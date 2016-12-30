Carlton County Court Report: November 19-21, 2016

Sartell, MN 56377

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3575

Citation: 090005631005 Badge #: 62252

1

11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HULST, PERRY JON

Age 51

Rush City, MN 55069

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3622

Citation: 881605561115 Badge #: 556

1

11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/19/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTIN, ALLISON RILEY

Age 23

New Richmond, WI 54017

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3393

Citation: 881605561055 Badge #: 556

1

10/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/19/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MISQUADACE-BRIDGE, NAKYLE RYAN

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3703

Citation: 090109632101 Badge #: 65522

1

11/16/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 11/20/2016

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CORNUAUD, COLTON STUART

Age 24

Austin, TX 78744

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2996

Citation: 881605230547 Badge #: 523

1

09/07/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/20/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

EDWARDS, RIDGE JESSIE

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3273

Citation: 881605561010 Badge #: 556

1

10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/20/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SOUKKALA, CHASE ALAN

Age 19

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3527

Citation: 881605561100 Badge #: 556

1

10/26/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/20/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

10/26/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/20/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

10/26/2016 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/20/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LANCE, DANCING SKY

Age 23

Kettle River, MN 55757

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-2766

Citation: 090007622701 Badge #: 62249

1

08/14/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

VAUGHN, GREGORY ERIC

Age 37

Rochester, MN 55901

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3679

Citation: 090000002722 Badge #: 2234

1

11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ABRAHAMSON, KRISTIN MARIE

Age 58

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3205

Citation: 090101627101 Badge #: 65522

1

09/27/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

DURET, BLAKE LINN

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3456

Citation: 090100002082 Badge #: 65509

1

10/22/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed

2

10/22/2016 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SHABAIASH, TRAE DILLON

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-14-752

Citation: 090107408204 Badge #: 65512

1

03/23/2014 Drivers License – Driving Without A Valid License For Vehicle Class or Type

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(A) 171021a

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2015

Obtain driver’s license, 04/23/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

THOMPSON, ARLENE MARIE

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-2925

Citation: 090106525601 Badge #: 65522

1

09/13/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $345.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $345.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

09/13/2015 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title

(Petty Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $345.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $345.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HARRIS, VINCENT JEROME

Age 45

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-411

Citation: 000700003927 Badge #: 1FD127

1

02/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

BARCUS, NICKI RAI

Age 56

Alborn, MN 55702

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3430

Citation: 881605561075 Badge #: 556

1

10/20/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BURGERS, DICK

Age 68

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3691

Citation: 881605561159 Badge #: 556

1

11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PEDERSEN, JAMES ALLEN

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-14-2896

Citation: 881405560749 Badge #: 556

1

10/06/2014 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $135.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.

04/23/2015) Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

SINGH, RAHUL RANJAN

Age 36

Hopkins, MN 55343

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3562

Citation: 881602090557 Badge #: 209

1

11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TAPANI, JESSICA LEE

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3522

Citation: 881605561090 Badge #: 556

1

10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

URRUTIA, PRESTON SLOANE

Age 40

San Francisco, CA 94110

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3199

Citation: 881603870900 Badge #: 387

1

09/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PYRON, ALLEN LASHAWN

Age 33

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-12-3072

1

08/07/2012 Theft-by Swindle

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(4) 6095224

Offense: Moose Lake

Amended Plea 04/23/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/23/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2014

Pay restitution, 04/23/2014

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/23/2014

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2014)

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)

QUARNSTROM, COLE ALAN

Age 19

Fridley, MN 55421

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-2667

Citation: 090201622401 Badge #: 63867

1

08/11/2016 Traffic-Maximum Bumper Height-Vans-Pick-Up Truck

(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/21/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WETZEL, JAY CURTISS

Age 33

Duluth, MN 55811

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3454

Citation: 090201629501 Badge #: 63866

1

10/21/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed