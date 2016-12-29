Carlton County Court Report: November 18, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 18, 2016:
SHINKLE, NICHOLAS THANE MCQUILLAN
Age 35
Mountain Iron, MN 55768
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3603
Citation: 090005631002 Badge #: 62252
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate outside Urban 95/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WISE, CHARLES GEORGE
Age 22
Sawyer, MN 55780
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-15-417
Citation: 090100001654 Badge #: 65507
1
02/02/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed
2
02/02/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
WISE, CHARLES GEORGE
Age 22
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-462
Citation: 0000700002252 Badge #: 69411
1
02/18/2015 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 05/31/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-1353
Citation: 000700004383 Badge #: 9427
1
05/12/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 05/31/2016
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
05/12/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-821
Citation: 0007000003360 Badge #: 1FD135
1
03/28/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Due 05/31/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
PURIFOY, JAMES NELSON
Age 20
Duluth, MN 55806
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-1774
Citation: 890393614206 Badge #: 393
1
05/21/2016 ATV – Training Requirements – 16 or older – Violation
(Misdemeanor) 84.925.5(a) 849255a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BARTHEL, MICHAEL JOHN
Age 57
Fort Ripley, MN 56449
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3489
Citation: 881601770579 Badge #: 177
1
10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAUER, SPENCER M
Age 26
Eau Claire, WI 54703
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3557
Citation: 881602090549 Badge #: 209
1
11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
EARNEY, ADAM JOSEPH
Age 24
Lakeland Shores, MN 55043
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3637
Citation: 881601770598 Badge #: 177
1
11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART
Age 20
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3530
Citation: 881605561109 Badge #: 556
1
11/01/2016 Muffler Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FISH, KALLIE SUSAN
Age 32
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2998
Citation: 881605230551 Badge #: 523
1
09/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HOA, EMILY VANESSA TRA MI
Age 25
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3342
Citation: 881603010755 Badge #: 301
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUSNIK, CORY MICHAEL
Age 27
Stacy, MN 55079
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3694
Citation: 881605561155 Badge #: 556
1
11/13/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
11/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MCDONALD, BILLIE JO
Age 38
Waubon, MN 56589
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3011
Citation: 881605560912 Badge #: 556
1
09/08/2016 Pedestrian Fail To Obey Traffic Signal
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.21.1 169211
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MORRIS, JULIA ELIZABETH
Age 20
Big Lake, MN 55309
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3488
Citation: 881601770578 Badge #: 177
1
10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLATE, CATALINA FRANCISCA
Age 27
North St. Paul, MN 55109
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2994
Citation: 881604590520 Badge #: 459
1
09/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSON, THOMAS ALEXANDER
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3486
Citation: 881604100580 Badge #: 410
1
10/28/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WICHERN, JACOB BRYAN
Age 28
Andover, MN 55304
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3398
Citation: 881603520566 Badge #: 352
1
10/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/18/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor