Carlton County Court Report: November 16, 2016

Duluth, MN 55810

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2225

1

10/08/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

2

10/08/2016 4th Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Fee Totals: $815.00

Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, December 5 & 6, 2016 11/16/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/16/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

3

10/08/2016 Open Bottle (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

SCHRUPP, MEGHAN RENE

Age 29

Princeton, MN 55371

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-3585

Citation: 090002631007 Badge #: 62234

1

11/05/2016 Traffic-speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban 91/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

11/05/2016 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/08/2016 Dismissed

DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN

Age 31

Brookston, MN 55711

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-337

Citation: 18921 Badge #: 65503

1

02/11/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/25/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

09-CR-16-1116

Citation: 090101615401 Badge #: 65520

1

06/02/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

NORMAN, JENNIFER LYNN

Age 43

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-13-2619

1

12/13/2013 Felony Theft

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 03/26/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/28/2014 Continued Judge:

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/28/2014

Contact with probation, 04/28/2014

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/28/2014

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/28/2014

Restitution reserved, 04/28/2014

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, banned from Walmart for 2 years 04/28/2014

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/28/2014

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/28/2014

Random testing, 04/28/2014

No Gambling, 04/28/2014)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

OLSON, HEATHER LYNN

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1231

1

06/21/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 18 Mo)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

06/21/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

3

06/21/2016 Fleeing on Foot

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

4

06/21/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

SOLBERG, CLARISSA MARIE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3571

Citation: 090101631001 Badge #: 65520

1

11/05/2016 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STILLDAY, BRIAN DEAN, SR.

Age 47

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1481

1

07/19/2015 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 04/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 04/20/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 354 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 11 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence with a report to serve November 16, 2016 at 10:00 with a review hearing the same date and time.

11/16/16 Staggered Review – in compliance, jail stayed.

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter & successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee and document to probation. 06/01/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 06/01/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/01/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/01/2016

Random testing, at own expense 06/01/2016

Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 06/01/2016

No threats of violence, 06/01/2016

No same or similar, 06/01/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/01/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/01/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/01/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/01/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/01/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/01/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/01/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 06/01/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/01/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/01/2016

Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 06/01/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 06/01/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 06/01/2016

Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. 06/01/2016

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/01/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

WAGNER, FRANK ROBERT, Sr.

Age 74

Nickerson, MN 55749

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3373

Citation: 090109629101 Badge #: 65511

1

10/17/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

2

10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN

Age 31

Brookston, MN 55711

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1563

Citation: 000700003562 Badge #: 69429

1

06/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HOLMES, MORNINGSTAR NMN

Age 41

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1573

Citation: 000700002814 Badge #: 1FD109

1

06/10/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

BAILEY, BALINDA JOLENE

Age 48

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3013

Citation: 881603520501 Badge #: 352

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BAKER, THOMAS CHARLES

Age 37

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2716

Citation: 881605560803 Badge #: 556

1

08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BROWN, JESSE MICHAEL

Age 20

Barnum, MN 55707

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-15-64

Citation: 881505710028 Badge #: 571

1

01/07/2015 Hit and Run Property Damage (Driver Required To Stop)

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 01/27/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 04/20/2015 Dismissed

2

01/07/2015 Traffic - Duty to Drive with Due Care - Speed Greater than Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 04/20/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/20/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2015)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

FABER, KARRI JAE

Age 46

Maple Grove, MN 55311

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3358

Citation: 881605561031 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FOLZ, RYAN THOMAS

Age 25

Golden Valley, MN 55427

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3635

Citation: 881601770600 Badge #: 177

1

11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MACDONALD, LISA ANN

Age 37

Albertville, MN 55301

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3363

Citation: 881605561021 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOEBAKKEN, JOHN NATALE

Age 47

Fridley, MN 55432

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3682

Citation: 881603520591 Badge #: 352

1

11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OFEROSKY, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age 22

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-16-1558

1

08/12/2016 No Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

2

08/12/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

08/12/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 12/16/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

POWELL, RYAN LAWRENCE

Age 29

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2970

Citation: 881605560880 Badge #: 556

1

09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RAYMOND, KYLE LAWRENCE

Age 28

Fridley, MN 55432

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3664

Citation: 881605561144 Badge #: 556

1

11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RILEY, CHARLES GEORGE

Age 33

Hopkins, MN 55343

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2611

Citation: 881605560772 Badge #: 556

1

08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/05/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SPAULDING, DANIEL WILLIAM

Age 18

Zimmerman, MN 55398

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3607

Citation: 881603871016 Badge #: 387

1

11/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SPENCER, MITCHELL JOHN

Age 48

Lakeville, MN 55044

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3656

Citation: 881603871032 Badge #: 387

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THYGSON MARTIN, DESIREE ZEPHERENE

Age 30

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3004

Citation: 881605560908 Badge #: 556

1

09/07/2016 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

WARREN, RENEE JANET

Age 42

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3452

Citation: 881605230633 Badge #: 523

1

10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/16/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GREENE, GUY ISRAEL

Age 45

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-14-1518

1

06/22/2014 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 08/24/2016 Acquitted

2

06/22/2014 Assault in the fifth degree; Gross misdemeanor-Within three years of previous conviction.

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016

Pay restitution, Pay restitution, if any. Can be withheld from prison wages. 11/16/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

06/22/2014 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk

(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 08/23/2016 Dismissed