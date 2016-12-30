Carlton County Court Report: November 19-21, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 19-21, 2016:
FRITZ, MATTHEW JOSEPH
Age 27
Sartell, MN 56377
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3575
Citation: 090005631005 Badge #: 62252
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HULST, PERRY JON
Age 51
Rush City, MN 55069
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3622
Citation: 881605561115 Badge #: 556
1
11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/19/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTIN, ALLISON RILEY
Age 23
New Richmond, WI 54017
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3393
Citation: 881605561055 Badge #: 556
1
10/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/19/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/19/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/19/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/19/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MISQUADACE-BRIDGE, NAKYLE RYAN
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3703
Citation: 090109632101 Badge #: 65522
1
11/16/2016 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 11/20/2016
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CORNUAUD, COLTON STUART
Age 24
Austin, TX 78744
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2996
Citation: 881605230547 Badge #: 523
1
09/07/2016 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/20/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
EDWARDS, RIDGE JESSIE
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3273
Citation: 881605561010 Badge #: 556
1
10/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/20/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SOUKKALA, CHASE ALAN
Age 19
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3527
Citation: 881605561100 Badge #: 556
1
10/26/2016 Bumper Height 25 Inches Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
10/26/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
10/26/2016 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/20/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/20/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LANCE, DANCING SKY
Age 23
Kettle River, MN 55757
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-2766
Citation: 090007622701 Badge #: 62249
1
08/14/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
VAUGHN, GREGORY ERIC
Age 37
Rochester, MN 55901
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3679
Citation: 090000002722 Badge #: 2234
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ABRAHAMSON, KRISTIN MARIE
Age 58
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3205
Citation: 090101627101 Badge #: 65522
1
09/27/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
DURET, BLAKE LINN
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3456
Citation: 090100002082 Badge #: 65509
1
10/22/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed
2
10/22/2016 Traffic-Seat Belt Required Driver and Passengers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SHABAIASH, TRAE DILLON
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-14-752
Citation: 090107408204 Badge #: 65512
1
03/23/2014 Drivers License – Driving Without A Valid License For Vehicle Class or Type
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(A) 171021a
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2015
Obtain driver’s license, 04/23/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
THOMPSON, ARLENE MARIE
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-2925
Citation: 090106525601 Badge #: 65522
1
09/13/2015 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Petty Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $345.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $345.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
09/13/2015 Traffic-Failure to Transfer Title
(Petty Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $345.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $345.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HARRIS, VINCENT JEROME
Age 45
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-411
Citation: 000700003927 Badge #: 1FD127
1
02/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
BARCUS, NICKI RAI
Age 56
Alborn, MN 55702
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3430
Citation: 881605561075 Badge #: 556
1
10/20/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BURGERS, DICK
Age 68
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3691
Citation: 881605561159 Badge #: 556
1
11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PEDERSEN, JAMES ALLEN
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-14-2896
Citation: 881405560749 Badge #: 556
1
10/06/2014 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 04/23/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/23/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $135.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date.
04/23/2015) Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
SINGH, RAHUL RANJAN
Age 36
Hopkins, MN 55343
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3562
Citation: 881602090557 Badge #: 209
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TAPANI, JESSICA LEE
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3522
Citation: 881605561090 Badge #: 556
1
10/25/2016 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
URRUTIA, PRESTON SLOANE
Age 40
San Francisco, CA 94110
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3199
Citation: 881603870900 Badge #: 387
1
09/25/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PYRON, ALLEN LASHAWN
Age 33
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-12-3072
1
08/07/2012 Theft-by Swindle
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(4) 6095224
Offense: Moose Lake
Amended Plea 04/23/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/23/2014 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/23/2014
Pay restitution, 04/23/2014
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 04/23/2014
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/23/2014)
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 2 Yr)
QUARNSTROM, COLE ALAN
Age 19
Fridley, MN 55421
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-2667
Citation: 090201622401 Badge #: 63867
1
08/11/2016 Traffic-Maximum Bumper Height-Vans-Pick-Up Truck
(Misdemeanor) 169.73.4(a)(2) 169734a2
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/21/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/21/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WETZEL, JAY CURTISS
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55811
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3454
Citation: 090201629501 Badge #: 63866
1
10/21/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 11/21/2016 Dismissed