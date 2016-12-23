Carlton County Court Report: November 14, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on November 14, 2016:
HECKER, SCOTT KEVIN
Age 54
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-845
1
04/30/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Second Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(5) 169A201b5
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/01/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 07/18/2016 Dismissed
2
04/30/2016 Operate a Snowmobile or ATV While Under the Influence of Alcohol in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1b(1) 169A201b1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/18/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/18/2016 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: stagger remaining balance with a report date of 11/14/16 at 9am with a review hearing prior 11/14/16 Staggered review – sentence continues to be deferred, in compliance/conditions met.
Fine $ 900.00
Imposed Fine $ 900.00
Fee Totals:
ATVDUI Fines-DNR & Sheriff $900.00
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,090.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 07/18/2016
DWI clinic, 9/12 & 9/13, 2016 07/18/2016
Victim impact panel, August 8, 2016 07/18/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 07/18/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/18/2016
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 07/18/2016
Make all future court appearances, 11/14/1 at 9am 07/18/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
MULLER, ZANE BUCK
Age 23
Shoreview, MN 55126
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-3601
Citation: 090002631005 Badge #: 62234
1
11/05/2016 Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 70 Mph Out of Urban 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OSTLUND, DUANE LEROY
Age 44
Hermantown, MN 55811
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-932
1
05/10/2016 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/08/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 19 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (69 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 46 Days)
Comment: time complete with good time
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 11/14/2016
Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted, may request hearing to contest 11/14/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2016
No contact with victim(s), 11/14/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2016
Random testing, 11/14/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or establishments whose main source of business is selling or serving alcohol 11/14/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2016
Contact with probation, 11/14/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/14/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., and cooperate with transfer to home county 11/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/14/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/14/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/14/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 11/14/2016
Give a DNA sample when directed., 11/14/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 11/14/2016
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 11/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
05/10/2016 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed
VANGUILDER, TOBEY MICHAEL
Age 43
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2097
1
08/23/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed
2
08/23/2014 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $415.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 11/14/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 11/14/2016
Victim impact panel, completed 11/14/2016
DWI clinic, completed 11/14/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
DINCAU, KEVIN JAY
Age 44
Chisago City, MN 55013
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-15-3702
Citation: 890393532607 Badge #: 393
1
11/22/2015 Hunting-Small Game Without a License
(Misdemeanor) 97B.601.1 97B6011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/10/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/10/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/10/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 11/10/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HOBBS, SHAWN THOMAS
Age 34
Gresham, WI 54128-8919
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3312
Citation: 890390628301 Badge #: 390
1
10/09/2016 Hunting-Small Game Without a License – Nonresidents – Raccoon or Bobcat
(Misdemeanor) 97B.601.3 97B6013
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANDERSON, TYLER ROBERT
Age 23
Mahtowa, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2907
Citation: 881605230533 Badge #: 523
1
09/01/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOAKYE, DINA
Age 28
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-230
Citation: 881503520043 Badge #: 352
1
01/24/2015 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 04/16/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015)
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $70.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
BRYANT-NIKKO, ATHENA JULY
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2920
Citation: 881603870835 Badge #: 387
1
09/02/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ERICSON, NICOLE KAY
Age 24
Hinckley, MN 55037
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-15-526
Citation: 881505560187 Badge #: 556
1
02/23/2015 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
HERBEL, LINDSEY CHRISTINE
Age 32
Washington DC 20020
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2896
Citation: 881603870823 Badge #: 387
1
08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
IVERSON, MALLORY MICHELE
Age 20
Chisholm, MN 55719
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-14-3218
Citation: 881405560856 Badge #: 556
1
10/28/2014 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 04/16/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 11/14/2016 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 04/16/2015 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $50.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised probation, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/16/2015
No same or similar, 04/16/2015)
KALWITE, LOUIS HAROLD
Age 42
Wright, MN 55798
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2918
Citation: 881603520487 Badge #: 352
1
08/31/2016 No Motorcycle Endorsement (Must Have With)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.974.2(a) 1699742a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MAZHAR, SALMAN
Age 46
Golden Valley, MN 55427
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2909
Citation: 881605560856 Badge #: 556
1
09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NEISEN, DONALD SCOTT
Age 22
Sauk Rapdids, MN 56379
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2921
Citation: 881603010614 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SMESTAD, KAREN JEAN
Age 61
Grantsburg, WI 54840
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3540
Citation: 881603520582 Badge #: 352
1
11/03/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TUY, MARADY CHRIS
Age 23
Bloomington, MN 55420
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2915
Citation: 881603520491 Badge #: 352
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/14/2016 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 11/14/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 11/14/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor