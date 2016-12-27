Search
Man murdered in Cloquet, suspect in custody

    Carlton County Court Report: November 16, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 16, 2016:

    EVERS, TONY ROBERT

    Age 48

    Duluth, MN 55810

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2225

    1

    10/08/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/08/2016 4th Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Fee Totals: $815.00

    Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, December 5 & 6, 2016 11/16/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/16/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    3

    10/08/2016 Open Bottle (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    SCHRUPP, MEGHAN RENE

    Age 29

    Princeton, MN 55371

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-3585

    Citation: 090002631007 Badge #: 62234

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban 91/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    11/05/2016 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/08/2016 Dismissed

    DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN

    Age 31

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-337

    Citation: 18921 Badge #: 65503

    1

    02/11/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/25/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    09-CR-16-1116

    Citation: 090101615401 Badge #: 65520

    1

    06/02/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    NORMAN, JENNIFER LYNN

    Age 43

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-13-2619

    1

    12/13/2013 Felony Theft

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 03/26/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/28/2014 Continued Judge:

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/28/2014

    Contact with probation, 04/28/2014

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/28/2014

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/28/2014

    Restitution reserved, 04/28/2014

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, banned from Walmart for 2 years 04/28/2014

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/28/2014

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/28/2014

    Random testing, 04/28/2014

    No Gambling, 04/28/2014)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    OLSON, HEATHER LYNN

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1231

    1

    06/21/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 18 Mo)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    06/21/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    3

    06/21/2016 Fleeing on Foot

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    4

    06/21/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    SOLBERG, CLARISSA MARIE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3571

    Citation: 090101631001 Badge #: 65520

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STILLDAY, BRIAN DEAN, SR.

    Age 47

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1481

    1

    07/19/2015 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 04/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 354 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 11 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence with a report to serve November 16, 2016 at 10:00 with a review hearing the same date and time.

    11/16/16 Staggered Review – in compliance, jail stayed.

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter & successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee and document to probation. 06/01/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 06/01/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/01/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/01/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 06/01/2016

    Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 06/01/2016

    No threats of violence, 06/01/2016

    No same or similar, 06/01/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/01/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/01/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/01/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/01/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/01/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/01/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/01/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 06/01/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/01/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/01/2016

    Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 06/01/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 06/01/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 06/01/2016

    Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. 06/01/2016

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/01/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    WAGNER, FRANK ROBERT, Sr.

    Age 74

    Nickerson, MN 55749

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3373

    Citation: 090109629101 Badge #: 65511

    1

    10/17/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    2

    10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed

    DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN

    Age 31

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1563

    Citation: 000700003562 Badge #: 69429

    1

    06/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HOLMES, MORNINGSTAR NMN

    Age 41

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1573

    Citation: 000700002814 Badge #: 1FD109

    1

    06/10/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    BAILEY, BALINDA JOLENE

    Age 48

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3013

    Citation: 881603520501 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BAKER, THOMAS CHARLES

    Age 37

    Columbia Heights, MN 55421

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2716

    Citation: 881605560803 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BROWN, JESSE MICHAEL

    Age 20

    Barnum, MN 55707

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-15-64

    Citation: 881505710028 Badge #: 571

    1

    01/07/2015 Hit and Run Property Damage (Driver Required To Stop)

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 01/27/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/20/2015 Dismissed

    2

    01/07/2015 Traffic - Duty to Drive with Due Care - Speed Greater than Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 04/20/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/20/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2015)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    FABER, KARRI JAE

    Age 46

    Maple Grove, MN 55311

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3358

    Citation: 881605561031 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FOLZ, RYAN THOMAS

    Age 25

    Golden Valley, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3635

    Citation: 881601770600 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MACDONALD, LISA ANN

    Age 37

    Albertville, MN 55301

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3363

    Citation: 881605561021 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOEBAKKEN, JOHN NATALE

    Age 47

    Fridley, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3682

    Citation: 881603520591 Badge #: 352

    1

    11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OFEROSKY, BRANDON MICHAEL

    Age 22

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-16-1558

    1

    08/12/2016 No Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/12/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    08/12/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 12/16/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    POWELL, RYAN LAWRENCE

    Age 29

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2970

    Citation: 881605560880 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RAYMOND, KYLE LAWRENCE

    Age 28

    Fridley, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3664

    Citation: 881605561144 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RILEY, CHARLES GEORGE

    Age 33

    Hopkins, MN 55343

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2611

    Citation: 881605560772 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/05/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SPAULDING, DANIEL WILLIAM

    Age 18

    Zimmerman, MN 55398

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3607

    Citation: 881603871016 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SPENCER, MITCHELL JOHN

    Age 48

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3656

    Citation: 881603871032 Badge #: 387

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THYGSON MARTIN, DESIREE ZEPHERENE

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3004

    Citation: 881605560908 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/07/2016 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    WARREN, RENEE JANET

    Age 42

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3452

    Citation: 881605230633 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/16/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GREENE, GUY ISRAEL

    Age 45

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-14-1518

    1

    06/22/2014 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

    (Felony) 609.223.1 6092231

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2016 Acquitted

    2

    06/22/2014 Assault in the fifth degree; Gross misdemeanor-Within three years of previous conviction.

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016

    Pay restitution, Pay restitution, if any. Can be withheld from prison wages. 11/16/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    06/22/2014 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk

    (Felony) 609.713.1 6097131

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 08/23/2016 Dismissed

