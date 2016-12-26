Carlton County Court Report: November 15, 2016

St. Paul, MN 55106

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3605

Citation: 090005631004 Badge #: 62252

1

11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SEDLEMEYER, JIMMY SCOTT

Age 27

Bismark, ND 58504

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2266

Citation: 090000002628 Badge #: 62252

1

11/12/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Barnum

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

BOELTER, CAROLINE DELORES

Age 76

Tamarack, MN 55787

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1299

Citation: 090106618701 Badge #: 65506

1

07/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed

BESTER, DEBRA MICHELLE

Age 44

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2941

Citation: 881603870836 Badge #: 387

1

09/02/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GRIFFIN, REILLY JOHN

Age 20

Shoreview, MN 55126

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3382

Citation: 881603520565 Badge #: 352

1

10/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KRAFT, SARAH JANE

Age 18

Pine City, MN 55063

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3634

Citation: 881601770602 Badge #: 177

1

11/12/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed

LABYAD, NADIA INGRID

Age 30

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3155

Citation: 881603520517 Badge #: 352

1

09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MINNIEAR, PEGGY ANN

Age 54

Oakdale, MN 55128

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3627

Citation: 881605561118 Badge #: 556

1

11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MURRAY, MICHAEL DENNIS

Age 49

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3483

Citation: 881601770575 Badge #: 177

1

10/28/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed

PALMER, AARON SCOTT

Age 38

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2940

Citation: 881603010640 Badge #: 301

1

09/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PREUSS, NATHAN ROBERT

Age 29

Little Canada, MN 55117

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3638

Citation: 881601770599 Badge #: 177

1

11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

PREUSS, PERRY HAROLD

Age 56

Stillwater, MN 55082

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3636

Citation: 881601770597 Badge #: 177

1

11/12/2016 Driver/Owner Allow Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SCHMIDT, MELIT CAYA

Age 29

Minneapolis, MN 55418

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3646

Citation: 881605561128 Badge #: 556

1

11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SIEBURT, JUSTIN CHASE

Age 23

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3534

Citation: 881605561105 Badge #: 556

1

10/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SINGH, ARVIND

Age 42

Hopkins, MN 55343

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3346

Citation: 881603010758 Badge #: 301

1

10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WAINIONPAA, ALISON NICOLE

Age 21

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3668

Citation: 881605561140 Badge #: 556

1

11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALLACE, ISAIAH SEAN

Age 17

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3580

Citation: 881602090563 Badge #: 209

1

11/06/2016 Fail to Yield at Entrance of Through Highway After Having Stopped

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(a) 169203a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FONTAINE, SPENCER RAY

Age 21

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-3378

Citation: 090201628901 Badge #: 63866

1

10/15/2016 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Juri 68/45

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/15/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/15/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed