL ALAN

    Age 33

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3482

    Citation: 881601281425 Badge #: 128

    1

    10/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VANDERHEYDEN, ALLISON MARY

    Age 25

    St. Paul, MN 55107

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3040

    Citation: 881605230559 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 73/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WILKEY, ALEX BAKER

    Age 18

    Andover, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3560

    Citation: 881602090556 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 104/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)

    Due 11/23/2016

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $225.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WESTERLUND, KEVIN DEWAYNE

    Age 42

    Blaine, MN 55434

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-2340

    1

    11/06/2015 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Dismissed

    2

    11/06/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Due 05/22/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 11/23/2016

    DWI clinic, 11/23/2016

    Victim impact panel, 11/23/2016

    No same or similar, 11/23/2016

    No Alcohol Related Offenses, 11/23/2016

    No drug-related, Offenses 11/23/2016

    No driving without insurance, 11/23/2016

    No driver license violations, 11/23/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

