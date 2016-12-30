Search
    Carlton County Court Report: November 19-21, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 19-21, 2016:

    FRITZ, MATTHEW JOSEPH

    Age 27

    Sartell, MN 56377

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3575

    Citation: 090005631005 Badge #: 62252

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HULST, PERRY JON

    Age 51

    Rush City, MN 55069

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3622

    Citation: 881605561115 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/19/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, ALLISON RILEY

    Age 23

    New Richmond, WI 54017

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3393

    Citation: 881605561055 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/19/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MISQUADACE-BRIDGE, NAKYLE RYAN

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3703

    Citation: 090109632101 Badge #: 65522

    1

    11/16/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 11/20/2016

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CORNUAUD, COLTON STUART

    Age 24

    Austin, TX 78744

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2996

    Citation: 881605230547 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/07/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/20/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    EDWARDS, RIDGE JESSIE

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3273

    Citation: 881605561010 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/20/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

     

    SOUKKALA, CHASE ALAN

    Age 19

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3527

    Citation: 881605561100 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/26/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    10/26/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    10/26/2016 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/20/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LANCE, DANCING SKY

    Age 23

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-2766

    Citation: 090007622701 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/14/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    VAUGHN, GREGORY ERIC

    Age 37

    Rochester, MN 55901

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3679

    Citation: 090000002722 Badge #: 2234

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ABRAHAMSON, KRISTIN MARIE

    Age 58

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3205

    Citation: 090101627101 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/27/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    DURET, BLAKE LINN

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3456

    Citation: 090100002082 Badge #: 65509

    1

    10/22/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

     (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/22/2016 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SHABAIASH, TRAE DILLON

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-14-752

    Citation: 090107408204 Badge #: 65512

    1

    03/23/2014 Drivers License – Driving Without A Valid License For Vehicle Class or Type

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(A) 171021a                                                            

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2015

    Obtain driver’s license, 04/23/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    THOMPSON, ARLENE MARIE

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-2925

    Citation: 090106525601 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/13/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $345.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $345.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    09/13/2015 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $345.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $345.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HARRIS, VINCENT JEROME

    Age 45

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-411

    Citation: 000700003927 Badge #: 1FD127

    1

    02/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    BARCUS, NICKI RAI

    Age 56

    Alborn, MN 55702

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3430

    Citation: 881605561075 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/20/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BURGERS, DICK

    Age 68

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3691

    Citation: 881605561159 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PEDERSEN, JAMES ALLEN

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-14-2896

    Citation: 881405560749 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/06/2014 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $135.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

    04/23/2015) Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    SINGH, RAHUL RANJAN

    Age 36

    Hopkins, MN 55343

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3562

    Citation: 881602090557 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TAPANI, JESSICA LEE

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3522

    Citation: 881605561090 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    URRUTIA, PRESTON SLOANE

    Age 40

    San Francisco, CA 94110

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3199

    Citation: 881603870900 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PYRON, ALLEN LASHAWN

    Age 33

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-12-3072

    1

    08/07/2012 Theft-by Swindle

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(4) 6095224

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Amended Plea 04/23/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/23/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2014

    Pay restitution, 04/23/2014

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/23/2014

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

    QUARNSTROM, COLE ALAN

    Age 19

    Fridley, MN 55421

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-2667

    Citation: 090201622401 Badge #: 63867

    1

    08/11/2016 Traffic-Maximum Bumper Height-Vans-Pick-Up Truck

    (Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/21/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WETZEL, JAY CURTISS

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3454

    Citation: 090201629501 Badge #: 63866

    1

    10/21/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed

