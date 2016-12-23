Search
Man murdered in Cloquet, suspect in custody

    Carlton County Court Report: November 14, 2016

    By Julie Schulz on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 14, 2016:

    HECKER, SCOTT KEVIN

    Age 54

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-845

    1

    04/30/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(5) 169A201b5

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/01/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2016 Dismissed

    2

    04/30/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(1) 169A201b1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/18/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/18/2016 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: stagger remaining balance with a report date of 11/14/16 at 9am with a review hearing prior 11/14/16 Staggered review – sentence continues to be deferred, in compliance/conditions met.

    Fine $ 900.00

    Imposed Fine $ 900.00

    Fee Totals:

    ATVDUI Fines-DNR & Sheriff $900.00

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,090.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/18/2016

    DWI clinic, 9/12 & 9/13, 2016 07/18/2016

    Victim impact panel, August 8, 2016 07/18/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/18/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/18/2016

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 07/18/2016

    Make all future court appearances, 11/14/1 at 9am 07/18/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    MULLER, ZANE BUCK

    Age 23

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-3601

    Citation: 090002631005 Badge #: 62234

    1

    11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4       

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OSTLUND, DUANE LEROY

    Age 44

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-932

    1

    05/10/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (69 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 46 Days)

    Comment: time complete with good time

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 11/14/2016

    Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted, may request hearing to contest 11/14/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2016

    No contact with victim(s), 11/14/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2016

    Random testing, 11/14/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 11/14/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2016

    Contact with probation, 11/14/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/14/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer to home county 11/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/14/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/14/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/14/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 11/14/2016

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/14/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/14/2016

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    05/10/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed

    VANGUILDER, TOBEY MICHAEL

    Age 43

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2097

    1

    08/23/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/23/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $415.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/14/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/14/2016

    Victim impact panel, completed 11/14/2016

    DWI clinic, completed 11/14/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    DINCAU, KEVIN JAY

    Age 44

    Chisago City, MN 55013

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-15-3702

    Citation: 890393532607 Badge #: 393

    1

    11/22/2015 Hunting-Small Game Without a License

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.601.1 97B6011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/10/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/10/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/10/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 11/10/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HOBBS, SHAWN THOMAS

    Age 34

    Gresham, WI 54128-8919

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3312

    Citation: 890390628301 Badge #: 390

    1

    10/09/2016 Hunting-Small Game Without a License – Nonresidents – Raccoon or Bobcat

    (Misdemeanor) 97B.601.3 97B6013

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANDERSON, TYLER ROBERT

    Age 23

    Mahtowa, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2907

    Citation: 881605230533 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOAKYE, DINA

    Age 28

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-230

    Citation: 881503520043 Badge #: 352

    1

    01/24/2015 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/16/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015)

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $70.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    BRYANT-NIKKO, ATHENA JULY

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2920

    Citation: 881603870835 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/02/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ERICSON, NICOLE KAY

    Age 24

    Hinckley, MN 55037

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-15-526

    Citation: 881505560187 Badge #: 556

    1

    02/23/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    HERBEL, LINDSEY CHRISTINE

    Age 32

    Washington DC 20020

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2896

    Citation: 881603870823 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    IVERSON, MALLORY MICHELE

    Age 20

    Chisholm, MN 55719

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-14-3218

    Citation: 881405560856 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/28/2014 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015

    No same or similar, 04/16/2015)

    KALWITE, LOUIS HAROLD

    Age 42

    Wright, MN 55798

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2918

    Citation: 881603520487 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/31/2016 No Motorcycle Endorsement (Must Have With)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MAZHAR, SALMAN

    Age 46

    Golden Valley, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2909

    Citation: 881605560856 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NEISEN, DONALD SCOTT

    Age 22

    Sauk Rapdids, MN 56379

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2921

    Citation: 881603010614 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SMESTAD, KAREN JEAN

    Age 61

    Grantsburg, WI 54840

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3540

    Citation: 881603520582 Badge #: 352

    1

    11/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TUY, MARADY CHRIS

    Age 23

    Bloomington, MN 55420

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2915

    Citation: 881603520491 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 11/14/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

