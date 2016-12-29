Search
    Carlton County Court Report: November 18, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 18, 2016:

    SHINKLE, NICHOLAS THANE MCQUILLAN

    Age 35

    Mountain Iron, MN 55768

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3603

    Citation: 090005631002 Badge #: 62252

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate outside Urban 95/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

    Age 22

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-15-417

    Citation: 090100001654 Badge #: 65507

    1

    02/02/2015 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed

    2

    02/02/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

     

    WISE, CHARLES GEORGE

    Age 22

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-462

    Citation: 0000700002252 Badge #: 69411

    1

    02/18/2015 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-1353

    Citation: 000700004383 Badge #: 9427

    1

    05/12/2015 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 05/31/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    05/12/2015 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 49/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Dismissed

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-821

    Citation: 0007000003360 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    03/28/2016 Drivers License – Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1(a) 171021a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Due 05/31/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    PURIFOY, JAMES NELSON

    Age 20

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-1774

    Citation: 890393614206 Badge #: 393

    1

    05/21/2016 ATV – Training Requirements – 16 or older – Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 84.925.5(a) 849255a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/18/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BARTHEL, MICHAEL JOHN

    Age 57

    Fort Ripley, MN 56449

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3489

    Citation: 881601770579 Badge #: 177

    1

    10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAUER, SPENCER M

    Age 26

    Eau Claire, WI 54703

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3557

    Citation: 881602090549 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    EARNEY, ADAM JOSEPH

    Age 24

    Lakeland Shores, MN 55043

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3637

    Citation: 881601770598 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ERKKILA, JOSEPH HART

    Age 20

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3530

    Citation: 881605561109 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/01/2016 Muffler Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FISH, KALLIE SUSAN

    Age 32

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2998

    Citation: 881605230551 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/08/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HOA, EMILY VANESSA TRA MI

    Age 25

    Brooklyn Center, MN 55429

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3342

    Citation: 881603010755 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUSNIK, CORY MICHAEL

    Age 27

    Stacy, MN 55079

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3694

    Citation: 881605561155 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/13/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner >1.4 Grams)

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    11/13/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MCDONALD, BILLIE JO

    Age 38

    Waubon, MN 56589

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3011

    Citation: 881605560912 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/08/2016 Pedestrian Fail To Obey Traffic Signal

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.21.1 169211

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MORRIS, JULIA ELIZABETH

    Age 20

    Big Lake, MN 55309

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3488

    Citation: 881601770578 Badge #: 177

    1

    10/29/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLATE, CATALINA FRANCISCA

    Age 27

    North St. Paul, MN 55109

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2994

    Citation: 881604590520 Badge #: 459

    1

    09/07/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSON, THOMAS ALEXANDER

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3486

    Citation: 881604100580 Badge #: 410

    1

    10/28/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WICHERN, JACOB BRYAN

    Age 28

    Andover, MN 55304

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3398

    Citation: 881603520566 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/18/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/18/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/18/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

