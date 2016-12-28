Search
    Carlton County Court Report: November 17, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 17, 2016:

    BREN, PATRICIA ANN

    Age 34

    Iron, MN 55751-8148

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1952

    Citation: 090000001446 Badge #: 62247

    1

    09/07/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 01/07/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/07/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

    No same or similar, 11/17/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, DOUGLAS GILLETTE

    Age 29

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1384

    1

    04/21/2016 Issue Dishonored Check-Value Not More Than $250

    (Misdemeanor) 609.535.2a(a)(3) 6095352aa3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016

    Restitution reserved, left open for 30 days. 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    DAVIDSON, ALLY MARIE

    Age 18

    Superior, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3051

    Citation: 090005625402 Badge #: 62252

    1

    09/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HOFFORD, BRADY LAINE

    Age 30

    Sandstone, MN 55072

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-929

    Citation: 090009511401 Badge #: 62245

    1

    04/22/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/16/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $65.00

    Fee Totals: $140.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016

    No contact with victim(s), 11/17/2016

    Pay restitution, 11/17/2016)

    MARTINEZ, CECILIA I

    Age 42

    Alexandria, VA 22301-1727

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3600

    Citation: 090002631009 Badge #: 62234

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate outside Urban 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VERES, STEVEN IMRE

    Age 42

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-1649

    1

    08/22/2016 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine

    (Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 58 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 5 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)

    Comment: Serve one year cclec with 88 days credit. Balance of time can be served at nercc.

    Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016

    Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow recommendations of case manager. 11/17/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/17/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/17/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

    Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, and participate fully in all recommended programming as directed and follow all institution and program rules. 11/17/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    08/22/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    3

    08/22/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    FLUCK, JACOB WILLIAM

    Age 34

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-742

    1

    04/17/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the domestic abuse intervention project. 11/17/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 11/17/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 11/17/2016

    Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 11/17/2016

    No threats of violence, 11/17/2016

    No same or similar, 11/17/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

    Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016

    Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 11/17/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 11/17/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    NORTHRUP, AARON HOWARD EZIGAA

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-1514

    Citation: 090106614301 Badge #: 65520

    1

    05/22/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    POWERS, MATTHEW DAVID

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1419

    Citation: 090106620401 Badge #: 65519

    1

    07/21/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/21/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 21 Days)

    Due 04/30/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    STEVENS, PETER HAROLD

    Age 50

    Coleraine, MN 55722

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2015

    Citation: 090101628402 Badge #: 65521

    1

    10/10/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 05/30/2017

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016

    Victim impact panel, Dec 20, 2016 11/17/2016

    DWI clinic, Dec 5 & 6, 2016 11/17/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    10/10/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    3

    10/10/2016 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving restrictions-Drive/operate/control

    (Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    4

    10/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    WAPPES, JOANNE MARIE

    Age 65

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1390

    Citation: 090106619702 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/15/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $2.00

    Fee Totals: $137.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $2 11/17/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLACKETTER, MATTHEW NMN

    Age 33

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-912

    Citation: 000700002839 Badge #: 9429

    1

    05/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 11/17/2016

    Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, no contact orders 11/17/2016

    No threats of violence, 11/17/2016

    No same or similar, 11/17/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

    Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    COLLARD, JACOB DANIEL

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-388

    1

    02/26/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,060.00

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 8 days credit. Balance of time can be served on electronic monitoring or sentence to serve. Must make arrangement within 30 days.

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016

    No same or similar, 11/17/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/17/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/17/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

    Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 11/17/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 11/17/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    02/26/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Racing on street or highway

    (Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(b) 169131b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    3

    02/26/2016 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 62/30

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed

    DEFOE, ANNA MARIA

    Age 51

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-857

    1

    04/11/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/11/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: serve 30 days cclec with 1 day credit.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 1,500.00

    Stay $ 800.00

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $700.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $890.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 11/17/2016

    Victim impact panel, 11/17/2016

    DWI clinic, 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

    Make all future court appearances, May 8, 2017 at 9:00 am 11/17/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016

    Contact with probation, 11/17/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 11/17/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 11/17/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    LANCE, RUNNING FREE

    Age 24

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-15-1715

    Citation: 000700004384 Badge #: 9427

    1

    06/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00

    Fee Totals: $300.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    06/09/2015 MV Reg-Collector Plates-Cancelled/Stolen/Revoked Plates

    (Misdemeanor) 168.10.3(1) 1681031

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 12/29/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    MERRILL, VINCENT EDWARD, JR.

    Age 29

    McGregor, MN 55760

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1403

    1

    07/19/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

    (Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    CARLSON, DOUGLAS GILLETTE

    Age 29

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-1413

    Citation: 890442612401 Badge #: 442

    1

    05/03/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Garbage-by a Person

    (Misdemeanor) 88.171.8(a) 881718a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, reserved for 30 days 11/17/2016

    No same or similar, 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ANDERSON, TREVOR JAMES

    Age 21

    Nampa, ID 83687

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2992

    Citation: 881605230540 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/06/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHEN, SHUSI

    Age 31

    Framingham, MA 01702

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3325

    Citation: 881603520550 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CHRISTENSEN, JAY ALLEN

    Age 20

    Mahtomedi, MN 55115

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3686

    Citation: 881603520590 Badge #: 352

    1

    11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAHMEN, PAULA RAE

    Age 50

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1669

    1

    08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the 4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 01/31/2017

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $690.00

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 11/17/2016

    Victim impact panel, 11/17/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/17/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HOPKINS, RICHARD EARL

    Age 24

    South St. Paul, MN 55075

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3351

    Citation: 881605561022 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JOHNSON, JEREMIAH JOEL

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3645

    Citation: 881605561125 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    11/11/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    MATTINEN, NICHOLAS SHAWN

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-15-2643

    1

    12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

    2

    12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: Staggered review: report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Review hearing February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $190.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/08/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/08/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 09/08/2016

    No driver license violations, 09/08/2016

    No driving without insurance, 09/08/2016

    No registration violation, 09/08/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/08/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/08/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/08/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/08/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/08/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/08/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/08/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/08/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/08/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/08/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 09/08/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 09/08/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 09/08/2016

    Victim impact panel, 09/08/2016

    Make all future court appearances, Continue Sentencing – November 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am

    Review – February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am. 09/08/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/08/2018

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    12/17/2015 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed

    SMALL, BRYAN MATHEW

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-13-367

    1

    02/14/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 04/17/2013 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Amended Court Decision 07/11/2016 Continued Judge:

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: balance of time may be served by alternatives – electronic monitoring or STS.

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/08/2013

    Contact with probation, 05/08/2013

    Follow all instructions of probation, 05/08/2013

    Sign Probation Agreement, 05/08/2013

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/08/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/08/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/08/2013

    Random testing, 05/08/2013

    Submit to Random Searches, 05/08/2013

    Conditions, other, complete Driving with Care Program 05/08/2013)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $500.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $575.00

    Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: 5/14/14 Probation Violation – Revoke 30 days jail and serve as follows: credit for 2 days served, serve balance of 18 days in jail or 18 days EHM.

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Condition – Adult (Electronic monitoring, 30 days electronic monitoring 11/25/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr 6 Mo)

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, Follow all recommendations of assessment. Upon successful completion of program. Can be discharged from probation. 07/11/2016)

    ULRICH, CARLY DELORES

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3633

    Citation: 881601770593 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    YOST, BENJAMIN ALAN

    Age 20

    Plymouth, MN 55446

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3385

    Citation: 881605561042 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 11/17/2016

    Fine $ 60.00

    Imposed Fine $ 60.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/16/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

    LANCE, RUNNING FREE

    Age 24

    Kettle River, MN 55757

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-15-2226

    Citation: 090203519801 Badge #: 63866

    1

    07/17/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    07/17/2015 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 12/29/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed

