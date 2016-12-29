Carlton County Court Report: November 18, 2016

Age 35

Mountain Iron, MN 55768

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3603

Citation: 090005631002 Badge #: 62252

1

11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate outside Urban 95/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

Age 22

Sawyer, MN 55780

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-15-417

Citation: 090100001654 Badge #: 65507

1

02/02/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed

2

02/02/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

Age 22

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-462

Citation: 0000700002252 Badge #: 69411

1

02/18/2015 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 05/31/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-1353

Citation: 000700004383 Badge #: 9427

1

05/12/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 05/31/2016

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

05/12/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-821

Citation: 0007000003360 Badge #: 1FD135

1

03/28/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Due 05/31/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

PURIFOY, JAMES NELSON

Age 20

Duluth, MN 55806

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-1774

Citation: 890393614206 Badge #: 393

1

05/21/2016 ATV – Training Requirements – 16 or older – Violation

(Misdemeanor) 84.925.5(a) 849255a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BARTHEL, MICHAEL JOHN

Age 57

Fort Ripley, MN 56449

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3489

Citation: 881601770579 Badge #: 177

1

10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAUER, SPENCER M

Age 26

Eau Claire, WI 54703

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3557

Citation: 881602090549 Badge #: 209

1

11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

EARNEY, ADAM JOSEPH

Age 24

Lakeland Shores, MN 55043

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3637

Citation: 881601770598 Badge #: 177

1

11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART

Age 20

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3530

Citation: 881605561109 Badge #: 556

1

11/01/2016 Muffler Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FISH, KALLIE SUSAN

Age 32

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2998

Citation: 881605230551 Badge #: 523

1

09/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HOA, EMILY VANESSA TRA MI

Age 25

Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3342

Citation: 881603010755 Badge #: 301

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUSNIK, CORY MICHAEL

Age 27

Stacy, MN 55079

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3694

Citation: 881605561155 Badge #: 556

1

11/13/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

11/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MCDONALD, BILLIE JO

Age 38

Waubon, MN 56589

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3011

Citation: 881605560912 Badge #: 556

1

09/08/2016 Pedestrian Fail To Obey Traffic Signal

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.21.1 169211

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MORRIS, JULIA ELIZABETH

Age 20

Big Lake, MN 55309

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3488

Citation: 881601770578 Badge #: 177

1

10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLATE, CATALINA FRANCISCA

Age 27

North St. Paul, MN 55109

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2994

Citation: 881604590520 Badge #: 459

1

09/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLSON, THOMAS ALEXANDER

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3486

Citation: 881604100580 Badge #: 410

1

10/28/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WICHERN, JACOB BRYAN

Age 28

Andover, MN 55304

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3398

Citation: 881603520566 Badge #: 352

1

10/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/18/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor