    Carlton County Court Report: November 15, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 15, 2016:

    CAPERS, JESSIE DANIELLE

    Age 39

    St. Paul, MN 55106

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3605

    Citation: 090005631004 Badge #: 62252

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit-70 Mph Interstate Outside Urban 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SEDLEMEYER, JIMMY SCOTT

    Age 27

    Bismark, ND 58504

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2266

    Citation: 090000002628 Badge #: 62252

    1

    11/12/2016 Fleeing Police Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Local Confinement (4 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    BOELTER, CAROLINE DELORES

    Age 76

    Tamarack, MN 55787

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1299

    Citation: 090106618701 Badge #: 65506

    1

    07/05/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/15/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed

    BESTER, DEBRA MICHELLE

    Age 44

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2941

    Citation: 881603870836 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/02/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GRIFFIN, REILLY JOHN

    Age 20

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3382

    Citation: 881603520565 Badge #: 352

    1

    10/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KRAFT, SARAH JANE

    Age 18

    Pine City, MN 55063

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3634

    Citation: 881601770602 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/12/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed

    LABYAD, NADIA INGRID

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3155

    Citation: 881603520517 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/19/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MINNIEAR, PEGGY ANN

    Age 54

    Oakdale, MN 55128

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3627

    Citation: 881605561118 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MURRAY, MICHAEL DENNIS

    Age 49

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3483

    Citation: 881601770575 Badge #: 177

    1

    10/28/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed

    PALMER, AARON SCOTT

    Age 38

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2940

    Citation: 881603010640 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/04/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PREUSS, NATHAN ROBERT

    Age 29

    Little Canada, MN 55117

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3638

    Citation: 881601770599 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/12/2016 Open Bottle In MV (Consume)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    PREUSS, PERRY HAROLD

    Age 56

    Stillwater, MN 55082

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3636

    Citation: 881601770597 Badge #: 177

    1

    11/12/2016 Driver/Owner Allow Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SCHMIDT, MELIT CAYA

    Age 29

    Minneapolis, MN 55418

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3646

    Citation: 881605561128 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/11/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SIEBURT, JUSTIN CHASE

    Age 23

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3534

    Citation: 881605561105 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/28/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SINGH, ARVIND

    Age 42

    Hopkins, MN 55343

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3346

    Citation: 881603010758 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WAINIONPAA, ALISON NICOLE

    Age 21

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3668

    Citation: 881605561140 Badge #: 556

    1

    11/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALLACE, ISAIAH SEAN

    Age 17

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3580

    Citation: 881602090563 Badge #: 209

    1

    11/06/2016 Fail to Yield at Entrance of Through Highway After Having Stopped

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(a) 169203a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FONTAINE, SPENCER RAY

    Age 21

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-3378

    Citation: 090201628901 Badge #: 63866

    1

    10/15/2016 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Speed Limit Posted in Local Juri 68/45

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.5 169145

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 11/15/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/15/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/15/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/15/2016 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 11/15/2016 Dismissed

