Carlton County Court Report: November 17, 2016

Iron, MN 55751-8148

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1952

Citation: 090000001446 Badge #: 62247

1

09/07/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

Offense: Carlton

Plea 01/07/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

2

09/07/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Carlton

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

No same or similar, 11/17/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

CARLSON, DOUGLAS GILLETTE

Age 29

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1384

1

04/21/2016 Issue Dishonored Check-Value Not More Than $250

(Misdemeanor) 609.535.2a(a)(3) 6095352aa3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016

Restitution reserved, left open for 30 days. 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

DAVIDSON, ALLY MARIE

Age 18

Superior, WI 54880

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3051

Citation: 090005625402 Badge #: 62252

1

09/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HOFFORD, BRADY LAINE

Age 30

Sandstone, MN 55072

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-929

Citation: 090009511401 Badge #: 62245

1

04/22/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/16/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $65.00

Fee Totals: $140.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016

No contact with victim(s), 11/17/2016

Pay restitution, 11/17/2016)

MARTINEZ, CECILIA I

Age 42

Alexandria, VA 22301-1727

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3600

Citation: 090002631009 Badge #: 62234

1

11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate outside Urban 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VERES, STEVEN IMRE

Age 42

St. Paul, MN 55106

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-1649

1

08/22/2016 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine

(Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 58 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 5 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)

Comment: Serve one year cclec with 88 days credit. Balance of time can be served at nercc.

Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016

Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow recommendations of case manager. 11/17/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016

Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/17/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/17/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, and participate fully in all recommended programming as directed and follow all institution and program rules. 11/17/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

08/22/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

3

08/22/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

FLUCK, JACOB WILLIAM

Age 34

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-742

1

04/17/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

2

04/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the domestic abuse intervention project. 11/17/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 11/17/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016

Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 11/17/2016

Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 11/17/2016

No threats of violence, 11/17/2016

No same or similar, 11/17/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016

Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 11/17/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 11/17/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

NORTHRUP, AARON HOWARD EZIGAA

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-1514

Citation: 090106614301 Badge #: 65520

1

05/22/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

POWERS, MATTHEW DAVID

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1419

Citation: 090106620401 Badge #: 65519

1

07/21/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

2

07/21/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 21 Days)

Due 04/30/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

STEVENS, PETER HAROLD

Age 50

Coleraine, MN 55722

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2015

Citation: 090101628402 Badge #: 65521

1

10/10/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 05/30/2017

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016

Victim impact panel, Dec 20, 2016 11/17/2016

DWI clinic, Dec 5 & 6, 2016 11/17/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

10/10/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

3

10/10/2016 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving restrictions-Drive/operate/control

(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

4

10/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

WAPPES, JOANNE MARIE

Age 65

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1390

Citation: 090106619702 Badge #: 65521

1

07/15/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $2.00

Fee Totals: $137.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $2 11/17/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BLACKETTER, MATTHEW NMN

Age 33

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-912

Citation: 000700002839 Badge #: 9429

1

05/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016

Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 11/17/2016

Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, no contact orders 11/17/2016

No threats of violence, 11/17/2016

No same or similar, 11/17/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

COLLARD, JACOB DANIEL

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-388

1

02/26/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,060.00

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 8 days credit. Balance of time can be served on electronic monitoring or sentence to serve. Must make arrangement within 30 days.

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016

Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016

No same or similar, 11/17/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/17/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/17/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 11/17/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 11/17/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

02/26/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Racing on street or highway

(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(b) 169131b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

3

02/26/2016 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 62/30

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

DEFOE, ANNA MARIA

Age 51

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-857

1

04/11/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

2

04/11/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence: serve 30 days cclec with 1 day credit.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Fine $ 1,500.00

Stay $ 800.00

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $700.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $890.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 11/17/2016

Victim impact panel, 11/17/2016

DWI clinic, 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

Make all future court appearances, May 8, 2017 at 9:00 am 11/17/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 11/17/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 11/17/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

LANCE, RUNNING FREE

Age 24

Kettle River, MN 55757

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-15-1715

Citation: 000700004384 Badge #: 9427

1

06/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00

Fee Totals: $300.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

06/09/2015 MV Reg-Collector Plates-Cancelled/Stolen/Revoked Plates

(Misdemeanor) 168.10.3(1) 1681031

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 12/29/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

MERRILL, VINCENT EDWARD, JR.

Age 29

McGregor, MN 55760

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1403

1

07/19/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

CARLSON, DOUGLAS GILLETTE

Age 29

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-1413

Citation: 890442612401 Badge #: 442

1

05/03/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Garbage-by a Person

(Misdemeanor) 88.171.8(a) 881718a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, reserved for 30 days 11/17/2016

No same or similar, 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ANDERSON, TREVOR JAMES

Age 21

Nampa, ID 83687

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2992

Citation: 881605230540 Badge #: 523

1

09/06/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHEN, SHUSI

Age 31

Framingham, MA 01702

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3325

Citation: 881603520550 Badge #: 352

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CHRISTENSEN, JAY ALLEN

Age 20

Mahtomedi, MN 55115

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3686

Citation: 881603520590 Badge #: 352

1

11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAHMEN, PAULA RAE

Age 50

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1669

1

08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

2

08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the 4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 01/31/2017

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $690.00

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 11/17/2016

Victim impact panel, 11/17/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/17/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HOPKINS, RICHARD EARL

Age 24

South St. Paul, MN 55075

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3351

Citation: 881605561022 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JOHNSON, JEREMIAH JOEL

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3645

Citation: 881605561125 Badge #: 556

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

11/11/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

MATTINEN, NICHOLAS SHAWN

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-15-2643

1

12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

2

12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/27/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: Staggered review: report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Review hearing February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $190.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/08/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/08/2016

Random testing, at own expense 09/08/2016

No driver license violations, 09/08/2016

No driving without insurance, 09/08/2016

No registration violation, 09/08/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/08/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/08/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/08/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/08/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/08/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/08/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/08/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/08/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/08/2016

Contact with probation, 09/08/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 09/08/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 09/08/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 09/08/2016

Victim impact panel, 09/08/2016

Make all future court appearances, Continue Sentencing – November 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am

Review – February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am. 09/08/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/08/2018

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

12/17/2015 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

SMALL, BRYAN MATHEW

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-13-367

1

02/14/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 04/17/2013 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Amended Court Decision 07/11/2016 Continued Judge:

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: balance of time may be served by alternatives – electronic monitoring or STS.

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/08/2013

Contact with probation, 05/08/2013

Follow all instructions of probation, 05/08/2013

Sign Probation Agreement, 05/08/2013

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/08/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/08/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/08/2013

Random testing, 05/08/2013

Submit to Random Searches, 05/08/2013

Conditions, other, complete Driving with Care Program 05/08/2013)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $500.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $575.00

Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: 5/14/14 Probation Violation – Revoke 30 days jail and serve as follows: credit for 2 days served, serve balance of 18 days in jail or 18 days EHM.

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Condition – Adult (Electronic monitoring, 30 days electronic monitoring 11/25/2015)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr 6 Mo)

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, Follow all recommendations of assessment. Upon successful completion of program. Can be discharged from probation. 07/11/2016)

ULRICH, CARLY DELORES

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3633

Citation: 881601770593 Badge #: 177

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/17/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

YOST, BENJAMIN ALAN

Age 20

Plymouth, MN 55446

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3385

Citation: 881605561042 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 11/17/2016

Fine $ 60.00

Imposed Fine $ 60.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/16/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

LANCE, RUNNING FREE

Age 24

Kettle River, MN 55757

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-15-2226

Citation: 090203519801 Badge #: 63866

1

07/17/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

07/17/2015 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 12/29/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed