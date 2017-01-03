Carlton County Court Report: November 22-23, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 22-23, 2016:
BALEN, AUSTIN JAKOB
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55808
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3471
Citation: 090000002831 Badge #: 62103
1
10/19/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/22/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WALLIEN, ERICA GENE
Age 25
Proctor, MN 55810
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3028
Citation: 090000002295 Badge #: 62252
1
09/10/2016 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/22/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOLDEN, TROY THOMAS
Age 46
Askov, MN 55704
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2772
Citation: 090105622902 Badge #: 65512
1
08/16/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SIPPO, SARAH RAE
Age 25
Esko, MN 55733
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-242
Citation: 090106602401 Badge #: 65521
1
01/24/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/22/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/24/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 11/22/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WINTER, SCOTT NICHOLAS
Age 44
Barnum, MN 55707
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3669
Citation: 890393631302 Badge #: 393
1
11/08/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait
(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 11/22/2016
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
AHMED, MUSDAF ABDIRIZAK
Age 19
New Hope, MN 55428
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3237
Citation: 881605560994 Badge #: 556
1
09/30/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/22/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/30/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/27/2016 Dismissed
DOWD, ADAM CHRISTOPHER
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3524
Citation: 881605561098 Badge #: 556
1
10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/22/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MEYERS, NICOLE LYNN
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3029
Citation: 881603870855 Badge #: 387
1
09/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/22/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/22/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEFOE, TIMOTHY CHARLES
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2639
1
12/16/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/27/2016 Dismissed
2
12/16/2015 2nd Degree DWI - Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable - GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 06/27/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 360 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 5 days credit. Report to serve the balance on November 16, 2016 at 10:00 am with a review hearing the same date and time.
Staggered Review - in compliance, jail stayed.
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Due 01/31/2017
Fine $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Fee Totals: $1,015.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 07/25/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 07/25/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 07/25/2016
DWI clinic, September 12 & 13, 2016 07/25/2016
Victim impact panel, August 16, 2016 07/25/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/25/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/25/2016
Random testing, at own expense 07/25/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless
pre-approved by probation 07/25/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/25/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/25/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/25/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/25/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/25/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/25/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/25/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/25/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/25/2016
Contact with probation, 07/25/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 07/25/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 07/25/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/25/2016
Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2016 at 10:00 07/25/2016
Conditions, other, Maintain current employment or be enrolled in college full time. 07/25/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
12/16/2015 Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/27/2016 Dismissed
JOHNSON, RYAN KENNETH
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2135
Citation: 090109629801 Badge #: 65511
1
10/23/2016 Govt-Falsely Report Crime-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.505.1 6095051
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 01/07/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016
No same or similar, 1 year 11/23/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ZIMNY, RYAN GERALD
Age 38
Carlton, MN 55718
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3731
Citation: 090109632501 Badge #: 65506
1
11/20/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LABELLE, ADAM TROY
Age 36
Kettle River, MN 55057
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3313
Citation: 890390628401 Badge #: 390
1
10/10/2016 ATV-Operation on Roads and Rights of Way Prohibited
(Misdemeanor) 84.928.1(a) 849281a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
10/10/2016 ATVs-Fail to renew registration
(Misdemeanor) 84.922.6 849226
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
OLTMANNS, GARY FREDERICK
Age 69
Barnum, MN 55707
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3592
Citation: 890442631003 Badge #: 442
1
11/05/2016 Deer Hunting – May Not Hunt with Aid or Use of Bait
(Misdemeanor) 97B.328.1 97B3281
Offense: Barnum
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $300.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ABDI, KATRO ABDULLAHI
Age 28
East Maplewood, MN 55119
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2829
Citation: 881603520476 Badge #: 352
1
08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016
No same or similar, 6 months 11/23/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
KROGSTAD, JARED WILLIAM
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3647
Citation: 881605561129 Badge #: 556
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TEGGATZ, MICHAEL ALAN
Age 33
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3482
Citation: 881601281425 Badge #: 128
1
10/28/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VANDERHEYDEN, ALLISON MARY
Age 25
St. Paul, MN 55107
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3040
Citation: 881605230559 Badge #: 523
1
09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 73/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WILKEY, ALEX BAKER
Age 18
Andover, MN 55304
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3560
Citation: 881602090556 Badge #: 209
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 104/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $385.00)
Due 11/23/2016
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $235.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $225.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WESTERLUND, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age 42
Blaine, MN 55434
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-2340
1
11/06/2015 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/23/2016 Dismissed
2
11/06/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/23/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/23/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/23/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 1 Yr For 2 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Due 05/22/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/23/2016
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 11/23/2016
DWI clinic, 11/23/2016
Victim impact panel, 11/23/2016
No same or similar, 11/23/2016
No Alcohol Related Offenses, 11/23/2016
No drug-related, Offenses 11/23/2016
No driving without insurance, 11/23/2016
No driver license violations, 11/23/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor