Carlton County Court Report: November 14, 2016

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-845

1

04/30/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(5) 169A201b5

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/01/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 07/18/2016 Dismissed

2

04/30/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(1) 169A201b1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/18/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/18/2016 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: stagger remaining balance with a report date of 11/14/16 at 9am with a review hearing prior 11/14/16 Staggered review – sentence continues to be deferred, in compliance/conditions met.

Fine $ 900.00

Imposed Fine $ 900.00

Fee Totals:

ATVDUI Fines-DNR & Sheriff $900.00

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,090.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/18/2016

DWI clinic, 9/12 & 9/13, 2016 07/18/2016

Victim impact panel, August 8, 2016 07/18/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/18/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/18/2016

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 07/18/2016

Make all future court appearances, 11/14/1 at 9am 07/18/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

MULLER, ZANE BUCK

Age 23

Shoreview, MN 55126

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-3601

Citation: 090002631005 Badge #: 62234

1

11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OSTLUND, DUANE LEROY

Age 44

Hermantown, MN 55811

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-932

1

05/10/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (69 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 46 Days)

Comment: time complete with good time

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 11/14/2016

Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted, may request hearing to contest 11/14/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2016

No contact with victim(s), 11/14/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2016

Random testing, 11/14/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 11/14/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2016

Contact with probation, 11/14/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/14/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer to home county 11/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/14/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/14/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/14/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 11/14/2016

Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/14/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/14/2016

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

05/10/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed

VANGUILDER, TOBEY MICHAEL

Age 43

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2097

1

08/23/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed

2

08/23/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $415.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/14/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/14/2016

Victim impact panel, completed 11/14/2016

DWI clinic, completed 11/14/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

DINCAU, KEVIN JAY

Age 44

Chisago City, MN 55013

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-15-3702

Citation: 890393532607 Badge #: 393

1

11/22/2015 Hunting-Small Game Without a License

(Misdemeanor) 97B.601.1 97B6011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/10/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/10/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/10/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 11/10/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HOBBS, SHAWN THOMAS

Age 34

Gresham, WI 54128-8919

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3312

Citation: 890390628301 Badge #: 390

1

10/09/2016 Hunting-Small Game Without a License – Nonresidents – Raccoon or Bobcat

(Misdemeanor) 97B.601.3 97B6013

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ANDERSON, TYLER ROBERT

Age 23

Mahtowa, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2907

Citation: 881605230533 Badge #: 523

1

09/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOAKYE, DINA

Age 28

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-230

Citation: 881503520043 Badge #: 352

1

01/24/2015 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/16/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015)

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $70.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

BRYANT-NIKKO, ATHENA JULY

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2920

Citation: 881603870835 Badge #: 387

1

09/02/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ERICSON, NICOLE KAY

Age 24

Hinckley, MN 55037

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-15-526

Citation: 881505560187 Badge #: 556

1

02/23/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

HERBEL, LINDSEY CHRISTINE

Age 32

Washington DC 20020

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2896

Citation: 881603870823 Badge #: 387

1

08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

IVERSON, MALLORY MICHELE

Age 20

Chisholm, MN 55719

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-14-3218

Citation: 881405560856 Badge #: 556

1

10/28/2014 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015

No same or similar, 04/16/2015)

KALWITE, LOUIS HAROLD

Age 42

Wright, MN 55798

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2918

Citation: 881603520487 Badge #: 352

1

08/31/2016 No Motorcycle Endorsement (Must Have With)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MAZHAR, SALMAN

Age 46

Golden Valley, MN 55427

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2909

Citation: 881605560856 Badge #: 556

1

09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NEISEN, DONALD SCOTT

Age 22

Sauk Rapdids, MN 56379

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2921

Citation: 881603010614 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SMESTAD, KAREN JEAN

Age 61

Grantsburg, WI 54840

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3540

Citation: 881603520582 Badge #: 352

1

11/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TUY, MARADY CHRIS

Age 23

Bloomington, MN 55420

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2915

Citation: 881603520491 Badge #: 352

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 11/14/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor