Carlton County Court Report: November 15, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 15, 2016:
CAPERS, JESSIE DANIELLE
Age 39
St. Paul, MN 55106
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3605
Citation: 090005631004 Badge #: 62252
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SEDLEMEYER, JIMMY SCOTT
Age 27
Bismark, ND 58504
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2266
Citation: 090000002628 Badge #: 62252
1
11/12/2016 Fleeing Police Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Barnum
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)
BOELTER, CAROLINE DELORES
Age 76
Tamarack, MN 55787
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1299
Citation: 090106618701 Badge #: 65506
1
07/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed
BESTER, DEBRA MICHELLE
Age 44
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2941
Citation: 881603870836 Badge #: 387
1
09/02/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GRIFFIN, REILLY JOHN
Age 20
Shoreview, MN 55126
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3382
Citation: 881603520565 Badge #: 352
1
10/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KRAFT, SARAH JANE
Age 18
Pine City, MN 55063
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3634
Citation: 881601770602 Badge #: 177
1
11/12/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed
LABYAD, NADIA INGRID
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3155
Citation: 881603520517 Badge #: 352
1
09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MINNIEAR, PEGGY ANN
Age 54
Oakdale, MN 55128
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3627
Citation: 881605561118 Badge #: 556
1
11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MURRAY, MICHAEL DENNIS
Age 49
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3483
Citation: 881601770575 Badge #: 177
1
10/28/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed
PALMER, AARON SCOTT
Age 38
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2940
Citation: 881603010640 Badge #: 301
1
09/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PREUSS, NATHAN ROBERT
Age 29
Little Canada, MN 55117
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3638
Citation: 881601770599 Badge #: 177
1
11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
PREUSS, PERRY HAROLD
Age 56
Stillwater, MN 55082
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3636
Citation: 881601770597 Badge #: 177
1
11/12/2016 Driver/Owner Allow Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SCHMIDT, MELIT CAYA
Age 29
Minneapolis, MN 55418
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3646
Citation: 881605561128 Badge #: 556
1
11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SIEBURT, JUSTIN CHASE
Age 23
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3534
Citation: 881605561105 Badge #: 556
1
10/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SINGH, ARVIND
Age 42
Hopkins, MN 55343
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3346
Citation: 881603010758 Badge #: 301
1
10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WAINIONPAA, ALISON NICOLE
Age 21
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3668
Citation: 881605561140 Badge #: 556
1
11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALLACE, ISAIAH SEAN
Age 17
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3580
Citation: 881602090563 Badge #: 209
1
11/06/2016 Fail to Yield at Entrance of Through Highway After Having Stopped
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(a) 169203a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FONTAINE, SPENCER RAY
Age 21
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-3378
Citation: 090201628901 Badge #: 63866
1
10/15/2016 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Juri 68/45
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/15/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/15/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed