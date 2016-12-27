Carlton County Court Report: November 16, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 16, 2016:
EVERS, TONY ROBERT
Age 48
Duluth, MN 55810
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2225
1
10/08/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
2
10/08/2016 4th Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Fee Totals: $815.00
Condition – Adult (DWI clinic, December 5 & 6, 2016 11/16/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/16/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
3
10/08/2016 Open Bottle (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.3 169A353
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
SCHRUPP, MEGHAN RENE
Age 29
Princeton, MN 55371
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-3585
Citation: 090002631007 Badge #: 62234
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 mph Out of Urban 91/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
11/05/2016 Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/08/2016 Dismissed
DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN
Age 31
Brookston, MN 55711
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-337
Citation: 18921 Badge #: 65503
1
02/11/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/25/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
09-CR-16-1116
Citation: 090101615401 Badge #: 65520
1
06/02/2016 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
NORMAN, JENNIFER LYNN
Age 43
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-13-2619
1
12/13/2013 Felony Theft
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 03/26/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/28/2014 Continued Judge:
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (1 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/28/2014
Contact with probation, 04/28/2014
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/28/2014
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/28/2014
Restitution reserved, 04/28/2014
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, banned from Walmart for 2 years 04/28/2014
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 04/28/2014
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/28/2014
Random testing, 04/28/2014
No Gambling, 04/28/2014)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
OLSON, HEATHER LYNN
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1231
1
06/21/2016 Theft of Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.52.2(a)(17) 609522a17
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – Shakopee, 18 Mo)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
06/21/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.506.1 6095061
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
3
06/21/2016 Fleeing on Foot
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
4
06/21/2016 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
SOLBERG, CLARISSA MARIE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3571
Citation: 090101631001 Badge #: 65520
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Display of Plate Registration Stickers
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.8(a) 169798a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STILLDAY, BRIAN DEAN, SR.
Age 47
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1481
1
07/19/2015 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 04/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 04/20/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 354 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 11 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence with a report to serve November 16, 2016 at 10:00 with a review hearing the same date and time.
11/16/16 Staggered Review – in compliance, jail stayed.
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter & successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee and document to probation. 06/01/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 06/01/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 06/01/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 06/01/2016
Random testing, at own expense 06/01/2016
Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 06/01/2016
No threats of violence, 06/01/2016
No same or similar, 06/01/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 06/01/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 06/01/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 06/01/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 06/01/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 06/01/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 06/01/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 06/01/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 06/01/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 06/01/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 06/01/2016
Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 06/01/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 06/01/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 06/01/2016
Make all future court appearances, November 16, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. 06/01/2016
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 06/01/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
WAGNER, FRANK ROBERT, Sr.
Age 74
Nickerson, MN 55749
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3373
Citation: 090109629101 Badge #: 65511
1
10/17/2016 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
2
10/17/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/18/2016 Dismissed
DEFOE, RENEE EVELYN
Age 31
Brookston, MN 55711
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1563
Citation: 000700003562 Badge #: 69429
1
06/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (37 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 25 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HOLMES, MORNINGSTAR NMN
Age 41
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1573
Citation: 000700002814 Badge #: 1FD109
1
06/10/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
BAILEY, BALINDA JOLENE
Age 48
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3013
Citation: 881603520501 Badge #: 352
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BAKER, THOMAS CHARLES
Age 37
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2716
Citation: 881605560803 Badge #: 556
1
08/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BROWN, JESSE MICHAEL
Age 20
Barnum, MN 55707
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-15-64
Citation: 881505710028 Badge #: 571
1
01/07/2015 Hit and Run Property Damage (Driver Required To Stop)
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 01/27/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 04/20/2015 Dismissed
2
01/07/2015 Traffic - Duty to Drive with Due Care - Speed Greater than Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 04/20/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/20/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/20/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/20/2015)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
FABER, KARRI JAE
Age 46
Maple Grove, MN 55311
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3358
Citation: 881605561031 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FOLZ, RYAN THOMAS
Age 25
Golden Valley, MN 55427
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3635
Citation: 881601770600 Badge #: 177
1
11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MACDONALD, LISA ANN
Age 37
Albertville, MN 55301
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3363
Citation: 881605561021 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOEBAKKEN, JOHN NATALE
Age 47
Fridley, MN 55432
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3682
Citation: 881603520591 Badge #: 352
1
11/13/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OFEROSKY, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age 22
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-16-1558
1
08/12/2016 No Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/16/2016 Dismissed
2
08/12/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
08/12/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 12/16/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
POWELL, RYAN LAWRENCE
Age 29
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2970
Citation: 881605560880 Badge #: 556
1
09/04/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RAYMOND, KYLE LAWRENCE
Age 28
Fridley, MN 55432
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3664
Citation: 881605561144 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RILEY, CHARLES GEORGE
Age 33
Hopkins, MN 55343
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2611
Citation: 881605560772 Badge #: 556
1
08/05/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/05/2016 Texting/Use of Electronic Device While Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.475.2(a) 1694752a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SPAULDING, DANIEL WILLIAM
Age 18
Zimmerman, MN 55398
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3607
Citation: 881603871016 Badge #: 387
1
11/08/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SPENCER, MITCHELL JOHN
Age 48
Lakeville, MN 55044
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3656
Citation: 881603871032 Badge #: 387
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THYGSON MARTIN, DESIREE ZEPHERENE
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3004
Citation: 881605560908 Badge #: 556
1
09/07/2016 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
WARREN, RENEE JANET
Age 42
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3452
Citation: 881605230633 Badge #: 523
1
10/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/16/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/16/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/16/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GREENE, GUY ISRAEL
Age 45
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-14-1518
1
06/22/2014 Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
(Felony) 609.223.1 6092231
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 08/24/2016 Acquitted
2
06/22/2014 Assault in the fifth degree; Gross misdemeanor-Within three years of previous conviction.
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.224.2(b) 6092242b
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 08/24/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/16/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (365 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/16/2016
Pay restitution, Pay restitution, if any. Can be withheld from prison wages. 11/16/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
06/22/2014 Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
(Felony) 609.713.1 6097131
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/24/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 08/23/2016 Dismissed