Carlton County Court Report: November 17, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 17, 2016:
BREN, PATRICIA ANN
Age 34
Iron, MN 55751-8148
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1952
Citation: 090000001446 Badge #: 62247
1
09/07/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(1) 60922411
Offense: Carlton
Plea 01/07/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
2
09/07/2015 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Carlton
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016)
No same or similar, 11/17/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
CARLSON, DOUGLAS GILLETTE
Age 29
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1384
1
04/21/2016 Issue Dishonored Check-Value Not More Than $250
(Misdemeanor) 609.535.2a(a)(3) 6095352aa3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Restitution reserved, left open for 30 days. 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Restitution reserved, left open for 30 days. 11/17/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
DAVIDSON, ALLY MARIE
Age 18
Superior, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3051
Citation: 090005625402 Badge #: 62252
1
09/10/2016 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HOFFORD, BRADY LAINE
Age 30
Sandstone, MN 55072
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-929
Citation: 090009511401 Badge #: 62245
1
04/22/2015 Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1(2) 60922412
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/16/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $65.00
Fee Totals: $140.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016
No contact with victim(s), 11/17/2016
Pay restitution, 11/17/2016)
MARTINEZ, CECILIA I
Age 42
Alexandria, VA 22301-1727
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3600
Citation: 090002631009 Badge #: 62234
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate outside Urban 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VERES, STEVEN IMRE
Age 42
St. Paul, MN 55106
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-1649
1
08/22/2016 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine
(Felony) 152.022.2(a)(1) 1520222a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 58 Mo, Stay For 5 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 5 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 88 Days)
Comment: Serve one year cclec with 88 days credit. Balance of time can be served at nercc.
Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016
Complete treatment, While at nercc, follow recommendations of case manager. 11/17/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016
Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/17/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/17/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016
Contact with probation, 11/17/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, and participate fully in all recommended programming as directed and follow all institution and program rules. 11/17/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 11/17/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
08/22/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
3
08/22/2016 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
FLUCK, JACOB WILLIAM
Age 34
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-742
1
04/17/2016 Domestic Assault By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/13/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
2
04/17/2016 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the domestic abuse intervention project. 11/17/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 11/17/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016
Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 11/17/2016
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 11/17/2016
No threats of violence, 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the domestic abuse intervention project. 11/17/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 11/17/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016
Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 11/17/2016
Conditions, other, abide by all danco, ofp, hro and no contact orders 11/17/2016
No threats of violence, 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 11/17/2016
Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 11/17/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 11/17/2016)
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016
Contact with probation, 11/17/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016
Make all future court appearances, April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm 11/17/2016
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 11/17/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
NORTHRUP, AARON HOWARD EZIGAA
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-1514
Citation: 090106614301 Badge #: 65520
1
05/22/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
POWERS, MATTHEW DAVID
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1419
Citation: 090106620401 Badge #: 65519
1
07/21/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
2
07/21/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 58 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 21 Days)
Due 04/30/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
STEVENS, PETER HAROLD
Age 50
Coleraine, MN 55722
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2015
Citation: 090101628402 Badge #: 65521
1
10/10/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More in 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 05/30/2017
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016
Victim impact panel, Dec 20, 2016 11/17/2016
DWI clinic, Dec 5 & 6, 2016 11/17/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016
Victim impact panel, Dec 20, 2016 11/17/2016
DWI clinic, Dec 5 & 6, 2016 11/17/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/17/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
10/10/2016 Traffic-DWI-4th Degree Drive While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
3
10/10/2016 Drivers’ Licenses-Driving restrictions-Drive/operate/control
(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
4
10/10/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
WAPPES, JOANNE MARIE
Age 65
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1390
Citation: 090106619702 Badge #: 65521
1
07/15/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $2.00
Fee Totals: $137.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $2 11/17/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $2 11/17/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/17/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLACKETTER, MATTHEW NMN
Age 33
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-912
Citation: 000700002839 Badge #: 9429
1
05/08/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 87 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016
Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 11/17/2016
Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, no contact orders 11/17/2016
No threats of violence, 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016
Contact with probation, 11/17/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016
Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation 11/17/2016
Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, no contact orders 11/17/2016
No threats of violence, 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
COLLARD, JACOB DANIEL
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-388
1
02/26/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/12/2016 Guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $900.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,060.00
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Comment: Serve 30 days cclec with 8 days credit. Balance of time can be served on electronic monitoring or sentence to serve. Must make arrangement within 30 days.
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016
Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/17/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/17/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016
Contact with probation, 11/17/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 11/17/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/17/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/17/2016
Random testing, at own expense 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 11/17/2016)
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 11/17/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 11/17/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
02/26/2016 Traffic – Reckless driving; Racing on street or highway
(Misdemeanor) 169.13.1(b) 169131b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
3
02/26/2016 Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit 62/30
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/12/2016 Dismissed
DEFOE, ANNA MARIA
Age 51
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-857
1
04/11/2016 Test Refusal in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2 169A202
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
2
04/11/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence: serve 30 days cclec with 1 day credit.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Fine $ 1,500.00
Stay $ 800.00
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $700.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $890.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 11/17/2016
Victim impact panel, 11/17/2016
DWI clinic, 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 11/17/2016
Victim impact panel, 11/17/2016
DWI clinic, 11/17/2016
Make all future court appearances, May 8, 2017 at 9:00 am 11/17/2016)
Make all future court appearances, May 8, 2017 at 9:00 am 11/17/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/17/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/17/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/17/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/17/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 11/17/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/17/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/17/2016
Contact with probation, 11/17/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 11/17/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 11/17/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
LANCE, RUNNING FREE
Age 24
Kettle River, MN 55757
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-15-1715
Citation: 000700004384 Badge #: 9427
1
06/09/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $300.00
Fee Totals: $300.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/17/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
06/09/2015 MV Reg-Collector Plates-Cancelled/Stolen/Revoked Plates
(Misdemeanor) 168.10.3(1) 1681031
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 12/29/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
MERRILL, VINCENT EDWARD, JR.
Age 29
McGregor, MN 55760
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1403
1
07/19/2016 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order
(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
CARLSON, DOUGLAS GILLETTE
Age 29
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-1413
Citation: 890442612401 Badge #: 442
1
05/03/2016 Forestry-Open Burning-Garbage-by a Person
(Misdemeanor) 88.171.8(a) 881718a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, reserved for 30 days 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, reserved for 30 days 11/17/2016
No same or similar, 11/17/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ANDERSON, TREVOR JAMES
Age 21
Nampa, ID 83687
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2992
Citation: 881605230540 Badge #: 523
1
09/06/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHEN, SHUSI
Age 31
Framingham, MA 01702
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3325
Citation: 881603520550 Badge #: 352
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CHRISTENSEN, JAY ALLEN
Age 20
Mahtomedi, MN 55115
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3686
Citation: 881603520590 Badge #: 352
1
11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAHMEN, PAULA RAE
Age 50
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1669
1
08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
2
08/25/2016 Driving While Impaired in the 4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 01/31/2017
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $690.00
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, 11/17/2016
Victim impact panel, 11/17/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/17/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/17/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 11/17/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HOPKINS, RICHARD EARL
Age 24
South St. Paul, MN 55075
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3351
Citation: 881605561022 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JOHNSON, JEREMIAH JOEL
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3645
Citation: 881605561125 Badge #: 556
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
11/11/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
MATTINEN, NICHOLAS SHAWN
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-15-2643
1
12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed
2
12/17/2015 Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/27/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: Staggered review: report to serve 30 days cclec with 2 days credit. Review hearing February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $0.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $190.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/08/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/08/2016
Random testing, at own expense 09/08/2016
No driver license violations, 09/08/2016
No driving without insurance, 09/08/2016
No registration violation, 09/08/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/08/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/08/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/08/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/08/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/08/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/08/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/08/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/08/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/08/2016
Contact with probation, 09/08/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 09/08/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 09/08/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/08/2016
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 09/08/2016
Victim impact panel, 09/08/2016
Make all future court appearances, Continue Sentencing – November 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Review – February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am. 09/08/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/08/2018
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
12/17/2015 Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 02/10/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/27/2016 Dismissed
SMALL, BRYAN MATHEW
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-13-367
1
02/14/2013 Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 04/17/2013 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Amended Court Decision 07/11/2016 Continued Judge:
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: balance of time may be served by alternatives – electronic monitoring or STS.
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 05/08/2013
Contact with probation, 05/08/2013
Follow all instructions of probation, 05/08/2013
Sign Probation Agreement, 05/08/2013
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 05/08/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 05/08/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 05/08/2013
Random testing, 05/08/2013
Submit to Random Searches, 05/08/2013
Conditions, other, complete Driving with Care Program 05/08/2013)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $500.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $575.00
Service – Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: 5/14/14 Probation Violation – Revoke 30 days jail and serve as follows: credit for 2 days served, serve balance of 18 days in jail or 18 days EHM.
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Condition – Adult (Electronic monitoring, 30 days electronic monitoring 11/25/2015)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr 6 Mo)
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, Follow all recommendations of assessment. Upon successful completion of program. Can be discharged from probation. 07/11/2016)
ULRICH, CARLY DELORES
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3633
Citation: 881601770593 Badge #: 177
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/17/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
YOST, BENJAMIN ALAN
Age 20
Plymouth, MN 55446
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3385
Citation: 881605561042 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 88/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 11/17/2016
Fine $ 60.00
Imposed Fine $ 60.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $60.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Condition – Adult
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/16/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed
LANCE, RUNNING FREE
Age 24
Kettle River, MN 55757
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-15-2226
Citation: 090203519801 Badge #: 63866
1
07/17/2015 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/17/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/17/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
07/17/2015 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 12/29/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 11/17/2016 Dismissed